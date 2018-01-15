Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Software Communications United States Technology

'Very High Level of Confidence' Russia Used Kaspersky Software For Devastating NSA Leaks (yahoo.com) 134

Posted by BeauHD from the shrouded-in-secrecy dept.
bricko shares a report from Yahoo Finance: Three months after U.S. officials asserted that Russian intelligence used popular antivirus company Kaspersky to steal U.S. classified information, there are indications that the alleged espionage is related to a public campaign of highly damaging NSA leaks by a mysterious group called the Shadow Brokers. In August 2016, the Shadow Brokers began leaking classified NSA exploit code that amounted to hacking manuals. In October 2017, U.S. officials told major U.S. newspapers that Russian intelligence leveraged software sold by Kaspersky to exfiltrate classified documents from certain computers. (Kaspersky software, like all antivirus software, requires access to everything stored on a computer so that it can scan for malicious software.) And last week the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. investigators "now believe that those manuals [leaked by Shadow Brokers] may have been obtained using Kaspersky to scan computers on which they were stored." Members of the computer security industry agree with that suspicion. "I think there's a very high level of confidence that the Shadow Brokers dump was directly related to Kaspersky ... and it's very much attributable," David Kennedy, CEO of TrustedSec, told Yahoo Finance. "Unfortunately, we can only hear that from the intelligence side about how they got that information to see if it's legitimate."

'Very High Level of Confidence' Russia Used Kaspersky Software For Devastating NSA Leaks More | Reply

'Very High Level of Confidence' Russia Used Kaspersky Software For Devastating NSA Leaks

Comments Filter:

  • Very high level of confidence in TREASON (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, 2018 @07:08PM (#55935019)

    Donald Trump is still shielding Russia from accountability for its multiple attacks on our country.

    He won't even admit that Russia hacked into our election equipment!

  • Been using Kaspersky for years, its gotten worse (Score:5, Interesting)

    by BrookHarty ( 9119 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @07:25PM (#55935099) Homepage Journal

    Had my new Win10 machine, decided to put the latest version on. Kas put a man in the middle SSL scanner so it could scan SSL streams. After I told it not too and even disabled it, it still tried to scan all my SSL traffic and would block my browser. It just would not leave my SSL traffic alone even after specifically disabling web protection. This was the scanner only, i did not install the full protection suite.

    So I uninstalled it. Rebooted, and it still left the SSL middleware installed. WTF is this amateur behavior at Kaspersky.

    No idea wtf is going over there at Kaspersky, but its gone to hell. I don't care if one of the fastest, very low cpu usage, and great anti-virus detection. These stupid games like MITM SSL without my permission is downright unforgivable.

    • Not to defend Kaspersky, but this seems to be the trend with most security (or perhaps it's even more general than that) software. A new product comes out that's free of cruft, relatively easy to use, and works effectively. Eventually it turns to shit and it becomes as bloated and craptastic as the other software that it replaced some years ago. Fortunately, there's a new product that has just come out . . .

    • Oh fuck off (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Stop smearing Kaspersky, it's the only company not in bed with the NSA.

      Shit probably got stolen by one of the 50 Intel backdoors anyway.

      "High level of confidence" means "We got nothing but we'll smear someone anyway"

  • Amazing (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @07:32PM (#55935139) Homepage Journal
    The amazing part is that someone actually runs a closed source virus suite from a Russian vendor. Insane.

    • The amazing part is that someone actually runs a closed source virus suite....

      You could have stopped right there, and we would have been in complete agreement.

      • You are right. Running closed source in general is pretty insane. It could be doing anything and you would have no clue.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by DNS-and-BIND ( 461968 )
      Why not? What have we got to fear? The NSA has a much larger chance of harming me than some distant foreign government. In fact I'd say the dirty foreigners' interest in me is about zero, while the NSA has a constant canker of anxiety about us American citizens, otherwise it wouldn't be spying on us illegally. I simply have less to fear from the foreigners and much to fear from the lawless NSA.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ngc5194 ( 847747 )

        ... and if I knew that the NSA was using some spyware brand to spy on me I wouldn't buy that either. I don't understand the point of your post. Even if you think the NSA is more likely to be damaging to you than the FSB, that doesn't mean I want the FSB to have access to my computer. One criminal organization may be more likely to cause me damage than another, but that doesn't mean I want the second one in my house.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          Except the Russian AV software doesn't mind catching NSA spyware. The American AV doesn't mind catching FSB spyware. People who live within the FSB's jurisdiction should use American AV software.

          If you have to give one of them six lines written by you, give them to the one that doesn't have jurisdiction over you.

      • Hopefully you are not that fucking stupid. It is your POLITICIANS that ordered the NSA to do what ever it is you think they are doing. The NSA didn't just get a wild hair up their ass and decided to so-called spy on you. This all started with Republicans in the Bush administration that ordered the NSA to do this illegally. This was revealed when an AT&T employee busted the operation in AT&T's room 614a with the Narus 6400 and the fiber taps. After this came to light the majority of Republican
        • I have a lot more to fear from the NSA than some foreign government. The big bad dirty foreigners don't care about me, while the NSA cares deeply about what I do. Why else do they spy on me? They're worried about what I might do. Because if they were in our shoes, they'd be in the streets with torches and pitchforks.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I have no doubt that US AV software does the same thing, I know that the NSA is spying on me, being in one of the 5 eyes countries I assume all my data is being shared with my government. I'd rather have Russia spying on my personal info at home rather than my own government. My own government can use it against me - the Russians not so much.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Any good quality AV suite would have seen the new NSA work infecting the computer in real time.
      A good AV product would have then uploaded it to its brand. The company of global experts in a nation like the USA, Japan, Czech Republic, Germany, Romania, Slovakia, Spain would have seen the new code too?
      What happened to all the code detected by other really new, advance and quality AV brands?
      They do well in behavioral analysis review and tests over the years too... ?
      Did they not have the OS skill needed t

  • ...What I want to know are the names of the people responsible for running a foreign COTS A/V on 'net-connected PCs and placing Classified/Top Secret data on those computers and what legal actions/charges are pending against them, and if no legal actions/charges are pending and/or they refuse to identify who they are, why not.

    *THOSE* are the questions we should be asking very, very loudly and demanding and the people who should be spending time at Club Fed. Given that level of cavalier handling of such high

    • It was an NSA guy who illegally took stuff home. Since "no intent" is currently a defense in the just-us system, no one wants to talk about it or prosecute the guy. Kaspersky picked up on his illegal stuff because his home computer was full of other illegal stuff (stolen MS software - not that I'd care about that - with the usual added malware by the 'wares guys).

      • It was an NSA guy who illegally took stuff home. Since "no intent" is currently a defense in the just-us system, no one wants to talk about it or prosecute the guy.

        I believe they won't prosecute this guy because it will bring to light the fact that the leaks didn't occur through him and that this is another REEEE!!! Russia!!! REEEE!!! propaganda story.

        Strat

  • motivation ? (Score:2, Offtopic)

    by swell ( 195815 )

    Looking only at motivation, one must note that Kaspersky was a financially successful company with a bright future in an increasingly critical industry. They owed that to a growing reputation (and a lowered reputation for some competitors). What incentive would motivate them to sell out to any government? The only thing I can think of is (1) A death threat, or (2) a greater amount of money than their expected future profits. I doubt either 1 or 2 and I think it illogical for Kaspersky to break trust that wa

    • You think that (1) or (2) is unlikely? Both seem highly plausible. I mean, Putin kills people in Britain and elsewhere. I think he can make a Russian programmer one building over disappear. And Russia has a fuckton of money. More than enough to have a programmer or two retire early and it to be a rounding error's rounding error.

  • So, what steps? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by DCFusor ( 1763438 ) on Monday January 15, 2018 @07:38PM (#55935163) Homepage
    Israel claims to have hacked Kaspersky and seen the Russians in there too - they told us and that's how we originally claimed we knew Kaspersky was involved at all. If you trace back this convoluted story, that's the closest thing you can find to something that's almost believable. OK, so some _NSA_ _dude_ breaks all the rules and takes the nasties home - accidental treason if you will - and happens to have a machine full of stolen microsoft code that came with viruses, and Kaspersky AV too. It sees this, and some other nasty looking things, and brings them back to the mother ship to see what's up - all as designed and as in the EULA and so on. All this was told to us by "reputable sources" naming "reputable sources" in the IC and promoted by the MSM. Now their story changes...they seem to be depending on people having a real short attention span.
    .

    Not only were there the usual viruses associated with stolen code from MS, but also this stuff from NSA which was picked up as it had the signature of a nasty - because it IS. If the Russians got ahold of it because they had already penetrated Kaspersky...then Kaspersky didn't actually do this - they were an unwitting "useful idiot" at most.
    But we have to hate them? Want to bet that's because they refused to back down about putting bugs into their code to "not notice" TLA code, when all other AV's agreed to do that?
    .

    OK Occam's razor - find another reason that makes sense all around. GoodLuckWithThat. I've yet to see reasonable evidence that the shadow brokers are even russian - they might be, but who knows? Attribution is hard. CIA's leaked tools show their tricks for leaving a false trail, for example (and this is yet another reason not to give any of these guys an encryption backdoor they promise to keep safe - they can't even keep their own stuff safe).

    • We can only draw one conclusion: Kaspersky illegally ignored the "Top secret NSA virus do not upload for analysis" metatag embedded in those files.

  • I refuse to install more propitiatory crapware on my computers. I've got enough of it as it is at low levels. We need to cut the crap out and move away from Intel/AMD and other chipsets from companies that won't provide a *complete* set of source code. None of this "open source" non-sense where you only provide half the code or some code wrapped around a proprietary blob. No. I want a *COMPLETE* set of source code that is needed to operate the device. It blows my mind countries don't mandate in law that a

  • Here's the problem with almost all of these accusations:

    You can't just copy secret material to your home laptop and take it to a bar to work on it. There are strict controls in place, including what software can be installed on the machine. Kaspersky is not on that list, and has never been as far as i'm aware.

    So how can Russia use software that isn't supposed to be exposed to secret information, to steal secret information?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Every skilled malware maker would know to use man in the middle to see if their new effort was been detected in real time?
      Who knows what NSA work looks like when its still been created?
      Good behavioral analysis by any quality AV would see a change to the OS, new code, strange code in a new place and report it as it would any new malware.

  • Are these the same sources that attributed the Mirai botnet to Russia-sponsored actors?

    We don't have a good track record of attributing these actions of late.

  • Russia is not the big bad enemy. This is all a distraction to keep our attention away from the US government and it's misdeeds.

Slashdot Top Deals

No hardware designer should be allowed to produce any piece of hardware until three software guys have signed off for it. -- Andy Tanenbaum

Close