Microsoft Halts Bitcoin Transactions Because It's An 'Unstable Currency' (bleepingcomputer.com) 55
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputers: Microsoft has stopped supporting Bitcoin as a payment method for Microsoft products, Bleeping Computer has learned. A Microsoft support staffer has told us the move is temporary and cited the unstable state of the Bitcoin currency. Microsoft added support for Bitcoin in 2014, and has previously temporarily stopped supporting Bitcoin in the past.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
No spin needed - if MS says its screwed, you should probably bet your shirt on it!
They didn't say it is screwed, they said it is unstable, which, at least at the moment it is. How can you use a currency to price things when the value changes dramatically daily, even hourly? You can't. At least whilst it is this volatile it can't be used as a currency for most purchases usefully.
Give it time, with banks moving in, and professional investors coming in, and no doubt- automated algorithms being place on trading computers, it will probably stabilize. Of course, then you have to deal with
Re: (Score:2)
They didn't say it is screwed, they said it is unstable, which, at least at the moment it is. How can you use a currency to price things when the value changes dramatically daily, even hourly? You can't.
Not quite, as you can use it easily.
It's just the risk that is on you if you accept it.
It may risky or stupid to do, but you can.
bitcoins fees and transaction time are to high for (Score:2)
bitcoins fees and transaction time are to high for most day to day things.
Re: (Score:2)
Not only does the price fluctuate, but the price to settle a transaction is about $20, and as high as $35 in the last few weeks. This is the amount that you pay regardless of the amount you are sending....
Kinda hard to pay for something worth $25, when you have to pay $20 to send it.
Re: (Score:2)
I called it earlier (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:I called it earlier (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Nominally maybe, but I'd wager it makes sense for MS to hold some quantity of BTC to manage transactions.
The fluctuating price may cause them to need to buy BTC at elevated prices and increase their risk if the price goes down. I'm sure it's an accounting mess, too.
Re: (Score:2)
I thought that the spin is that Bitcoin is now a "store of wealth" instead of a currency now.
Or, at least that's the latest excuse I heard on the slow purchase confirmation transaction times and high transaction fees.
The funny thing is that if you actually want to use cryptocurrency as an actual currency, you're probably better off using a lesser known coin like Litecoin, where the network isn't as overloaded at the moment.
Re: (Score:2)
"store of wealth"
It can be.
Say I invent some fancy new technology or have a data file that proves aliens are with us. Without showing you the data, how can I prove to you in 20 years that I have the data now?
Store the checksum in Bitcoin as proof of existence. In 20 years you can sha256 the file yourself and see that I did in fact have that data right now.
Parts of CableGate were put up there. I wouldn't be surprised if the next WikiLeaks document isn't already up there just waiting for someone with the right key.
Re: (Score:2)
How is bitcoin down? (Score:2)
Notice they only made this decision now that bitcoin is down.
It's not really down though. It's oscillating between 14k-15k for a while now. It's down 4% since last month, hardly dramatic.
Ethereum for some reason never really went down and has been on mostly a steady climb for some time.
Re: (Score:3)
Bitcoin has gained, lost, gained, and lost again up to 30% of it's value over the last month. Did the amount you pay for gasoline, electricity, bread, etc fluctuate like that? No, they did not. If you bought a $1.00 product on December 14, on December 19, that product had cost you $1.30. If you sold a product on Dec 19 for $1.00, on December 30 you have only $0.65 for that product, but
Cause of volatility is obvious (Score:4, Interesting)
When a currency can quickly gain or lose half it's value with no apparent reason and no apparent cause, many people won't want to take them for fear they will lose money on the deal.
The cause of the volatility is obvious. Fear Of Missing Out [wikipedia.org] combined with greed which is what drives most asset bubbles.
Microsoft ultimately has to convert all transactions to dollars for financial reporting. They hold many currencies (global company) but it's a bad idea to hold particularly volatile ones since they will have to convert those to dollars at least on their financial reporting statements. They can take the risk since in reality bitcoin is basically a rounding error to them but they aren't going to take a loss on it either.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The cause of the volatility is obvious. Fear Of Missing Out [wikipedia.org] combined with greed which is what drives most asset bubbles.
No, that is only the cause of the most recently spike in price. The cause of volatility is incredibly low trading volumes against items with pegged value which means that even small transactions can have a real impact on value.
If I convert 50m BTC into USD it would register enough to influence the price.
If I convert 50m EUR into USD no one would notice.
In a usable stable currency, FOMO would not cause a change in value.
Re: (Score:1)
When a currency can quickly gain or lose half it's value with no apparent reason and no apparent cause, many people won't want to take them for fear they will lose money on the deal.
The gain should be obvious: Bitcoin is the preferred currency for the black market, it has a fixed liquidity requirement to meet the demand of the userbase, and non-criminals started using it for normal transactions thereby artificially inflating demand. The loss should likewise be obvious: the traders to followed the non-criminals in got freaked out by the rapid rise, expecting a bubble to burst, and subsequently bailed (or may have outright caused it.)
The real issue with Bitcoin isn't the technology, tha
Re: (Score:2)
Bitcoin might have staying power. It might keep getting acceptance for some things. But it's a pipe dream to assume it's going to obsolete the fiat currencies we have today (at least in its cu
Re: (Score:2)
Did Microsoft actually hold Bitcoins, though? I thought that most people who took Bitcoin for payment used a payment service like BitPay, that converted it to USD almost instantly.
Re: (Score:2)
If they did use BitPay, then they might have stopped due to higher fees that BitPay would charge due to instability.
Re: (Score:2)
blah blah (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I love the US Dollar and the banks holding on to my money for me.
Me too. I like shopping in USD when it's down again compared to EUR.
Obsnark (Score:2)
Well..... they're not wrong (Score:2)
Re:Well..... they're not wrong (Score:5, Interesting)
They're quite far from the cap (21 million, out of which app. 17 million have been mined). What they can't scale is throughput: the Bitcoin network can manage about 10-14 transactions per second, while Visa for instance executes about a hundred times that per second.
Now, miners can apply all the hacks they want (SegWit and co.) but if the system wasn't made to scale, no amount of patching will make it scale.
Re: (Score:2)
Then it would not really matter if BTC increases or drops by 10% in a few hours.
Yes it would.
As a buyer paying in bitcoin, if I can anticipate the value increasing by 10% in an hour then I will wait an hour to make my purchase. If I anticipate the price rising significantly in the future at all, then it's in my best interest to spend as little of it as possible.
As a seller accepting bitcoin, instant conversion makes things a bit easier but there is a similar dilemma in that it might not pay to convert immediately. But if you are converting BTC to USD immediately, and presumably pegging
Re: (Score:2)
To be able to purchase goods and services online, you would need:
a) (Close to) Instant payments
b) (Close to) Instant conversion to USD
c) (Close to) Zero fees
It is my understanding that a) and c) are coming soon (eg Lightning Network).
Unfortunately, your understanding is wrong. Lightning Network allows you to squash an arbitrary number of transactions with another party into two on-chain transactions. It's worse than useless for one-off transactions. If you do less than 3 transactions with the same person in a short period of time, Lightning Network offers no benefit for that.
"Because it's an unstable COMMODITY" (Score:4, Insightful)