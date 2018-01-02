North Korean Hackers Hijack Computers To Mine Cryptocurrencies (bloomberg.com) 51
North Korean hackers are hijacking computers to mine cryptocurrencies as the regime in Pyongyang widens its hunt for cash under tougher international sanctions. From a report: A hacking unit called Andariel seized a server at a South Korean company in the summer of 2017 and used it to mine about 70 Monero coins -- worth about $25,000 as of Dec. 29 -- according to Kwak Kyoung-ju, who leads a hacking analysis team at the South Korean government-backed Financial Security Institute. The case underscores the increasing appetite from cyber-attackers for digital currencies that are becoming a source of income for the Kim Jong Un regime. North Korea is accelerating its pursuit of cash abroad as the world tightens its stranglehold on its conventional sources of money with sanctions cutting oil supplies and other trade bans.
When will this worthless shit crash already? It's a complete failure as a currency. All it's accomplished for the world is to facilitate trafficking in drugs, weapons, and humans, and to reward people who waste electricity. Yes, everyone accepts it as payment. Because it's undergoing a bubble. But no one wants to pay for stuff with it. Because it's undergoing a bubble.
For a currency to be usable, it needs to maintain a stable value. Bitcoin fails miserably at it. Nerds seem to get intrigued by its algorithm
Other consumer OS brands could do better and follow the understanding of their own code in the way OpenBSD can.
You misspelled Israeli.
Actually, almost all of the ransoms are used by North Korea and Russian hackers to fund various projects.
Follow the digital money trail.
And then short Bitcoin.
I ask seriously. There are many more technically capable adversaries out there but it's not them who strike successfully yet all of the "bad" hacks I've heard about over the last few years are all being attributed to DPNK
So how do the norks have such a world class hacking capability in the middle of such a technological backwater? How is that even possible?
How does a 3rd world country as backward as NK have elite, top of the line, hacking capability? Last I checked, they had a whole 1024 IP addresses for the whole country. T
TL;DR it is easier to break stuff than to make stuff.
Knowledge is easy to obtain, at least compared to building a microprocessor factory. The hardware you need to hack a remote system is pretty modest: you can run Metasploit on a three-year-old laptop.
I am only speculating but a national scale intelligence service should be able to smuggle in the hardware from China and/or South Korea. As to recruiting the personnel, one thing totalitarian regimes are good at selecting and training talented people. People w
Code can be copy-pasted with little knowledge. Also, it's likely that script-kiddies only find the activity profitable in these second world countries to the point of doing it full time; in developed countries you can get better rewards for that level of dedication.
Immunity, perhaps. State sponsored hackers don't have to worry about getting caught, so they can be reckless.
You would be surprised at what can be accomplished with brainwashing and a gun barrel at you/loved ones heads, 99% of NK may be ass backwards, but the 1% that have education are..well, just as smart or smarter than you are, plus they have MOTIVATION, whether that is internal or externally applied doesnt matter.
You don't need elite, top of the line hacking abilities. Yes, if you want to break into high security areas where you're facing policies that Put the C of the CIA triad [wikipedia.org] (read the link before you post conspiracy bullshit, please) before the A, then yes, Otherwise you're facing the same problem the average malware jockey faces: If you don't want a specific targets, there's plenty of easy ones.
Take a look at the OWASP Top 10 [owasp.org]. These are the 10 security issues that are considered the most critical and most commo
Japan, the NSA and GCHQ keep access to the web wide open and fast for their own reasons.
Without the ability to be on the web the CIA code litter does not sell well to the tame waiting media.
"CIA anti-forensics tool that makes Uncle Sam seem fluent in enemy tongues" https://www.theregister.co.uk/... [theregister.co.uk]
"... pretend that the malware was created by a speaker of a range of foreign languages
For a good propaganda to work, the big pipe to the internet has to be k
You can't. That's the point. Part of the purpose of them is to be unregulatable. Criminals don't just mean fraudsters and terrorists - it also means churches in Saudi Arabia, human rights lawyers in China and anti-government media in Russia.
Propaganda. Yawn. (Score:2, Interesting)
A few years ago it was always Syrian Electronic Army. Now it's always North Korea and Russia. Lol
