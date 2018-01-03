Amazon's YouTube Workaround on Fire TV Works Just Fine (geekwire.com) 55
Last month, a notification that YouTube would no longer be available through Fire TV and Fire TV Stick devices starting Jan. 1 popped up, threatening to leave a huge hole in Amazon's streaming lineup. But just last week, Amazon added the ability to surf the web and get to YouTube via a browser. But does it work? GeekWire thinks so: The result is a simple path to YouTube, circumventing Google's move to pull it from Fire TV. Web browsing probably wasn't a direct response to Amazon's issues with Google, which owns YouTube, but it provides a convenient alternative to keep the service accessible for Fire TV users. The first step is downloading one or both of the web browsers. Opening Firefox leads to this home screen with easy access tiles to both Google and YouTube. On Silk, the home screen defaults to Bing search. But as I poked around, I noticed that YouTube for TV showed up in my bookmarks even though this was the first time I opened the browser. A YouTube interface optimized for TV, the same one you would see on other streaming devices, pops up on both browsers. To sign in, YouTube prompted me to activate YouTube for TV through a phone or computer. Once that process was complete, YouTube showed the same personalized recommendations as my phone and computer.
thanks for the review. I am excited that I have to open a browser now instead of just an app. I cannot believe how efficient it is!
It's one extra click, you'll live. And bad news, odds are the app was just a wrapper for a web browser anyhow.
I installed both browsers, I still click the YouTube app and then choose which browser and it works.
I tried with FireFox and it locked up my FireTV box....but Silk seems to run ok.
YouTube casting (Score:2, Interesting)
Yeah, I wish Amazon would cast to my Chromecast. But they don't.
I'm sad and wish Amazon hadn't starting this petty fight.
It works "OK" for now, but it will be no problem for Google to deploy another block. Amazon needs to work something out with Google, otherwise this just keeps going: Fix->Block->Fix->Block and so on...
Fix->Block->Fix->Block
Pretty hard to support the arguments of Google et al. re Net Neutrality while this kind of nasty shit is going on. I fully appreciate the fine distinctions, but I also know explaining these subtleties to normals is nigh on impossible. At the end of the day it has every appearance of being just another bunch of corporate rent seekers squabbling with each other, none more obviously noble than the others, and safely ensconced in that stink the Senators from Comcast can back Comcast's FCC chairman with a stra
The land was stalked by monsters back in those days...
How do you block a web browser?
Exactly. It is very common to spoof the user-agent
Are users really complaining? I think you can already get Youtube on SamsungTV, SonyTV, LG TV, Chromecast, etc.
Chromecast doesn't have any apps on it (besides the wallpaper). You have to use some other device to cast to it. While that is a nearly useless difference to many people, it's huge to someone that doesn't have a smartphone nor ipad nor android tablet (but does have a computer in another room, and a Fire tablet).
Then install Google Chrome on the computer and cast from that. Why else would it be called a Chromecast?
Given the type of workaround, where the user is using a plain old web browser, I really don't think Google are going to block it. It would be setting a precedent I don't think they'd want to set. It's one thing to block custom apps they have little control over, quite another to ban access via the standard, supported, way of accessing their content.
They're pissed at Amazon, sure, but even non-cooperation has its limits.
Yeah, spend shedloads more money and add complexity because Google and Amazon are in an anticompetitive pissing match. That'll show 'em, especially if you buy all your small, cheap, media PC parts from Amazon!
And people who want one already have one.
It doesn't have enough RAM, and Amazon has actually made it use more memory in updates. For example, if you let the screensaver display more than just a few images, whatever you were actually running gets kicked out of memory. Whether this is the Youtube app (well, was) or Firefox, you wind up having to wait for it to totally reload before you can get back to watching things. And since Youtube loves to shuffle recommendations, whatever you were planning to watch has probably vanished.
The Fire TV stick is sh
I'm pretty sure msmash knows what "Just Fine" means.
You, on the other hand, should give us a definition of what "Jut Fine" actually means.
I'm pretty sure they're seeing the "TV version" of YouTube, similar to the differences when viewing youtube.com on a smartphone, a tablet or a laptop/desktop computer.
Enough was Enough (Score:2)
When Amazon force updated YouTube on the FireStick ahead of the Jan.01st deadline, and interrupted YouTube that was already playing.
We went to Best Buy the next day and replaced all the Amazon Sticks with Roku's. Everything about the Roku is just plain better.
They're cheap enough. Just get both.
Try a newer Roku. I bought a Roku stick two years ago, and loved it, but certain applications seemed to be ridiculously slow, and others, such as Netflix, started off OK but just became unusable over time.
So we bought a newer standalone Roku, a Roku Premiere+ (sadly discontinued but I'm sure you can find the current equivalent on their site), and it was like night and day. The responsiveness is perfect now. Plus this model you can connect to the Internet using Ethernet rather than Wi-fi (less interferenc
I hope this upgrade comes to Android too (Score:2)
I never open the Youtube app, and only end up on Youtube through a link.
And I never want to open random links to Youtube (or Twitter or Facebook - or any of the preloaded apps I can't remove) with some dumb special app - the browser version is fine, doesn't force me to log in, and stays in its tab where I put it.
Hopefully Google gets in some fight with everyone else (and, uh, itself) so that all this garbage stays in browser tabs where it belongs.
How about screwing with the browser ID (Score:2)
