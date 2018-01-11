The Invented Language That Found a Second Life Online (bbc.com) 42
More than 100 years after it was invented, Esperanto is spoken by relatively few people. But the internet has brought new life to this intriguing, invented language. From a report: Since it [Esperanto] was first proposed in a small booklet written by Ludwik L Zamenhof in 1887, it has evolved into the quintessential invented language, the liveliest and most popular ever created. But, many would tell you, Esperanto is a failure. More than a century after it was created, its current speaker base is just some two million people -- a geeky niche, not unlike the fan base of any other obscure hobby.
[...] Learning Esperanto used to be a solitary quest. You could practise it by sitting for weeks with a book and a dictionary, figuring out the rules and memorising the words. But there was usually no professor to correct your mistakes or polish your pronunciation. That's how Anna Lowenstein taught herself Esperanto in her teenage years, after becoming frustrated with the oddities of the French she was learning in school. In the last page of her textbook, there was an address for the British Esperanto Association. She sent a letter, and some time later was invited to a meeting of young speakers in St Albans.
The global community that Lowenstein was joining was put together via snail mail, paper magazines and yearly meetings. [...] Newer generations are not as patient, and they don't have to be. Unlike most of their elders, who rarely had the chance to speak Esperanto, today's speakers can use the language every day online. Even old computer communication services like Usenet had Esperanto-speaking hubs, and a lot of pages and chat rooms sprouted in the early days of the Web. Today, the younger segment of the Esperantio is keen on using social media: they gather around several groups in Facebook and Telegram, a chat service.
[...] Learning Esperanto used to be a solitary quest. You could practise it by sitting for weeks with a book and a dictionary, figuring out the rules and memorising the words. But there was usually no professor to correct your mistakes or polish your pronunciation. That's how Anna Lowenstein taught herself Esperanto in her teenage years, after becoming frustrated with the oddities of the French she was learning in school. In the last page of her textbook, there was an address for the British Esperanto Association. She sent a letter, and some time later was invited to a meeting of young speakers in St Albans.
The global community that Lowenstein was joining was put together via snail mail, paper magazines and yearly meetings. [...] Newer generations are not as patient, and they don't have to be. Unlike most of their elders, who rarely had the chance to speak Esperanto, today's speakers can use the language every day online. Even old computer communication services like Usenet had Esperanto-speaking hubs, and a lot of pages and chat rooms sprouted in the early days of the Web. Today, the younger segment of the Esperantio is keen on using social media: they gather around several groups in Facebook and Telegram, a chat service.
Bast Shatner movie ever! (Score:3)
Esperanto was and is a failure (Score:1)
Taking different a bit of all languages (from this, the roots; from that, some alphabet chars, from those, some cyrillic chars; from that, some verbal conjugation; from that other language, the sentence structure, etc.) so all people can find something "familiar" in the language just to maximize the popularity...
...and mixing it, ignoring the BASIS of any language evolution (to SIMPLIFICATION), makes Esperanto the epitome of failure.
Re: (Score:3)
Taking different a bit of all languages (from this, the roots; from that, some alphabet chars, from those, some cyrillic chars; from that, some verbal conjugation; from that other language, the sentence structure, etc.) so all people can find something "familiar" in the language just to maximize the popularity..
So, English?
primu posut (Score:2)
Latin with grammar taked out. Lame.
Re: (Score:2)
I can speak one of those languages well, one of them to a mediocre level and one of them a bit. They totally do have grammar, in spades.
You're American, right?
Re:primu posut (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
People called Romanes, they go, the house?
Morphology vs. syntax; Latino sine flexione (Score:3)
It's not quite "grammar taked out". Grammar is made up of morphology (inflections and derivations) and syntax (word order). The more you take out of morphology, the more rigid the syntax becomes. For instance, Chinese and English have very little inflection, but their syntax is more rigid than (say) Russian or Latin.
Besides, there is a Latin minus inflectional morphology, and it's called Latino sine flexione [wikipedia.org]. It was proposed by Giuseppe Peano, who also invented fractals and put math on a rigorous axiomatic
Re: (Score:2)
It is very much a romance based language.. That bias is likely one of the reasons why it never caught on. If you know Spanish, you have no use for Esperanto, and if you don't, you're better off learning Spanish.
Also, like Volapük before it, relying on letters that are not standard in any alphabets is a very big obstacle.
Lojban addresses that, as well as avoiding the ambiguity that many artificial languages (and perhaps especially Esperanto) suffers from, but it arrived too late - English has already
Fast second language (Score:4, Interesting)
Learning a third language is easier when you know a second language. Hungarian kids somehow learn Esperanto and then English like 40% faster if they learn English only to the same eventual English fluency.
Go figure.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
My guess would be that this has more to do with the clusterfuck the Hungarian language is than anything else...
Re: (Score:2)
It's a bit like operating systems. Apparently Windows always run on more than one architecture to make sure people wrote portable code.
Even when only the x86 version was distributed there was always an internal build for Alpha and then Itanium and Microsoft started off developing in i860s and then MIPS machines and only add x86 rather late to stop people writing x86 only assembler which the old 16 bit code was full of.
As Raymond Chen observed x86 is the wierdo [microsoft.com], i.e. all the other architectures have more in
LOGLAN! LOGLAN! LOGLAN! (Score:3)
We need to force everyone to speak LOGLAN [wikipedia.org] so that fiercely logical LOGLAN soldiers can conquer the world, then the galaxy and finally the universe.
LOGLAN is like metric but applied to your mind.
Re: (Score:2)
I think I'd prefer a metaphorical language like that of the Tamarians:
"Darmok and Jalad at Tenagra."
Re: (Score:1)
The whole point of that episode is that all of our languages are metaphor piled on top of metaphor. The difference is that we've lost the connections to much of the context. Example: The word "talent" is used a millions of times every day by people who have no idea that it's a metaphoric reference.
I think I'd prefer a metaphorical language like that of the Tamarians:
"Darmok and Jalad at Tenagra."
Meme culture and "Turn in your geek card" (Score:2)
You're talking about "Darmok" (ST:TNG 5x02), an episode that the staff of Ars Technica disagree about [slashdot.org].
But we already have that. It's called "meme culture" and "Obligatory xkcd/Oatmeal/Onion" and "if you don't get it, turn in your geek card" [slashdot.org].
Engineering analogy (Score:2)
Obligatory: https://xkcd.com/927/ [xkcd.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Because people who do that started two world wars.
Re: (Score:3)
One way to learn it (Score:2)
...Just wake up on the Riverworld.
Esperanto Practice (Score:2)
“Bonvoro alsendi la pordiston, lausajne estas rano en mia bideo!”
Re: (Score:2)
Interpolated rather than invented (Score:2)
BTW I tried to learn Esperanto a few years ago : it was ridiculously easy... I gave up because it was useless to me (at that time). But if learning Esperanto could reward you with the same university credits as other languages (for a similar level), I am sure that many (lazy) students would learn it.
Great Esperanto Podcast on Freakanomics Radio (Score:2)
There's a great podcast about Esperanto on Freakanomics Radio...
http://freakonomics.com/podcas... [freakonomics.com]
Adding or reviving languages should be illegal (Score:2)
There are currently 4 languages of significance in the world.
- English (hardly any native speakers but widely proliferated, likely the most spoken and understood language)
- Spanish (possibly the most spoken language by people who only speak on language)
- Mandarin (lots of speak