Trump Pushes To Expand High-Speed Internet In Rural America

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to make it easier for the private sector to locate broadband infrastructure on federal land and buildings, part of a push to expand high-speed internet in rural America. Reuters reports: "We need to get rural America more connected. We need it for our tractors, we need it for our schools, we need it for our home-based businesses," a White House official told reporters ahead of Trump's speech at the annual convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation. "We're not moving mountains but we're certainly getting started," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to preview Trump's actions. The White House described the moves as an incremental step to help spur private development while the administration figures out what it can do to help with funding, something that could become part of Trump's plan to invest in infrastructure. "We know that funding is really the key thing to actually changing rural broadband," a second White House official said. Reuters cites a 2016 report from the Federal Communications Commission, noting that 39 percent of rural Americans lack access to high-speed internet service.

  • He is very familiar with rural people and their needs. He grew up in the small town of Manhattan. Upper West Side. He is one of US!

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Democrats quake with the knowledge that people will be able to live away from the big cities, draining their tax revenue, while still fully participating in the information workforce.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Tablizer ( 95088 )

        Democrats quake with the knowledge that people will be able to live away from the big cities, draining their tax revenue, while still fully participating in the information workforce.

        I suspect most people come to populated areas for career reasons, not necessarily because they prefer crowds and density.

        It seems outsourcing and technology have shifted the jobs to more populated areas for some reason, good or bad. Rural areas recovered slower from the slump, and this is partly why T was elected: they felt sli

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by Daemonik ( 171801 )
        Trumpers quake with the knowledge that those successful Dems will retire with their stock portfolios into their underpopulated economically devastated wastelands, create boutique little shops that tolerate LGBTQ people and hire them or their kids (who might learn it's acceptable to be LGBTQ! or to tolerate people who are different!) and then how will they be able to be dicks to them then?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        what the living fuck is wrong with you people? i LOVE the idea of people living outside of big cities. more small communities would be GREAT. im a democrat. we dont need the tax revenue from living in the city, we need happy, productive citizens living where they want to. stop name calling, you motherfucker. stop it!

  • Broadband? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Didn't the FCC just change the definition of broadband to 10 mbps down 1 mbps up? I don't think I understand what's happening in this administration.

    • Didn't the FCC just change the definition of broadband to 10 mbps down 1 mbps up? I don't think I understand what's happening in this administration.

      Thereby massively expanding the number of rural broadband connections? Wow, results!

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by harrkev ( 623093 )

      Up until 2-1/2 years ago, I lived in a rural area 13 miles from the closest gas station. I only had 5 Mbps, and was lucky to have that. It was actually quite livable. I could easily stream a Netflix show while doing other things. I even did a little bit of telecommuting (chip design) over a VPN, using tools like SOC Encounter (very graphics based). Not ideal, but livable.

      So, double that? Yeah, enough to support 2 or 3 streaming movies at the same time. More is always better, but 10 Mbps is definitely

  • Ahhh, there's the grift. (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "...easier for the private sector to locate broadband infrastructure on federal land and buildings,"

    I'm all for more Internet connectivity, don't get me wrong.

    But this is just gonna be a gimme to the fine people at Comcast and AT&T.

    • But this is just gonna be a gimme to the fine people at Comcast and AT&T.

      And everyone else who already does or wants to do broadband.

      You know that "easier" doesn't mean "free", it means "it can happen". As in, previously forbidden access to federal buildings or sites can now be granted."

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by 110010001000 ( 697113 )
        The key part is this: "We know that funding is really the key thing to actually changing rural broadband," a second White House official said.

        In other words, more Federal government spending. Those guys really like to spend taxpayers money.

  • Red-State Favoritism? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @09:16PM (#55890387) Journal

    Some suspect he's rewarding those who voted for him and punishing blue states and their infrastructure projects. [cbslocal.com]

    He's known to personally reward loyalty and punish non-loyalty above personal doctrine or dogma. Even though he's pro-infrastructure, he still may avoid blue-state infrastructure as punishment for not voting for him and/or giving him poor ratings.

    The recent tax bill also tilts toward red states in that state and local taxes cannot be deducted as much as before from the total taxed. (Some may claim this is "more fair", but blue states already pay a disproportionate amount of money to the Federal Gov't, per population.)

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Obfuscant ( 592200 )

      The recent tax bill also tilts toward red states in that state and local taxes cannot be deducted as much as before from the total taxed.

      The only reason you can say it "tilts" is because the state and local taxes are tilted by state color, too. Fascinating correlation there, yes?

      • Yes, and the states with low taxes have to be subsidized by the ones with higher taxes for exactly that reason, because they don't tax their own residents enough to cover their costs. I believe it's called 'redistribution of wealth'.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      he still may avoid blue-state infrastructure as punishment for not voting for him

      Newsflash: that's how the system works. They're not being "punished" anymore than the red states were "punished" by Obama.

      And it works like that at every level; that's why the hometowns of senators get bigger infrastructure projects or tax breaks for job creation projects, or why the mayor's neighborhood is always first in line for snow or garbage removal. That's basically how democracy works.

  • How is "high-speed" internet different than "broadband"? Does that mean 56k modems instead of morse keys?

  • Isn't this contradictory? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @09:22PM (#55890433)

    I thought the FCC was in the process of relaxing the definition of broadband so the established players could pretend they were doing more than they are?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The rules in the past set who could be a NN ready monopoly telco.
      With NN rules changes expected, more innovative and new telcos can connect the USA again.
      No more federal NN rules to hold back US ISP building new networks with federal NN compliance rules.
      The ability to enter the US telco market is now not protected for just a few NN monopolies.

      • That's an excellent recitation of political talking points that doesn't actually address my post.

      • Remember this comment in 10 years when people in rural areas still don't have (actual) broadband internet, because you will be proven wrong.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by harrkev ( 623093 )

          Huh? Making it EASIER is not a guarantee that it will happen.

          I used to live in a rural area. It takes money to bury miles of cable, and money to install the DSLAM. If your expected payments over the next 10 years do not even cover the cost of installation, what do you suggest the ISPs do? Operate at a loss? Most companies don't intentionally set out to loose money.

          • Exactly.

            I work for a small company that is trying to provide rural internet to places the ISPs won't touch for exactly the reasons you state. And nothing about NN has any effect on what we are trying to do. Period. In fact, we are going to make guarantees that we will respect NN anyway, because it has no effect on our ability to deploy, operate, or maintain our network.

            I had broadband nearly a full 20 years before the 2015 rule change. Where was all the rural broadband in that time?

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by AHuxley ( 892839 )
          Hows that wireline paper insulated monopoly network been under the years of NN rules?
          With rule changes some of the better funded states, cities, towns might just have a chance to build a network, community broadband if they so want.
          No more NN rules to keep giving the protected monopoly court wins to block any new networks.
          Some parts of the USA might just get better networks. Gated communities can find a new, better quality ISP.
          Resorts, hotels, small business that employ local people might just attract

          • First of all:

            under the years of NN rules

            You mean the 2 years since 2015? I gave you 5x that and it still won't make a difference.

            I'm glad you got specific, remember this comment too.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by AHuxley ( 892839 )
              Re 'won't make a difference."
              Hows that "difference" been working out for networks and communities over the past years?
              Time to try the private sector and see what they can do where federal NN rules and federally protected telco monopolies failed.

  • This is a good thing, right? (Score:5, Funny)

    by magzteel ( 5013587 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @09:23PM (#55890437)

    You can't tell by some of the comments.

    At this point if the executive order provided free high speed internet to all Americans the headline would probably be
    "Trump signs order making it easier to spy on all Americans".

    • You can't tell by some of the comments.

      At this point if the executive order provided free high speed internet to all Americans the headline would probably be
      "Trump signs order making it easier to spy on all Americans".

      Damn!

      Just checking the early comments, and it's all "he's only rewarding the red states for voting him in", "it's encroachment on public lands - will end with offshore drilling and commercialization of public lands", "write a check to your cronies".

      They left out "he's only doing it to watch liberal heads explode [imgflip.com]".

      Even though I disliked Obama and [president] Clinton, at least I accepted that they were duly elected, and note that they did some things that were actually good for the country. Notably, Clinton r

    • We don't know. The text of the orders hasn't been published. However, there are some details on the White House website [whitehouse.gov]:

      The first of these two orders instructs the Department of Interior to dedicate a portion of its assets for rural broadband installation. The second order will streamline the installation process by requiring agencies to use standardized forms and contracts for installing antennas on federal buildings, thus improving process efficiency.

      According to the White House, it certainly sounds positive. However, there is still room for speculation, and certainly cause to be concerned.

      The first order could be anything, from allocating funding for connection projects to forcing the DoI to sell off chunks of land [businessinsider.com] for corporate use. There's so little detail in the descriptions I've seen that it's very difficult to determine exactly w

      • Remember when Cons complained about "ruling through executive orders"?

        • Remember when Cons complained about "ruling through executive orders"?

          Yeah - that was awesome!

          (Remember when you said it was OK to do that?)

          • Yeah - that was awesome!

            (Remember when you said it was OK to do that?)

            Executive orders in the face of a Congress & Senate that outright refuse to even talk about the issues you want heard is one thing. Writing more than all other presidents in the last 50 years because you really wish you were a dictator and not bothering to even ask the legislature who is your own party and holds majorities in both Congress and the Senate is quite another.

            Also, taking something you hated when the other guy did it and going completely wild with it when you're in power, is not winning. I

  • ... on public lands.

    This administration is out to commercialize protected areas including offshore drilling and Alaskan drilling as well.

    It's the camel nose approach.

    "Think of the children without the internet where we plan to put government and private interests."

    • So what? That's been going on for 97 years! Completely legal, federal land and the minerals under them can be rented out and used by businesses and individuals who then have to pay royalties and rents.

      Nothing new, herds of camels have been kept in the tents for nearly 100 years; no notion of there being any nose poking in now.

      • It's been going on 97 years and it hasn't goddam finished?

        Are you outa your fucking mind?

        Wait ...

        I see what you're doing here.

        You're a very smart genius.

        Plagiarism.

        • was talking about the mineral leasing act of 1920

          for example there are coal mines leasing federal land, having to pay royalties. lumber companies, gas companies, cattle grazers, etc.

          all legal.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      AC re "without the internet where we plan to put government and private interests"
      So no running water into public lands?
      No electricity?
      No paved roads?
      Public lands are just left to become wild? Some sates in the USA have a lot of "public land" between other parts of their state, towns and cities.
      Kind of a great idea to build a paved road, bridges, connect electricity, have working phones, fast internet as needed all over the USA? Some of the networks will have to pass "public land" to connect real peo

  • Funding? (Score:3)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @10:08PM (#55890667)

    A) Broadband companies have received well over a billion taxpayer dollars in both direct and indirect subsidies since the Clinton administration. How can providing them with more taxpayer money possibly do any good?

    B) With the massive tax cut just implemented, these companies should be rolling in dough and not need taxpayer help.

    C) Why is it when we hear about subsidies for wind or solar we're told those companies should either stand on their own or die on the vine, yet for established, multi-billion dollar companies no amount of taxpayer funds is ever enough?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      $400 billion to be more precise:

      https://nationaleconomicseditorial.com/2017/11/27/americans-fiber-optic-internet/

    • This is about right-of-way and locating facilities, not funding. How this will play out in real life is unclear.

  • Cue post after post spinning this into something nefarious in some way even though up until now everybody here was screaming for this.
  • I moved into my house 10 years ago, and while I do have 15/5 unlimited cellular internet, having 100+ internet would be nice. I have fiber at the end of my street, but unless Spectrum decides to spend $150K to come down my street, my guess is that 5G cellular will be probably come first. A few years ago CenturyLink told me they would not bring DSL to my street, because they could not make any money off of it as they needed more customers (10-15 houses wasn't enough).

  • I think, what the current POTUS is doing is manipulative or suggested by others and he could agree.
    The real stuff is done in another room. And things go how the wind blows, nobody knows for real.
    That's life at the moment....

  • Trump Pushes To Expand High-Speed Internet In Rural America

    I didn't realize meth labs required so much bandwidth.

    Crackdown on legal reefer states and broadband so grandma can buy her oxycontin on the dark web. Clearly, America is being made great again.

