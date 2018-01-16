Bitcoin Plunges Below $12,000 To Six-Week Low Over Crackdown Fears (cnbc.com) 113
Bitcoin plunged to a six-week low Tuesday after comments from South Korea's finance minister renewed worries about a crackdown in one of the largest markets for digital currency trading. In a radio program interview, South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said that "the shutdown of virtual currency exchanges is still one of the options" the government has. CNBC reports: Bitcoin dropped more than 17 percent to a low of $11,182.71 on Tuesday, falling below $12,000 for the first time since December 5, according to CoinDesk. CoinDesk's bitcoin price index tracks prices from cryptocurrency exchanges Bitstamp, Coinbase, itBit and Bitfinex. As of 12:13 p.m. ET, bitcoin was trading more than 13 percent lower at $11,759.73 a coin, according to CoinDesk. Trading in South Korean won accounted for about 4 percent of bitcoin trading volume, according to CryptoCompare. U.S. dollar-bitcoin trading had the largest share at 40 percent, the website showed. Other major digital currencies including ethereum and ripple also fell significantly. According to CoinMarketCap data, ethereum was trading at $1,051.83, down more than 20 percent in the last 24 hours, before lifting slightly to $1,117.72. Ripple fell almost 27 percent to $1.33 a token before recovering slightly to $1.36.
No it is not.
If I were a gambling man, I'd be tempted to invest now. Seems a big overreaction to cause this to make it drop 50% of value.
But I'm not a gambling man. Yes, I was born a rambling man.
I'm more of ramblin' guy [youtube.com] myself.
If I were a gambling man, I'd be tempted to invest now. Seems a big overreaction to cause this to make it drop 50% of value.
The whales are driving the price down because the first of the futures contracts come due tomorrow. They'll drive it back up when they want to take profits.
Remember, 2.5% of all addresses hold 97% of all BTC/Blockstream Core bitcoins. Go add up the numbers yourself from a Bitcoin Rich List.
Actually 75% drops are the norm for bitcoin ... (Score:2)
If I were a gambling man, I'd be tempted to invest now. Seems a big overreaction to cause this to make it drop 50% of value.
If I remember a recent Ars Technica article correctly, bitcoin has had 4 hyperbolic spikes in prices similar to the current one. After each there was about a 75% drop in price. The last one was in 2014, up to $1,100, then down to $250-300 and staying there for years until the current spike to $19,000 occurred.
But now we have a new variable. Those past spikes were when bitcoin owners were largely geek speculators who were also true believers in bitcoin. This current spike coincided with wall street specul
Wheeeeee!
Proving that BitCoin has moved on (Score:5, Funny)
If the price is BitCoin is falling over fears of crackdowns, doesn't that mean that it's no longer primarily used by criminals?
If so, then obviously BitCoin has just gained a lot of respectability, ensuring its future rise.
Re:Proving that BitCoin has moved on (Score:5, Insightful)
Not at all. Criminals want a currency that can be traded for real money - and if it cannot be, they'll abandon it too.
Now that enough time has passed and I won't spoil the enjoyment of thinking through it, I just wanted to let you know you won the "most astute response" award.
:-)
Bitcoin is primarily used to evade currency controls and pay for illegal goods. With a looming crackdown, demand from these use cases drops, and a drop in demand is a drop in price. With an actual crackdown, demand and price will drop much further. Legal use cases are stymied by the slow and expensive transactions due to the limited block size.
Legal transactions were inhibited by the block rate long before the blocksize limits pushed the transaction fees up. Bitcoin is no good for everyday use for a LOT of reasons.
Re: (Score:3)
The reason it is falling is speculative. Latest news with potential negative effect on bitcoin price, bitcoin is worthless, bitcoin has many flaws which in the long term means it is worthless, bitcoin crackdown, warren buffet says crypto are worthless, don't invest in bitcoin (investment guidance article), etc...
So we do know that bitcoin price is dropping. The reason, it is getting harder to find people who will pay the current price of bitcoin so the sellers are swamping the buyers. Now you have the panic
come to grips with the basic fact: "Bitcoin is over,"
Says the AC with no possibility to fact-check him in the future should he be proven wrong...
which is to say the days of Bitcoin's meteoric rise is over, the bubble popped
So you are saying that the $11k price BTC is now at, is the natural floor... got it.
The purpose of Bitcoin, per it's creator... (Score:2, Insightful)
The main purpose of bitcoin was stated as 'avoiding government capital controls'.
Pushing it underground will help, no tracing your wallet because you used it to buy coffee. Just a pure 'fuck you' to the government.
They can't keep drugs out of maximum security prisons. They will fail at controlling bitcoin. Yeah, people. Boo, government.
The main purpose of bitcoin was stated as 'avoiding government capital controls'.
LOL wut? Where are you getting this from? There is NOTHING in the Satoshi Paper regarding 'avoiding government capital controls'.
Re:The purpose of Bitcoin, per it's creator... (Score:4, Interesting)
He has many posts besides the original paper.
http://satoshi.nakamotoinstitu... [nakamotoinstitute.org]
Which doesn't say it as explicitly as I remember. But it's clear. Bitcoin is intended to avoid controls, banks, governments etc.
There is more in there, but apparently the people that curate 'quotable' don't want to stir up too much shit.
The word "government" appears twice in the posts attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto on that site. [google.com]
The word "capital" does not appear in the posts attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto on that site. [google.com]
The word "control" appears in 14 posts attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto on that site. [google.com]
Not one of the posts revealed by the above searches mentions anything about the purpose of bitcoin being to avoid government capital controls.
I've NEVER seen anything purporting to be from "Satoshi" that outlines the goals/motivation for th
So at some point, if you're a business accepting/using BTC, you need to eventually convert it to real currency (so you can pay suppliers, workers, utilities, rent, etc). And you need to record those receipts/expenses in a form that the Government will recognize so you can do your taxes and reporting. So how does that help give a "fuck you" to the Government when you buy/sell something with BTC?
Or are you suggesting that your entire supply chain (including rent, utilities, employees) all use BTC and that y
So far...
Geepers (Score:4, Insightful)
Coinbase shows it's at $10K (as of 15:30 MST on Tuesday). Down 28 percent in one day.
Hope all you speculators have iron nerves!
Down 28 percent in one day.
.... Hope all you speculators have iron nerves!
Obviously not.
I didn't win (Score:5, Insightful)
No kidding. A co-worker talks of buying a few handfuls at $10 and getting out at $100 to buy a new gaming rig. At the time he was really thrilled with the turnout. That was the first I'd really heard of it, and it was already at the "mining them costs more in electricity than you get in coins" point, so I brushed it off as not worth the trouble.
Of course, I probably would have also had all my coins lost or stolen in the various scandals, and I'd be sitting here talking about what could have been, like that
It always makes me laugh when people say things like "if I'd only bought Bitcoin at $100, I'd be a millionaire now". Really? You wouldn't have sold at $200, $500, $1000? I certainly would, at least a good fraction of my gains.
My Ethereum holdings are currently doing a good impression of a rollercoaster. It's quite exciting - I'm starting to understand the thrill some people get from gambling. But in the long run I think I'll get out - sitting in your underpants looking at a GDAX screen isn't a great way to
I sold one third when it tripled; everything since then is free money. My original investment amount is back in USD, but I got several times that in crypto now
Wisdom that.
I had a friend who bought $20k of google at its IPO circa $75, and he was kicking himself for selling at $160. I told him: "No, you had actual logical reasons for believing $75 was too low, and you sold when you ran out of reasons to believe it was still too low. That is called investing."
It's knowing that that is the only reason I'm not beyond depressed about not buying in.
Price has dropped even more, went below $10k (Score:5, Informative)
"Past Performance is No Guarantee of Future Results"
this panic selling is glorious (Score:2)
Time to buy everything at a discount. Please, keep selling.
?The TL;DR from the post: The cause of today's chaos is likely large hedge funds using expiring BTC futures contracts as safety nets to exploit the only sure-thing in this market: a large amount of new/overextended investors who are easily moved to panic sell during a flash-crash.
Popularity contest. (Score:2)
In a previous thread I asked, how does a public blockchain die? More exactly what are the 'death throes' as one reduces in popularity?
For people, what happens when a blockchain falls in popularity because 'all' the fools have moved on to the next big 'coin', and there is no reason to keep using this particular token because it has already failed as a currency due to ridiculous transaction fees and times?
When a blockchain has all of its arbitrarily predetermined tokens mined, what keeps the miners from mo
For Bitcoin, whenever you do a transaction, you specify how much you want to pay for the transaction. That money goes to the miner that locks the transaction into the blockchain. That's why the
Re: (Score:3)
BitCoin... Good at nothing! (Score:5, Insightful)
It's somewhat ironic that everything folks cited that was a plus to BitCoin is turning out to be the exact oppose:
1. No government or central body control.
Except when countries decide to ban it causing market crashes.
2. Good currency for goods.
Except when it yo-yos so badly that no sane vendor will use it because they can't predict prices.
3. Good for investing.
Except that it's so unstable it's closer to gambling.
4. Needing control of more than half the bitcoin network to take over means the rich won't be able to get to it.
Except they can and do by putting a lot of money (which I assume they can afford to lose) into the market in a bid to control it. The sad truth is very few people control almost the entire market.
5. Low resource overhead.
Only the computational network that's running bitcoin is blowing more resources than some small thou admittedly "poor" countries.
At the end of the day, it seems if you were there early and out at the peak then you won. But overall the whole system seems worse or more world wrecking than country issued currency. I wouldn't be surprised if bitcoin crashes badly or dies someday leaving a sour taste in crytocurrency.
At the end of the day, it seems if you were there early and out at the peak then you won. But overall the whole system seems worse or more world wrecking than country issued currency. I wouldn't be surprised if bitcoin crashes badly or dies someday leaving a sour taste in crytocurrency.
Bitcoin is like an IPO for a company listed as NUTN, with a prospectus that says they have no assets and their business plan is to do nothing, but helpfully points out that its stock will have some inherent value so long as smart people like you want to buy it.
Unlike the tulip and wooden nose bubbles, buying cryptocurrency is speculating on nothing.
you left out where the heavy buy/sell can mean days of waiting for transactions - yeah it's liquid, like molasses in January, on Neptune
The sad truth is very few people control almost the entire market.
I've been saying this for years now as a rebuttal to those who claim crypto or gold are better than the Fed. Under the Fed, the money supply is controlled by a board with some political influence via our elected officials. There are a lot of complaints about the Fed, some more justified than others. Under gold or crypto, the money supply is controlled by powerful speculators who have NO transparency, and no political influence via our el
Yay! (Score:1)
In a couple weeks, I'll be able to buy a 1080 Ti for less than the cost of a decent used car.
Hey (Score:2)
Just killed all my cows and have plenty of those beefcoins!
Just killed all my cows and have plenty of those beefcoins!
Sure they aren't medallions instead of coins?
bwahahahaha (Score:2)
China government scare.
What the hell does this have to do with people's political views? The comments on this site are awful, and are getting worse. Do we really need political flamebait in every story?
The issue here is governments don't like having no control over cryptocurrencies. People don't know to what degree the governments will eventually regulate them or ban them, leading to the increased risk being priced in. People aren't willing to gamble as aggressively when there's an imminent threat of a government crackdown.
What the hell does this have to do with people's political views? The comments on this site are awful, and are getting worse.
Well, if Slashdot would actually let me save my preferences, then I could filter out 0 and lower comments.
The issue here is governments don't like having no control over cryptocurrencies. People don't know to what degree the governments will eventually regulate them or ban them, leading to the increased risk being priced in. People aren't willing to gamble as aggressively when there's an imminent threat of a government crackdown.
For a lot of people, governments having no control over cryptocurrencies was a desirable feature of them. If they actually thought things through, they'd have realised that this means their use would sooner or later be banned or regulated in some way, which severely limits - if not eliminates - whatever usefulness they actually have as currency, which was always a bit iffy to begin with.
"But with cryptocurrencies, governments can't fuck with their value or prevent you spending on what you want," was a commo
In the long run, Bitcoin is deader than dead, crushed by newer and technically superior competitors. Perhaps they will last. Or not. We are still proving out the true value of blockchains and whether this money thing is so important is not yet known.
It turns out that stability against inflation is not intrinsic to vapor backed currencies, at all. Because while the gold fetishists loved talking about every gov't being a future Zimbabwe, the unfettered free market will "print" more and more cryptocurrency