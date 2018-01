Bill Gates Is First Guest Editor In Time Magazine's 94-Year History

Long-time Slashdot reader theodp writes:The issue also includes Gates' " four favorite ways to give back " and " six innovations that could change the world ." In fact, the theme of the whole issue is "optimism," with 62-year-old Gates writing that "On the whole, the world is getting better. This is not some naively optimistic view; it's backed by data . Look at the number of children who die before their fifth birthday. Since 1990, that figure has been cut in half. That means 122 million children have been saved in a quarter-century, and countless families have been spared the heartbreak of losing a child."Another optimistic essay came from Daily Show host Trever Noah, who writes, "Mock millennials all you want. Here's why they give me hope ."