Google Rebrands All Its Payment Solutions As 'Google Pay'

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Google just announced that it is merging all of its various payment programs into a single brand, called "Google Pay." Google Pay will be a one-stop shop for all your Google Payment needs: NFC smartphone payments, P2P transfers, and Web payments. Google's payment solution site has already clicked over to the new branding, and we'd guess a rebrand of the Android Pay app won't be far behind. The branding should start popping up on store credit card machines, too. So "Google Pay" is the new brand for every kind of payment Google offers -- all without the platform-specific branding problems of Android Pay. Google says this is "just the first step for Google Pay" and it "can't wait to share more."
