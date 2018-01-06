Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Bitcoin Debit Cards Suspended After Upstream Visa Rules Infraction (thenextweb.com) 62

Posted by EditorDavid from the not-everywhere-you-want-to-be dept.
At least four pre-paid debit cards that accept cryptocurrencies abruptly suspended service on Friday. An anonymous reader quotes TheNextWeb: Speaking to their customers on Twitter, the affected companies have said the move is the result of actions from their card issuer, [WaveCrest], who was acting on behalf of Visa Europe... A statement from Visa Europe obtained by The Daily Beast reporter Joseph Cox said the action was taken due to WaveCrest's "non-compliance" with VISA's membership regulations... In its statement, Visa makes clear that this isn't a crackdown on cryptocurrencies, but rather action against one company that broke its rules.
"All funds stored on cards are safe and will be returned to your Cryptopay accounts ASAP," one of the affected debit card companies assured users on Twitter, adding "Sorry for all the inconvenience caused..."

According to the article, "Some users on Twitter are reportedly stranded abroad without funds."

  • Lies (Score:1, Troll)

    by slashmydots ( 2189826 )
    I've been into the bitcoin community since around 2010 so let me just be the first to say, yes, this is a crackdown on crypto and other alternative payment systems that are superior to Visa in every way. That's the same reason paypal business debit cards are magically getting declined on Coinbase.

    • Re:Lies (Score:5, Insightful)

      by cmseagle ( 1195671 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @02:26PM (#55876147)

      alternative payment systems that are superior to Visa in every way

      Except for processing speed, cost, merchant adoption...

      Doesn't the fact that Bitcoin holders want a Bitcoin Visa card indicate that there are at least some downsides of using Bitcoin as a day-to-day payment system?

    • crypto and other alternative payment systems that are superior to Visa in every way

      If they are superior to Visa, why do they need Visa?

      Anyone know what the actual infraction was?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jrumney ( 197329 )

        Anyone know what the actual infraction was?

        Does Visa have a cap on transaction fees the card issuers are allowed to charge perhaps?

    • something nobody else knows, how?

    • this is a crackdown on crypto and other alternative payment systems that are superior to Visa in every way

      If they are so superior, why do people want a pre-paid Visa card?

    • ... or it's the people trying to process the transactions for you getting tired of getting fucked by the wild fluctuations in exchange rate.

  • Without "funds" (Score:5, Funny)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @02:10PM (#55876091)

    Some users on Twitter are reportedly stranded abroad without funds."

    If only there was some form of exchangeable item these people could use. Something accepted everywhere which could easily be carried on their person to pay for goods and services.

    If only such an item existed. That would solve their problem of having no "funds".

    • Well there's the problem! They only had Bitcoin! What they should have been using is Bitcoin Cash.

  • Unreal (Score:5, Interesting)

    by jwymanm ( 627857 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @02:13PM (#55876109) Homepage
    It's unreal how much anti crypto talk there is here. This used to be a site for nerds and now it's just frigging negative crabby assholes. Bitpay in the USA was not hurt by this it was the VISA partner in Europe that wasn't following rules. If it were a crack down on blockchain it'd be everywhere and every partner of VISA dealing with it.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is a site for nerds. Nerds who have seen it all before.

    • This used to be a site for nerds and now it's just frigging negative crabby assholes

      It's still a site for nerds.

      However it's also a site for people who like to get flogged by nerds. Some kind of sad-masochistic thing, I think... anyway those people come on, knowing their stupid ideas will get pounded by someone with a low-count UID and I think they look forward to it.

      Just ignore them and read the nerd posts if they bother you. Would be nice if we could sandbox them a bit though.

    • I think it's just a bunch of people pointing out something stupid that's being done with crypto.

    • It's unreal how much anti crypto talk there is here. This used to be a site for nerds and now it's just frigging negative crabby assholes. Bitpay in the USA was not hurt by this it was the VISA partner in Europe that wasn't following rules. If it were a crack down on blockchain it'd be everywhere and every partner of VISA dealing with it.

      Ok, so baring some breakthrough in technology describe to me the state of cryptocurrencies in 20 years.

      Because right now they won't be currencies, nothing I've seen suggests they can scale to the necessary number of transactions.

      And they won't be gold either. Right now some unknown relative could die, will me a house, and if I found a pile of gold inside I could turn that into currency.

      There's a lot of people who can't access their own cryptocurrencies from 5 years ago.

      In 20 years I can see cryptocurrencies

      • In 20 years, there will be lots and lots of blockchain technologies used under the covers in ways most people will not notice, and only a few crypto currencies that anyone cares about, but the pure vaporous/fiat ones will not be considered important. Bitcoin specifically will be deader than dead, as in worth exactly zero, killed by later generation crypto currencies which were technically superior.

  • Because they thought backpacking with only a sketchy non transaction oriented currency was a good idea.

    Shows that crypto currencies aren't just being used by bright people.

  • First there is denial, then push back, then finally acceptance.

