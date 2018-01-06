Can We Replace Intel x86 With an Open Source Chip? (zdnet.com) 269
An anonymous reader quotes, Jason Perlow, the senior technology editor at ZDNet: Perhaps the Meltdown and Spectre bugs are the impetus for making long-overdue changes to the core DNA of the semiconductor industry and how chip architectures are designed... Linux (and other related FOSS tech that forms the overall stack) is now a mainstream operating system that forms the basis of public cloud infrastructure and the foundational software technology in mobile and Internet of Things (IoT)... We need to develop a modern equivalent of an OpenSPARC that any processor foundry can build upon without licensing of IP, in order to drive down the costs of building microprocessors at immense scale for the cloud, for mobile and the IoT. It makes the $200 smartphone as well as hyperscale datacenter lifecycle management that much more viable and cost-effective.
Just as Linux and open source transformed how we view operating systems and application software, we need the equivalent for microprocessors in order to move out of the private datacenter rife with these legacy issues and into the green field of the cloud... The fact that we have these software technologies that now enable us to easily abstract from the chip hardware enables us to correct and improve the chips through community efforts as needs arise... We need to stop thinking about microprocessor systems' architectures as these licensed things that are developed in secrecy by mega-companies like Intel or AMD or even ARM... The reality is that we now need to create something new, free from any legacy entities and baggage that has been driving the industry and dragging it down the past 40 years. Just as was done with Linux.
The bigger question is which chip should take its place. "I don't see ARM donating its IP to this effort, and I think OpenSPARC may not be it either. Perhaps IBM OpenPOWER? It would certainly be a nice gesture of Big Blue to open their specification up further without any additional licensing, and it would help to maintain and establish the company's relevancy in the cloud going forward.
"RISC-V, which is being developed by UC Berkeley, is completely Open Source."
The same people who paid to develop Linux, Red Hat, etc?
IC design isn't something you can do in your spare time. You need a full-scale industrial process.
IC design isn't something you can do in your spare time. You need a full-scale industrial process.
You mean IC manufacturing? I'm pretty sure design is largely independent. If it weren't, ARM wouldn't be able to sell synthesizable CPU cores.
So, it is not just the CPU core, you need a lot more of things in order to get some product. FPGA manufacturers give you both the hardware and the software to translate the code into something you can upload to that FPGA, and usually give you some freebies like DDR and PLLs. However, there are limitations on what you can get from an FPGA. ICs are the way to go if you want to be on the bleeding edge on either performance, price or power efficiency. And as far as I know, the tools to do ICs in advanced processes like 10nm are not either free to use or open source. They are probably also a patent field. At the end of the day, you do not want to spend over one million dollars with tools that tell you "USE AT YOUR OWN RISK".
It's certainly possible to design a CPU in your spare time. I've designed a couple myself.
Designing a modern Intel CPU replacement is something else though. That's a lot of man years of work, and most of it is in tedious work like testing and validating that very few people find joyful.
I mention that to give you an idea of the specialization that has taken place in the hardware industry. In Software, you can still be a full-stack developer. In Hardware, those days are past.
Clock guys are like driver guys... the stuff they write and develop is quite a bit different from everything else.
The guys who work on caches, decode, fetch, etc. are all fairly interchangeable, if you've got a good architect to direct and oversee the work.
I knew a guy who's entire job for over a year at HP was to *route* the clock signal across a single chip (this was on the Superdome chipset).
Yes, anyone can design the basic ISA logic of a chip. But it takes *huge* teams of people to design a *good* chip with all the modern features that we seem to take for granted such as variable clock and power states, or even more complicated letting them vary across different portions of the same chip. Not to mention coordinating the design and validating the DRC against the manufacturing process.
There's a really good reason that CPU chip design is only done these days by a very small handful of billion dollar companies with billion dollar budgets. These designs are very complicated and it's no wonder that they keep the IP--they've invested a *lot* to develop it.
Trivializing it by suggesting that an open source development model could equal or best these products is a tad naive. Unless we were living in a Star Trek economy and there were a few thousand contributors working on it full-time (the same size workforce as these big vendors), I don't see any chance of a competitive result.
Yeah, no. That's very, very wrong.
Much of a processor can be designed in RTL (the type of code you could open source), but there are critical components (as in, CPUs do not function without them -- at all) that require detailed knowledge of the underlying process. Any sort of clock distribution, selection, skewing, or balancing, for example, pretty much requires not only detailed knowledge of the types of gates available in process libraries, but also exhaustive simulations across all kinds of different timing scenarios to ensure that designs work as intended. Additionally, these types of circuits are not trivial to design, and they're often tightly integrated into the rest of a design in a way that isn't exactly modular (as in, even if there are separate clocking modules, design assumptions make removal or modifications of those clocking modules quite difficult).
Maybe you could get away with an open core on an FPGA, but if you do that, you're going to sacrifice a lot in terms of performance -- as in getting at best into the 100s of MHz range compared to GHz for an ASIC. Moreover, you're not going to squeeze multiple cores and huge caches onto a single FPGA, so you'll need some sort of stitching to get anything even remotely close to your most basic Intel off-the-shelf processor.
Basically the best you'll be able to say with a purely open source CPU is, "buy this for 10x the cost and at 1/10th the performance... but you can feel good that it's open source." At that point, all I can say is, "good luck with that."
You mean IC manufacturing? I'm pretty sure design is largely independent.
Well, I'm pretty sure you're an idiot. I also know only one of us is right in our certainty. Chips average about a million dollars per prototype run. You can simulate things and have them work flawlessly, but you still have to manufacture a masks, run through the steps of chip fabrication, then do your tests to see if it even remotely works. On the scale of GHz with nanometers of precision things happen like inductive and capacitive effects you can't properly simulate but will utterly fuck over your des
You mean IC manufacturing? I'm pretty sure design is largely independent. If it weren't, ARM wouldn't be able to sell synthesizable CPU cores.
in a traditional environment it takes around 18 man-months to design (and formally test) around 3,000 gates. it's pretty insane. 3,000 gates is about the size of a RISC Core. look up the numbers for an Intel processor (number of transistors - yes many of those are in the cache) - and you get an idea of just how much work is involved.
also, the actual layout (like a PCB only for transistors and tracks etc.) by automated tools tend to be... well... rubbish, basically. which means that much of the design ha
Sure chip design in mostly code. The difference is every patch costs a few hundred thousand dollars, and of course everyone who wants the patch will have to buy a new chip. This is why over 80% of code written for an ASIC is test/verification code.
Just 3-d print the things.
Google, Amazon etc already have open source hardware for anything from storage to compute nodes (a lot of it is still ARM, Broadcom and Intel chips but everything around it is custom)
It's not cheap for a single system nor very well understood by the regular sysadmin to put the system together, hence you don't see them unless you buy them in datacenter-bulk, I have pondered them for a Ceph buildout because at scales of petabytes they start making financial sense.
I imagine that open source hardware has the sa
Why not? Why not trying?
This will never be as efficient as a fully-custom chip, but it can be good enough. Many of us will be happier using it.
This is a good point: people who care about security (like AWS) have different requirements, and may be willing to forgo some performance in exchange for security.
This will never be as efficient as a fully-custom chip, but it can be good enough. Many of us will be happier using it.
This is a good point: people who care about security (like AWS) have different requirements, and may be willing to forgo some performance in exchange for security.
SOME performance???
For some pretty hefty values of "Some"...
Actually, if you look at this device [digikey.com], you'll see that gate-arrays aren't in the same class with your father's Oldsmobile any longer. We need them to be denser than the ones at that link, but the potential is there.
Intel may go bankrupt? (Score:2)
Bruce, I agree with that comment. Don't act out anger.
Another quote from the comment above mine: "I doubt that open source hardware would prevent hardware bugs, but it would provide a way of avoiding backdoors that are intentionally placed. You're absolutely right in that respect."
The possibility of backdoors may cause Intel to go bankrupt. How can Intel be re-organized so that it ca
Thank you for this vast work of erudition, anonymous moron.
Someday, perhaps, when you are a pre-adolescent, you may aquire somewhat more knowledge of computers, though probably not enough to make you top-heavy. At that time, you may hear of a miraculous device called a gate-array which makes it possible to craft a running CPU similarly to the way that programmers write software. With this device, someone of greater skill than you will put together a computer that might not be as fast as you like, and might not have as many transistors as you like, and might use more power than you like, but will be capable of running an Open Source CPU with a known-bitstream so that the chance of there being nasties that we're not told about that spy on us built into the CPU die is reduced from today's horrible state (gate-arrays can still have them, but the people who make these nasties don't know in advance where we put the CPU implementation).
The instruction set and currently-fixed hardware features like the MMU and the translation look-aside buffer (a feature implicated today) will be repairable by changing the bitstream.
This will never be as efficient as a fully-custom chip, but it can be good enough. Many of us will be happier using it. And for those of us who require algorithm acceleration (hopefully for better reasons than mining cryptocoins, but that is one example) it will be possible to code it into the system and get the advantages of a hardware implementation without it being so hard.
Unfortunately, as you well know, this approach means goodbye to virtually very computing-type device most of us have become accustomed-to. With all due respect, IMHO, Even desktop computers would have to devolve into houselight-dimming, room-warming, five-rackspace-hogging monstrocities, with barely the compute-power of a MacBook Air. And as far as modern GPU emulation with any reasonable number of available FPGAs, forget it!
Maybe you haven't been following gate-array development. There are mobile ones now. They use FLASH to store the program bits. And the rest is CMOS which we know how to power-manage. The gate-arrays of yore were more power-thirsty because nobody cared back then.
Use of gate-arrays would make the bugs reprogrammable. And now that we have mobile gate-arrays, performance is actually getting pretty good.
I do have some issues with documentation. Have they now documented the GPU (or whatever it is) that first has control at boot time, before the main CPU is enabled? I'd also like to use the LVDS for an SDR rather than the camera and display, and that was not documented either the last time I looked. There was also some chat about additional entirely undocumented coprocessors on the die.
Actually, you are perpetuating the naive assumption that Anonymous Cowards are human beings who have feelings. Not so. Anonymous Cowards are actually alien beings from a planet orbiting the star Beta Anonyma. They emigrated to Middle America and have been posing as real people, having destroyed their own planet through bad political policy. Although they have developed a society nearly as intelligent as ours (not quite as intelligent, they are actually the cause of the Red States Mystery), they do not have feelings, they are thoughtless automations who have been programmed to believe that they are alive and have feelings, which they volubly protest while in fact being entirely without consciousness. Also, no matter how many Anonymous Cowards you meet, they are all one individual.
Not sure what you mean by that
OpenSPARC is open source, the entire reason for the existence of that word was to brand Sun's open-source SPARC project. So, given it's a relatively mature and respected design, you could definitely use OpenSPARC as the basis of an open source CPU design.
The question is really whether the OS hardware community is actually likely to produce something comparable to Intel or AMD, even given a start with the SPARC design. I... don't want to say it's impossible, but it certainly seems somewhat more difficult than producing a better operating system than Microsoft can.
I really hope we get one open hardware taking off.
It does not have to replace the existing arcitechtures but could act as a suppliment.
Many people would like something more open now after all ME bugs etc.
Specially in the INFOSEC community and like.
RISC-V's specification is a lot more flexible and permits a wider range of variants on capabilities in implementations than OpenSPARC. I've worked on 32-bit RISC-V based microcontrollers embedded in ASICs, and theoretically you can put together a multiprocessor 64-bit RISC-V with advanced features such as speculative execution.
I think that RISC-V has a pretty good future because it is a specification rather than a single implementation. There are multiple implementations, some of them are open source. And i
OpenSPARC is the full Verilog implementation of T1 (Niagara) and T2. Unfortunately, both are written in the traditional disposable style of commercial CPU implementations: there are some reusable building blocks, but the general idea is that each CP
these implemented on an iCE40
The iCE40 is great - but not to synthesize a CPU. It lacks the dual-port memory required for registers. There is a reason whey Lattice offers their LatticeMicro processor for their MachXO series but not the iCE40.
The iCE40 is highly optimized and fantastic for most programmable logic. But if you compare the iCE40 to the MachXO3 you will see that the MachXO3 has "Distributed Memory" - an essential part for efficiently implementing a CPU.
What is heck "Distributed Memory"?
Distributed memory is just that - memory distributed along side the LUT/FF elements. Using this memory "consumes" some LUTs but it is far more efficient then 1 bit per LUT. See the following quote from the MachXO3 datasheet - note that a Slice has 2 LUTs and 2 FFs, 4 Slices per PFU block.
RAM Mode
In this mode, a 16x4-bit distributed single port RAM (SPR) can be constructed by using each LUT block in Slice 0 and Slice 1 as a 16x1-bit memory. Slice 2 is used to provide memory address and control signals.
All from 1 PFU block. And this is why a device with 640 LUTs can provide 5K of memory.
MachXO3 Family Data Sheet [latticesemi.com]
Of course we can!
How does an open source chip solve the problem?
indeed, at least one of the chips mentioned has issue. Still waiting for someone to fiddle with Power8 and UltarSparc to see if it has issue. Itanium is claimed not to, haven't heard of evidence to contrary yet.
I also saw RedHat's statement that the power-based chip used in Z series mainframes is vulnerable.
Still looking for definite word on Sparc which is now done by Fujitsu
There are only so many people in the world smart enough to even fully understand modern superscalar designs let alone contribute usefully to it.
I doubt that's true.
The problem wasn't the lack of people smart enough to spot the bug, it was the fact the bug was created 20 years ago back when people probably weren't thinking about bugs like that. And then in the 20 years since there probably weren't many people with a reason to start digging into that level of the design.
I'm not sure open source would have made a big difference, it gives you more eyes in some cases, but as OpenSSL demonstrated people only read the code they change, so old code that "
Sure. But if a cpu costed 50 bucks then you'd ready to replace it with a fixed one.
Being open source doesn't magically prevent bugs from reaching the silicon stage of a chip's design, nor does it make it any easier to fix bugs baked into a completed design. There are only so many people in the world smart enough to even fully understand modern superscalar designs let alone contribute usefully to it.
interestingly the head of the shakti team, madhu, is an advocate of something called "bluespec". it's similar to Berkeley's "chisel" except that, because bluespec is writteen in Haskell it's possible to do *formal mathematical proofs on the designs*.
there was a talk at ccc just last week about doing mathematical proofs on designs, but it's much harder to do if the underlying programming language for the ASIC doesn't really support formal proofs.
anyway, this is extremely interesting timing as i am, puzzling
Power9 is a pretty good candidate
Yes, look at IBM's Power9-based Talos Workstation. It has open firmware, open microcode, open BMC firmware so pretty much all of it is auditable. Is it secure? Who knows...
The downside is obviously the price.
Repositories:
https://git.raptorcs.com/git/
https://github.com/open-power
https://github.com/openbmc
It also has speculative execution bugs, as does every power7 through 9 chip. Thanks for playing though.
No
Figure out some way to fund the billions in development costs, legal/IP issues and marshal the necessary talent then maybe... Of course, there is no reason to believe the result would be any better: RISC-V memory model has severe problems [electronicsweekly.com] due to underspecified memory ordering that were revealed by formal testing and are still being resolved. [google.com] Perhaps this is an example of an open process working well, but just throwing out RISC-V doesn't guarantee a bug free design.
Not an issue of having the IP
Look at the introduction date for CPUs
To a reasonable approximation all patents must have been filed before then - as soon as details are published they cannot be patented. Post 1995 lifetime of a patent is 20 years.
So anything 20 years or older must be patent free. I.e. anything before 1998 or so should be fine. Oddly enough that means that the original 386 instruction set is OK. So is MIPS.
SSE etc is not though
Intel published a helpful chart of when each SIMD instruction set was patented
https://arstechnica.com/inform... [arstechnica.com]
Since x64 requires SSE2
Sadly, thee is a trick to work around the 20 year patent limit. Patent a subtle feature of the old design, and if necessary tune the new patent to be more applicable to modern tools. This is an old practice with software patents, still in use by companies that create defensive and competition stifling suites of patents. A review of existing tools for patentable material is standard practice for a skilled patent attorney.
Sadly, thee is a trick to work around the 20 year patent limit. Patent a subtle feature of the old design, and if necessary tune the new patent to be more applicable to modern tools.
I could see drug companies patenting a 'modified release' version of an old drug which is going out of patent. Still the non 'modified release' version still enters the public domain.
What I can't see is how you can do this for a documented CPU ISA. You could patent the details of superscalar or out of order execution. However doing that is actually creating a new invention.
Intel keep adding new instructions - SSE, AVX etc - but then those are actually new inventions too.
To what end?
OpenSSL being open source didnâ(TM)t find or prevent Heartbleed.
An open chip likely wouldnâ(TM)t have affected meltdown or spectre. This wasnâ(TM)t negligence by Intel (as evidenced that some of the recent vulnerabilities were shared by AMD chips on a completely different architecture.
The problem isnâ(TM)t that Intel failed to secure something obvious. Itâ(TM)s that there was a mechanism that everyone knew about, but which all experts thought couldnâ(TM)t be used to extract data. Then someone found a clever technique nobody thought of before that made everyone realize it WAS vulnerable.
Being open wouldnâ(TM)t have prevented the issue. Indeed, the issue was found by third-party researchers who didnâ(TM)t have access to the low level details of the architecture.
Open Source is not a panacea.
We don't want Slashdot to fix that. It's a stupid-shit issue, an example of Apple arrogance. The people spilling those characters into their comments are like the dude with the hunk of toilet paper dragging along on the back of his shoe. It's good to know who he is, so you can avoid shaking his hand, unless you're wearing rubber gloves.
What a dumb idea!
No incremental gain
Did everyone forget that Softbank bought ARM?
I don't see ARM donating its IP to this effort...
I don't imagine Softbank paid $32B for ARM Holdings just so they could give the IP away.
Funny you should ask
I was just asking about that in a previous thread [slashdot.org]. So, if MIPS is really unchained by patents etc, then we might have a chance.
Indeed
"It would certainly be a nice gesture of Big Blue"
Indeed. Perhaps they could throw in a nice free pony for everybody.
Simpler solution would be
If this is a reaction to the intel bug, why not just buy an existing AMD chip instead? I'm still trying to understand why does someone propose a more complex and expensive solution than necessary?
AMD chips have their own security flaw[1].
Surprising that it hasn't been reported here yet.
It's apparently easier to fix than Intel's.
[1] http://www.theregister.co.uk/2... [theregister.co.uk]
uninformed
Bugs happen. Everywhere on every layer. Save your outrage for true malfeasance. Get angry at Feds for storing FS86 forms (the questionnaire for top secret clearance) on OPM servers unencrypted. Get angry at Equifax management for making the conscious, criminally liable decision, of storing PIN of pretty much every US tax payer “in the clear” at rest.
But for bugs that take years or generational development and understanding to discover, it’s unavoidable.
And certainly don’t suggest replacing it with a questionably supportable ecosystem. Linux, despite global usage, outside of a few niche hardcore users has completely failed on the desktop. (I know he didn’t specifically say Linux, but it’s an example of an attempt at global open source) Not a tolerable trajectory for hardware manufacture, let alone one that already represents market majority.
Just one way to get everything you want
If you really want an Open Source, after-market bug fixes, and security, the best way to do that is to use not a CPU at all but a programmable gate-array. This also gives you the ability to have evolution in purchased hardware, for example improvement of the instruction set. The problem is finding a gate-array that is fast enough, dense enough, and power-conserving enough.
It would be cool to code your own special-purpose algorithm accelerators in VHDL or Verilog, etc.
This is sort of on the edge of practical, if you have the money to spend. Not as fast, not as powerful, uses more electricity, infinitely flexible. Certainly there would be some good research papers, etc., in building one.
No
Software has the luxury that you can be behind the curve in development and still manage as an alternative. That doesn't work in hardware. If you are late to the game nobody supports you. And people aren't going to spend money making hardware that nobody wants supports.
In short, no
There is a massive amount of tooling and infrastructure needed to design a modern CPU architecture. Sure, you can start with open designs that are 20 years old, but you'll need to add massive amount of changes around out of order execution, speculative execution (yes, it caused this problem, it's also a critical optimization), cache management and coherency and so on. A lot of this requires highly specialized workers that expect to be paid well for their expertise.
Much better to invest to formal verificatio
No
RISC-V
Is no one going to mention RISC-V?
If it weren't hard, they would'nt call it hardware
TL;DR No, you can not replace X86, AMD64, Power, Sparc, MIPS and ARM with a FOSS design.
openSparc, openPower, MIPS-V?
Those have opened the 'ISA', but NOT the design, so you have to design your microprocessor from scratch.
ARM? MIPS? You can get the full design, if you pay. Or you can pay for rights to the ISA, and design everything from scratch.
Designing a somewhat modern microprocesor is hard enough, even if you already have the ISA, and the beast is cruft free (64 or 128 bits from the get go, without bein
GTFO
Uh, ZDNet? Really?
It's not surprising that someone who doesn't seem to know that "the cloud" *is* private data centers also knows nothing of IC fab.
Very simple question
What socket will this ' free fantasy CPU' use? What chipset will it use? Are we talking about a volunteer clone effort to reverse-engineer the X86 processors, or something wholly new, so that we require new drivers, OS, BIOS, etc?
Only by being ignorant of what's involved can someone make such a proposition.
This is really an over-sized reaction to a minor problem that will be resolved in the next generation of silicon from every chipmaker.
Which Billion Dollar Fab U Gonna Use?
So, take an open source chip design
.. and you're done! Yippie!
That is a very clueless question. Not deserving of an answer.
Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.”
Mark Twain
Uhh....no
"The reality is that we now need to create something new, free from any legacy entities and baggage that has been driving the industry and dragging it down the past 40 years. Just as was done with Linux."
For Linux you just needed a copy of gcc. Chip design and fabrication requires just a weee bit more.
If we're talking replacement...
then in my opinion, the next generation of CPUs should have re-programmable gate logic. Kinda like how FPGA works, but significantly faster and on a massive scale. Just imagine the kind of power you'd get if the OS switches large areas on the silicon to fit certain tasks. When you play games or do some massive 3D work, the CPU would be reprogrammed for that task. When you want to mine crypto or do some massive encryption/decryption/compression/decompression, the CPU would be reprogrammed accordingly.
I'm not talking about the kind of tech we have now. Obviously FPGA is not suitable for the stuff I'm talking about, and I wouldn't integrate FPGA into today's CPUs. But just imagine if you could add more "FPGA Style" chips on a bus. Some would be purposed as GPU, some as Crypto chips, some would be purposed for audio processing, some for manipulating large scale 3D scenes (complex interactions, collision detection, physics), some for AI / Neural Net style compute, powerful image recognition, some even for n
Missed opportunity
It's too bad the project at Sun to produce an asynchronous CPU was cancelled; that seemed like an interesting path. I wonder if anyone else if experimenting with that now.
hardware is not software.
Intel have poured literally billions of dollars into R&D of their products for decades to get to where they are now.
I know there's a lot of clever people out there, but I'd be amazed if the open source community could ever catch up then stay with whatever Intel's current CPUs are for features and performance.
Why not the MMIX?
It looks great!
x86 Forever, Even Intel Couldn't Kill It
Intel tried to kill x86 four times, to varying degrees: First the iAPX 432, then the i960, then i860, and most recently with the Itanic.
MS Windows NT tried become a popular option on PowerPC, MIPS, and DEC Alpha, because MS didn't want to be so heavily reliant on Intel. It ended up being forced to stick with x86 (Itanic doesn't count).
Intel will soon begin pumping out x86 CPUs that aren't vulnerable to Meltdown or Spectre.
Trying to create what is essentially a new and unique system architecture, for general
Didnt take much engineering effort or money to develop modern intel processors - this should be easy to do.
Oh, this will all be designed and engineered using advanced AI technologies. Hiring humans will not be necessary. Hey, AI kicked chip designers out of their jobs. Talk about the revolution eating their children!
This will all be financed by mega-giga high yield cryptocurrencies, so it won't cost any real money, either.
No.
I lean towards "not yet."
The fab cost is too high for a small company to take on. So for now, we are beholden to the Intels, AMDs, ARMs, IBMs, and so on.
There is OpenSPARC, but it lost mindshare to the x86 architecture and is unlikely to be a major player going forward.
I would see an open-source chip dominating if one of the major x86 players got the open-source religion, either because they saw a strategic advantage, or they were forced by other circumstances. But I'm not holding my breath.
Successful companies probably are. The problem is Zdnet editors haven't gone through the purifying fire of the free market and thus haven't been cleansed of their impurities, like ore in a blast furnace being converted to steel.
We do have consumer computers running ARM
as ubiquitous as Arm is in the embedded market, it still remains a non-player in the productivity consumer and desktop arena. Why no standard form factor MBs with Arm or MIPS that could be popped into a standard case or rack. I'm not talking about $10,000 high end "solutions". I'm talking buisiness, SOHO, and consumer pricing.
You realize some chromebooks run ARM?
And that they are running the Linux kernel?
And that it is possible to install Desktop Linux to those chromebooks if the owner chooses to?
iOS is run by ARM.
Half of Android is.
Rasbery Pi are run on ARM.
Conversion really is not that hard.
Hazarding a guess
No?