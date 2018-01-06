Bitcoin Debit Cards Suspended After Upstream Visa Rules Infraction (thenextweb.com) 62
At least four pre-paid debit cards that accept cryptocurrencies abruptly suspended service on Friday. An anonymous reader quotes TheNextWeb: Speaking to their customers on Twitter, the affected companies have said the move is the result of actions from their card issuer, [WaveCrest], who was acting on behalf of Visa Europe... A statement from Visa Europe obtained by The Daily Beast reporter Joseph Cox said the action was taken due to WaveCrest's "non-compliance" with VISA's membership regulations... In its statement, Visa makes clear that this isn't a crackdown on cryptocurrencies, but rather action against one company that broke its rules.
"All funds stored on cards are safe and will be returned to your Cryptopay accounts ASAP," one of the affected debit card companies assured users on Twitter, adding "Sorry for all the inconvenience caused..."
According to the article, "Some users on Twitter are reportedly stranded abroad without funds."
Bullshit.
Who the hell travels exclusively backed by Bitcoin?
Dumbass techies. Probably dumbass techie Libertarians.
Dumbass techies. Probably dumbass techie Libertarians.
Nonsense. I am a DTL myself, and I never travel with only a single CC. The "reportedly stranded" factoid was fabricated to make TFA more interesting.
That sounds about right...
I've known a good number of dumbass techie Libertarians myself, and even the guy who made a road trip with the explicit goal of spending only bitcoin still brought good old dollars with him, just in case.
Even us regular old dumbass techie non-Libertarians tend to travel with multiple forms of currency, to avoid problems
Everyone who travels inside the Internet Tubes(tm), you ignorant fool.
Cryptocurrency, and also smart contract technology, once both are evolved into something easier to use for end users, is going to take over a substantial chunk of world economic functioning.
Yes there's a hype bubble, but just like with AI, there is extremely disruptive and important substance too.
Don't let the presence of hype distract your from the fundamentals of the transformation that will take place.
Did you misplace your bitcoin?
alternative payment systems that are superior to Visa in every way
Except for processing speed, cost, merchant adoption...
Doesn't the fact that Bitcoin holders want a Bitcoin Visa card indicate that there are at least some downsides of using Bitcoin as a day-to-day payment system?
crypto and other alternative payment systems that are superior to Visa in every way
If they are superior to Visa, why do they need Visa?
Anyone know what the actual infraction was?
Anyone know what the actual infraction was?
Does Visa have a cap on transaction fees the card issuers are allowed to charge perhaps?
something nobody else knows, how?
this is a crackdown on crypto and other alternative payment systems that are superior to Visa in every way
If they are so superior, why do people want a pre-paid Visa card?
... or it's the people trying to process the transactions for you getting tired of getting fucked by the wild fluctuations in exchange rate.
Some users on Twitter are reportedly stranded abroad without funds."
If only there was some form of exchangeable item these people could use. Something accepted everywhere which could easily be carried on their person to pay for goods and services.
If only such an item existed. That would solve their problem of having no "funds".
You are obviously not a very seasoned international traveller. Glad to see youth understand so little about the world that they assume their US credit card and cash must be accepted everywhere.
Get some sense.
If you travel a lot, you lean to have several forms of funds. At least 2 credit cards. Some of the countries local cash. Some of a major currency (Euros, Dollars, maybe Yuan).
Its easy for any credit card to get canceled, always good to have multiples.
Where can you not use US currency? I mean, you may get hosed on the exchange rate, and you may have to find the couple of people in town who can accept it, but given a good amount of US cash (robbery concerns aside), you should be fine anywhere I can think of.
My regular US visa has been suspended when travelling many times, us cash not accepted.
Sounds like an interesting US problem. I have travelled all over the world and never had a card cancelled. Likewise every place that accepts credit cards also has some form of currency exchange available.
Travelers checks? What is this, the 60s?
Wait, are you saying Google Search was... a "re-search" project? Isn't that like, recursive or some shit? Why is there nobody afraid of the Singularity coming out of that?
This is a site for nerds. Nerds who have seen it all before.
This used to be a site for nerds and now it's just frigging negative crabby assholes
It's still a site for nerds.
However it's also a site for people who like to get flogged by nerds. Some kind of sad-masochistic thing, I think... anyway those people come on, knowing their stupid ideas will get pounded by someone with a low-count UID and I think they look forward to it.
Just ignore them and read the nerd posts if they bother you. Would be nice if we could sandbox them a bit though.
I think it's just a bunch of people pointing out something stupid that's being done with crypto.
It's unreal how much anti crypto talk there is here. This used to be a site for nerds and now it's just frigging negative crabby assholes. Bitpay in the USA was not hurt by this it was the VISA partner in Europe that wasn't following rules. If it were a crack down on blockchain it'd be everywhere and every partner of VISA dealing with it.
Ok, so baring some breakthrough in technology describe to me the state of cryptocurrencies in 20 years.
Because right now they won't be currencies, nothing I've seen suggests they can scale to the necessary number of transactions.
And they won't be gold either. Right now some unknown relative could die, will me a house, and if I found a pile of gold inside I could turn that into currency.
There's a lot of people who can't access their own cryptocurrencies from 5 years ago.
In 20 years I can see cryptocurrencies
Because they thought backpacking with only a sketchy non transaction oriented currency was a good idea.
Shows that crypto currencies aren't just being used by bright people.
First there is denial, then push back, then finally acceptance.
It just seems so dumb when compared to, say, selling 20 bitcoins for US dollars, putting the money in a bank, and then getting a debit and/or credit card.
My reading of TFA leads me to believe that this is exactly what WaveCrest was doing. They were handling the Bitcoin to currency conversion and then loading the (Visa) debit cards with this currency.
I guess we will have to wait and see exactly which rule Visa claims WaveCrest violated.