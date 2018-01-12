Will Cape Town be the First City To Run Out of Water? (bbc.com) 58
Cape Town, home to Table Mountain, African penguins, sunshine and sea, is a world-renowned tourist destination. But soon it could also become famous for being the first major city in the world to run out of water. From a report: Most recent projections suggest that its water could run out as early as March. The crisis has been caused by three years of very low rainfall, coupled with increasing consumption by a growing population. The local government is racing to address the situation, with desalination plants to make sea water drinkable, groundwater collection projects, and water recycling programmes. Meanwhile Cape Town's four million residents are being urged to conserve water and use no more than 87 litres (19 gallons) a day. Car washing and filling up swimming pools has been banned.
I was thinking the same thing, but then I started looking a little harder at this. I was a bit shocked to see that someone that takes a shower every day has already used around 17 gallons of water. Flush your toilet once and you've just used the last two gallons of your ration for the day!
Then there's all sorts of other household overhead like washing dishes and clothes, cooking, and more. And you still haven't drank even your first glass of wa
But that number might only push back the deadline, not stop them from running out.
It's a lot easier to deal with smaller populations, especially when that infrastructure has already been built and adjusted to meet the needs of population over time. Setting up new desalination plants to support millions of people is a logistical nightmare even if you have a highly competent team tackling the problem.
While what you say is true; this only makes Cape Town look like architects of their own peril. They could have started building desalination plants, or working on viable alternatives long ago before it was crunch time.
Of course, the same could be said about California and parts of Nevada. They're not doing enough, quick-enough and what happens in Cape Town could be a model for what is inevitably going to hit California eventually if they don't start working on better solutions.
Plenty of Caribbean islands get water solely through desalination. The ABC islands come to mind
Dubai. Israel. Desalination is a solved problem.
South Africa is going through rough times - serious economic and social stresses, the sort of racial tensions the progressives imagine exist in America.
It's a solved problem, but desalination is also somewhat expensive - tough for SA in its current economic climate.
Here's the thing about plotting a story: time matters.
That's the reason for the whole ticking time bomb [tvtropes.org] device. Time pressure creates the possibility of failure.
Solution (Score:2)
Last time I was there (Score:2)
they were surrounded with it. Amazing what can happen in a few short years.
How do some people use so much? (Score:1)
My water bill for a family of 4 is at the 2K gallon rate which is about 16 gallons each for a month and the bill is around $27. Yet a family of 3 tenants at our rental consistently use 10K+ for a bill over $100. I can't figure out how they can possibly use so much; wtf people?
My family of two uses 1000 gal per 6 months. Or 3 gals per person per day.
How do you use so much?
Did you count the restaurant where you dined? Did you count the car wash? Did you count your consumption at the office - water, coffee, toilet, window washing, landscaping?
Per person consumption means everything counts.
Leaky pipes? Dripping faucets? It adds up.
Third: make sure the tenant pays the water bill as part of the lease. That will get them looking at it.
Wow, giant town with no water? (Score:1)
Not sure how popular golf courses are in South Africa. Golf courses in California tend to get exempt from water restrictions. It takes a lot of water to keep those golf courses lush and green during droughts.
That's a slap in the face if true. Common man gets slapped with water restrictions but wealthy man gets lush watered grass to play his rich man sport on.
I mean it's been a while since this site was relevant, but news about drinking water in a city in South Africa surely doesn't count as news for nerds, considering I can read this in better places with real journalism. I don't need a referrer to the BBC.
One editor in particular has a knack for irrelevant stories with a British taint, but still what year was it evident that slashdot finally lost it?
If it had a technical or scientific bent: How to solve water issues? Could be news for nerds. Regardless, it is news that matters. A major city running out of water matters.
Eh? (Score:1)
No, this isn't related to "climate change", it's simply corruption and maladministration. Here's an interesting graph [24.co.za] showing similar conditions 10 years ago.
Civilization is hard work (Score:1)
South Africa sure is a bastion of paradise since the government change in 1991.
All my South African friends are now expats and gave swapped their SA citizenship for somewhere else. None of them really want to admit that SA is going the way Zimbabwe went post independence but it looks that way.
E.g. here's President Jacob Zuma singing 'Kill the Boer[white people]'. Bonus - the sign language interpreter obviously doesn't know sign language and is just bluffing
http://limpingchicken.com/2013... [limpingchicken.com]
The 'fake' sign language interpreter, at the centre of the world's attention following his bizarre performance at Nelson Mandela's memorial event, has been found interpreting in another video.
This time he's interpreting for Jacob Zuma, the South African President, as he sings a song called 'Kill the Boer'. Despite his now infamous short-comings as an interpreter, there is no mistaking his sign for machine gun!
Mr Zuma has since said that he'll stop singing the song to avoid creating racial tension.
'Kill the Boer' is actually illegal under SA hate speech laws, though the ruling ANC will appeal
Obvious solution: Raise the price of water. (Score:3)
If you are going to run out of water in 3 months at the current rate and you don't have the time or money to build desalination
plants fast enough then the obvious solution is to raise the price of water so that you have the time/money to fix the problem.
With the time gained from reduced consumption and the money gained from charging more for the water, this is an easily
solvable problem for a city that sits on the ocean with an unlimited supply of water they can desalinate.
There are also desalination plants built on barges that could be rented/purchased and moved there as a temporary solution.
No. Prices Can Go Up (Score:2)
They may be the first city in the world to have water prices be 100% market driven, and those that cannot afford the price may either die from thirst or move. There will be water to be had, but almost certainly not at the current prices.
Did you know the human body is 60% water? *cocks gun* So please lie down the the bathtub first, I don't want to spill more than necessary...
Population Growth (Score:3)
South Africa is divided into provinces. Cape Town is in the Western Cape province and was the first major city run by the national opposition party, the Democratic Alliance. The province itself followed, and is also governed by the DA, for some years now.
The national government and all other major cities, towns and provinces have been run by the national ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), since freedom.
So you may assume that the DA has screwed up, letting the city and province run out of water, while the ANC has got things sorted elsewhere? Well, you would be wrong.
The neighboring Eastern Cape province is an overwhelming majority ANC stronghold. But by every measure it is a dismal failure - jobs, healthcare, life expectancy, education, housing, infrastructure, etc.
So people in the Eastern Cape vote for the ANC, but their feet vote to take them to the Western Cape, and in particular, Cape Town. There their kids will be educated, there is economic growth, jobs, housing and things generally work - not a paradise, but much better from their perspective.
This inrush of millions of peasants has overwhelmed the Cape Town infrastructure and ability to provide for them. The city and the province and trying hard, but even the DA is not perfect.
One final observation: Water supply is constitutionally a national responsibility, not local or provincial. Hence parliament and the national executive must account. And national government is firmly in the hands of the ANC.
Cities in California (Score:1)
Re: Cities in California (Score:1)
Not water that is the problem (Score:1)
Car washes (Score:2)
I see they placed a ban on washing cars, but I thought almost all of the commercial car washes recycled their water already? Unless you're only banning people washing them at home using a hose -- this doesn't seem like it will accomplish much?