Education

Interviewing the Interviewer (vulture.com) 45

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
Terry Gross, NPR's The Fresh Air host, on the art of the Q&A: "People are always projecting things. They're hearing things that weren't said or projecting meaning that was not intended and, perhaps, not even implied. I've gotten both insults and compliments for interviews I've never done. What can you do? There's no way of controlling what people think. I do have a bullshit detector and it's something I'll use, but I do think I try and be empathetic to everyone I interview," said Terry Gross.

Interviewing the Interviewer

  • The nerd connection (Score:4, Interesting)

    by DrTJ ( 4014489 ) on Saturday January 13, 2018 @09:38AM (#55921511)

    So this is an interview where one interviewer interviews and another interviewer who usually interviews some famous people?

    Where's the nerd connection? Is it that the nerds among us would start genering jokes about the meta-levels of interviewing?

    Can we reach level three here by having a slashdot Q&A with the author? Level four, anybody?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Terry Gross is probably the best in the world at what she does. I find that interesting. How did she get that way? Well it turns out that fear of not being good enough is at least part of what makes her good at her job. I find that interesting too.

      How did she end up doing what she does? She failed at something else (being a writer). That's something that resonates in tech.

      And she talks about making the trolls angry.

      But ultimately being exposed to different information than you're used to isn't tantamo

      • But ultimately being exposed to different information than you're used to isn't tantamount to an injury. It's good for you,

        Which is why Republicans are continually trying to kill NPR. It exposes people to different ideas, different points of view, different lifestyles, different people. That can't be allowed to happen.

        Imagine the chaos which would ensue if people could get information about what was happening not only in their country, but around the world, and not be told what to think.

  • Astute (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Saturday January 13, 2018 @09:59AM (#55921581)
    Say what you will about Terry Gross, but she is an astute observer and has a breadth of knowledge about human psychology from the sheer number of years that she has spent interviewing and studying people. I find her personally overbearing and a little annoying but I will give her the credit she is due. However, I do like it when her bullshit-o-meter hits critical mass and she can no longer hold back. People need a good solid dose of reality at times.

