Warren Buffett Predicts 'Bad Ending' for Cryptocurrencies (cnbc.com) 27
"97% of all bitcoins are held by 4% of addresses," reports Credit Suisse (in an article cited by Slashdot reader CaptainDork). And elsewhere this week, Warren Buffett told CNBC that speculation in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies "will have a bad ending," adding that looking out five years he'd gladly bet against all of the cryptocurrencies.
Meanwhile, CNBC senior analyst Ron Insana has his own skepticism: I am predisposed to view them as just speculative tokens in a cryptocurrency bubble that has inflated more quickly than any other in financial market history. Admittedly I'm green with envy for failing to foresee the explosive rally in the price of bitcoin when it was first brought to my attention several years ago. Having said that, there are many things I find quite ironic about how bitcoin and other "cryptos" are described. First, they are largely denominated, or discussed, in U.S. dollar terms... If the dollar is archaic, as the crypto-enthusiasts believe, why not speak only in crypto-terms...?
It's much easier to buy and sell dollars, stocks or commodities than it is to trade bitcoin and its brethren. The conversion of one crypto to another is relatively easy on these embryonic exchanges. But getting your digital wealth converted into cold hard cash is more problematic... And while the growth has been impressive, it remains very difficult to walk into any establishment and exchange a digital token for goods or services.
The article notes that the U.S. dollar still accounts for 65% of all global economic transactions, due to its status as the world's reserve currency, and concludes that "The adoption of cryptocurrencies as a global source of funds has a long way to go before staking a claim to the world's economy."
Warren is right and wrong.... (Score:2)
He's right in the fact that this is likely a bubble. It will likely correct. I highly doubt bitcoin will ever return to zero (unless there is a nuclear war and then so will the dollar). Every market corrects, even the stock market.
He's wrong in the fact that he thinks of bitcoin as a fiat currency. Its not and never will be. Bitcoin will be like diamonds in the regard that it will carry a constantly changing value. Bitcoin although called a crypto-"currency" should be considered a crypto-"stock".
I would point out that Bitcoin has popped, quite a few times by now.
Indeed. It peaked at $19.5k on Dec 18th, and it now trading at $14.1k. That is about a 28% drop. Bitcoin has dropped by more than that many many times, and has always recovered.
Many people, right here on Slashdot, were saying Bitcoin was in a bubble when it reached the "ridiculous" valuation of $1 back in 2011.
Also, I take issue with this statement from the summary: "looking out five years he'd gladly bet against all of the cryptocurrencies." Bitcoin is traded on futures markets, so it is absurd to say
Bitcoin has dropped by more than that many many times, and has always recovered.
This is the exact characteristic of a bubble. And for every bubble there have been people claiming exactly what you claim.
It always recovers, until it doesn't.
long trail and tail (Score:2)
A fiat currency with only 21 million units issued is still a fucking fiat currency. There's no inherit value to bitcoin. That's a fiat currency.
That's the nature of existence.
You just won the internet.
Hmm. Whose investment advice should I take, Warren Buffet's or Anonymous Coward's?
Buffet is notoriously conservative. He refused to invest in data and software for decades. Conservative investors have better long term returns. Doesn't mean that an alternative approach would not have worked though.
Bitcoin was predicted by Neal Stephenson in Cryptonomicon around 2000, but he assumed it would need to be backed by gold. He as wrong, and in fact, too conservative.
The Bitcoin challenge (Score:2)
Meanwhile, I have the bitcoin challenge. Take every cent you have, the retirement accounts, banking accounts, refi the house, and put it all into bitcoin. It's a no brainer, and you can't lose.
And watch how quickly I'll get modded as troll, and no one takes the challenge.
Inconceivable! (Score:2)
Crypto currencies are fantastic investments, with their value pegged to the price of Dutch Tulip Bulbs [thefreedictionary.com]...