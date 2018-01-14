Hackers Hijack DNS For Lumens Cryptocurrency Site 'BlackWallet', Steal $400,000 (bleepingcomputer.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes BleepingComputer: Unknown hackers (or hacker) have hijacked the DNS server for BlackWallet.co, a web-based wallet application for the Stellar Lumen cryptocurrency (XLM), and have stolen over $400,000 from users' accounts. The attack happened late Saturday afternoon (UTC timezone), January 13, when the attackers hijacked the DNS entry of the BlackWallet.co domain and redirected it to their own server. "The DNS hijack of Blackwallet injected code," said Kevin Beaumont, a security researcher who analyzed the code before the BlackWallet team regained access over their domain and took down the site. "If you had over 20 Lumens it pushes them to a different wallet," Beaumont added...
According to Bleeping Computer's calculations, as of writing, the attacker collected 669,920 Lumens, which is about $400,192 at the current XML/USD exchange rate. The BlackWallet team and other XLM owners have tried to warn users via alerts on Reddit, Twitter, GitHub, the Stellar Community and GalacticTalk forums, but to no avail, as users continued to log into the rogue BlackWallet.co domain, enter their credentials, and then see funds mysteriously vanish from their wallets.
XML (Score:1)
"at the current XML/USD exchange rate"
Microsoft's going to be happy with their XML (ab)use!
A fool and his tulip is soon separated (Score:1)
Unless he finds a bigger fool to sell it too before the bubble bursts.
Yes I am sad I didn't get in on this bubble at the beginning but not that sad. Let's face it: Bitcoin is no longer behaving like a currency. It's now a speculative game like tulips.
Alas I am late to this game and you should never enter a market when it looks like the bubble is about to burst.
Not that sad anyway because it's a gamble. If you're kicking yourself for missing the Bitcoin bubble why not invest in some other cryptocurrency now?
Whither HTTPS? (Score:1, Interesting)
This is exactly the sort of thing HTTPS/SSL is supposed to prevent.
Did all the users who lost money ignore the scary browser warnings, or what?
Who the fuck modded up the parent?! (Score:1)
Who the fuck modded up the parent comment?! It's a perfect example of how dumbed-down Slashdot has become lately, and how this dumbing down results in fucking idiotic comments, like the parent comment, getting incorrectly modded up.
DNS and TLS are separate, independent technologies.
One or more DNS requests will be made prior to a HTTP connection, encrypted or not, being made to a web server.
HTTPS certificates and encrypted HTTP connections can't do a damn thing about a DNS server returning an incorrect resu
I'm actually wondering.With https://letsencrypt.org/ [letsencrypt.org] letting you automagically get a SSL cert that is trusted by the browsers without warnings wouldn't anyone with control over your domain be able to look good for most browsers?
DNSSEC is supposed to handle this. DNSSEC would mean as long as the domain name registration (and thereby key registration with the parent domain) was safe, they wouldn't have been able to generate new DNS entries without signing them, so they couldn't have done anything with the dns server they hijacked.
Of course if they managed to get control of the DNS registration then that's another issue.
Any bets? (Score:2, Interesting)
Any bets this is who is behind it?
Kim Digs for Cybercrime Coin Sanctions Can’t Snatch [thecipherbrief.com]
And is that leading to this?
South Korea plans to ban cryptocurrency trading, rattles market [reuters.com]
Oh, I don't know about that. $400,000 isn't exactly chump change. Besides . . .
U.S. blames North Korea for 'WannaCry' cyber attack [reuters.com]
I can't believe I didn't know about this (Score:2)
Reddit, Twitter, GitHub and the GalacticTalk forums? OMG, how did I miss this important information?
No worries... (Score:3)
You can just call their bank and ask them to refund the fraudulent transfer... no?
Ok, how about filing an FDIC insurance cla... nope?
Ok, how about calling the police and having them start an invest... wait, they laughed at you over the phone? Well, that's just mean.
Maybe they can contact their local attorney and... they don't want to take the case because they can't even find the correct plantiff? Damn.
Well. fuck. Maybe this cryptocurrency fad isn't as great as they made it sound on Reddit.
Or
... Twitter, GitHub, the Stellar Community and GalacticTalk forums ...
The ledger and crypto currency thefts (Score:2)
So with most crypto currencies having a public, distributed ledger, how do thieves expect to pass off their stolen crypto coins? The ledger would clearly show any transfers to other wallets, would it not? So theoretically could the thieves be "id'd" in some fashion when they try to sell the coins to other users? I realize the ids are just hashes, but still if the exchanges have backups, they should be able to at least identify the stolen wallet ids, wouldn't they? While it might not be able to prevent t