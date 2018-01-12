Why the World Only Has Two Words For Tea (qz.com) 199
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: With a few minor exceptions, there are really only two ways to say "tea" in the world. One is like the English term -- te in Spanish and tee in Afrikaans are two examples. The other is some variation of cha, like chay in Hindi. Both versions come from China. How they spread around the world offers a clear picture of how globalization worked before "globalization" was a term anybody used. The words that sound like "cha" spread across land, along the Silk Road. The "tea"-like phrasings spread over water, by Dutch traders bringing the novel leaves back to Europe.
The term cha is "Sinitic," meaning it is common to many varieties of Chinese. It began in China and made its way through central Asia, eventually becoming "chay" in Persian. That is no doubt due to the trade routes of the Silk Road, along which, according to a recent discovery, tea was traded over 2,000 years ago. This form spread beyond Persia, becoming chay in Urdu, shay in Arabic, and chay in Russian, among others. It even it made its way to sub-Saharan Africa, where it became chai in Swahili. The Japanese and Korean terms for tea are also based on the Chinese cha, though those languages likely adopted the word even before its westward spread into Persian. But that doesn't account for "tea." The te form used in coastal-Chinese languages spread to Europe via the Dutch, who became the primary traders of tea between Europe and Asia in the 17th century, as explained in the World Atlas of Language Structures. The main Dutch ports in east Asia were in Fujian and Taiwan, both places where people used the te pronunciation. The Dutch East India Company's expansive tea importation into Europe gave us the French the, the German Tee, and the English tea.
Yeah, I've traveled half the planet, and know several different words for Tea (incl Herbata) not based on Cha/Tea
The word that is the same in the most languages is "amen". It has basically the same pronunciation and meaning in all Indo-European languages, all Semitic languages, all Sinic languages, and nearly every other language as well.
Actually, the one word that is common to every language is “football.”
Actually, the words most similar across all the language in the world are those for "mother" and "father", and for a good reason. Most use the sounds M and P, which are among the easiest for a baby to learn
Where is the P in "father"? And in English (IME anyway) babies learn to call their parents "ma" and "da" or ("mama", "mommy", "dada", "daddy"). I think you're right about learning - I understand "da" is often among the first sounds a baby makes - but that doesn't explain "father".
P and F are similar sounds. I guess many americans call her dad not dad but pa, or at least grandpa, is called grandpa
Father is obviously the "more formal name" of a male parent. The informal is Pa, Papa etc. Same with "Mum", "Mom" and "Mother".
I guess many americans call her dad not dad but pa, or at least grandpa, is called grandpa
Grandpa is very common, but Dad and Daddy are much more common than Pa or Papa, barring regional variations.
Americans can not even pronounce "amen" correctly.
Amen is greek, and does not exist in any other language.
If you're really in Shanghai you know it doesn't mean shit in Chinese
China has more than 50 million Muslims, and about 70 million Christians.
... or probably any Asian language.
Tagalog speakers are 90% Roman Catholic.
There are more than 200 million Muslim Indonesian speakers.
Hundreds of millions more Muslims and Christians speak Bengali, Hindi, and Urdu.
What does that have to do with the price, or pronunciation, of tea in China?
Re:Polish... (Score:5, Informative)
According to the article, there are 37 exceptions out of 230 languages. Tea, with its two principal words, is actually above the average compared to a typical word for something that was unknown to the world at large until early modern times.
You can look this up by picking a word, going to its Wikipedia article, and hovering the mouse over the list of translations.
Let's take for example "aluminium". While variations are bigger than merely correct -nium vs US -num, it's obvious that all languages other than Buryat/Mongol, Czech/Polish/Slovak, nv, Kurdish, Malagasy, Runa Simi, za and possibly some scripts I can't read (not Latin/Cyrillic/Greek) come from a single root.
If there are 37 exceptions then that means there are not only two words for tea.
37 exceptions out of 230 is hardly "a few minor exceptions".
The question is what percentage of the world's population calls it something else.
Re:Polish... (Score:4, Informative)
According to the Dutch "Etymologisch Woordenboek van het Nederlands" the name aluminium was coined by the British chemist Sir Humphry Davy, who first identified the element, in 1808: "I should have proposed for them the names silicium, aluminium, zirconium and glucium" (Phil. Transactions XCVIII, 353). In 1812 Davy himself changed the name to aluminum. That became popular in the US while the rest of the world settled on aluminium because it corresponds better to the Latin form as used for other elements, such as magnesium. Apparently aluminium was the original form of the word.
Source [etymologiebank.nl]
And yet it was not, because as you note, aluminium was popularized by the discoverer. If the person who dubbed milk, meluks (Proto-Germanic) first considered malkus, that doesn't make malkus the original term if that's not what they used in practice.
The rationale for changing aluminum is rather silly as well, since there are other elements that were not bastardized after the fact: tantalum, lanthanum, platinum.
... argentum, aurum, plumbum, stannum
...
> While I'll agree that aluminium is the standardized spelling, that doesn't make it the correct spelling. That makes it the standardized spelling.
Let me expand on that:
While I'll agree that metric is the standardized way, that doesn't make it the correct way. That makes it the standardized way.
Apparently Americans have a hard time with "standards". Instead of adapting to standards, they adapt standards to fit their ways. Which negates the meaning of the term "standard", for starters. That also gives birth to absurdities like "de facto" standards.
The American way is no even a "de facto" standard if no one else is using it. The real standard is also the de facto standard, so why bring up the term?
Infographics needs work (Score:2)
What's the point of the dots, if there is not even mouseover? Do I have to guess that exceptions in the European midst are POrtuguese and Basque?
In Portuguese the word is "chÃ", pronounced as an English speaker would read aloud "sha". Don't know Catalan, but the dot is pink, indicating that in that the word is also some variation of "cha".
Slashdot is old enough to drink, but can't handle UTF-8. The word "cha" above should be with an acute diacritic over the a.
and possibly some scripts I can't read (Score:2)
Click on them (for example, https://bh.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]), copy paste the title to Google Translate, it will give you transliteration of the sound and it also has an audio button to hear it.
Here is the original infographics (Score:2)
It's much better. Quartz should die.
http://wals.info/feature/138A#... [wals.info]
basque for tea is te, not derived from chai (Score:2)
See:
https://eu.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The source for WALS map's designation is Malherbe, Michael and Rosenberg, S. 1996. _Les langages de l'humanité: une encyclopédie des 3000 langues parlées dans le monde_, page 605
According to the article, there are 37 exceptions out of 230 languages. Tea, with its two principal words, is actually above the average compared to a typical word for something that was unknown to the world at large until early modern times.
Well, tea was considerably earlier. Quoting a few Wiki snippets: "As prices continued to drop, tea became increasingly popular, and by 1750 had become the British national drink." vs "Prices of aluminium dropped, and aluminium had become widely used in jewelry, many everyday items, eyeglass frames, and optical instruments by the early 1890s." so it's early 18th century vs late 19th century. Late 19th century would be around the time you started having rapid long-distance communication via telegraph and tele
Re: (Score:3)
I know people who didn't realise aluminium and aluminum were the same thing, so different is the pronunciation.
Except that "herbata" derives from from latin "herba thea" aka "herb tea"
Re: (Score:2)
So what do they call herbal tea, i.e. tea that isn't actually tea?
Re: (Score:3)
"herbatka", always with an adjective. Same eg with butter: maslo vs maselko. Even cities get faked: Lwów vs Lwówek Slaski -- this matters as the former used to (and still does) make good beer, while the fake makes mostly swill.
So what do they call herbal tea, i.e. tea that isn't actually tea?
'Herbata zioowa', which where 'zioowa' means 'made out of herbs'. It doesn't sound strange in Polish, because 'herb' doesn't sound anything like 'zioo'.
Sometimes also 'herbatka zioowa' (which is supposed to be proper naming for that, but nobody I know uses that diminutive form) or 'napar'/'napar zioowy' (which translates to 'brew'/'herbal brew') which has a connotation of something being prepared for medical reasons rather than just taste. And napar basically sounds like 'over-steam' in Polish (na = over, p
In German, "Kraeuter Tee", aka "herbal tee", in french however it is an "infusion".
Re:Polish... (Score:4, Funny)
Polish language is an interesting exception -- "herbata" = "tea".
And of course "atabreh" in reverse Polish.
Ob Trek (Score:2)
And of course "atabreh" in reverse Polish.
No - reverse Polish would be : "Tea, Earl Grey, Hot."
But herbata refers to herbs, so it's not specifically tied to the tea plant. It's like saying infusion as short for infusion of tea leaves.
Um (Score:1)
That wouldn't be an example of 'globalization', but rather transculturalism. Globalization is something very, very different. On a similar note, what is often referred to as 'cultural appropriation' by Berkeley snowflakes is also transculturalism (as I doubt very much most African Americans with dreads, let alone white folks, are themselves practicing Rastafarians, for example) . If we bothered to teach people anything in college anymore, we would know these things. The Silk Road was indeed a factor in this
same word (Score:2)
Wiktionary's etymology says both forms are derived from the same root in a proto-language. I.e., they're cognates.
In portuguese it's "chá", and came through se (Score:2, Informative)
In Portuguese the word is "chá" and originated in Macau. That does not match the article theory: it came through sea trade, at least in that case.
Re:In portuguese it's "chá", and came through (Score:5, Informative)
DId you read the article? It discusses this interesting anomaly.
Yet the Dutch were not the first to Asia. That honor belongs to the Portuguese, who are responsible for the island of Taiwan’s colonial European name, Formosa. And the Portuguese traded not through Fujian but Macao, where chá is used. That’s why, on the map above, Portugal is a pink dot in a sea of blue.
In Portuguese the word is "chá" and originated in Macau.
The Portuguese trading empire was a tiny fraction of what the Dutch accomplished. The Dutch fleet was estimated to be larger than all other traders in Europe combined and it was the Dutch that introduced tea to most of Europe.
That does not match the article theory: it came through sea trade, at least in that case.
The article specifically talks about it.
another interesting word (Score:2)
'OK' is known around the world and means the same. It's often associated with affirmative sign language. I haven't the energy to spend on research but I assume someone here has. So speak up- tell us what it stands for, tell us why, tell us origins, tell us how it spread. Use a scholarly analysis to get your mod points up to 3 so I'll see your post.

Other than that 'Coca Cola' is one of the best known words worldwide. I've seen it on a billboard deep in a Philippine jungle where it was used as the wall of a house.
Other than that 'Coca Cola' is one of the best known words worldwide. I've seen it on a billboard deep in a Philippine jungle where it was used as the wall of a h
In an SF novel, by John Brunner (probably "Stand on Sansibar") the author explains that OK comes from an African dialect spoken in Senegal. And the word in that dialect is "wokai" which means "all is fine" or "all is good" or "for sale" or "you can have". It came to Europe by dutch traders.
However I never checked this
... after all SF stories are truth, or not?
Only two for "Telephone" (Score:4, Interesting)
Back in German class in the early '70s, my instructor made this claim for "telephone":
In every other language in the world, it was called "telephone" - inheriting the sound from the American English word for the American invention and and (if necessary) distorting the pronunciation slightly to use the closest phonemes.
But German, with its standard of buildAWordByRunningTogetherADescriptivePhrase, called it a "fernsprecher" (far-speaker).
Which in Finnish is "puhelin". So if you see the word "Puh" and a number written somewhere it's most likely Finnish. In Icelandic it's "Sími".
Re:Only two for "Telephone" (Score:5, Informative)
your teacher must have learned German before the Second World War. The young probably wouldn't even know what a `Fernsprecher` is. They'd assume that's a person doing something. And older Germans would be slightly amused by someone using this ancient term. It's a `Telefon` in proper German.
But the term for mobile phone is peculiar, here you're exactly right, the official word is `Mobiltelefon` (so a mobile phone), but basically everyone calls it a `Handy`, which is an artificial word derived from bullshitized English. Actually, you'll encounter a lot of Germans who'll ask you for your handy number, referring to your cell.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well,
I'm born 1966, the word I grew up with was "Telephon" (note the ph, it is now reformed to an f).
However my grand aunt used "Fernsprecher".
I don't recall others using that word (but probably my fathers mother did, too)
Re:Only two for "Telephone" (Score:4, Funny)
your teacher must have learned German before the Second World War. The young probably wouldn't even know what a `Fernsprecher` is. They'd assume that's a person doing something. And older Germans would be slightly amused by someone using this ancient term. It's a `Telefon` in proper German.
But the term for mobile phone is peculiar, here you're exactly right, the official word is `Mobiltelefon` (so a mobile phone), but basically everyone calls it a `Handy`, which is an artificial word derived from bullshitized English. Actually, you'll encounter a lot of Germans who'll ask you for your handy number, referring to your cell.
Funnier is table football, which in American English is known as Fussball from bullshitized German, and in German is known as Kicker from bullshitized English.
Only in t'north (Score:2)
Down south they also call it supper...
(You probably have to be English to get that)
Umm (Score:2)
I don't know why but (Score:2)
Only 2 words?? (Score:2, Informative)
Lithuanian: arbata
Samoan: lauti
Malagasy: dite
Polish: herbata
Maltese: corto
Zulu: itiye Lithuanian: arbata Samoan: lauti Malagasy: dite Polish: herbata Maltese: corto
I am guessing that you plugged "tea" into Google Translate and looked it up in all the languages (since I found all of these languages on Google Translate when I went to check).
It is evident that Lithuanian and Polish are the same word -- the equivalent of "herb" (from the Latin herba).
Malagasy is an interesting language for me. It is Austronesian, from the same family as Malaysian, Indonesian, Filipino, and made its way all the way to Madagascar, off the East coast of Africa.
Speaking of which, I just looked up the Filipino (Tagalog) word for tea, and it is 'tsaa', sounds like Cha . . and the Philippines is a sea-faring (not silk road) nation - the Manila galleons would trade spices between Manila or Cebu and Acupulco, Mexico. So we have yet another exception to the generalisation.
It's pronounced tsaa in Cantonese and Hokkien, both of which are spoken on China's south-east coast. There are plenty of examples in many language families showing how the sounds ch, ts, and t(y)/d(y) can morph into one another over a few centuries.
Re: (Score:2)
Keep in mind that modern "Tagalog" is an artificial language. Formed after WW2 in language contests to determine what the official language of the Philippines should be. It is basically an amalgam of the 2 or 3 most common Tagalog dialects.
I would not call it an artificial language. Like all languages it is evolving. The Philippines is a young and newly industrialised nation of approximately 7200 islands. There are many clans and ethnic groups, that, until fairly did not see themselves as part of a nation, but traded regularly with their neighbours. This allowed many separate languages and dialects to evolve, however they were nearly all part of the Austronesian family of languages, sharing grammatical structure and vocabulary. An exception i
Five of those end in t+vowel. The other has t+diphthong.
Man, that was a great comic. [cortomaltese.com]
Thanks for compiling that list, but I'm not convinced that those are counterexamples at all.
Let's start with the obvious one. The Maltese for tea is "tè". Corto Maltese [wikipedia.org] is a fictional sailor. Presumably you were trying to catch people out, right?
"Arbata" and "herbata" come from the Dutch "herba thee", which in turn comes from "te". Some say it comes from Latin, but Wikipedia disagrees (and Latin wasn't widely-spoken in the 16th century when tea was introduced to Europe, so I'll side with Wikipedia on t
It's because of the song... (Score:2)
I thought this was obvious....it's because of the song... Tea for Two and Two for Tea...la la la...
And in the middle ... (Score:2)
Interestingly, Greece, being near the border between "chai" and "te" regions from the eastern and western influxes uses an amalgamation of the two words that sounds close to "tsai".
It's "char" in English too... (Score:2)
...and that explains why "a cup of char" is a way of referencing a cup of tea. I always thought it was odd slang, now I know it's actually distorted Chinese.
http://www.rmg.co.uk/discover/... [rmg.co.uk] has more (Royal Museums Greenwich).
Jynnan Tonyx (Score:2)
Tea (Score:2)
"After a fairly shaky start to the day, Arthur's mind was beginning to reassemble itself from the shell-shocked fragments the previous day had left him with.
He had found a Nutri-Matic machine which had provided him with a plastic cup filled with a liquid that was almost, but not quite, entirely unlike tea.
The way it functioned was very interesting. When the Drink button was pressed it made an instant but highly detailed examination of the subject's taste buds, a spectroscopic analysis of the subject's metab
Re:seriously? (Score:5, Insightful)
Entomology is the study of insects. Perhaps you should have spent 6 seconds online looking up the definition of words...
PS: You wanted "etymology".
Perhaps he only knew those two foreign words, Entomology and Etymology, and is constantly mixing them up?
That could happen to the best of us!
Re:seriously? (Score:5, Funny)
basic entomology one can look up online in 5 seconds
I'd like to file a bug report on your post.
Re:And? (Score:5, Funny)
I thought this was fascinating! My favorite article for this year thus far.
"I thought this was fascinating! My favorite article for this year thus far."
Indeed, at least it's 'news for linguists' even if they can't get those for us nerds.
Re:And? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: And? (Score:2)
All linguists are cunning!
Not many fishes, left in the sea,
Not many fishes, just Londo and me!
Re: (Score:2)
Latte?
Capo?
Espresso?
That's the names of preparations.
Coffee
Java
Vitamin J
Elixir of Life
Rotgut (the instant coffee that comes in military MREs)
Fags? What do Harley riders and the bike curious have to do with it?
Thé?
Re:With a few minor exceptions (Score:4, Interesting)
To me it seems that even "te" and "cha" are so similar when pronounced that both would have the same word originally.
My suspicion is that it's actually a relatively new word that haven't had the time to divert much and in the modern world with all communication going on the smaller variants disappear. The word is also pretty short and is therefore more resilient compared to "coffee".
Re:With a few minor exceptions (Score:5, Informative)
To me it seems that even "te" and "cha" are so similar when pronounced that both would have the same word originally.
The clue is in TFS. Cha is the Standard (Mandarin) Chinese word. The same Chinese character is pronounced te in the Hokkien dialect spoken in Fujian and Taiwan where the Dutch traders were taking tea to Europe from. What is interesting is that the Japanese is also cha. Most other Chinese words seem to have come to Japanese from the Hokkien pronunciation (ie up through Taiwan and the Ryukyu Islands).
Re: (Score:3)
See https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki... [wiktionary.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Might still contain the original word combined with a specification of the type, not all tea is from the tea bush, some is instead based on herbs or with flavoring of various types.
I disagree. I think a 'brew' or 'cuppa' are better.
