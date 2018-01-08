Trump Pushes To Expand High-Speed Internet In Rural America (reuters.com) 110
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to make it easier for the private sector to locate broadband infrastructure on federal land and buildings, part of a push to expand high-speed internet in rural America. Reuters reports: "We need to get rural America more connected. We need it for our tractors, we need it for our schools, we need it for our home-based businesses," a White House official told reporters ahead of Trump's speech at the annual convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation. "We're not moving mountains but we're certainly getting started," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to preview Trump's actions. The White House described the moves as an incremental step to help spur private development while the administration figures out what it can do to help with funding, something that could become part of Trump's plan to invest in infrastructure. "We know that funding is really the key thing to actually changing rural broadband," a second White House official said. Reuters cites a 2016 report from the Federal Communications Commission, noting that 39 percent of rural Americans lack access to high-speed internet service.
He knows rural (Score:1, Funny)
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
Democrats quake with the knowledge that people will be able to live away from the big cities, draining their tax revenue, while still fully participating in the information workforce.
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect most people come to populated areas for career reasons, not necessarily because they prefer crowds and density.
It seems outsourcing and technology have shifted the jobs to more populated areas for some reason, good or bad. Rural areas recovered slower from the slump, and this is partly why T was elected: they felt sli
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
what the living fuck is wrong with you people? i LOVE the idea of people living outside of big cities. more small communities would be GREAT. im a democrat. we dont need the tax revenue from living in the city, we need happy, productive citizens living where they want to. stop name calling, you motherfucker. stop it!
Broadband? (Score:2, Insightful)
Didn't the FCC just change the definition of broadband to 10 mbps down 1 mbps up? I don't think I understand what's happening in this administration.
Re: (Score:1)
Source?
Re:Broadband? (Score:5, Informative)
Page 6, paragraph 14:Should we maintain the 25 Mbps download, 3 Mbps upload (25 Mbps/3 Mbps) speed benchmark, and to apply it to all forms of fixed broadband? and in the footnotes: The 25 Mbps/3 Mbps speed benchmark was established in the 2015 Report and maintained in the 2016 Report. Inquiry Concerning the Deployment of Advanced Telecommunications Capability to All Americans in a Reasonable and Timely Fashion, and Possible Steps to Accelerate Such Deployment Pursuant to Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, as Amended by the Broadband Data Improvement Act, GN Docket No. 14-126, 2015 Broadband Progress Report and Notice of Inquiry on Immediate Action to Accelerate Deployment, 30 FCC Rcd 1375, 1403 -08, paras. 45 -55 (2015) (2015 Report ); 2016 Report , 31 FCC Rcd at 722, paras. 51 -52.
Page 7, paragraph 18: The Commission has not previously set a mobile speed benchmark...We seek comment on whether a mobile speed benchmark of 10 Mbps/1 Mbps is appropriate for mobile broadband services.
IMHO, 10/1 is probably "good enough" for "mobile broadband", but only as long as that isn't your ONLY choice. Most people aren't hotspoting multiple devices off a single cell phone.
Re: (Score:3)
I was more curious about this:
up from 4/1 during the Obama administration.
Re: (Score:1)
nice troll asshat, you got it bassackwards.
Re: (Score:1)
The Obama administration changed it to 25Mbps. There was a lot of complaints from ISPs when they did, complaining that anything over the previous broadband figure (10Mbps, IIRC) wasn't really needed by anyone. Of course, people playing online games or watching videos online might disagree, but the ISPs don't care about that. They just care about needing to spend more money on their network instead of just using their monopolies to give us the bare minimum while charging us an arm and a leg.
Re: (Score:2)
over the previous broadband figure (10Mbps, IIRC)
No it was 4 Mbps, as the parent said. (link [theverge.com]) He was right about that part.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, people playing online games or watching videos online might disagree.
Videos, yes, if you want more than 1080p or more than one stream. Games, on the other hand, aren't typically very bandwidth-intensive. Low latency is far more important for most multiplayer gaming.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Didn't the FCC just change the definition of broadband to 10 mbps down 1 mbps up? I don't think I understand what's happening in this administration.
Thereby massively expanding the number of rural broadband connections? Wow, results!
Re: (Score:3)
Up until 2-1/2 years ago, I lived in a rural area 13 miles from the closest gas station. I only had 5 Mbps, and was lucky to have that. It was actually quite livable. I could easily stream a Netflix show while doing other things. I even did a little bit of telecommuting (chip design) over a VPN, using tools like SOC Encounter (very graphics based). Not ideal, but livable.
So, double that? Yeah, enough to support 2 or 3 streaming movies at the same time. More is always better, but 10 Mbps is definitely
Ahhh, there's the grift. (Score:1, Interesting)
"...easier for the private sector to locate broadband infrastructure on federal land and buildings,"
I'm all for more Internet connectivity, don't get me wrong.
But this is just gonna be a gimme to the fine people at Comcast and AT&T.
Re: (Score:2)
But this is just gonna be a gimme to the fine people at Comcast and AT&T.
And everyone else who already does or wants to do broadband.
You know that "easier" doesn't mean "free", it means "it can happen". As in, previously forbidden access to federal buildings or sites can now be granted."
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
In other words, more Federal government spending. Those guys really like to spend taxpayers money.
Re: (Score:1)
At least he didn't threaten rape victims. Or got them fired and then sent the IRS after them the same day, claiming that they had surprisingly nice cars for unemployed people.
(^ Yes, Clinton did all that)
Re: (Score:1)
Why is this modded up? It's redundant.
Re: (Score:1)
Why is this modded up? It's redundant.
Don't worry. The Clintonazis always get the last word, it will be modded down -infinity soon enough.
Re: (Score:1)
Whatever nazis there are in the US voted for Trump, yo.
Re: (Score:1)
A traitor is still worse. Also pointing at Hillary doesn't make Trump less of a traitor. Sorry.
Re: (Score:1)
Actually Trump did threaten to sue the women who claim he groped and molested them. Yes he did. But he's too much of a paperdick chickenshit to actually do it.
Red-State Favoritism? (Score:5, Interesting)
Some suspect he's rewarding those who voted for him and punishing blue states and their infrastructure projects. [cbslocal.com]
He's known to personally reward loyalty and punish non-loyalty above personal doctrine or dogma. Even though he's pro-infrastructure, he still may avoid blue-state infrastructure as punishment for not voting for him and/or giving him poor ratings.
The recent tax bill also tilts toward red states in that state and local taxes cannot be deducted as much as before from the total taxed. (Some may claim this is "more fair", but blue states already pay a disproportionate amount of money to the Federal Gov't, per population.)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The recent tax bill also tilts toward red states in that state and local taxes cannot be deducted as much as before from the total taxed.
The only reason you can say it "tilts" is because the state and local taxes are tilted by state color, too. Fascinating correlation there, yes?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, and the states with low taxes have to be subsidized by the ones with higher taxes for exactly that reason, because they don't tax their own residents enough to cover their costs. I believe it's called 'redistribution of wealth'.
Re: (Score:2)
he still may avoid blue-state infrastructure as punishment for not voting for him
Newsflash: that's how the system works. They're not being "punished" anymore than the red states were "punished" by Obama.
And it works like that at every level; that's why the hometowns of senators get bigger infrastructure projects or tax breaks for job creation projects, or why the mayor's neighborhood is always first in line for snow or garbage removal. That's basically how democracy works.
Re: (Score:1)
Please clarify with specifics. What O economic policies tilted blue?
Re:Red-State Favoritism? (Score:5, Insightful)
Please clarify with specifics. What O economic policies tilted blue?
I can't give you specifics of things that don't happen.
Re: (Score:2)
Then what the hell are you talking about?
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Red-State Favoritism? (Score:5, Insightful)
Obama didn't do this, Bush didn't do it, Clinton didn't do it.
Obama -- Obamacare (a gold mine for insurance companies)
Bush -- war in Iraq (a gold mine for defense contractors)
Clinton -- repeal of Glass-Steagall act (a gold mine for wall street)
Get real dude
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Just write a check to your cronies
You got it all wrong. The cronies are the one sending checks... Congress then pass appropriation bills and spending packages based purely on their conscience and on what they think is best for the country.
What's "High-Speed" you speak of? (Score:2)
Isn't this contradictory? (Score:5, Informative)
I thought the FCC was in the process of relaxing the definition of broadband so the established players could pretend they were doing more than they are?
Re: (Score:2)
With NN rules changes expected, more innovative and new telcos can connect the USA again.
No more federal NN rules to hold back US ISP building new networks with federal NN compliance rules.
The ability to enter the US telco market is now not protected for just a few NN monopolies.
Re: (Score:2)
That's an excellent recitation of political talking points that doesn't actually address my post.
Re: (Score:2)
Remember this comment in 10 years when people in rural areas still don't have (actual) broadband internet, because you will be proven wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Huh? Making it EASIER is not a guarantee that it will happen.
I used to live in a rural area. It takes money to bury miles of cable, and money to install the DSLAM. If your expected payments over the next 10 years do not even cover the cost of installation, what do you suggest the ISPs do? Operate at a loss? Most companies don't intentionally set out to loose money.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly.
I work for a small company that is trying to provide rural internet to places the ISPs won't touch for exactly the reasons you state. And nothing about NN has any effect on what we are trying to do. Period. In fact, we are going to make guarantees that we will respect NN anyway, because it has no effect on our ability to deploy, operate, or maintain our network.
I had broadband nearly a full 20 years before the 2015 rule change. Where was all the rural broadband in that time?
Re: (Score:3)
With rule changes some of the better funded states, cities, towns might just have a chance to build a network, community broadband if they so want.
No more NN rules to keep giving the protected monopoly court wins to block any new networks.
Some parts of the USA might just get better networks. Gated communities can find a new, better quality ISP.
Resorts, hotels, small business that employ local people might just attract
Re: (Score:2)
First of all:
under the years of NN rules
You mean the 2 years since 2015? I gave you 5x that and it still won't make a difference.
I'm glad you got specific, remember this comment too.
Re: (Score:2)
Hows that "difference" been working out for networks and communities over the past years?
Time to try the private sector and see what they can do where federal NN rules and federally protected telco monopolies failed.
This is a good thing, right? (Score:5, Funny)
You can't tell by some of the comments.
At this point if the executive order provided free high speed internet to all Americans the headline would probably be
"Trump signs order making it easier to spy on all Americans".
At least he's not literally Hitler any more (Score:2)
You can't tell by some of the comments.
At this point if the executive order provided free high speed internet to all Americans the headline would probably be
"Trump signs order making it easier to spy on all Americans".
Damn!
Just checking the early comments, and it's all "he's only rewarding the red states for voting him in", "it's encroachment on public lands - will end with offshore drilling and commercialization of public lands", "write a check to your cronies".
They left out "he's only doing it to watch liberal heads explode [imgflip.com]".
Even though I disliked Obama and [president] Clinton, at least I accepted that they were duly elected, and note that they did some things that were actually good for the country. Notably, Clinton r
Re: (Score:2)
We don't know. The text of the orders hasn't been published. However, there are some details on the White House website [whitehouse.gov]:
The first of these two orders instructs the Department of Interior to dedicate a portion of its assets for rural broadband installation. The second order will streamline the installation process by requiring agencies to use standardized forms and contracts for installing antennas on federal buildings, thus improving process efficiency.
According to the White House, it certainly sounds positive. However, there is still room for speculation, and certainly cause to be concerned.
The first order could be anything, from allocating funding for connection projects to forcing the DoI to sell off chunks of land [businessinsider.com] for corporate use. There's so little detail in the descriptions I've seen that it's very difficult to determine exactly w
Re: (Score:2)
Chris Farley (Score:2)
Remember when Cons complained about "ruling through executive orders"?
Yeah - that was awesome!
(Remember when you said it was OK to do that?)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah - that was awesome!
(Remember when you said it was OK to do that?)
Executive orders in the face of a Congress & Senate that outright refuse to even talk about the issues you want heard is one thing. Writing more than all other presidents in the last 50 years because you really wish you were a dictator and not bothering to even ask the legislature who is your own party and holds majorities in both Congress and the Senate is quite another.
Also, taking something you hated when the other guy did it and going completely wild with it when you're in power, is not winning. I
This is enchroachment ... (Score:2)
... on public lands.
This administration is out to commercialize protected areas including offshore drilling and Alaskan drilling as well.
It's the camel nose approach.
"Think of the children without the internet where we plan to put government and private interests."
Re: (Score:2)
So what? That's been going on for 97 years! Completely legal, federal land and the minerals under them can be rented out and used by businesses and individuals who then have to pay royalties and rents.
Nothing new, herds of camels have been kept in the tents for nearly 100 years; no notion of there being any nose poking in now.
Re: (Score:2)
It's been going on 97 years and it hasn't goddam finished?
Are you outa your fucking mind?
Wait
...
I see what you're doing here.
You're a very smart genius.
Plagiarism.
Re: (Score:2)
was talking about the mineral leasing act of 1920
for example there are coal mines leasing federal land, having to pay royalties. lumber companies, gas companies, cattle grazers, etc.
all legal.
Re: (Score:2)
So no running water into public lands?
No electricity?
No paved roads?
Public lands are just left to become wild? Some sates in the USA have a lot of "public land" between other parts of their state, towns and cities.
Kind of a great idea to build a paved road, bridges, connect electricity, have working phones, fast internet as needed all over the USA? Some of the networks will have to pass "public land" to connect real peo
Re: (Score:2)
OK, I don't care who you are, that is funny.
The bigger point is that I don't care who you are.
And I don't know who you are because you're AC.
You bastard.
Or bitch, as may apply.
How would I know and stuff?
/funny
Why is that not awesome??? (Score:2)
US government owns majority of the land and this is an invite for cheap land to put up cell phone towers.
Ok, that sounds amazingly beneficial to everyone. Cell towers hardly impact the environment, they usually are fairly visually disguised, it means cell companies can put up more towers overall when costs are lower, especially for prime locations. That in turn does mean wider cell coverage for rural users which is awesome. It's wins all the way around and a role the government can fulfill well since it h
Re: (Score:2)
The 'right to repair' movement is using tractors as an example of manufacturers being evil - restricting the rights of people who have purchased tangible devices to repair them.
If they're not already full of computers (much like a car is these days), they soon will be. With wireless diagnostics and controls. And with that will come the 'option' for firmware updates, which will then become mandatory with a periodic phone-home requirement or they'll shut down the tractors.
So yes, tractors have managed witho
Funding? (Score:3)
A) Broadband companies have received well over a billion taxpayer dollars in both direct and indirect subsidies since the Clinton administration. How can providing them with more taxpayer money possibly do any good?
B) With the massive tax cut just implemented, these companies should be rolling in dough and not need taxpayer help.
C) Why is it when we hear about subsidies for wind or solar we're told those companies should either stand on their own or die on the vine, yet for established, multi-billion dollar companies no amount of taxpayer funds is ever enough?
Re: (Score:1)
$400 billion to be more precise:
https://nationaleconomicseditorial.com/2017/11/27/americans-fiber-optic-internet/
This is for right-of-way etc. (Score:2)
This is about right-of-way and locating facilities, not funding. How this will play out in real life is unclear.
Spin this into a bad idea in 3, 2, 1 (Score:1)
10 years and still waiting (Score:2)
OK then (Score:2)
I think, what the current POTUS is doing is manipulative or suggested by others and he could agree.
The real stuff is done in another room. And things go how the wind blows, nobody knows for real.
That's life at the moment....
Jesse Pinkman needs his VPN (Score:2)
I didn't realize meth labs required so much bandwidth.
Crackdown on legal reefer states and broadband so grandma can buy her oxycontin on the dark web. Clearly, America is being made great again.