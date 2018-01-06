A Cryptocurrency Based On a Dog Meme Is Now Worth Over $1 Billion (vice.com) 67
Earlier today, the market capitlization of dogecoin, a cryptocurrency based on a meme about a Shiba Inu dog, passed the $1 billion mark for the first time. VICE News reports: Dogecoin was created back in the early days of the cryptocurrency craze. Launched in December 2013 as somewhat of a joke, the meme-inspired coin was dubbed "the internet currency" and designed to promote a sense of community and generosity rather than simply looking to make money. It gained fame during 2014 when it was used to send the Jamaican bobsled team to the Winter Olympics in Sochi and it even sponsored a Nascar team. The currency has been in relative stasis since, and despite no software updates being released in over two years, the cryptocurrency has risen more than 400 percent in the last month -- though one dogecoin is still worth just over 1 cent.
Even Jackson Palmer, one of the founders of the coin, expressed concern about the hyperinflation of dogecoin. "It says a lot about the state of the cryptocurrency space in general that a currency with a dog on it which hasn't released a software update in over 2 years has a $1 billion+ market cap," Jackson told Coindesk.
Even Jackson Palmer, one of the founders of the coin, expressed concern about the hyperinflation of dogecoin. "It says a lot about the state of the cryptocurrency space in general that a currency with a dog on it which hasn't released a software update in over 2 years has a $1 billion+ market cap," Jackson told Coindesk.
Re: (Score:2)
AC already told you but I'll repeat just to be sure: don't be a moran!
Commodity "currency" makes no sense (Score:1)
It only works because people have convinced enough other people that it makes sense to invest in it. When that stops being the case it's gone overnight.
The value is completely artificial from start to finish, there's nothing backing it, there's no massive value behind it to stabilize a run. But it exists, and people love new cons.
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
Re:Commodity "currency" makes no sense (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
It only works because people have convinced enough other people that it makes sense to invest in it. When that stops being the case it's gone overnight. The value is completely artificial from start to finish, there's nothing backing it, there's no massive value behind it to stabilize a run. But it exists, and people love new cons.
That's more or less money in a nutshell.
Money is abstract and it's only valuable because people believe it's valuable.
Once people stop believeing it's valuable, it stops being val
Wow - what r you doing? (Score:2)
Gud doge (Score:1)
All of my Doge got stolen. Such sad. So angery.
Pronuncification (Score:1)
Is it pronounced doggycoin, Dogecoin (as in the onetime rulers of Venice) or something else? I have to know before i invest.
Re: (Score:3)
Is it pronounced doggycoin, Dogecoin (as in the onetime rulers of Venice) or something else?
such leters many pronunciation
wow
TO THE MOON!
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Please explain cryptocurrency (Score:4, Interesting)
2) Anyone can follow your transactions, not just the bank guys
3) Counterparty risk lies with the buyer. No fraud protection
Fiat money is hardly a scam. Central banks can and do manipulate the value of money, and generally they do so to keep inflation at healthy levels. They do not always succeed, but in general the value of your money is pretty stable when it's managed by a decent central bank.
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone can follow the transactions, but unlike banks they cannot block them.
Re: (Score:3)
Let's say I start a project. I can easily put a Dogecoin or any other crypto-currency wallet address on the website so people can make donations.
There wouldn't be a PayPal blocking the withdrawal of funds because of "reason X", no credit card company taking their cut and no bank freezing my account.
NetJ (Score:5, Interesting)
I will just remind our younger readers of the dotcom boom, where tech stocks were seen as the new big thing and pumped up a bubble that eventually crashed. You can tell the top of this by looking at a tech company that was registered on the NASDAQ called NETJ.COM,
This had all the right words in the name, "net", "J" (for Java, hot at the time) and ".com" but its description of what the company did was:
and this raised several $110 million in IPO funding from ordinary investors when it floated.
So a dog coin cryptocurrency "worth" $1bn... just same shit, different day.
Re: (Score:3)
I will just remind our younger readers of the dotcom boom, where tech stocks were seen as the new big thing and pumped up a bubble that eventually crashed. You can tell the top of this by looking at a tech company that was registered on the NASDAQ called NETJ.COM,
This had all the right words in the name, "net", "J" (for Java, hot at the time) and ".com" but its description of what the company did was:
and this raised several $110 million in IPO funding from ordinary investors when it floated.
So a dog coin cryptocurrency "worth" $1bn... just same shit, different day.
Some odd shapes painted on a canvas, by some guy named Picasso. A used baseball, that some guy named Babe scribbled on. A beat-up old guitar strung upside-down that some weird guy named Jimi used to play with his teeth. An old book of notes by a guy named da Vinci. Old bottles of rotten grapes. Shiny rocks and yellow rocks we mine out of the ground that we melt and polish.
The formula for value (1% subjective and 99% bullshit) was established long before the
.bomb or cryptocurrency came around.
Snapchats
Re: (Score:2)
So a dog coin cryptocurrency "worth" $1bn... just same shit, different day.
many prospectus such IPO
wow
NetJ didn't do anything.
Dogecoins is going TO THE MOON!
Re: (Score:2)
I will just remind our younger readers of the dotcom boom, where tech stocks were seen as the new big thing and pumped up a bubble that eventually crashed. You can tell the top of this by looking at a tech company that was registered on the NASDAQ called NETJ.COM,
This had all the right words in the name, "net", "J" (for Java, hot at the time) and ".com" but its description of what the company did was:
and this raised several $110 million in IPO funding from ordinary investors when it floated.
So a dog coin cryptocurrency "worth" $1bn... just same shit, different day.
I avoided all the garbage dotcom stocks because I didn't want to get left holding the bag when they collapsed.
Unfortunately when they collapsed they took the whole market with them.
During the real estate and mortgage insanity I avoided going into massive debt to buy property I couldn't afford because I didn't want to go broke when the housing market "which could never go down" collapsed.
Unfortunately when it collapsed it crashed the economy.
Yet again I'm avoiding a gain for the same reasons.
Lets hope we all
Hyperinflation (Score:2, Insightful)
That's not hyperinflation. Hyperinflation is when the currency loses value so quickly you can't print new bills with high enough numbers in time to keep up. It's the opposite to what is happening here. Dogecoin is inflationary (it doesn't have a coin cap like Bitcoin), but its value per unit growing is the opposite of inflation.
It really bugs me when people mix this up.
That's called deflation, not inflation (Score:4, Interesting)
Inflation is where your coin gets worth less and less. In this case the coin gets worth more and more. That's called "deflation", and economists and politicians want you to believe that it is incredibly bad for you if you can buy more stuff with the same money.
Their reasoning is as follows: "if your money is going to be worth more, you'll wait before buying anything, and that's bad for the economy." Let's investigate that strange claim. Which of the following statements is true?
"I will wait with buying food, because next year it is cheaper."
"I will wait with paying my mortgage, because next year it is cheaper."
"I will wait with buying a car, because next year it is cheaper."
"I will wait paying for a holiday, because next year it is cheaper."
The only category of product that might be affected in some way is replacements for luxury products, i.e. the following statement might actually be true:
"I will wait buying a new mobile, because next year it is cheaper, and my current one still works fine."
The real reason they want you to believe that deflation is bad is this: when new money gets created, it typically ends up in the hands of the richest individuals first. Then it "trickles" down to poorer individuals. However, the speed of price increases is not the same as the speed of trickling down money, and the people at the bottom of the pyramid get the disadvantage of price increases long before they get extra money. In this way, inflation is basically a wealth transfer from the poor to the rich.
Deflation must therefore be the opposite: a wealth transfer from the rich to the poor. And that's why so many economists and politicians are fighting it.
If I had invested in (say) a couple thousand bitcoin when I first heard about it, for a price that was pretty much peanuts, I would now be a very rich man. That's the power of deflation at work.
Re:That's called deflation, not inflation (Score:4, Insightful)
Woot! Free money! Oh, wait... that one doesn't happen does it?
You are missing the effect on wage rises - that they become wage drops. This is where the system breaks. If everything is 5% cheaper next year then that includes the value of your labor. Your company is getting 5% less income because the price of its products is dropping. That filters through to you...
But people don't really believe in symmetry - so they refuse wage drops in a deflationary economy. Companies go bust. Banks break. The economy implodes.
Inflation has a soft mode of failure - value leaks out of the system. Deflation has a hard mode of failure - it works up to the point that a systemic shock destroys everything. YMMV.
Re:That's called deflation, not inflation (Score:4, Interesting)
You are missing the effect on wage rises - that they become wage drops. This is where the system breaks. If everything is 5% cheaper next year then that includes the value of your labor. Your company is getting 5% less income because the price of its products is dropping. That filters through to you...
Yes, all these people hyping deflationary currencies miss this. And they miss the next important consequence of that. Most people have more debt than they do savings. Deflation is good for you if you have lots of savings, but not lots of debt. Most people owe $100k or more on a mortgage, but have only a few $k (if that) in savings. Deflation is a benefit for your meager savings, but is a huge hindrance for your much more sizable debt.
When you buy a mortgage, you owe a fixed amount of currency. With inflation, over time your income tends to increase slightly year to year, and over the years the mortgage becomes a smaller and smaller part of your income, making it more and more affordable. This is great because if you buy something you can afford, you can generally count on being able to afford it until it's paid off (job loss and severe employment cut being the exception, but that will hold true for deflation also, so lets not consider that). But with deflation, it's the opposite. You get your mortgage, and the payment amount stays the same, but every year your income drops slightly, and thus every year your mortgage payment becomes a bigger and bigger portion of your income. A mortgage that is affordable when you buy it will one day become unaffordable for you.
I don't think that's what people intend, but that is the natural consequence of a deflationary currency.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe you should take a look at wage increases vs. inflation for the past 70 years or so.
In the current system, it 'appears' as if your wage is going up, but it is in fact shrinking.
But in a system built on lies... who wants to hear the truth?
You are actually wrong. It is not shrinking. Over the long run it in increasing very slightly. Over the last few decades it has mostly been stagnant. Any (slight) decrease is only in the shorter term. When we are talking about mortgage affordability we are generally talking about 30 year spans.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/se... [stlouisfed.org]
But you completely miss the point of my post. Yes inflation adjusted income only changes slightly over time (which is to be expected...cost of all good adjusts to what people are makin
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, that was a very well thought out and informative reply. Thank you for enlightening me with your superior knowledge on the subject. I'm just sad that, unlike your previous reply to me, this reply didn't contain any more inaccuracies.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Most people have more debt than they do savings. Deflation is good for you if you have lots of savings, but not lots of debt.
And how many of them have debt because the currency is inflationary? For them, it's better to invest in a house and take on that debt than to have the money sitting around. Unfortunately, all that does for the economy is drive up housing and rent prices, which benefit the least productive bunch: land owners.
When you buy a mortgage, you owe a fixed amount of currency. With inflation, over time your income tends to increase slightly year to year, and over the years the mortgage becomes a smaller and smaller part of your income, making it more and more affordable.
The banks are not morons. They know money is worth less in the future, and their interest rate takes that into account. You're not getting a free ride because your currency is constantly being devalued.
Re: (Score:3)
And how many of them have debt because the currency is inflationary? For them, it's better to invest in a house and take on that debt than to have the money sitting around.
Uhhh, considering the average person's "financial intelligence" (there's probably a better term for it that's escaping me right now), I'm pretty sure their level of debt is not a strategic decision. People are in debt because they are careless with spending, don't plan for the future, don't foresee unexpected expenses. And that's WITHOUT having to foresee the effects of decades of deflation on their spending decisions.
When you buy a mortgage, you owe a fixed amount of currency. With inflation, over time your income tends to increase slightly year to year, and over the years the mortgage becomes a smaller and smaller part of your income, making it more and more affordable.
The banks are not morons. They know money is worth less in the future, and their interest rate takes that into account. You're not getting a free ride because your currency is constantly being devalued.
Of course they aren't moron. Of course they figure inflation into it. On the other hand, b
Re: (Score:1)
Re: That's called deflation, not inflation (Score:2)
If you had a negative rate nobody would lend you the money in the first place. I mean really, you come into my bank, and tell me you want to borrow $1,000 at a -2% interest rate so that, in a year, you can pay me back $980? What kind of moron do you take me for?
That's part of the problem with deflationary economies right there; even without a negative rate, people are unlikely to lend you money.
If an economy is inflationary, at 2% that means my $1,000 sitting under my mattress will be worth $980 next year
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Is this a joke? The only example in that set holds true is food, because you might starve before it gets cheaper. I have heard many people say:
"I will wait buying a new car, because next year it is cheaper, and my current one still works fine."
Maybe yours doesn't work fine, but most people have a car that works, and if it doesn't, they can pay someone to repair it. The reason the phone example is better is because phones are much more noticeably improving in performance and lowering in costs than cars do
Cryptocurrency value is processing power (Score:2)
Corporations and other entities can crunch massive amounts of data that allow them to not build expensive infrastructure, and can use it as needed, rather than having dedicated servers. This is a real legitimate value, and earning the cryptocurrency is the reward for your computer doing a tiny fraction of the work. It's value goes up as more people use it. It is not some "con" as some people are claiming. Your computer and electricity are doing actual work in exchange for a valuable virtual currency.
\o/ (Score:1)
I foresee a serious impediment to US infrastructure due to a shortage of bridges ^_^
"Shiba dog dog" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Such grammar nazi. Much passion. Wow.