Dating Website eHarmony's Ad Banned For Claiming Service Is 'Scientifically Proven' (bbc.com) 97
A dating website's claim that it used a "scientifically proven matching system" to pair up those looking for love, has been banned. From a report: An advert for eHarmony on the London Underground in July read: "It's time science had a go at love." The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) called the claim "misleading." The online matchmaker said while it "respectfully disagrees" with the ruling, it will make its advertising "as clear as possible." The website was unable to offer the ASA any evidence that customers had a greater chance of finding love, despite claiming that its "scientifically proven matching system decodes the mystery of compatibility and chemistry." "Imagine being able to stack the odds of finding lasting love entirely in your favour," the advert read.
"Imagine being able to stack the odds of finding lasting love entirely in your favour," the advert read."
May the odds be ever in your favor! Wait... where have I heard that before?
The question is, are there women there who want love but not money?
And this makes women unique? Everyone wants money. Love's nice too. One of those I can live without.
What the hell was your wife doing on a dating site to begin with!
Dating? I hear it's popular. Never had much of a knack for it.
The problem with Dating in general, it is up to the guy to initiate the meeting. So the ladies often complain about too much traffic, while the guys complain about lack of responses.
So the guy that respects women will rarely get a response as they will sound boring, because they will be polite and respectful. While the jerk will lie and do whatever it takes to get noticed. So the women notices the Jerk.
...if someone isn't married by 30, they are defective goods and single for a reason.
I must be double-plus special! I'm only 40 and I've already completed 2 entire marriages!
You have never been asked out by a woman? That was how my first serious relationship started.
I tried several web sites, and went to lunch with dozens of women. eHarmony was the worst of the bunch, in my experience. Mate1 was my favorite.
eHarmony always wanted to match me with women a thousand miles away.
I went out with a lot of women because I was looking for a very special lady, a one-in-a-million. I did end up finding the love of my life, on mate1.
scientifically proven matching system decodes the mystery of compatibility and chemistry
Of course eHarmony couldn't provide scientific evidence to back up it's claims. The claims are so over the top that it would be expected no reasonable person would believe they actually had scientists applying scientific methods to the match-making algorithm. This should have been a clear and obvious case of mere puffery.
Of course, people can be pretty stupid so maybe eHarmony had been defrauding a significant percentage of the British population. God help us all.
scientifically proven matching system decodes the mystery of compatibility and chemistry
Of course eHarmony couldn't provide scientific evidence to back up it's claims.
That's simple. Just put add a disclaimer:
"Scientifically proven(1) matching system decodes the mystery of compatibility and chemistry."
(1) by social scientists, not real scientists.
How about not excusing puffery. It doesn't make the world any better.
The claims are so over the top that it would be expected no reasonable person would believe they actually had scientists applying scientific methods to the match-making algorithm. This should have been a clear and obvious case of mere puffery.
It didn't need to be.
eHarmony could have said. At eHarmony, we apply the scientific method. By paying for this service, you accept the possibility that you may be part of our double-blind control group, where we assign candidates semi-randomly. By semi-randomly, we mean we'll still try to find someone who fulfills your most basic criteria and who lives near your area, but some of those criteria will be chosen by a random algorithm instead of using our match-making algorithms. This is so that we're able to i
Dating websites can work. (Score:4, Informative)
I am planning to ask her to marry me in the spring.
But I would hardly call online dating websites scientific. I would say it comes down more to luck, and both of us being honest with what we wanted.
I have never tried eHarmony. But I did meet my girlfriend of the past 6 years on OK cupid. But I would hardly call online dating websites scientific. I would say it comes down more to luck
Of couse it comes down to luck. It is luck if you find someone you hit it off with whether you meet them through a dating agency or elsewhere. The point is whether there is a better chance of good luck with the agency. But luck can be analysed scientifically - for example science tells us that the chance of getting a six on a dice throw is 1 in 6, whether by analysis of the cube or by statistical counting. eHarmony could bring science into it by doing statistical analysis, but maybe the problem here is tha
OK Cupid is among the only dating websites that works. Why? Because it's free (or it used to, anyway). For-pay websites don't work, because their goal is not to find a match - that would be bad for business.
I was trying to meet a woman on Match.com, but after about a year I gave up on it. Then I joined OK Cupid and found the woman that became my current wife, in three months. This was 10 years ago.
I have never tried eHarmony. But I did meet my girlfriend of the past 6 years on OK cupid. I am planning to ask her to marry me in the spring. But I would hardly call online dating websites scientific. I would say it comes down more to luck, and both of us being honest with what we wanted.
It's simply another way of meeting someone. It is no better or worse than going to a social or a bar or even a connect through a friend.
It's simply another way of meeting someone. It is no better or worse than going to a social or a bar or even a connect through a friend.
I never had any friends who were so overloaded with girls that they wanted to hand any out to other guys
:-( I'mnot sure what you mean by a "social" either - did you mean family funerals which were the only "socials" I was ever invited to.
Eons ago, during a period where I was on the market, I tried making an eHarmony account. They rejected/banned me right off the bat without explaining why. Something about the answers I gave during the lengthy profile creation process caused them to give up on me with no explanation, and no recourse. Just basically, "we can't help you, go away".
Match.com was useless since both parties had to be paying members in order to send/receive messages. A rather broken and pointless model as it leads to an EXTREMELY limited pool. So I didn't bother.
OKCupid was and remains free. Met my current partner there and we've been together 5+ years now.
Eons ago, during a period where I was on the market, I tried making an eHarmony account. They rejected/banned me right off the bat without explaining why. Something about the answers I gave during the lengthy profile creation process caused them to give up on me with no explanation, and no recourse.
I was told once that if you are a godless heathen then they will refuse to create your profile.
I am not saying that is why they rejected you, but it might be.
For the record, I personally identify as a recovering Catholic, and a godless heathen.
Should have called it AI dating, with blockchained dating histories. Stock prices would have quadrupled at least.
