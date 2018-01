Warren Buffett Predicts 'Bad Ending' for Cryptocurrencies

"97% of all bitcoins are held by 4% of addresses ," reports Credit Suisse (in an article cited by Slashdot reader CaptainDork ). And elsewhere this week, Warren Buffett told CNBC that speculation in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies "will have a bad ending," adding that looking out five years he'd gladly bet against all of the cryptocurrencies.Meanwhile, CNBC senior analyst Ron Insana has his own skepticism:The article notes that the U.S. dollar still accounts for 65% of all global economic transactions, due to its status as the world's reserve currency, and concludes that "The adoption of cryptocurrencies as a global source of funds has a long way to go before staking a claim to the world's economy."