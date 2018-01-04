Intel Says CEO Dumping Tons of Stock Last Year 'Unrelated' To Big Security Exploit (gizmodo.com) 53
An anonymous reader shares a report: Late last year, the CEO of Intel sold millions of dollars in company stock, as CEOs often do. The sale appears to have occurred while developers were reportedly rushing to fix a major security flaw affecting Intel processors made in the last decade. According to a report published by the Register this week, "a fundamental design flaw in Intel's processor chips has forced a significant redesign of the Linux and Windows kernels to defang the chip-level security bug." Windows and Linux developers have reportedly been working to address the issue since November. As our friends at Gizmodo ES pointed out, Intel's CEO Brian Krzanich sold roughly $11 million in company stock at the end of November. Counting the employee stock options Krzanich exercised, the CEO unloaded 245,743 shares, leaving him with 250,000 remaining shares -- the minimum Krzanich is required to own according to the company's bylaws, the Motley Fool reported. To be clear, this isn't proof of some insider-trading conspiracy. Contacted by Gizmodo, an Intel spokesperson called the sale "unrelated," and said it "was made pursuant to a pre-arranged stock sale plan (10b5-1) with an automated sale schedule."
Just donate to the right candidates and you will never have any legal problems.
It doesn't hold a candle to your shoot-from-the-hip incendiary comment plan. I and others have written repeatedly in detail about why the timing and amount of Equifax's execs' transactions were completely consistent with their past trading patterns and weren't at all consistent with a dump. Did you have some specific facts you wanted to share with the class that support your belief that those transactions were indeed uncharacteristic?
The class war is in full effect. Time you picked a side.
Considering what they did to eastern europe, I will choose the other side.
So it's all good because obscenely rich assholes that "vote" themselves onto the board grant obscene salaries and bonus schedules to other obscenely rich assholes, who happen to be board members where the first group of obscenely rich assholes happen to be executives. And they all stay in place because they control more shares as a group than the unorganized masses, with the exception of the indifferent hedge funds that are operated by the same set of obscenely rich assholes.
Who would you suggest will watch the 'new' watchers?
Or do not advocate 'organizing' to plot your little overthrow? When whomever is leading the rebellion consolidates power, same as it ever was.
The class war is in full effect. Time you picked a side.
CEOs and their obscene salary and bonus schedules are put in place by board members.
Ah, yes. The board members who themselves are CEOs for other companies and who get paid salaries and get benefits that are comparable to other CEOs. The whole thing is more incestuous than a medieval French court.
So yes, less people with wealth but far far more poor people that had to line up for hours on end waiting for food.
Maybe you should just move to Venezuela...
-1 informative
"...sensors are indicating bullshit levels completely off the scale..."
So lucky, bad optics, but nothing illegal.
Also, The stock price is actually at or above the price that it was in November...
I'd be interested to know if he schedules a sale every year and usually cancels
I mean that's what I would do if I wanted to make my insider trading legal, always have a scheduled sale just in case...
According to TFA, he sold every share, and exercised every option he could while still retaining exactly the amount of shares necessary to comply with his employment agreement.
Short version: He unloaded everything he could and still remain CEO.
Further questions: when exactly did Intel learn of the problem? When exactly did Mr. Krzanich learn of the problem? When exactly did Mr. Krzanich file the pre-arranged stock sale plan (10b5-1)?
If those all happen in a sequence, he needs to go to fucking jail. By t
According to Business Insider: Link [businessinsider.com]
Intel knew back in June. The stock sale was planned in October and actually executed in November.
The only way this could be considered major is if it forced a recall of the chips affected, and for that to happen it has to affect the ability to use. A performance hit because operating systems need to be modified to make the system more secure -- only affects reputation to a little extent. If exploding Samsung phones cannot significantly hurt Samsung going forward; the
"Force a recall of the chips affected?"
Wowza. I am glad now that I've got that stack of Dell Optiplexes and that pile of '486 laptops in the storeroom.
We won't be mad if you buy a total of $11 million worth of Ripple, Digibyte, Reddcoin and Dogecoin.