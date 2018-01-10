Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Meltdown and Spectre Patches Bricking Ubuntu 16.04 Computers (bleepingcomputer.com) 205

Posted by msmash from the things-going-south dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Ubuntu Xenial 16.04 users who updated to receive the Meltdown and Spectre patches are reporting they are unable to boot their systems and have been forced to roll back to an earlier Linux kernel image. The issues were reported by a large number of users on the Ubuntu forums and Ubuntu's Launchpad bug tracker. Only Ubuntu users running the Xenial 16.04 series appear to be affected.

All users who reported issues said they were unable to boot after upgrading to Ubuntu 16.04 with kernel image 4.4.0-108. Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu OS, deployed Linux kernel image 4.4.0-108 as part of a security update for Ubuntu Xenial 16.04 users, yesterday, on January 9. According to Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3522-1 and an Ubuntu Wiki page, this was the update that delivered the Meltdown and Spectre patches.

  • Baby out with the bathwater (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Lab Rat Jason ( 2495638 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @12:23PM (#55901703)

    It seems that these companies (Microsoft and Ubuntu and others) are forgetting everything about sound software development practices here. They're in such a hurry to deploy patches that they aren't taking the time to fully test them. The cure is worse than the ailment.

    • Re:Baby out with the bathwater (Score:5, Insightful)

      by king neckbeard ( 1801738 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @12:32PM (#55901795)
      To be fair, there is a major security flaw covering the majority of desktop CPUs sold over the last two decades. You are correct that they have not done proper testing, but this is on a ridiculous scale.

      • Re:Baby out with the bathwater (Score:4, Insightful)

        by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @01:57PM (#55902699) Homepage Journal

        There are two bugs here:

        Meltdown is Intel-only and requires the ability to run binaries on the victim's computer. If you can run binaries on the victim's computer, you probably already have enough access to do whatever it is you want to do that made you want to hack them in the first place. The extent to which Meltdown adds security issues is miniscule.

        Spectre is cross platform and can be exploited with Javascript. With difficulty. But it can. Kinda. There's sorta a proof of concept out there. Which works with one JS engine. And doesn't extract any useful information. But in theory if you know the exact status of the user's browser and you're very lucky you might be able to extract some information from it that you wouldn't normally have access to.

        So, what is the rush here? Especially with Meltdown?

        The entire fucking industry has gone completely nuts. You'd think that we were back in the 1990s with no memory protection and ActiveX given the panic about this.

        And before anyone goes "Yeah, but it's still a problem", so are kernel patches that brick computers. We're bricking computers, and slowing down the ones we don't brick, because we're panicking over this rather than doing this properly.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by chill ( 34294 )

          Meltdown is Intel-only and requires the ability to run binaries on the victim's computer. If you can run binaries on the victim's computer, you probably already have enough access to do whatever it is you want to do that made you want to hack them in the first place. The extent to which Meltdown adds security issues is miniscule.

          That isn't really accurate. Meltdown is potentially devastating for virtual machines and set-ups like shared hosting. Getting a VM slice on a much larger machine is where Meltdown scares cloud-deployed companies. Spin up a small VM, execute Meltdown exploit, and compromise who else is on that host. Ditto with a shared web host.

        • Re:Baby out with the bathwater (Score:4, Informative)

          by Eravnrekaree ( 467752 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @04:04PM (#55903751)

          Meltdown is easier to exploit, The hacks will get better as well. So it is a very serious problem, information leaks can be very harmful, think passwords and encryption keys. These can then allow for write attacks. Don't underestimate the capabilities of people to find ways to exploit this. It may seem far fetched but time and time again far fetched things have a way of being turned into quite practical exploits.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          If you're running on a VM in the cloud, it's not that hard for someone else to run an executable (in their own VM) on the same server. Meltdown can cross VMs.

          That's why the big rush to a workaround patch.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by SeaFox ( 739806 )

        To be fair, there is a major security flaw covering the majority of desktop CPUs sold over the last two decades.

        It's been around for two decades, and known about for years based on earlier reports, and the world did not some to an end during that time. Taking a few months for proper testing before deploying isn't going to be an issue.

        People don't install Ubuntu to be on the bleeding edge.

    • It seems that these companies (Microsoft and Ubuntu and others) are forgetting everything about sound software development practices here. They're in such a hurry to deploy patches that they aren't taking the time to fully test them. The cure is worse than the ailment.

      Both Microsoft and Ubuntu are plagued by the vast permutations of hardware out there, all the combinations of motherboard, cpu, video, etc. Aren't there identified problems with various anti-virus software? Did some driver developer out there try something tricky too that is incompatible with the fix(es)? Historically various problems with Windows came from 3rd party drivers not necessarily Microsoft itself, perhaps Ubuntu is having similar problems?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Alumoi ( 1321661 )

      Why bother with testing when there are a lot of paying beta testers around? Windows 10 anyone?

    • To be fair it must be a nightmare to fix something like this so the fix works on a wide variety of configurations and doesn't kill performance on any of them. Especially if news of the exploit gets leaked or discovered independently.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      On March 27, 2017 researchers at Austria's Graz University of Technology developed a proof-of-concept that could grab RSA keys from Intel SGX enclaves running on the same system within five minutes by using certain CPU instructions in lieu of a fine-grained timer to exploit cache DRAM side-channels.

      In June 2017, KASLR was found to have a large class of new vulnerabilities. Research at Graz University showed how to solve these vulnerabilities by preventing all access to unauthorized pages. A presentation on the resulting KAISER technique was submitted for the Black Hat congress in July 2017, but was rejected by the organizers. Nevertheless, this work led to kernel page-table isolation (KPTI, originally known as KAISER) in 2017, which was confirmed to eliminate a large class of security bugs, including the not-yet-discovered Meltdown - a fact confirmed by the Meltdown authors.

      In July 2017, research made public on the CyberWTF website by security researcher Anders Fogh outlined the use of a cache timing attack to read kernel space data by observing the results of speculative operations conditioned on data fetched with invalid privileges.

      Meltdown was discovered independently by Jann Horn from Google's Project Zero, Werner Haas and Thomas Prescher from Cyberus Technology, as well as Daniel Gruss, Moritz Lipp, Stefan Mangard and Michael Schwarz from Graz University of Technology. The same research teams that discovered Meltdown also discovered a related CPU security vulnerability now called Spectre.

      On October 2017, Kernel ASLR support on amd64 was added in NetBSD-current, making NetBSD the first BSD system to support kernel address space layout randomization (KASLR).

      On November 14, 2017, security researcher Alex Ionescu publicly mentioned changes in the new version of Windows 10 that would cause some speed degradation without explaining the necessity for the changes, just referring to similar changes in Linux.

      After affected hardware and software vendors had been made aware of the issue on July 28, 2017, the two vulnerabilities were made public jointly, on January 3, 2018, several days ahead of the coordinated release date of January 9, 2018 as news sites started reporting about commits to the Linux kernel and mails to its mailing list. As a result, patches were not available for some platforms, such as Ubuntu, when the vulnerabilities were disclosed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cyn1c77 ( 928549 )

      It seems that these companies (Microsoft and Ubuntu and others) are forgetting everything about sound software development practices here. They're in such a hurry to deploy patches that they aren't taking the time to fully test them. The cure is worse than the ailment.

      Is it really that they are forgetting or do they just not care?

    • The reality is their are hundreds of thousands if not millions of hardware and software combinations, no company or OSS provider can come even close to testing it all for such a significant system change. All they can do is make a best effort.
      • All they can do is make a best effort.

        No: it would appear the standard alternative to a best effort is to make a fairly pathetic, half-assed effort.

  • ...haven't had any issues.
    • Running something on a hypervisor is not the same as running it on bare metal.

    • yeah, the article fails to mention what proportion of upgraders were affected. if it's 1%, that's to be expected for a patch of this magnitude. if it's 10%, that's bad; if it's 100%, it's a catastrophe.

    • uname -a
      ******* 4.13.0-26-generic #29~16.04.2-Ubuntu SMP Tue Jan 9 22:00:44 UTC 2018 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux

      My CPU is: Intel Core i3-2120 CPU @ 3.30Ghz

      Updated my Linux Mint 18.3 Cinnamon 64 bit this afternoon and all is well after reboot.
      Ran sysbench tests on CPU and File IO before and after and noticed no difference.

  • Bricked!!?!?! Oh wow! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @12:27PM (#55901733)

    "have been forced to roll back to an earlier Linux kernel image."

    So, not actually bricked then...

    WORDS MEAN THINGS!

  • Canonical sure loves bricking computers with Ubuntu these days. Did Canonical fire all their QA people like Microsoft?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Unlike last time this article is click bait, if you can roll back the PC it isn't bricked.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by scumdamn ( 82357 )
        It was the same thing with Windows and AMD processors. The PC wouldn't boot the first time but after you hard power it off it boots right up and tells you there was a problem with the update. That's not bricking either.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by sinij ( 911942 )

        Unlike last time this article is click bait, if you can roll back the PC it isn't bricked.

        My patching script includes purging of all old kernel versions.

        ... but what about...

        I said ALL! It bricked. I need a new laptop now. Can't be helped.

        • Swap HDD, install a copy of the OS with the kernel that boots, then copy the kernel files from the new hdd to the old one running the b0rked OS. Correct the links in the root of the drive, and it boots.

          Or you could just boot the new HDD, and pull the data off the old drive into the new install. Presto! Laptop works again.

      • If you thought you're PC was bricked, you REALLY want to see this...

  • Ultimate security (Score:4, Funny)

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @12:28PM (#55901757) Homepage Journal

    Let those hackers try and get into my system now!

  • Please stop using bricking incorrectly. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Choosing a different kernel on boot is hardly bricking

  • Meaning creep (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's not bricking if you can revert to an older kernel. For it to be bricked it has to be completely unusable and only restorable by using another system (for phones, a JTAG programmer).

  • If there's a way to recover the device, then it's not bricked. Picking the previous image in grub, while annoying, is a pretty simple workaround.

  • Already fixed... (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @12:37PM (#55901849)

    Kernel 4.4.0-109, which fixes this problem, has already been pushed out.
    Apparently, the PTI fix was not quite backported correctly.
    For details, see https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/+bug/1741934

    • I have the exact same symptom using the -109 update, i.e., attempting to boot that kernel ends up doing a system reboot. Said reboot happens after I've successfully entered my full disk encryption password.

  • It is *NOT* bricking! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @12:42PM (#55901893)

    Bricking is the equivalent of applying a killpoke. A software action that makes the hardware henceforth unusable.

    This just screws up the kernel and requires you to set up a fresh one, perhaps reinstalling the core system. On Linux this is usually nothing more than a minor annoyance.

    Again: it's not bricking. Bricking is when a software update or piece of code renders my smartphone not more useful than a brick and irreversibly so.

    Stop using the word just because it's new and describes something significant. It doesn't make your news more interesting, it makes your news false.

    Thank you.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's part of a larger Millennial Trend to make their stupid, worthless "contributions" seem much more impressive.

      "literally" -> absolutely, positively NOT literally
      "hacking" -> doing something differently, like putting avocado on toast
      "crypto" -> some retarded cartoon-backed pseudo currency

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You are 100% correct. But your efforts are in vain. The majority of people don't care about that level of linguistic precision. They have usurped the term to simply mean "break" in a more vague and general sense.

      They are wrong. But there are more of them than there are of you. So, you are outvoted, and that makes them right.

      The world will continue to use "brick" even when it does not apply, no matter how many times you plead for it to stop. It will eventually land in dictionaries as a simple synonym f

  • Upgraded my kernel yesterday without issue. Got a notice this morning 4.4.0-109.132 was available.

  • Not bricked #2305473 (Score:5, Informative)

    by Fly Swatter ( 30498 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @12:43PM (#55901909) Homepage
    Press down arrow at boot menu screen.

    • Not all environments allow access to boot menue screens. In particular, virtualized hosts do not allow access unless the owner of the virtual server elects to allow graphical access to the hypervisor. This is technologically feasible but proscribed for basic security reasons by various virtualization providers, such as AWS and many locally administered virtualiztion toolkits.

  • and so far i have not found a Linux distro to run very well on it without the system locking up, windows 10 would even lock up on it until i did a BIOS update and wiped the OEM copy of windows 10 off and did a clean windows install from an ISO downloaded from microsoft, i think it has something to do with the graphics card because Linux will run good on it until the xorg launches and tries to run an x-window-system & desktop GUI

    • I had to add "rcu_nocbs=0-15" to the grub kernel arguments. I'm running an 1800x and RX480, so not too different from yours. Previously it was locking up at least twice a day, now it hasn't had one lockup in over a month.

  • You keep using that word... (Score:3)

    by yorgasor ( 109984 ) <ron@NOspaM.tritechs.net> on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @12:44PM (#55901925) Homepage

    I don't think it means what you think it means. If working around the bug means selecting a different item from the menu to boot, it's not really bricked.

  • Failed reboot is not "bricking" (Score:4, Informative)

    by Antique Geekmeister ( 740220 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @12:44PM (#55901933)

    Failing to use a particular new kernel is not "bricking". Bricking, as commonly used, means the physical hardware is unrecoverable and needs to be replaced. Recovering a failed Ubuntu kernel means being able to select a different kernel to boot with. This means console access or access to the disk image. These are problematic and can disable production servers. But it's much less destructive than ruining the physical hardware.

    • What I understood the word "brick" to originally mean, was that a device had been rendered so completely unusable that it had no more value or functionality than a brick, as there was no means for anyone other than the manufacturer to restore the device to any form of operation. Usually this was in spite of the fact that the hardware itself was fully functional.

      As most of these devices were locked down regarding firmware and encryption, to limit rooting the device, etc., most of the causes were software r

  • Wow! Guess I'm fortunate to have a newer kernel. I was running the 4.10 kernel and the update upgraded me to the 4.13 kernel. All my computers (including one running the equivalent level of Linux Mint) booted just fine with the 4.13.0-26 kernel.

  • Not "bricked" - Misleading title (Score:4, Informative)

    by michaelcole ( 704646 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @12:50PM (#55902013)
    From the article comments moments ago:

    > Technically, if you are able to boot with an older kernel, your computer is not bricked. ;-)

    > You are right. I've updated the title.

  • I had this problem... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    on my Intel desktop running Mint (Ubuntu derivative). I updated the kernel and got a black screen upon reboot. Investigated and found it was freezing the system exactly when the kernel loads. I simply booted the previous kernel and removed this version. A few hours later, I noticed an even newer kernel update was available and updated... problem solved. Total non-issue.

    Meltdown and Spectre are serious issues. I see problem this as a bump on the way to a fix. Rarely have I had problems with updating Mint or

  • It is just the new systemd(estroy) update gobbling all resources.

  • Not everyone is affected/Nobody "Bricked" (Score:3)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @12:56PM (#55902077) Homepage

    Just saw the headline and panicked, checking my Linux systems (all running ubuntu 16.04 LTS) and did a quick check:

    myke@mimeticsL01:~$ uname -a
    Linux mimeticsL01 4.4.0-108-generic #131-Ubuntu SMP Sun Jan 7 14:34:49 UTC 2018 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
    myke@mimeticsL01:~$

    I've never had a problem with Ubuntu updates (although I RFTA, it sounds like all Ubuntu users have an issue at one time or another). I suspect that the kernel update was tested before it was released so this updates affects some subset of the systems out there.

    Like many other people, I was very concerned when i saw the headline saying the updated was "bricking" systems - whoever wrote the headline needs to have the term "bricking" explained to them (ideally with an actual brick).

    In the future, msmash, you might want to be a bit less sensational in the headlines and make sure you understand if the terms used in it are correct.

    • Just saw the headline and panicked, checking my Linux systems (all running ubuntu 16.04 LTS) and did a quick check:

      myke@mimeticsL01:~$ uname -a Linux mimeticsL01 4.4.0-108-generic #131-Ubuntu SMP Sun Jan 7 14:34:49 UTC 2018 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux myke@mimeticsL01:~$

      I've never had a problem with Ubuntu updates (although I RFTA, it sounds like all Ubuntu users have an issue at one time or another). I suspect that the kernel update was tested before it was released so this updates affects some subset of the systems out there.

      Like many other people, I was very concerned when i saw the headline saying the updated was "bricking" systems - whoever wrote the headline needs to have the term "bricking" explained to them (ideally with an actual brick).

      In the future, msmash, you might want to be a bit less sensational in the headlines and make sure you understand if the terms used in it are correct.

      Asking Ms. Mash to not be sensational is like asking Mike Tyson to pronounce words correctly. Not gonna happen. As Ms. Mash never seems to get the headlines or blurb right, it makes sense that said person's name is a homonym for "mismatch". Got a story about how a guy with cancer went into remission then got a female wiener dog? You'll end up with a headline like "Wiener Dogs Successfully Used to Fight Cancer and Sexism".

  • "Bricking" (Score:3)

    by TheDarkener ( 198348 ) on Wednesday January 10, 2018 @12:57PM (#55902089) Homepage

    This is not what "bricking" is. If you can fix it (i.e. roll back to an earlier kernel image in this case), it's simply a botched kernel update.

    C'mon, msmash.

  • All new crashes:

    [ 22.462856] kernel BUG at /build/linux-J4_1pC/linux-4.4.0/mm/slub.c:3627!
    [ 22.462874] invalid opcode: 0000 [#1] SMP

    Yay for regressions.

  • I'd previously upgraded to 4.10.x (for some hardware support). Xenial still wanted me to do the 4.4.0-108 kernel. Needless to say, I didn't do it.

  • A bricked machine is completely useless. If you can roll back to an earlier kernel, you are not bricked. Read the article and don't just parrot a clickbait headline.

  • IMO, there's a difference between bricking a Linux box vs a Windows box. Unless you have a System 76, you probably installed Linux yourself, or had your nephew do it. That means you have the install media and can reinstall the damn thing.

    OTOH, Windows machines don't come with install disks. If Windows is foobar, then for all intensive porpoises, it's bricked (short of taking it to a PC repair place that will unbrick it for what you can pay for a new one).

  • Kernel 4.4.0-109.132 has been issued to fix this

  • ...and a slow ISP(Frontier). I was actually in the process of downloading the update when I stumbled across this article and canceled the update. It is the xxxx.109.x kernel update but I've seen at least 1 report of that still having an issue here. I'll just wait a couple of days for this to get sorted out....

