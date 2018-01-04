AI System Sorts News Articles By Whether Or Not They Contain Actual Information (vice.com) 53
In a new paper published in the Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research, computer scientists from Google and the University of Pennsylvania describe a new machine learning approach to classifying written journalism according to a formalized idea of "content density." "With an average accuracy of around 80 percent, their system was able to accurately classify news stories across a wide range of domains, spanning from international relations and business to sports and science journalism, when evaluated against a ground truth dataset of already correctly classified news articles," reports Motherboard. From the report: At a high level this works like most any other machine learning system. Start with a big batch of data -- news articles, in this case -- and then give each item an annotation saying whether or not that item falls within a particular category. In particular, the study focused on article leads, the first paragraph or two in a story traditionally intended to summarize its contents and engage the reader. Articles were drawn from an existing New York Times linguistic dataset consisting of original articles combined with metadata and short informative summaries written by researchers.
The Daily Mail is 97% opinion, but does usually include the facts at the very end of the article. The trick they use is to split the article over two pages, or make it long enough to people don't get to the end.
A classic example was a story about the EU banning companies from claiming that bottled water cured dehydration. They had endless quotes from outraged morons ranting about the terrible EU and it's idiocy. Then right at the end someone sane explaining that dehydration is a medical condition with a variety of causes, many of which cannot be cured by drinking water, and the blanked rule on making unsubstantiated or misleading medical claims in advertising stands.
"In particular, the study focused on article leads ledes..."
How can we take this article seriously if the publication doesn't know the correct spelling of their own industry's terminology?
The introduction to a news article is called the 'lede' [libguides.com] and is usually in the first paragraph as in an essay. The 'lede' is a deliberate misspelling of 'lead' to prevent confusion in the days when printing was done with lead type.
Then we could actually start watching the news again. With PR, speculation, opinion pieces and other bull gone, what's left shouldn't take longer than 5 minutes to read.
Should've bought some in my country, too.
So, the AI is a tool that follows the ideology of those that educated it? Colour me surprised.
As long as the rest of the "news" is still available, it's trivial for any educated person to find out whether what the AI filters out is actually news or whether it's been doctored to become a propaganda tool.
If it's the latter, throw it away and get a new one. That's the beauty of it, as long as you still have access to the base material, you can decide to start over.
It's easy for a human to learn how to tell information from opinion. I managed to do it, so can everyone else. And thus it's also easy for a human to see whether that AI is actually "intelligent" enough to do its job or not.
Yes, that means you actually have to audit it yourself if you want to know whether it is "honest" or whether someone wants to pass his opinion off as information. Wow, what a surprise.
It's easy for a human to learn how to tell information from opinion.
If it's that easy, then why don't more people do it? Face it, most people are sheep. Confirmation bias and all, they'd rather follow their own crowd. When all it takes to sell an idea is a preamble that "Ninety percent of all X believe Y...." there is no hope for critical thinking.
Just because something is easy doesn't mean that it is comfortable. It's easy to learn enough physics that a concept like "flat earth" is at best comical, yet there are people who believe it.
People are generally more inclined to believe than to know. Because it's easier. Believing just requires one thing: Believing. That's trivial to do (provided you can, I cannot... long story). Simply proclaim that "I believe" and you're in.
If it's that easy, then why don't more people do it?
A lot of people treat their 'news' sources as a medium of entertainment.
Repeat the same lie over and over again and according to the you beut Google AI it becomes the truth wowie zowie, how fucking useless
If we know it's a lie, why do we need an AI? You're asking a machine to tell you what you've just said to it. The point of the AI, is telling people who are really dumb, that it's a lie. The problem is, this sort of AI, rather like really dumb people, doesn't have an empirical method for measuring 'truthiness'. It uses a 'one of these is not like the other' algorithm. That's not as useful as it sounds because social priorities/norms change, meaning the AI is likely to reject "the new" normal.
The AI does not assess truth but information. There is a difference, ya know?
The paper doesn't even mention lies.
It is about information vs empty words, not truths vs falsehoods..
With an average accuracy of around 80 percent
That makes it pretty much useless, then.
You are still going to do manual verification when you read it.
In that case, it doesn't save any time, because you still have to read all of them.
That simple rule: "Mark all news stories as clickbait".
Greed has also proven that clicks are more valuable than facts these days. The nanosecond AI gets in the way of revenue, it will lose.
And we're a long way off from finding a cure that perpetuates bullshit over facts. AI isn't going to change that, because a lot of people enjoy living in a bubble of ignorance. It's one of the main reasons bullshit is so profitable.
Sad to say, but this is a losing proposition from the start.
No. The goal of late is to completely control information. Obviously. AI isn't real in this context. Just a control mechanism. There is a man behind that curtain.
The creation of Social Media will go down in history as one of the most important things to ever happen to capitalism.
Within the framework of Social Media, you are the product being bought and sold. Because of this, one could argue the main goal is to completely control people, but that does not dismiss the capitalistic reason for engaging in that activity. If Greed were not being fed by Social Media, it would likely cease to exist. Chances are the man behind the curtain has the same agenda as many other
It would be good to see if it can be applied to statements from Politicians. We've often said they can talk for ages without saying anything.
I'm sorry, Mr. Einstein. But your special theory of relativity runs counter to existing publications describing wave propagation through ether.
their system was able to accurately classify news stories . . . when evaluated against a ground truth dataset of already correctly classified news articles . . . Articles were drawn from an existing New York Times linguistic dataset
So we've just come up with a more efficient, automated system for people to bucket articles according to their own biases. Hooray, I guess.