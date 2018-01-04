Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Intel Says CEO Dumping Tons of Stock Last Year 'Unrelated' To Big Security Exploit (gizmodo.com) 53

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Late last year, the CEO of Intel sold millions of dollars in company stock, as CEOs often do. The sale appears to have occurred while developers were reportedly rushing to fix a major security flaw affecting Intel processors made in the last decade. According to a report published by the Register this week, "a fundamental design flaw in Intel's processor chips has forced a significant redesign of the Linux and Windows kernels to defang the chip-level security bug." Windows and Linux developers have reportedly been working to address the issue since November. As our friends at Gizmodo ES pointed out, Intel's CEO Brian Krzanich sold roughly $11 million in company stock at the end of November. Counting the employee stock options Krzanich exercised, the CEO unloaded 245,743 shares, leaving him with 250,000 remaining shares -- the minimum Krzanich is required to own according to the company's bylaws, the Motley Fool reported. To be clear, this isn't proof of some insider-trading conspiracy. Contacted by Gizmodo, an Intel spokesperson called the sale "unrelated," and said it "was made pursuant to a pre-arranged stock sale plan (10b5-1) with an automated sale schedule."

  • Krzanich had a tested stock dump plan to follow.
    • if the law isn't enforced.

    • It doesn't hold a candle to your shoot-from-the-hip incendiary comment plan. I and others have written repeatedly in detail about why the timing and amount of Equifax's execs' transactions were completely consistent with their past trading patterns and weren't at all consistent with a dump. Did you have some specific facts you wanted to share with the class that support your belief that those transactions were indeed uncharacteristic?

  • Someone needs to shoot some CEOs (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The class war is in full effect. Time you picked a side.

    • Even in the Soviet Union there are always classes - you had the ruling class and everyone else typically.

      So yes, less people with wealth but far far more poor people that had to line up for hours on end waiting for food.

      Maybe you should just move to Venezuela...
  • The sale did occur after the security flaws (remember, there have been several) were reported. He may actually get away with this.

  • "...sensors are indicating bullshit levels completely off the scale..."

  • "... and monkeys might fly out of my butt." -Wayne Campbell
  • I'm no BK fan, as I used to work for the company, but I think this is just bad timing. I would have sold about the same time also. The stock is the highest it's been since the .com bubble burst. Intel stock has been an ok dividend stock for many years now, but relatively flat.

  • Bad optics, but not likely illegal. (Score:3)

    by Craig Cruden ( 3592465 ) on Thursday January 04, 2018 @10:28AM (#55862335)
    The sale was more than likely schedule well in advance of that date - which would be before the defect was reported. As such he is not trading on insider information since he was not relying on any insider information. It doesn't necessary look good, and if he were interested in the optics of it -- he could have cancelled it... but it was not a requirement. The majority of his assets are likely Intel stock by the fact he gets paid in it - and financially it makes sense to diversify - especially with the renewed competition with AMD.

    So lucky, bad optics, but nothing illegal.

    Also, The stock price is actually at or above the price that it was in November...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ecuador ( 740021 )

      I'd be interested to know if he schedules a sale every year and usually cancels ;)
      I mean that's what I would do if I wanted to make my insider trading legal, always have a scheduled sale just in case...

    • According to TFA, he sold every share, and exercised every option he could while still retaining exactly the amount of shares necessary to comply with his employment agreement.

      Short version: He unloaded everything he could and still remain CEO.

      Further questions: when exactly did Intel learn of the problem? When exactly did Mr. Krzanich learn of the problem? When exactly did Mr. Krzanich file the pre-arranged stock sale plan (10b5-1)?

      If those all happen in a sequence, he needs to go to fucking jail. By t

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      According to Business Insider: Link [businessinsider.com]

      Intel knew back in June. The stock sale was planned in October and actually executed in November.

  • We won't be mad if you buy a total of $11 million worth of Ripple, Digibyte, Reddcoin and Dogecoin.

