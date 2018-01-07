Ask Slashdot: What's the Best Media Streaming Device? 138
The network card died on Thelasko's smart TV -- and rather than spend $65 on a new one, they're considering buying a nice, simple streaming box. I am running a Rygel server on my PC, but rarely use it... I primarily only watch Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube for streaming, and am wondering what Slashdot users have found to be the best option. I'm considering Roku or Chromecast because they are well known and supported. However, I have heard a lot of news about Kodi devices being more hackable.
AppleTV? Amazon Fire TV? The Emtec GEM Box? Building your own from a Raspberry Pi? Leave your own thoughts and suggestions in the comments.
Yes, and it performs nicely. And they keep getting newer models. Inexpensive, small, and trouble free.
My Roku 3 feels like a high quality product in my hands. The remote control, the user interface, even the cute little animation as it boots up. I love the Roku fabric label at the bottom end of the remote control, it orients it in my hand without being obtrusive and reminds me of Levi's Red Tab jeans.
Also, love the fact it gives me a hard-wired network connection, which is a serious bonus if you've got a few WiFi devices in the area; streaming video doesn't wait for the neighbours to stop gaming.
My beefs are
Well sure, a computer can do a lot. But I hate watching TV on my computer, I want to watch TV from my couch.
I never liked Chromecast much, because there's no remote for it. Trying to use a smart phone to control something is amazingly clumsy, especially if you've got the lights dim. Ie, turn on phone, unlock phone (slow if it's a pin), get eyes to adjust to light, push pause about 7 seconds too late.
Well sure, a computer can do a lot. But I hate watching TV on my computer, I want to watch TV from my couch.
I never liked Chromecast much, because there's no remote for it. Trying to use a smart phone to control something is amazingly clumsy, especially if you've got the lights dim. Ie, turn on phone, unlock phone (slow if it's a pin), get eyes to adjust to light, push pause about 7 seconds too late.
I hate watching TV on my computer too; that's why wanda (the hostname of my media computer) runs my TV through HDMI.
But all TV sets are computer monitors now, so you may as well get used to a TV with a keyboard. The keyboard sits wirelessly on my coffee table in front of my couch. Glowing keys would be nice but this rig works well enough.
I'm old enough to know what a 1B3GT is and how to tell when I need to replace it. I certainly remember the stack of media equipment I used to have underneath my Sony Trinitron. There was the VCR, the DVD player, the cable box. Now I have wanda under a Samsung HDTV, she plays DVDs and anything else on my home network quite nicely. VHS is gone, I have a really nice Panasonic commercial VCR in my closet in case I ever need it. And, yes, I still have a Sony Betamax SL-HF500 ready to go in case wanda needs to digest anything to digital. I used to work on Quad machines and I'd love to have one, but since my place won't accommodate a forklift truck, I'll have to forgo the 2" tapes of goodness.
Grab an old smartphone, set that up as your remote control with KDE Connect (works AMAZINGLY well), the biggest caveat is that you have to remember to let your remote control charge when it's not in use. Obviously, you can control what the smartphone connects to through your firewall settings on your router.
It's not perfect, but it sure beats the days when "Be Kind, Rewind" stickers were everywhere, TVs took up a lot more space, and your PVR required switching actual cassettes back and forth.
I remember the 6:PM news anchor describing an event and then his usual "Film at 11" - before VCRs and camcorders, TV crews used film, and we'd have to develop the film, dry it, edit it, all before a story could be aired.
Now I can do that from my pocket with a 5-year-old cellphone in my pocket. In 1080p.
Things are a little easier now than doing an A-B roll edit on non-timecoded UMatic. The only thing I really miss is the satisfying clicks and clunks of the VTRs when I was doing it. It was doing something.
Watching a video was far more important when it took effort. Even just going to Blockbuster and renting a videocassette made the whole experience more special.
My SHIELD is a real powerhouse. It also acts as a Chromecast endpoint, can use any Android store apps, and best of all supports audio passthrough with PLEX for DTS goodness!
The shield is the best Android TV device, but almost as good and much cheaper is the Xiaomi mi box.
My SHIELD is a real powerhouse. It also acts as a Chromecast endpoint, can use any Android store apps, and best of all supports audio passthrough with PLEX for DTS goodness!
Lost me at mandatory Google signin. Shield hardware is dated.
Shield hardware is dated.
Dated how? What media streamer has better hardware? I sure haven't found any.
Now with Kodi.
https://www.extremetech.com/wp... [extremetech.com]
Now with Kodi.
The point was to make a streaming device. As much as I like Kodi the lack of current support for Netflix, Amazon Prime, et al, makes it a really shitty Streaming Device.
Use Kodi for your personal videos. YouTube, Netflix and Amazon are available as apps for the Xbox. That was the intent.
Though the Xbox's native video player is pretty good as well.
I'll try it again - maybe - once some extremely ambitious team decides to rewrite the front end as a state machine, which is what all UIs are ( at least should be), and the core team realize some kind of coding standard especially with respect to what is configuration and
It has more horse power than the 3rd gen. Ethernet, wifi, SD card slot, and a USB port (which can support a 3rd party USB infrared + MCE remote). On top of that, it allows you to easily sideload 3rd party android apps, either by ADB or using the downloader app in their app store.
The Amazon app store has Netflix, Hulu, amazon Prime Video, and many other streaming video providers.
Unfortunately Amazon doesn't appear to manufacture them anymore, but they still sell certified refurbished ones.
(The newer FireTV 3rd gen is similar, but has 2/3 the processing power, no built-in ethernet, no SD card slot, and only supports an Amazon branded external Ethernet adapter in the USB slot, nothing else. It is a little cheaper,though.)
2nd Gen FireTV: https://www.amazon.com/Certifi... [amazon.com]
...
The Amazon app store has Netflix, Hulu, amazon Prime Video, and many other streaming video providers.
The poster specifically lists YouTube as a platform he watches, though. Will he be happy with Amazon's workaround for the Google/Amazon spat?
Also, it didn't support 60 FPS on YouTube back when it had the app. If you like video games or other 60 FPS content it's no good.
Google Chromecast and Kodi work fine.
if you want video games, don't go for an android-based box. streaming tv and music is 'easy'. being a fast and efficient gaming box is harder.
If gaming is your primary need, get a gaming box that supports streaming apps, not a streaming device that has a few games on it.
I'll second this vote.
And to answer someone else's question, YouTube via FireFox or Silk is just as good as the crappy app they used to have. I'm not sure how a webservice is a "workaround," though. It's YouTube in a browser.
If you can't get a 2nd Gen, get a Roku.
Good selection of them. I've got an older model and it does everything fine (supports 4k, but I don't have a 4k TV). Supports all the channels you've specified plus a few others (NFL Sunday ticket etc), and it's not tied to any of the content providers.
Seconded. The only complaint I've heard from others (it's not my complaint!) is that it's a poor gaming platform... but if I wanted to play games, I'd get a console.
I have a Premiere+, which supports Ethernet and 4K. The former I find useful, don't have a 4K TV. It's fast, the UI is easy, it's (currently) content provider agnostic, and it plays media from my "WD MyCloud" (or whatever it's called - it's essentially a consumer NAS box with media servers on it) without any problems.
Love it.
FireTV Stick + Kodi (Score:2)
That's basically it. The newer Fire TV stick is perfectly capable, unlike the laggy first gen. Install Kodi, use native apps for everything else, profit.
Does Kodi then run as an app on the Fire TV? I.e. does Amazon Prime still work? Also what about Netflix?
Asking because I have a little Kodi box and it's annoying that I need to use my shitty smart TV for Netflix / Prime.
Does Kodi then run as an app on the Fire TV? I.e. does Amazon Prime still work? Also what about Netflix?
Yes. You will still have to drop out to the normal apps for Netflix and Amazon Prime. Last I checked the Youtube plugin for Kodi wasn't very good, but I haven't tried it in a while.
I love it, but on the downside hackability is very low.
Sort of true, but programmability is super high and has a great IDE with a simulator. Anyone can register for a free dev account and play with making apps for the AppleTV, that do whatever you like. You can share them with friends via TestFlight...
It's easy to setup and it just works. No hacking required and simple enough to use for any age.
It supports Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, sport networks, and many other TV sources. And if you want to play your own content, just install the Plex app and Plex on your computer for free. And when you're not using it, the screen savers are beautiful.
Designers can't seem to get it through their heads that the #1 priority for TV remote is for it to be usable without looking away from the TV
I have not issues with this remote at all. You can tell which way is up by feel, and since you are using the touch surface for most selections you can easily use the remote in the dark, without looking... the battery lasts ages too. The SIRI button is mainly used for searches, and works really well... also if you have an iPhone and a keyboard comes up on the Apple TV,
I would not go that far but it is polarizing. I like it (but I dont positively love it either) but my dad hates it. Generally I like it better than a hordes-of-buttons monster remote and I can actually type fast with the onscreen keyboard.
Rather expensive though.
Just get a Raspberry Pi, install Kodi (literally 3 minutes) and share media via Windows shares, NFS, Plex or whatever you like. Your TV remote will control it seamlessly.
You are in full control, no walled garden, and it costs about â40 for everything. Future proof as well.
Last time I checked, some of Kodi's clients were pretty bad compared to the official ones. It's amazing that it works as well as it does, but a lot of those plugins have historically been pretty awful. Has the situation improved recently?
Rokus just support everything.
So I can use a Roku to watch purchased TV shows or movies from iTunes?
An Apple TV costs twice as much as a Roku Streaming Stick+
How many apps does the Roku have? AppleTV is still a more flexible option, which is why it costs more.
No, but only an idiot would buy content from a place which locked playback to the devices of a single vendor.
Re: (Score:3)
Will AppleTV show you if a movie you want to buy are cheaper on other services you have access to? Roku will because they don't play favorites. And also, Roku will even show you if you a movie you want to buy are available on streaming subscription service you already use.
While it does tend to "suggest" iTunes first, AppleTV lets you choose among all the found sources for a particular program/movie without having to jump through hoops of any sort. Sources and Costs, if any, are clearly noted on the listing's result page. Once you get used to the search-results UI, you don't even have to dive into a listing to figure out if there are multiple sources for the content.
All in all, even my extremely tech-averse housemate is able to navigate the AppleTV interface without trouble,
The streaming stick's best use case is on a TV where you can't place an additional b
I prefer roku over chromecast (Score:3)
Chromecast is great if all you want to do is stream from a PC or phone but is fairly limited. It is basically a dumb device.
Roku on the other hand just works. It supports every major platform, is content provider neutral and you can even create your own channels. It is easy enough for kids or the technically challenged, and you don't need a separate device to control it.
I love my Roku. Simple and works.
Free apps for your phone/tablet to control it.
Just a great product.
the solution to the issue of exFAT may be to set up your own Kodi or Plex (and there are others, possibly without subscription fees) server elsewhere in your home, preferably on the wire instead of the wifi, and have that box host the removable media.
of course, again that's costing more than just replacing that card. but the long term effects, like having your collection available to you when not at home, may be worth it.
That's if you have a large collection of home media, of course.
Bit old but still my favorite.
I'll second this. It can play back 4k content in HEVC, making it pretty future proof too.
For a long time I ran an AppleTV and lived in the iTunes world. It was fine, a long time ago, but new/cheaper/better options exist. I personally rip all of my media to a Synology NAS and have started working with 4K media files. If I didn't have the 4k HDR h.265 media and the large digital collection I've amassed, I'd probably have gotten a FireTV - incredibly capable, plenty of streaming options, and cheap. But the 4k files that I have require a whole lot of horsepower, and I wanted to try to future-proof
I also got a second game controller and the tv remove as well. I put it to sleep, my projector goes to sleep automatically. I hit the center button on the remote and it all "just wakes up" and is ready to go.
Oh, and no batteries
Another nice feature is that you can set the Nvidia Shield to handle volume control internally so that things like using projectors and bluetooth speakers that don't understand volume control commands over HDMI can still have their volume controlled directly via the Nvidia Shield.
I also got a second game controller and the tv remove as well. I put it to sleep, my projector goes to sleep automatically. I hit the center button on the remote and it all "just wakes up" and is ready to go.
Oh, and no batteries for the remote or game controllers... all usb rechargable.
The AppleTV also lets you set up its Remote to control your TV or Receiver's volume control, too. Even ones like mine that no idea how to use anything but an IR remote! Took me about 5 seconds to set my AppleTV up to control my oldish, kinda obscure, Receiver's volume.
I personally have shunned blueray like the plague from the moment I found out that each disk is designed to carry a blacklist of content producers (which the playback devices must load and adhere to).
Aka: You might have legally(!) bought yourselves a (small) libraries worth of bluerays, but just a single "he done something we don't like" blacklisting and you are left with nothing more than a (large) set of expensive coasters.
And although I'm certain there are some (awkward) work-arounds, the mere fact that blueray is designed in such a way as to, effectivily, punish the customer for a companies misbehaviour is enough to make me barf and give it a wide berth.
So, not that obvious I'm afraid.
Why would someone selling a product purposely include something that runs the risk of the product being unusable by their own customer? Now you have a pissed off customer who can't return an opened media product for a refund, and can only exchange a "defective" product for the same title, which would still not work in their player.
The backlash alone would be enough to destroy this entire "blacklist" justification. Mind providing a link or two to prove this stupidity is actually being used today? Blu-Ray
My Sony Blu-Ray device also has built-in Roku (or Roku-like) functionality. A nice two-in-one solution.
my Nexus Player. $50 3 years ago, well spent...
But I am kind of waiting for a working Amazon Prime/
Netflix and Kodi work well with my home NFS server with a ton of transcoded files from old time radio shows,
,movies and tv shows.
I did add an ethernet/multi-port USB hub and a 2.4 ghz wireless keyboard which made things much, much better...
My observations, not from direct experience (except Roku, which I own), but from stuff I've read. I follow this space fairly closely.
Roku: for simplicity and the largest amount of (legal) streaming options. Some of the UI may not be as slick as the competition, but it's fine. Only some older/smaller channels have pretty old-looking UIs.
Android TV: if you want to pay more and have less simple, legal streaming options, but more general-purpose options, like web browsers, games, and yes, apps that facilitate a
I feel that the previous two Nintendo consoles (the Wii and Wii-U) are also suitable for your list, if you are primarily only concerned with Youtube, Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix (which to be fair is a lot of cord-cutters) and can be attained probably pretty cheap now, new or used since the Switch is out, but you won't get 4k.
We've got two of them - they work well, support AirPlay, every streaming service we watch, and the price on the refurbished units was good. The new ATVs cost twice as much and don't really give the average person anything substantial over the third-gen units (unless you care about 4K).
But if you're not in the Apple ecosystem, there's really no strong argument for any Apple TV over a Roku box.
PS3 (Score:2)
10 years later, I still can't find anything better. Maybe I need to learn to like stutters and hiccups though...
Yep, except I've upgraded to the PS4. It handles Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and Youtube perfectly. It also talks to my Asus RT-N66U router with a built in media server so I can view videos that I've downloaded.
Old School Here (Score:2)
I find just a suitably specced computer connected to one of the HDMI ports on the TV is suitable for all my media needs.
Same here, put an old XP laptop to work for this, run VLC and pull video files from a shared drive. (It's one of the HP's that came with a little remote, so can turn on and off easily, and a wireless mouse.)
Ubuntu running on a low-power passive cooled PC. I've had this solution running for about 5 years now. It's needed almost no maintenance and uses very little power. It can stream Netflix, Youtube, or just pick up the files from a server using NFS or SAMBA. [n.b. The jurisdiction where I live has been very poorly supported by most of the streaming services so I would not trust the product offering]
Has anyone repurposed a Steam Link for this type of thing before? The hardware should be more than capable, and I saw they were on sale for $4.99 occasionally.
For 5$ it is a neat toy. Realistically it's designed from the ground-up to have a much more powerful desktop doing any real computing. Hence, the "link" part. Anyway, it's underpowered, single core, 1ghz arm, 512M of memory. For the regular price of $50 there are better options, but at just $5, it's interesting.
Cubox (Score:2)
Just bear in mind that it has the same limitations as a Raspberry Pi: it can be a fine media player, but it won't handle the DRM'd stuff. So no Netflix or Amazon Prime, but it does have a Youtube plugin (unless the situation with Netflix has changed?). It's also more expensive than a Raspberry Pi, but not i
Everything else is riddled with crashes, UI slugishness, missing apps and buffering. Roku just does one thing - playing video, including 4K/HDR on a USB powered stick - and does it really well. I have Android TV too - for Steam streaming with Moonlight and emulators for retro games - but I always use Roku remote for actually watching TV.
Those 3 streaming services I can access with my Sony Blu-ray player. It cost £49 and plays CDs, Dvds and Blu-ray. Hopefully Sony is not using it to install DRM malware on the rest of the devices on my home LAN.
Whatever happened to local media? Oh, great, you stream everything from Amazon, Netflix, and YouTube. What happens when they ban/block you? What happens when your ISP bans/blocks you now that Net Neutrality is dead?
Local media still means something, you dolts!
It is the only one I have any experience with. I love that the 4th Gen connects to my plex server, and that I can connect to both my US and Japanese itunes accounts without logging out of either. This is useful since I have purchased hundreds of TV shows and Movies from iTunes US store and have Japanese Netflix and Hulu accounts. With the 2nd/3rd Gen I had to log in and out of accounts to go between the two and that kind of sucked.
Generally I am ok with the interface, but what I dislike is how many times I have to click play to watch a movie/show.
Example:
New movie comes out. I go into moive sna purchase it and it auto loads so I can watch it. That's cool cause the chance I want to watch it at time of purchase is high. I get the splash screen with the menu for Play, extras etc, so I choose play, Then it brings me to another screen where it wants to tell me about the plot of the movie I haven't seen, which irritates me because I do not want the plot of the movie, I want to just watch the movie. So I have to click play again to start the movie (those 2 "play clicks my be reverse order but they are both always there). Then if it's a movie I started to watch and didn't finish it'll show up a "play/resume" screen. Why can't the "resume button just be on the splash screen. Why make it so we have to drill into the movie, it's irritating. They do the same with TV shows.
When I click play just start the fricken movie...
Not a fan of the company but the unit is pretty nice and super responsive. They were $50 off around new years for the one with the controller.
It really depends where you live. I love my Roku, but here in Canada several streaming services don't support the Roku (the Canadian version of Amazon Prime, CraveTV). Here the Fire TV stick might be a better choice, even though the Canadian version doesn't support Alexa.
The AppleTV is badly over-priced, so I wouldn't recommend it to anyone.
So I'd say you should do your research. Decide which streaming services you want to use, then find out which devices they work on in your Country.
Roku for DRM'd content; Kodi+Plex for everything else.
If your plex server has sufficient CPU, then the kodi machines can be cheaper, silent, machines like a r-pi v3. If you don't have a plex server, then the kodi machine needs to handle **any** possible content in the stream. That isn't just content for today, but content for the lifetime of the device, say 5 yrs. That brings you into the $150 range to have sufficient CPU to deal with 4K video and h.265. Eventually, the $40 players will have HW support
Another vote for Apple TV, if you're in the ecosystem already. I had a 2nd gen Apple TV that sat in the rack for years, while I opted to use a long HDMI cable between my laptop in the office and the receiver (it helps to have access to a hole saw and the crawlspace). Using a remote control app on my tablet I was able to watch anything I wanted, including the Xfinity web/flash player for live TV -which is blocked from using airplay on the Apple TV screen sharing. Comcast has an app for Roku in beta so I pick
Since Nvidia is a high profile player, who also happens to design the SOC and VPU inside, you get the best driver support. They constantly update the system, also the Android version.
For a comparison to other contenders (incl. Roku) chech out the list at: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/s... [nvidia.com]
I've run XBMC since the original XBox. Then had a home built HTPC with Nvidia GPU acceleration to do 1080p smoothly back in 2010. Now have a Kodi on an Amazon fire.
The 'player' I use most is the DLNA one built into my TV. With minidlna running in a jail on my FreeNAS machine.
It's "free". Comes built in. Has been able to handle every codec my TV supports (which happens to be what all my stuff encoded in).
Unless you've been given a whole computer and Windows license for free, there's no conceivable world where the price of this justifies it as a solution.
I looked at these as an option but a little too expensive for what you get. Better to go with a NUC or something small that can be tucked out of the way, and is powerful enough for casual games too.