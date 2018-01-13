Interviewing the Interviewer (vulture.com) 45
Terry Gross, NPR's The Fresh Air host, on the art of the Q&A: "People are always projecting things. They're hearing things that weren't said or projecting meaning that was not intended and, perhaps, not even implied. I've gotten both insults and compliments for interviews I've never done. What can you do? There's no way of controlling what people think. I do have a bullshit detector and it's something I'll use, but I do think I try and be empathetic to everyone I interview," said Terry Gross.
Why the quotes? (Score:3, Informative)
NPR to be informed. [businessinsider.com]
I don't get why folks have a problem with NPR. It's the only news source that I can actually hear both sides without the yelling and other bullshit - they do have many conservatives and Republicans on and let them say what they have to say. As a matter of fact, it's the only source where I can actually hear and understand the conservative side because the NPR folks actually ask decent questions.
And NPR is the news source that keeps me a centrist and not drinking the Leftist Kool-Aid bec
Re: (Score:2)
It's the best of the "two sides to every story" echo chamber. But as your comment reinforces, we are stuck in a two party mentality and getting a slick spokesman from the Democrat and Republican parties to comment on your show does not illuminate a path to the truth. I listen to NPR all the time, but their bias is sufficient to make me chuckle. Some of the in-depth shows on NPR are excellent - to some extent the news shows are limited by their format. Terry Gross, on topic, once did an interview with Bill O
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting to know if you have a better example of how to interview someone.
Re: Why is this on Slashdot? (Score:1)
Bill O'Reilly
Re: (Score:2)
Would you like to post a link to an interview that you felt was extremely biased one way or the other? NPR has everything up on their website.
Re: (Score:2)
Now this isn't all Terri's fault... Bill O'Reilly is a huge douchebag and Al Franken is charming. But listen to her differing approach in these two interviews of people who, at the time, had almost the exact same role (political-based entertainment):
Bill O'Reilly's Fresh Air Interview [npr.org]
Al Franken's Fresh Air Interview [npr.org]
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure what that has to do with my point... did the word "Franken" trigger you? I certainly wasn't defending the man, but he is charming. So is Bill Clinton, and I think the man is far worse than Franken in the sexual predator department.
The nerd connection (Score:4, Interesting)
So this is an interview where one interviewer interviews and another interviewer who usually interviews some famous people?
Where's the nerd connection? Is it that the nerds among us would start genering jokes about the meta-levels of interviewing?
Can we reach level three here by having a slashdot Q&A with the author? Level four, anybody?
Re: (Score:2)
Terry Gross is probably the best in the world at what she does. I find that interesting. How did she get that way? Well it turns out that fear of not being good enough is at least part of what makes her good at her job. I find that interesting too.
How did she end up doing what she does? She failed at something else (being a writer). That's something that resonates in tech.
And she talks about making the trolls angry.
But ultimately being exposed to different information than you're used to isn't tantamo
Re: (Score:2)
But ultimately being exposed to different information than you're used to isn't tantamount to an injury. It's good for you,
Which is why Republicans are continually trying to kill NPR. It exposes people to different ideas, different points of view, different lifestyles, different people. That can't be allowed to happen.
Imagine the chaos which would ensue if people could get information about what was happening not only in their country, but around the world, and not be told what to think.
Astute (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
I meant surprising if they claimed left-right blindness or admitted they're not sensitive to their donors when choosing content.