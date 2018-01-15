City-Owned Internet Services Offer Cheaper and More Transparent Pricing, Says Harvard Study (arstechnica.com) 67
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Municipal broadband networks generally offer cheaper entry-level prices than private Internet providers, and the city-run networks also make it easier for customers to find out the real price of service, a new study from Harvard University researchers found. Researchers collected advertised prices for entry-level broadband plans -- those meeting the federal standard of at least 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload speeds -- offered by 40 community-owned ISPs and compared them to advertised prices from private competitors. The report by researchers at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard doesn't provide a complete picture of municipal vs. private pricing. But that's largely because data about private ISPs' prices is often more difficult to get than information about municipal network pricing, the report says. In cases where the researchers were able to compare municipal prices to private ISP prices, the city-run networks almost always offered lower prices. This may help explain why the broadband industry has repeatedly fought against the expansion of municipal broadband networks.
The American people should just continue to pay for the private infrastructure of the monopoly providers and give up on this pointless dream of cheap, fast internet access.
It sounds positively Socialist shudder.
Lazy trolling is lazy.
Your bill would be a part of your property taxes
Bullshit. Municipal broadband is floated by bonds and then kept afloat by subscriber fees.
Generally, the city pays for the infrastructure but outsources the operation. Yea, so it'll be as awful as the outsourced garbage, the outsourced water, the outsourced electricity, and the gawdawful city provided monopoly to the cable company.
Seriously, you'd get better customer service with a backalley unlicensed visectomy than by calling up a cable company. If that's the service level you're comparing the city too, that's a pretty low bar.
Firemen work for a living. Cops are very precisely bureaucrats-with-guns.
The availability of government-provided internet does not preclude the availability of private internet. It adds options; it doesn't take them away.
Those who wish can continue to pay for Verizon/Comcast/whatever. And others can use the city internet. What's important is that now Verizon/Comcast will have to actually earn their subscribers, which means they will have to put a modicum of effort into out-performing the city-provided option.
This can only make things better, you see. Introducing competition
I like your outlook on things, Here is to hoping they aren't forced by the feds to log every bit of traffic! Would be kind of unfair providing the private companies would have taxes and shit to pay and also not have control over the land to run the wires needed for faster internet, but on the other hand they should have thought about that before they started fucking over customers. Still a better plan than "Net Neutrality" in my opinion, then again that's my asshole, everyone's smells differently.
The "study" also ignores most of the cost for muni (Score:2)
Building a fiber network is expensive - much more expensive than running it for couple years. The first two municipal fiber projects I looked up cost the taxpayers an average of $3,200 per household to build. Whether you want it or not, every resident had to pay to build it and that's the bulk of the cost.
I came on a little strong, negative. Jus be honest (Score:2)
It occurs to me my post was a tad negative, a reaction to yet another misleading propaganda piece on Slashdot. I'm not saying that muni can never work, some might work out okay - just be honest about the numbers. Honest numbers might be something like "on average, muni customers pay $10 less and are responsible for $3,000/household in debt used to build the network". If we'd use honest numbers we could have a rational discussion rather than a propaganda war.
And I predict this study (Score:4, Insightful)
Oh, and if you're scared of the gov't censoring you when it's nationalized just cast your eyes to China. They don't _need_ to take control of it to censor. The mega-corps are happy to play ball.
I'm so confused why people are concerned about government censorship if it's nationalized. Comcast, AT&T, etc are legally required to censor if it's in the shareholder's benefit. The government is legally prohibited from censoring.
I mean, we could just regulate net neutrality, but that seems like a stopgap that's better handled by nationalizing wires. There's a place for competition, but it doesn't seem like stringing wires is where we want to rely on the free market.
And business that is permitted to run at a loss indefinitely can undercut a normal business anytime they want...
Who paid for those nice pipes those businesses sell you access to?
I'll give you a clue: Not Comcast or AT&T.
Also, if a city wants to set up their own local service to compete I don't see any problems with it as long as they don't bar anyone else from business or give themselves the same kind of monopolistic advantages that were being sold to individual cable companies. Also, these measures typically come about as a result of ballot measures by that city ra
I agree it's more the monopolies that bring things down. Government run departments and organisations are as prone as big monolithic corporations to seizing up and resisting change. Everything's great when they're new and fresh, the hard part is keeping the mindset and attitudes that way in the long term.
I'm in Australia, and I remember very well how bad broadband was under Telecom and Telstra. Even our dial-up internet was pretty poor, which is all we really had back then - the rest of the world was alread
Public vs private funding models (Score:5, Informative)
Funny to see this today, given today's news up here in Canada [www.cbc.ca].
"Private enterprise is more efficient!" go the cries of the free-market absolutists. The question is, more efficient at what, though. Because here it seems telecoms are optimized to extract maximum dollars from the population, which is not something the citizenry wants out of basic infrastructure.
Governments have very little power to get funding, if the citizens bother to vote. They have to get permissions to do almost everything, especially in a city that generally has to live by county, state, and federal rules.
A true free market fan should logically be angry if private industry gets special favors from government; like cable, oil, coal, farming, steel, oh, never mind, I guess everyone sucks at the goverment's teat.
Re:Public vs private funding models (Score:4, Informative)
It's a price comparison between public service and a private company with a government-granted monopoly. If the government deliberately hands a private company a monopoly, of course its price is going to be higher than if the government provided the service itself.
The whole point of private enterprise is for competition to drive prices down and encourage the rapid development of technological advanc
Right of way for cables (Score:4, Insightful)
I don't want to hear about any of this NN or Socialized ISP crap until we grant right of way to cables and conduits for third parties.
Its a giant shit show with monopolists of different types arguing for their monopoly.
Every article is "wahhh, monopolies that no one is allowed to compete with are behaving badly" or "waaah, government built ISPs which are even more monopolistic are even better!"...
How about no monopoly?
To which one of you knuckleheads will say "but then there will be too many cables and that will be ugly!"... This discussion is increasingly an argument against democracy if only because people are allowing themselves to be manipulated into taking positions because they're being told to adopt that position.
Think for yourselves or stop presuming to have an opinion.
As to conditions, reasonable conditions. Same standard we use for all English Common Law. It isn't hard. Current conditions are not reasonable. Which is why only multi billion dollar corps can enter markets in most cases under these conditions.
As to who is in control, have the poles and conduits run by the city or state offering right of way access to whomever can meet reasonable regulations to gain that access.
Government does it better (Score:2)
The best possible future (Score:2)
Well D'uh (Score:2)
Should be obvious because the two entities have two, conflicting goals. The telecom wants people to sign up to one of the fastest connection with no limits. They aren't going to do that by making the slower connections look like good deals in comparison to the package they wish to sell.
The municipal network wants to get as many people connected as possible so it makes sense for them to be charging less for the lower speed connections. All they care about is making enough money back to maintain and make the
The sad part: (Score:2)
Community-based Internet could have been AWESOME had the WiMax (802.16 series) technology--one that could handle thousands of wireless connections from one transceiving tower--taken off in the USA. WiMax could have made it possible for community Internet, especially in rural areas where the "last mile" connection would have been very expensive to do.
25 Mbps is entry level? (Score:2)
25 down/3 up is considered "entry level" now? Wow, I need an upgrade. I'm at 12/3 and that's not the lowest speed package my ISP (AT&T) offers.
12 seems plenty enough for me, streaming one or two movies at a time, no gaming, no file sharing. no heavy uploads. Video quality is good but not fantastic.