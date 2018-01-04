Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI Google Software News Technology

AI System Sorts News Articles By Whether Or Not They Contain Actual Information (vice.com) 53

Posted by BeauHD from the fact-is-stranger-than-fiction dept.
In a new paper published in the Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research, computer scientists from Google and the University of Pennsylvania describe a new machine learning approach to classifying written journalism according to a formalized idea of "content density." "With an average accuracy of around 80 percent, their system was able to accurately classify news stories across a wide range of domains, spanning from international relations and business to sports and science journalism, when evaluated against a ground truth dataset of already correctly classified news articles," reports Motherboard. From the report: At a high level this works like most any other machine learning system. Start with a big batch of data -- news articles, in this case -- and then give each item an annotation saying whether or not that item falls within a particular category. In particular, the study focused on article leads, the first paragraph or two in a story traditionally intended to summarize its contents and engage the reader. Articles were drawn from an existing New York Times linguistic dataset consisting of original articles combined with metadata and short informative summaries written by researchers.

AI System Sorts News Articles By Whether Or Not They Contain Actual Information More | Reply

AI System Sorts News Articles By Whether Or Not They Contain Actual Information

Comments Filter:

  • Daily Mail is fucked (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Daily Mail is fucked then.

    • Re:Daily Mail is fucked (Score:4, Informative)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo@world3.UMLAUTnet minus punct> on Thursday January 04, 2018 @07:34AM (#55861533) Homepage Journal

      The Daily Mail is 97% opinion, but does usually include the facts at the very end of the article. The trick they use is to split the article over two pages, or make it long enough to people don't get to the end.

      A classic example was a story about the EU banning companies from claiming that bottled water cured dehydration. They had endless quotes from outraged morons ranting about the terrible EU and it's idiocy. Then right at the end someone sane explaining that dehydration is a medical condition with a variety of causes, many of which cannot be cured by drinking water, and the blanked rule on making unsubstantiated or misleading medical claims in advertising stands.

  • Ledes dammit (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 04, 2018 @05:48AM (#55861319)

    "In particular, the study focused on article leads ledes..."

    How can we take this article seriously if the publication doesn't know the correct spelling of their own industry's terminology?

    The introduction to a news article is called the 'lede' [libguides.com] and is usually in the first paragraph as in an essay. The 'lede' is a deliberate misspelling of 'lead' to prevent confusion in the days when printing was done with lead type.

  • Long time ago I've read a short sci-fi novel about such machine. On the day of first public demo, they fed the machine with the research paper about the machine itself. The machine spitted out only the title.
  • ...the AI system discarded the new paper describing this technology, since the paper did not contain new information.

  • Repeat the same lie over and over again and according to the you beut Google AI it becomes the truth wowie zowie, how fucking useless :|.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jbengt ( 874751 )
      Damn, everybody seems to be reading their own bias into this.
      The paper doesn't even mention lies.
      It is about information vs empty words, not truths vs falsehoods..
  • _Bool has_news(void *content){return 0;}

  • With an average accuracy of around 80 percent

    That makes it pretty much useless, then.

  • My very simple rule has better batting average. Around 98%.

    That simple rule: "Mark all news stories as clickbait".

  • AI vs. Greed? Yeah right. (Score:4)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Thursday January 04, 2018 @07:19AM (#55861507)

    Greed has also proven that clicks are more valuable than facts these days. The nanosecond AI gets in the way of revenue, it will lose.

    And we're a long way off from finding a cure that perpetuates bullshit over facts. AI isn't going to change that, because a lot of people enjoy living in a bubble of ignorance. It's one of the main reasons bullshit is so profitable.

    Sad to say, but this is a losing proposition from the start.

  • It would be good to see if it can be applied to statements from Politicians. We've often said they can talk for ages without saying anything.

  • The program does not determine if an article "contains actual information". It only classifies whether or not the article is written in the traditional style of a news article. It could still be total bullshit.

  • I'm sorry, Mr. Einstein. But your special theory of relativity runs counter to existing publications describing wave propagation through ether.

  • their system was able to accurately classify news stories . . . when evaluated against a ground truth dataset of already correctly classified news articles . . . Articles were drawn from an existing New York Times linguistic dataset

    So we've just come up with a more efficient, automated system for people to bucket articles according to their own biases. Hooray, I guess.

Slashdot Top Deals

1 Billion dollars of budget deficit = 1 Gramm-Rudman

Close