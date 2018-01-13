Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Almighty Buck

Warren Buffett Predicts 'Bad Ending' for Cryptocurrencies (cnbc.com) 27

Posted by EditorDavid from the free-investment-advice dept.
"97% of all bitcoins are held by 4% of addresses," reports Credit Suisse (in an article cited by Slashdot reader CaptainDork). And elsewhere this week, Warren Buffett told CNBC that speculation in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies "will have a bad ending," adding that looking out five years he'd gladly bet against all of the cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, CNBC senior analyst Ron Insana has his own skepticism: I am predisposed to view them as just speculative tokens in a cryptocurrency bubble that has inflated more quickly than any other in financial market history. Admittedly I'm green with envy for failing to foresee the explosive rally in the price of bitcoin when it was first brought to my attention several years ago. Having said that, there are many things I find quite ironic about how bitcoin and other "cryptos" are described. First, they are largely denominated, or discussed, in U.S. dollar terms... If the dollar is archaic, as the crypto-enthusiasts believe, why not speak only in crypto-terms...?

It's much easier to buy and sell dollars, stocks or commodities than it is to trade bitcoin and its brethren. The conversion of one crypto to another is relatively easy on these embryonic exchanges. But getting your digital wealth converted into cold hard cash is more problematic... And while the growth has been impressive, it remains very difficult to walk into any establishment and exchange a digital token for goods or services.
The article notes that the U.S. dollar still accounts for 65% of all global economic transactions, due to its status as the world's reserve currency, and concludes that "The adoption of cryptocurrencies as a global source of funds has a long way to go before staking a claim to the world's economy."

Warren Buffett Predicts 'Bad Ending' for Cryptocurrencies More | Reply

Warren Buffett Predicts 'Bad Ending' for Cryptocurrencies

Comments Filter:

  • He's right in the fact that this is likely a bubble. It will likely correct. I highly doubt bitcoin will ever return to zero (unless there is a nuclear war and then so will the dollar). Every market corrects, even the stock market.

    He's wrong in the fact that he thinks of bitcoin as a fiat currency. Its not and never will be. Bitcoin will be like diamonds in the regard that it will carry a constantly changing value. Bitcoin although called a crypto-"currency" should be considered a crypto-"stock".

    • Cryptos in general might not return to zero, however I would think Bitcoin will. It just has too many basic flaws, once its bubble pops I think it should completely collapse, it may or may not be replaced with something similar (but without the gigantic fucking flaws) but that is another question.
      • I would point out that Bitcoin has popped, quite a few times by now. It doesn't zero out tho and keeps coming back. In fact, can someone point out a cryptocurrency that has crashed, completely zeroed out and winked out of existence?

        • I would point out that Bitcoin has popped, quite a few times by now.

          Indeed. It peaked at $19.5k on Dec 18th, and it now trading at $14.1k. That is about a 28% drop. Bitcoin has dropped by more than that many many times, and has always recovered.

          Many people, right here on Slashdot, were saying Bitcoin was in a bubble when it reached the "ridiculous" valuation of $1 back in 2011.

          Also, I take issue with this statement from the summary: "looking out five years he'd gladly bet against all of the cryptocurrencies." Bitcoin is traded on futures markets, so it is absurd to say

          • Bitcoin has dropped by more than that many many times, and has always recovered.

            This is the exact characteristic of a bubble. And for every bubble there have been people claiming exactly what you claim.

            It always recovers, until it doesn't.

    • a crypto stock that leaves a trail distributed all over the world...

    • A fiat currency with only 21 million units issued is still a fucking fiat currency. There's no inherit value to bitcoin. That's a fiat currency.

  • With all of the geniuses on Slashdot, it's hard to understand why they aren't the most wealthy people in the world, and pikers like Buffet need to be schooled by them.

    Meanwhile, I have the bitcoin challenge. Take every cent you have, the retirement accounts, banking accounts, refi the house, and put it all into bitcoin. It's a no brainer, and you can't lose.

    And watch how quickly I'll get modded as troll, and no one takes the challenge.

    • Don't know about that, but I sure wish I had ignored the nay-sayers on Slashdot a few years back when you could still mine bitcoin on the CPU. It would have been easy, it would have been fun, but I listened to too many negative people and lost out. Oh well.

  • Crypto currencies are fantastic investments, with their value pegged to the price of Dutch Tulip Bulbs [thefreedictionary.com]...

Slashdot Top Deals

Innovation is hard to schedule. -- Dan Fylstra

Close