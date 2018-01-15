Mozilla Tests Firefox 'Tab Warming' (bleepingcomputer.com) 119
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: Mozilla is currently testing a new feature called "Tab Warming" that engineers hope will improve the tab switching process. According to a description of the feature, Tab Warming will watch the user's mouse cursor and start "painting" content inside a tab whenever the user hovers his mouse over one. Firefox will do this on the assumption the user wants to click and switch to view that tab and will want to keep a pre-rendered tab on hand if this occurs. "Those precious milliseconds are used to do the rendering and uploading, so that when the click event finally comes, the [tab] is ready and waiting for you," said Mike Conley, one of the Firefox engineers who worked on this feature.
Great! (Score:2, Insightful)
Let's bloat the browser down EVEN MORE rather than making something efficient that people want to use...or cleaning up the UI to make it clean and not confusing.
Firesux still leads Chrone on trashiness.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I still want my title bar back. Both of those browsers suck balls. I find it patronizing that you can't even see but 5% of a site's title anymore. When you have a dozen tabs open, there is no way to find what you really have open anymore aside from clicking over each one.
This is what happens when you leave your design to a bunch of mouthbreathers rather than designers. Desktop users still have a mouse and keyboard after several decades. Quit redesigning the UI as if the computer can now scan your br
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
That doesn't solve the problem though. I now end up with a bunch of hidden tabs that are essentially off screen. And if they stay on the screen, they take more and more real estate.
I need to be able to see the full title bar. So having bigger tabs helps to give a hint of what I'm looking at, but having a full title bar is still an obvious necessity to see what I'm looking at. I might be knee deep in kernel documentation and not want to lose my spot of what chapter I'm in by scrolling up to the top.
Re:Great! (Score:5, Informative)
I need to be able to see the full title bar.
Firefox solves your problem. Go Hamburger menu -> Customize -> Check the Title Bar check box and click Done. You'll have the full title bar on your window.
Re: (Score:1)
(Asking for a friend)
Re: (Score:3)
(Asking for a friend)
Friends don't let friends use Chrome.
What replacement for Google Earth? (Score:2)
Google Earth runs in Chrome but not in Firefox 57. What replacement for Google Earth do you recommend?
Re: (Score:2)
Why the fuck are you not using the standalone google earth program or app?
Re: (Score:2)
One example is using a computer whose policies are set to allow temporary installation of third-party JavaScript code into the browser's RAM and disk cache by websites visited by ordinary users but not permanent installation of third-party native code into persistent storage by ordinary users.
Re: (Score:2)
Your web Google Earth utterly sucks and can't even handle basic things like ASTER data. Perhaps you should get the required permissions to install said program. Or get back to actually doing your job?
Public library or non-x86-64 PC (Score:2)
Or get back to actually doing your job?
What did you mean by this? A break room computer at work is not the only environment that restricts installation of native applications. Another is a computer at a public library. A third is a computer using an uncommon architecture for which the application's publisher has not compiled the native application, such as GNU/Linux on ARM instead of x86-64. From Google Earth on a Pi? - Raspberry Pi Forums [raspberrypi.org]:
Discord closes issues as "WFM in Chrome" (Score:2)
Friends don't let friends use Chrome.
Uploading custom emoji to Discordapp.com works in Chrome and in Chromium but not in Firefox 57, where clicking the upload button has no effect. It's even worse in Firefox ESR 52 on Debian 9 "Stretch", with many actions lagging and pegging one core of a Core 2 Duo CPU for one or more seconds, sometimes blanking the whole page for a second. Discord staff has a habit of closing issue reports in Firefox to the effect "Works for me in Chrome. Could you try it in Chrome?" Would you recommend stopping using Discor
Re: Great! (Score:1)
This is Slashdot. Facts are not welcome here when a good Firefox bashing is in progress.
Re: (Score:2)
I still want my title bar back. Both of those browsers suck balls. I find it patronizing that you can't even see but 5% of a site's title anymore. When you have a dozen tabs open, there is no way to find what you really have open anymore aside from clicking over each one. This is what happens when you leave your design to a bunch of mouthbreathers rather than designers. Desktop users still have a mouse and keyboard after several decades. Quit redesigning the UI as if the computer can now scan your brain and tell what you are feeling. A browser UI from 1998 would work better than a browser UI from 2018, and the Web has changed enormously in that amount of time.
Instead of clicking on each one, you can just hover the mouse on each tab and a context info box will pop up with the full title. Also works in chrome
Re: (Score:2)
Try the down arrow next to the tab bar then. It shows the complete list of open tabs.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Great! (Score:5, Insightful)
One step forwards, two steps backwards. Repeat until bloat unmanageable, then rewrite and promise performance will be recovered over time.
Re: (Score:2)
THE most useful extension was killed by 57. I'm hoping it gets resurrected, but I'm not holding my breath. Until then I'm using an older version of Firefox.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
For you and me, sure. My wife hovers over anything for a few seconds before she either clicks it, or second guesses herself and stops to think about if there is a way to do what she wants without clicking anything.
The difference is, she won't notice the speed difference because she's not as plugged in to the technical details and doesn't have a lot of performance expectations. Whereas I would see the network traffic, notice the mouse pointer slightly lagging as FF does it poorly-optimized loading process.
Wh
Re: (Score:2)
A huge amount of work was done to stop the Firefox UI from blocking on the activities of content processes, as part of the multiprocess work that shipped up to and including FF 57. It's pretty good now although there are probably a few lingering bugs.
What makes you think loading is "poorly optimized"? A lot of modern Web pages are bloated, but that isn't Firefox's fault.
Re: (Score:2)
Most users only ever have a small number of tabs. Unlike you, Mozilla has actual data on this. So in fact it is more likely they are switching tabs.
Showing the tab title on hover doesn't require any interaction with the content process so it's unlikely that would be affected by tab warming, for better or worse.
Re: (Score:2)
But precious milliseconds! This will help since the pages are taking many seconds to load already, what with all the javascript sucking up my cpu, and the slow as hell response the back office servers are providing at the moment.
Re: (Score:2)
A strange response to an article about making Firefox faster for users.
how about some mobile love (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Your Android phone probably has a lot less RAM available than your Windows computer.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, so, I should just stop surfing the web from my phone I guess.
Or maybe Firefox could start to approach Chrome's UX on the platform. Yeah, I know: "Google knows teh all", "OMG unfair system access", what ever reason you want to toss out. Maybe Chrome plays dirty and Firefox will never compete on raw performance on Android, but there must be room for improvement.
Re: (Score:2)
The reason is simple; mobile environments are heavily resource-constrained, and FF still allows powerful plugins. Chrome locks it down on mobile, "for whatever reason," and the result is that they can be faster and more responsive.
On the desktop I do have some performance nits with FF, but on mobile no; if there are plugins (adblock) then it will be a bit laggy, and that situation will continue for a significant number of years as hardware price/performance gains continue to wane.
Mobile hardware can still b
Re: (Score:2)
What I meant was, today's websites are extremely memory-intensive. Megabytes after megabytes of frameworks and libraries, megabytes of HTML and CSS and dozens of megabytes of images for one website. Those Hi-DPI/Retina/I-don't-care-what-you-call-them displays require higher resolution images. Each time you increase resolution by two in each dimensions, that's four times as much RAM just to store them. The system also has to store the compressed version at least once to de-compress it. Then add the ludicrous
Re: (Score:2)
Your reference to "Safari" implies that you define "proper phone" as an Apple iPhone. This particular brand requires a Mac to load non-App Store apps programs from source code, in addition to the leading brand computer that you are more likely to already have.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Something else I'd like is better feature parity between desktop and mobile. Live Bookmarks is literally the main reason I chose Firefox over Chrome and everything else - but it doesn't exist on Mobile.
Another pissing contest match (Score:1)
In other words waste memory, bandwidth and energy in a pissing contest that started with google compromising on security by disabling ocsp, and Mozilla already lost. Who is asking for this? No one, that's who! People want back their extension API!
Speculative execution... (Score:5, Funny)
Probably not needed - and that's a good thing (Score:5, Interesting)
I actually tried out Chrome for a bit after Mozilla pulled it's Mr. Robot stunt, but came back to Firefox after noticing how much better it performed than Chrome, which was somewhat surprising to me. I had assumed they were at performance parity. At this point, I think Mozilla has the top performing browser by metrics that tend to matter in real life. The one I notice the most is that Firefox's UI rarely stutters when loading a page, while Chrome hitches and hangs in short bursts, making things feel sluggish. I think that makes a huge difference in the perception of speed and performance.
Tabs switch almost instantly for me, and that's on a nine year old PC with a moderately slow internet connection. So while I'm glad Mozilla is looking at important things like performance (instead of yet another pointless UI revamp), it almost seems unnecessary at this point. Has anyone else noticed any sort of delay when switching tabs?
Re: (Score:2)
"I actually tried out Chrome for a bit after Mozilla pulled it's Mr. Robot stunt..."
Wow that actually had an impact on you?
No it fucking didn't.
I actually just happened to spot the add-on in my browser shortly after this occurred, purely by chance. It's certainly not like I scan my add-ons regularly. My bad luck. I had no idea what it was, and thought I might have picked up some malware (the contributors were hidden due to a UI that didn't wrap). It was early enough that there was very little information about it. I don't watch Mr. Robot, so I didn't get the reference. I eventually tracked down some queries in a Mozilla bug listing, and later
Re: (Score:2)
I am guessing you are on Linux, because until Firefox 58, Chrome actually blew Firefox away pretty easily on Windows.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I only use AMD, so nothing's going wrong here.
There are (at least) two attacks based on speculative execution - and disclosed at the same time.
Meltdown is Intel-specific. Spectre runs just FINE on AMD - and some high-end ARM cores, too.
(It's beside the point in this case, though. Speculative loading and rendering/re-rendering/activating animations of a page when the mouse hovers over the tab will leak the same information regardless of whether the browser is running on Intel, AMD, ARM, or whatever.)
Re: speculative execution of web content? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
There is no way the user can get to those pages without typing a long boring url or using a bookmark.
Or do something simple like press Ctrll-Shift-T to open the most recently closed tab that you accidentally closed — a nice feature saving you from looking up a long, boring URL for a page that you didn't have bookmarked.
Whether it leaks memory or not is a different issue and you may be right... but the basis for your argument is incorrect.
Feature from Opera 10 years ago (Score:3)
Opera just cached the rendered version of all open tabs. This is part why it were the fastes browser of its time.
And they even cached the rendered version of pages in the history. A faster back button is not possible.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Feature from Opera 10 years ago (Score:4, Interesting)
The main problem of this is that browsers today try to manage a lot of javascript state. So this feature will start javascript threads, which opera did not in the history. prerendering html is easy, but prerendering some react site is harder.
Re: (Score:2)
If you try the test page in the original article in Chrome, and switch to and from the test page's tab, you can see that Chrome is actually doing exactly that, and it has a huge problem. When you switch to the test page tab, it renders its old version of the page, and then there's major lag (on my Linux system at least) while it renders the up-to-date version of the page (which is animated), then it jump-cuts to the new version of the page. It looks extremely laggy and jarring. Tab warming avoids this probl
Re: (Score:2)
I will continue to use Waterfox instead, and also recommend Pale Moon and Basilisk
Why? They're just older, slower versions of Firefox. They all depend on Firefox for upstream development. Might as well just use Firefox.
Uploading? (Score:2)
"...do the rendering and uploading..." -- Does he mean uploading of the user's information to the website, or does he mean automatic downloading of site elements if you so much as put your cursor near the tab? This sounds like not only a waste of bandwidth and resources, but a security and privacy problem as well. Imagine the fun a malicious actor could have with these features.
Re: (Score:2)
He means uploading the rendered parts of the page to the GPU for presentation. Nothing to do with any network traffic.
call it bitcoin tab! (Score:2)
Uploading?!?! (Score:1)
My browser better not start uploading anything when I hover over a tab.
Maybe they should invest in a new PR person with those millions they have in cash. He doesn't even know the difference between an upload and a download.
Re: Uploading?!?! (Score:1)
Sorry. He's an engineer! OMG. No wonder Firefox is crap. He should go back to school and get a new blue stripe hat.
Re: (Score:2)
Er... (Score:1)
Just how many tabs are people keeping open at a time that this is considered a good feature? I mean, at home or at work, I only ever have maybe a half-dozen or so tabs open at once. Whereas an old roommate of mine used to have dozens of tabs open at the same time.
But I don't recall him ever complaining about clicking on a tab and it not rendering immediately. It was more of a "which tab was it again"? problem as he looked through the ones he had open.
Re: (Score:2)
Just how many tabs are people keeping open at a time
...
I just checked: 725
that this is considered a good feature?
I do NOT consider it a good feature.
Things I WOULD consider good features:
* Grouping tabs into multiple toolbrs by user-defined subject
- With each separately switchable between visible and invisible
- Stock, not an add-on / plug-in / whatever they're supporting this week.
* Restoring the "delay image loading"
Re: (Score:2)
I want less predictive behavior not more Mozilla. Firefox doesn't need this anymore then I need a pizza guy to show up when he thinks I want a pizza.
I'm gonna go way out on a limb here and suggest that this predictive option will be.. optional. We should be able to turn it off. Perhaps by moving the mouse in the general direction of the "settings" button.
Re: (Score:2)
This has nothing to do with tabs loading. It's about rendering what's already loaded.
Good browser performance already depends on predictive behavior, such as kicking of DNS lookups early when you hover over links. I don't know what you have against predictive behavior, but the alternative is a slower browsing experience.
We brought it on ourselves (Score:3)
For decades, browser scientists warned us this was coming. We had simple static pages, but no that wasn't enough for us. We needed dynamic content. We needed javascript.
Suddenly we had all this free computation. It was exhilirating. We could make hampsters dance and punch the monkey to win. But that computation had a cost. We kept burning more and more CPU cycles.
Browser scientists raised the alarm. All those cycles produced heat. At first our fans dissipated it, but they couldn't keep it. Eventually the heat crept into the rest of the system. They told us it would lead to tab warming. We just laughed and loaded more instagram kittens.
Who's laughing now? Our tabs are getting so hot they overflow into other programs. Their behavior is increasingly erratic and unpredictable. Now we have rogue sites mining cryptocurrency in them. Face it, our tabs are damaged beyond repair, unable to sustain simple online email anymore.
Like Icarus, we flew too close to the sun. We have no one to blame but ourselves.
Just great. (Score:2)
Mozilla Tests Firefox 'Tab Warming'
And it's probably a feature affecting the entire browser, so now I have to worry about Global Tab Warming
... (sigh).
What about battery life? (Score:2)
Does this mean whenever I start moving the mouse around Firefox is going to madly start running a bunch of javascript, spinning my CPU up to full?
Ye gods. Delay in switching to a new tab is not an issue.
Re: (Score:2)
No. Page rendering does not run Javascript.
(Well, currently. There are proposed APIs that could change that, but they aren't implemented in Firefox yet and even if they are, it would be a long time before they're widely used.)
That's a great help! (Score:2)
I use <Ctrl>+<TAB> to switch tabs like a normal person, you insensitive clods!
Re: (Score:2)
It all depends on the complexity of the page. It is not difficult to find pages that are slow to render, especially if you are fullscreen on a 4K display, say. Maybe you don't visit such pages, but lots of users do.