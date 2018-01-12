Why the World Only Has Two Words For Tea (qz.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: With a few minor exceptions, there are really only two ways to say "tea" in the world. One is like the English term -- te in Spanish and tee in Afrikaans are two examples. The other is some variation of cha, like chay in Hindi. Both versions come from China. How they spread around the world offers a clear picture of how globalization worked before "globalization" was a term anybody used. The words that sound like "cha" spread across land, along the Silk Road. The "tea"-like phrasings spread over water, by Dutch traders bringing the novel leaves back to Europe.
The term cha is "Sinitic," meaning it is common to many varieties of Chinese. It began in China and made its way through central Asia, eventually becoming "chay" in Persian. That is no doubt due to the trade routes of the Silk Road, along which, according to a recent discovery, tea was traded over 2,000 years ago. This form spread beyond Persia, becoming chay in Urdu, shay in Arabic, and chay in Russian, among others. It even it made its way to sub-Saharan Africa, where it became chai in Swahili. The Japanese and Korean terms for tea are also based on the Chinese cha, though those languages likely adopted the word even before its westward spread into Persian. But that doesn't account for "tea." The te form used in coastal-Chinese languages spread to Europe via the Dutch, who became the primary traders of tea between Europe and Asia in the 17th century, as explained in the World Atlas of Language Structures. The main Dutch ports in east Asia were in Fujian and Taiwan, both places where people used the te pronunciation. The Dutch East India Company's expansive tea importation into Europe gave us the French the, the German Tee, and the English tea.
I thought this was fascinating! My favorite article for this year thus far.
Yeah, I've traveled half the planet, and know several different words for Tea (incl Herbata) not based on Cha/Tea
The word that is the same in the most languages is "amen". It has basically the same pronunciation and meaning in all Indo-European languages, all Semitic languages, all Sinic languages, and nearly every other language as well.
Re:Polish... (Score:4, Informative)
According to the article, there are 37 exceptions out of 230 languages. Tea, with its two principal words, is actually above the average compared to a typical word for something that was unknown to the world at large until early modern times.
You can look this up by picking a word, going to its Wikipedia article, and hovering the mouse over the list of translations.
Let's take for example "aluminium". While variations are bigger than merely correct -nium vs US -num, it's obvious that all languages other than Buryat/Mongol, Czech/Polish/Slovak, nv, Kurdish, Malagasy, Runa Simi, za and possibly some scripts I can't read (not Latin/Cyrillic/Greek) come from a single root.
If there are 37 exceptions then that means there are not only two words for tea.
No exceptions there - herbata is just shortened version of herbal tea, or how people at that time might call it in fancy latin name - herba thea. Polish also use name czajnik for kettle, which means that they used and maybe even paralelly still use other term for tea, that is common among slavic and turkish people - czaj.
Wiktionary's etymology says both forms are derived from the same root in a proto-language. I.e., they're cognates.
Entomology is the study of insects. Perhaps you should have spent 6 seconds online looking up the definition of words...
PS: You wanted "etymology".
In Portuguese the word is "chá" and originated in Macau. That does not match the article theory: it came through sea trade, at least in that case.