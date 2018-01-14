20 Years Later, Has Open Source Changed the World? (infoworld.com) 89
"Most code remains closed and proprietary, even though open source now dominates enterprise platforms," notes Matt Asay, former COO at Canonical (and an emeritus board member of the Open Source Initiative). "How can that be?" he asks, in an essay noting it's been almost 20 years since the launch of the Open Source Initiative, arguing that so far open source "hasn't changed the world as promised." [T]he reason most software remains locked up within the four walls of enterprise firewalls is that it's too costly with too small of an ROI to justify open-sourcing it. At least, that's the perception. Such a perception is impossible to break without walking the open source path, which companies are unwilling to walk without upfront proof. See the problem? This chicken-and-egg conundrum is starting to resolve itself, thanks to the forward-looking efforts of Google, Facebook, Amazon, and other web giants that are demonstrating the value of open-sourcing code.
Although it's unlikely that a State Farm or Chevron will ever participate in the same way as a Microsoft, we are starting to see companies like Bloomberg and Capital One get involved in open source in ways they never would have considered back when the term "open source" was coined in 1997, much less in 2007. It's a start. Let's also not forget that although we have seen companies use more open source code over the past 20 years, the biggest win for open source since its inception is how it has changed the narrative of how innovation happens in software. We're starting to believe, and for good reason, that the best, most innovative software is open source.
The article strikes a hopeful note. "We're now comfortable with the idea that software can, and maybe should, be open source without the world ending. The actual opening of that source, however, is something to tackle in the next 20 years.
A lot of people who thought they wanted to released their software as public domain quickly changed their tune when others would make a business out of publishing the software. Authors thought that giving something away for free meant that if anyone makes money on it, they should still see some of it. (yea, they were naive)
It's changed my life. does that count?
I think that Eric S Raymond deserves most of the credit for open source software being what it is today. While people like rms and Linux and Steve Klabnik and Miguel and Bruce Perens and Lennart made important technical contributions, it's Eric who has been the glue that binds the open source community together and give it strength. We can ignore individual open source projects and the open source community still stands strong and proud. But if we take away the sturdy communal foundation that Eric provides,
I'm pretty sure I was hearing the term in the late 1980's...
They specifically mention "it's been almost 20 years since the launch of the Open Source Initiative". If you didn't know...
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting open-source software. -- wikipedia [wikipedia.org]
I'm pretty sure I was hearing the term in the late 1980's
I'm pretty sure you are wrong. In the 1980s the term used was "Free Software".
"Open source" was a term used by the intelligence community to refer to information gathered from public sources, such as newspapers. But it was not regularly used as a synonym for Free Software until the late 1990s.
The internet was built on open source. In 1997 it was more curiosity or nerdy thing. By 2017 the internet is generating untold sums of money and is utterly essential to the economy. I wish I felt the same excitement for this technology as I did back in 1997.
The internet was built on open source. In 1997 it was more curiosity or nerdy thing. By 2017 the internet is generating untold sums of money and is utterly essential to the economy. I wish I felt the same excitement for this technology as I did back in 1997.
By 1997 pretty much every company of any size had a presence on the internet. Amazon.com had already been around for a few years by then - selling books online, of all things. The dotcom boom was well underway. Remember Webvan? That was 1996. I mean, sure, a lot of those those local small company websites were loaded down with blink tags in 1997, but still.... It isn't like 1997 internet was only for nerds.
The internet would have come along just fine over the last 20 years if it were running on IIS and
.NET.
Open source performs best on well established designs. Web hosting, databases, file systems etc are all well understood problems. There isn't a lot of room for innovation in any of these areas so it's perfect for Open Source where tiny incremental changes and maintenance is all you really need. Has Apache substantially changed since 1997? I would argue no and that's fine. IIS hasn't really changed since 1997 either so why spend money on it?
Where closed source seems to shine though is through projects with leadership and vision. It's easy to implement a new db engine on a broadly understood concept like a database. A concept taught in every CS101 class. It's a lot harder to stay organized and communicate when you're treading new ground and creating things that only 5 people on earth really understand.
The hard future I see for open source is entering the areas that only serve a handful of people. Niche markets are hard for open source because if there are only 1,000 customers in the world you won't find very many volunteers among those 1,000. And you need a way to ensure one of those 1,000 customers doesn't pay for all of the dev work and then get driven out of business by competitors using the tool for free and charging less. We've stopped helping some closed source products that we license where we've given a lot of time and testing to the company and then not been given a discount on licensing prices when maintenance comes up.
I feel like there is space for a new quasi-open license where you have to pay for a license, but substantial commits give you a discount. That way companies with no interest in contributing can pay cash and companies with more interest in contributing can pay in code. You could even then have developers who only contribute in code and get paid out in cash in lieu of a license at all. That I feel is the model that could expand open source beyond its current use: Bounty Source software.
The internet would have come along just fine over the last 20 years if it were running on IIS and
.NET.
20 years (or a bit more) ago, I was working in the thick of moving 'enterprise' systems onto this new thing called the web. Built with NCSA httpd and Mosaic. And working in a Seattle area company, we had Microsoft people visiting our operation, pleading with us to use their solutions instead of open protocols and tools. Generally, we just told them (nicely) to f*ck off. In fact, IIs and
.NET were produced as (closed) alternatives to HTTP and most of the RFC documented protocols. Had they succeeded in pushin
Redhat makes 2.9 billion in revenue with a market cap of 22.3 billion
free software makes up the vast majority of operating systems for servers, mainframes, and smartphones
Correct me if I'm wrong, but by "the vast majority of operating systems for [...] smartphones" I assume you're referring to devices that run Android. In that case, what's larger on an Android system image: AOSP (Linux and free components of Android userland) or GMS (Google Play Store/Services and other bundled Gapps)?
I think the primary *failure* here is in the moral and legal dimension where users don't necessarily prioritize their rights.
And the unfortunate result of this is that economies of scale associated with support make laptops made for Windows* cheaper than laptops made for GNU/Linux.
* A device is "made for" an operatin
The number and gravity of things you're planning on using android to run scares the shit out of me. I really really hope that you never get put in a position to make such choices
I think the primary *failure* here is in the moral and legal dimension where users don't necessarily prioritize their rights. I would sincerely hope that users will prioritize free software because it is the right thing to do, in addition to being more secure or cheaper.
What you describe as a failure is not necessarily a failure with regards to the fact that most software is still closed source.
It is definitely a problem that users are wiling to give up their freedoms when it comes to software. The same is true in politics as well. Look at how people will vote in representatives that support higher taxes (giving up economic freedom), more regulation (giving up various different types of freedoms), corporatism (allowing commercial entities to trample their freedoms), the s
Look at several domains of computers: free software makes up the vast majority of operating systems for servers, mainframes, and smartphones.
I think you'll find those are all made up of a combination of free and non-free software. A lot (probably the majority) of embedded systems use Linux too but they also interact with a whole bunch of non-free software and services to provide functionality to users.
How do you explain all of the major open source software that is widely hated by users, such as systemd, Firefox, Gnome 3, PulseAudio, and NetworkManager? Those projects have bad reputations for not listening to their users.
Duh.. simple:
Many people have tried. But no matter what, that source code just wouldn't go away!
There's never been anything about open source that suggests that developers should listen to the end users. Closed source is better at listening, because proprietary software developers are paid to listen to what you want. Open source developers, on the other hand, are there to do what they want and you can take it or leave it.
Respecting the end user is a different matter, though -- it's a bare minimum of not violating rights. You don't have a right to be heard, but you have a right not be given adware/malware/backdoors. Just because the software respects the users doesn't mean the users have to respect it back.
Android has not had a major affect on the way the world communicates. The proprietary closed source apps running on android have had a major affect on the way the world communicates.
Android has not had a major affect on the way the world communicates. The proprietary closed source apps running on android have had a major affect on the way the world communicates.
And without Android those apps would not exist for, as gaiageek stated above, a cheap, hand held computer for the poor of the world to reach out of their locality to access knowledge they would otherwise never be able to. Android exists because of the Open Source Linux kernel underneath, so again, I state that yes, Open Source has had a dramatic affect on the world even, though most don't know and, apparently, some refuse to admit it.
tools of the trade
know them, use them, or your carrier is toast.
I've been programming professionally now for over three decades...
A while ago, if you were working on projects, and you wanted to do something complex - you were buying an external library to make that happen. UI forms, even data storage collections!
Nowadays even if you are working on a closed system, you are using a LOT of open parts and libraries to help make things happen. Most people are using Apache instead of proprietary web servers. Most people are using a multitude of open source libraries that means when you switch jobs your expertise is no longer fully invalidated, because you can use some of the same libraries as you move around. Many people are browsing using WebKit, way more than IE...
Sure there are a lot of closed systems around still but they operate in a world that is dominated now by more open protocols, open source tools, and libraries and so on. No longer is it considered risky to go with open source when LAMP now is considered the conservative choice.
Even though software development is still a pain for all sorts of reasons, it's still never been better and easier than it is now and you can build things today that just were not possible to pull off 20 years ago. Open source will continue to advance as the idea has proven to be gene4rally solid and reliable, and will only continue to spread further... eventually we may reach a plateau beyond which the remaining software will generally be closed for a variety of reasons, but I don't think we are there yet.
Same here. Our projects still have closed bits, but so much more of the infrastructure is open compared to 20 years ago. I can get stuff done faster, and more reliably with "unsupported" open libraries as compared to the "supported" closed equivalents, and when I've had the opportunity to compare the two head to head, the closed ones tend to have more, bigger bugs that take longer to get fixed - precisely because they're closed. We had a bug in an open library, made a patch for it ourselves in a couple o
Open source has unquestionably changed the world. It is silly to even pretend otherwise. Open source software has been fundamental to many tectonic shifts in our world, and to a myriad of countless lesser improvements.
But did it fulfill it's promise, I suppose is the real question being asked. If you are a doctrinaire Stallman accolyte, you probably are tragically disappointed that all information isn't free, and that any closed source code exists anywhere. You probably view the existence of cell phone
Before quick, always-on Internet connections were available most software had to live locally, so even though it was closed source you had the entire blob. Today, more and more of the client functionality is going open source - but the essential bits have all gone online as web applications, SaaS, multiplayer/matchmaking services and so on. Google is giving away Android and Chromium (with proprietary codecs = Chrome) so you'll use Google's services. Microsoft is open sourcing things so you'll use Azure. Amazon is open sourcing things so you'll use AWS and so on. Companies that were just giving it away without some sort of plan to monetize it like Sun went under.
And in this competition with "free" services, open source is struggling in many areas. Like for example LibreOffice vs Google Docs, Google got like 3 million paying G Suite businesses, 70 million educational users and lord knows how many others, I couldn't find a statistic. They're taking on the battle of Office/Exchange open source has worked on for decades and not really gotten anywhere. Services like Alexa and Siri you couldn't really do as a local application anyway. I wouldn't be surprised if the Microsoft market falls and the desktop goes "open source" like Android. But it's not really like how RMS envisioned it...
Itâ(TM)s also true that the population of developers with interest and aptitude in a given piece of software will shrink the higher up the stack you go.
Really? More people have aptitude for writing bare-metal firmware than some cloud application? I doubt it, not so much due to "difficulty", but due to the fact that there are far more jobs at lofty levels of abstraction where you can do useful work than there are down in the kernel/metal.
So software changed the world yay! But AI is just getting started. I am already alarmed, not of a potential "singularity", but by the effects of AI gone wrong. I'm not even talking SkyNet or even self-driving cars gone awry. I'm talking about the very silent bias (no pun intended) from these AI systems - of which there is no legal or professional quality standard. Companies deploying bad models that shape our future, either because they are used in government and carry the force of law, or they are used by
It's changed the way applications are written. It has put pressure on companies like Microsoft, Apple, Google to provide development tools and libraries free of charge.
But thinking Open Source Software will/would/has changed the world?
I don't think that's reasonable.
The ubiquity of the Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Linux on PCs (modern or ancient), IOT devices, the top 500 supercomputers, routers, etc.: All made possible by open source software.
Schools in nations with emerging economies, research labs, DIY home makers all over the world build little (or big) process control and measurement boxes: These decisions are simplified by the presence of the invaluable library of open source software.
The company I work for has 8 Odroids, 6 Raspberry Pis, about a dozen workstations, an
Anyone who says OSS hasn't changed the world doesn't know what the world was like before OSS. Before OSS you had to pay for every little library or thing you wanted to do. You had to pay for the OS, the DB, the compiler, everything.
That obviously makes this FAR cheaper, and far easier to use. We'd almost certainly not have 90% of what exists today without OSS.
Of what functional relevance is a 20 year anniversary celebration of a piece of marketing nomenclature? If you want an excuse to have a cocktail party to celebrate a two-word branding phrase that is lamented as failing to meet someone's ambition, go ahead.
My realm is embedded systems: high reliability systems with 10-20 year designed service life, using a variety of CPU architectures, and evolving into very high complexity System On Chip designs. These systems would not be feasible across this timescal
... global warming, so "yes."
Has open source changed the world?
Only a little, and it's because OSS has weak economic models.
Idealism is good, but it needs support, including financial support. I basically feel like defying you to name any OSS economic model that has successfully competed against the greedy bastards. I don't have time now, or I'd start listing the failures.
What I do have time to say is that I think OSS programmers should be paid fairly, and the money should be there BEFORE they start working on the project. I also think
While the vast majority of software in use today is proprietary, and much of it hidden behind servers that process the day-to-day business of many companies, much of it is built out of open source parts with open source tools. So in many ways, it's similar to what the idea of interchangeable parts did for manufacturing. Not only does it make it easier to build software today, it's actually feasible to do some maintenance and modification of software, even proprietary software, when it's based on these open