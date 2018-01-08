Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Bitcoin Businesses The Almighty Buck

Microsoft Halts Bitcoin Transactions Because It's An 'Unstable Currency' (bleepingcomputer.com) 55

Posted by msmash from the tread-with-caution dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputers: Microsoft has stopped supporting Bitcoin as a payment method for Microsoft products, Bleeping Computer has learned. A Microsoft support staffer has told us the move is temporary and cited the unstable state of the Bitcoin currency. Microsoft added support for Bitcoin in 2014, and has previously temporarily stopped supporting Bitcoin in the past.

Microsoft Halts Bitcoin Transactions Because It's An 'Unstable Currency' More | Reply

Microsoft Halts Bitcoin Transactions Because It's An 'Unstable Currency'

Comments Filter:

  • I called it earlier (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DaveV1.0 ( 203135 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @09:45AM (#55884941) Journal
    When a currency can quickly gain or lose half it's value with no apparent reason and no apparent cause, many people won't want to take them for fear they will lose money on the deal.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Holi ( 250190 )
      Notice they only made this decision now that bitcoin is down. They had little issue with instability when it kept climbing.

      • Re:I called it earlier (Score:4, Insightful)

        by DaveV1.0 ( 203135 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @10:02AM (#55885077) Journal
        Sure. And people using it should have had an issue with using it when it kept climbing. That is why highly unstable currencies are bad. The smart people buy low and sell high, and that "people" includes businesses. Accepting a depreciating currency is a bad business decision. If offered to pay you for a product you are selling with a 25% margin in a currency that had a 50% chance of loosing half it's value before you could trade it for the stable local currency, would you do it? If you are smart, you would tell me to pay in the stable local currency.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        Nominally maybe, but I'd wager it makes sense for MS to hold some quantity of BTC to manage transactions.

        The fluctuating price may cause them to need to buy BTC at elevated prices and increase their risk if the price goes down. I'm sure it's an accounting mess, too.

      • I thought that the spin is that Bitcoin is now a "store of wealth" instead of a currency now.

        Or, at least that's the latest excuse I heard on the slow purchase confirmation transaction times and high transaction fees.

        The funny thing is that if you actually want to use cryptocurrency as an actual currency, you're probably better off using a lesser known coin like Litecoin, where the network isn't as overloaded at the moment.

        • "store of wealth"

          It can be.

          Say I invent some fancy new technology or have a data file that proves aliens are with us. Without showing you the data, how can I prove to you in 20 years that I have the data now?

          Store the checksum in Bitcoin as proof of existence. In 20 years you can sha256 the file yourself and see that I did in fact have that data right now.

          Parts of CableGate were put up there. I wouldn't be surprised if the next WikiLeaks document isn't already up there just waiting for someone with the right key.

      • That because 'it kept climbing' is stable, so there was no reason to have issue with the stability.

      • Notice they only made this decision now that bitcoin is down.

        It's not really down though. It's oscillating between 14k-15k for a while now. It's down 4% since last month, hardly dramatic.

        Ethereum for some reason never really went down and has been on mostly a steady climb for some time.

    • Cause of volatility is obvious (Score:4, Interesting)

      by sjbe ( 173966 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @10:10AM (#55885125)

      When a currency can quickly gain or lose half it's value with no apparent reason and no apparent cause, many people won't want to take them for fear they will lose money on the deal.

      The cause of the volatility is obvious. Fear Of Missing Out [wikipedia.org] combined with greed which is what drives most asset bubbles.

      Microsoft ultimately has to convert all transactions to dollars for financial reporting. They hold many currencies (global company) but it's a bad idea to hold particularly volatile ones since they will have to convert those to dollars at least on their financial reporting statements. They can take the risk since in reality bitcoin is basically a rounding error to them but they aren't going to take a loss on it either.

      • That is the cause of the volatility but not the cause of the individual fluctuations. Generally, when a conventional currency's value changes, there is an identifiable cause, such as interest rate, unemployment, sanctions, trade issues, war, inflation, etc. With bitcoin, you have none of that because it is just 1s and 0s backed by nothing. There is no identifiable cause for the individual fluctuations of bitcoin value so the changes can't even be guessed. Some people decide to sell when no one is buying and

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Luthair ( 847766 )
        Its also classic investment psychology, people buy high and sell low.

      • The cause of the volatility is obvious. Fear Of Missing Out [wikipedia.org] combined with greed which is what drives most asset bubbles.

        No, that is only the cause of the most recently spike in price. The cause of volatility is incredibly low trading volumes against items with pegged value which means that even small transactions can have a real impact on value.

        If I convert 50m BTC into USD it would register enough to influence the price.
        If I convert 50m EUR into USD no one would notice.

        In a usable stable currency, FOMO would not cause a change in value.

    • When a currency can quickly gain or lose half it's value with no apparent reason and no apparent cause, many people won't want to take them for fear they will lose money on the deal.

      The gain should be obvious: Bitcoin is the preferred currency for the black market, it has a fixed liquidity requirement to meet the demand of the userbase, and non-criminals started using it for normal transactions thereby artificially inflating demand. The loss should likewise be obvious: the traders to followed the non-criminals in got freaked out by the rapid rise, expecting a bubble to burst, and subsequently bailed (or may have outright caused it.)

      The real issue with Bitcoin isn't the technology, tha

    • I think anyone who was educated on the hyperinflation of the Deutsche mark after WWI could have called it. The reason for that hyperinflation is completely unrelated, but it doesn't take much to see that being completely tied to one currency that is fluctuating wildly isn't sustainable and wreaks havoc on economies.

      Bitcoin might have staying power. It might keep getting acceptance for some things. But it's a pipe dream to assume it's going to obsolete the fiat currencies we have today (at least in its cu
  • I hate cryptocurrency and everyone that likes it. I love the US Dollar and the banks holding on to my money for me. Generic response about a bubble and how I don't want responsibility in my life. I'd rather someone else do it for me, blah blah. :)))))
  • This is good news for Bitcoin.
  • It's just not stable enough do to the inability to scale it. The number of bit coin in existence is capped and we're feeling those repercussions as transactions are mere fractions of btc now.

  • "Because it's an unstable COMMODITY" (Score:4, Insightful)

    by PeeAitchPee ( 712652 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @10:33AM (#55885265)
    It's the speculation related to the market dynamics of blockchain currencies being treated as commodities in a market that is currently causing any instability, either perceived or otherwise. That is a completely different issue than any cryptocurrency's intrinsic *technical* stability.

Slashdot Top Deals

A bug in the hand is better than one as yet undetected.

Close