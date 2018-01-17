Within Next Five Years Your Pizzas Will Probably Be Delivered by Autonomous Cars, Domino's Pizza CEO Says (thestreet.com) 134
In an interview with The Street, Domino's Pizza outgoing CEO Patrick Doyle said in three to five years at the earliest he expects driverless cars and voice orders to shift the way the world orders pizza. From the report: "We have been investing in natural voice for ordering for a few years. We rolled that out in our own apps before Amazon launched Alexa and Alphabet launched Google Home...[and] we are making investments...to understand how consumers will want to interact with autonomous vehicles and pizza delivery," Doyle said.
Saw it first on Black Mirror (Score:2)
title says it all
Re: (Score:3)
Probably not in five years. More like ten. But when automated delivery does come about, it'll probably be done by three or four wheeled electric "motorbikes" that won't give up your pizza without a credit card swipe or scanning currency into their "vault". While being run into by one of those things won't be a lot of fun, it probably won't be like being run over by a car.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sure. And I'd like to be able to buy a dumb TV that didn't take 20-40 seconds to come to life when turned on then present me with an incomprehensible menu. Guess what. "THEY" have decided that I don't really want/need that so they aren't going to make it.
THEY will likely decide that you need the exercise of walking out to the curb to get your dinner.
Re: (Score:2)
Sure you can buy a "dumb" TV. It's called a monitor.
If you don't have cable, just hook it up to an external HDTV tuner with HDMI-out.
Re: (Score:2)
ATSC tuner--
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c... [bhphotovideo.com]
4k monitor, 42"--
https://www.newegg.com/Product... [newegg.com]
Re: (Score:2)
title says it all
Yeah
.. but just remember to kill the hamster!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Title schmitle (Score:5, Informative)
This is
/.; don't trust the title.
The title says "Within Next Five Years Your Pizzas Will Probably", while the actual quote was "in three to five years at the earliest". That's two very different statements.
Either the editor can't read, or makes deliberately false statements in order to gain clicks.
Re: (Score:2)
It is wishfull thinking "Within the next 5 years I will probably leave my moms basement."
Re: (Score:2)
Those robots are not cheap to buy or maintain.
Actually, they are cheap. Most cars already have power steering and braking, so no new actuators are needed. Just some cameras and some software. Software has a high NRE, but near zero marginal cost.
5 megapixel cameras cost less than $5 each. Beginning on 1/1/2018, rear facing cameras are mandatory on all new cars, so only the front and side/oblique cameras are an additional expense.
Lidar is expensive (~ $5000 per car) but it isn't necessary. Waymo uses it, but Tesla does not. The cost will likely drop
Re: (Score:2)
Those robots are not cheap to buy or maintain.
Actually, they are cheap. Most cars already have power steering and braking, so no new actuators are needed. Just some cameras and some software. Software has a high NRE, but near zero marginal cost.
5 megapixel cameras cost less than $5 each. Beginning on 1/1/2018, rear facing cameras are mandatory on all new cars, so only the front and side/oblique cameras are an additional expense.
Lidar is expensive (~ $5000 per car) but it isn't necessary. Waymo uses it, but Tesla does not. The cost will likely drop a lot with mass production.
Self driving capability will add between 0% and 10% to the cost of a car.
Let's break this down a bit further to find the justification here:
Cost of each autonomous car: $25K (assuming your estimates only increasing the cost slightly) x number of cars (5) per location: $125K
Annual vehicle costs (maintenance, fuel/electricity, etc.): this varies depending on type of car (EV vs. IC), but I'd estimate $15 - 25K for each. These vehicles will be driven damn near every single day in stop-and-go city traffic. Total annual vehicle costs: $75 - $125K
Now, let's not forget about the inevi
Re: (Score:2)
Also, D
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I think what we need here are robots to order the pizzas and then some other robots to eat it for us. It's a bit like the Electric Monk in Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, it believes things for us.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. At one point did we decide our economy exists to serve machines and not us?
So I have to walk out and not have it at the door? (Score:3)
So I have to walk out and not have it at the door? I may as well pick it up or better yet pay more for better pizza at some other place.
Re: (Score:3)
Sometimes I think I have strayed a bit much from the path of wisdom, and become a little too much of a lazy bastard. And it's the worst, when we're thinking about "grubhubbing," usually because I'm too impaired to cook or drive.
Then I get on the Internet, read stuff like this, and feel a lot better. On an absolute scale, I consider myself to be a wreck of an irresponsible, underachieving, criminally-lazy dimwit. But relatively, I feel downright smug! Meet the driver out front!? That's no problem at all! T
Re: (Score:2)
So your logic is that if you have to walk 20 feet, you might as well walk 20 feet, get in your car, drive for 10 minutes, walk another 20 feet, wait around for them to bring the pizza out, walk another 20 feet back to your car, drive another 10 minutes, and then walk another 20 feet?
Re: (Score:3)
I think the logic is rather that if I ask for delivery, I want delivery. If Domino's does not provide this, I'll order from someone else who does.
Re: (Score:3)
This. When I ask for delivery I mean for someone else to bring it to my door. I don't want to leave the house. In other words, I don't want to get dressed, put on shoes and walk out to the curb.
Re: (Score:2)
Or, if you're living in an apartment complex, get dressed, wait for an eternity for the damn elevator, spend another eternity in said elevator, pick up the pizza, go through the elevator ritual again, find out that you forgot your door keys inside...
I prefer to have the pizza guy do the elevator dance.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Drones and pizza delivery are a match made in haven. I believe good drones have a 24 km endurance. That should be perfect for pizza delivery.
Re: (Score:2)
In other words, I don't want to get dressed...
So you answer the door naked when you order pizza?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Umm... yeah.
Thinking about it, I did consider it odd that the delivery guy tipped me instead of me tipping him last time...
Re: (Score:3)
I have. Your point?
Re: (Score:2)
So you answer the door naked when you order pizza?
No, but I may be in my humble PJs. And it might be -20 outside, or raining sideways. And my driveway is long.
Or, I may be on crutches, in which case getting a pizza from the curb to the kitchen table is rather challenging.
In any case, I'd rather pay someone willing to do it a tip.
Re: (Score:2)
"If Domino's does not provide this, I'll order from someone else who does."
Doesn't matter to me. If I want a Pizza I sure won't order one from Domino's not even if they'd drone it beside my lazyboy.
Re: (Score:2)
If I want pizza I also wouldn't call Domino's. But from time to time I order there and get that
... whatever food that is they are delivering.
Re: (Score:2)
So your logic is that if you have to walk 20 feet, you might as well walk 20 feet, get in your car, drive for 10 minutes, walk another 20 feet, wait around for them to bring the pizza out, walk another 20 feet back to your car, drive another 10 minutes, and then walk another 20 feet?
It what twisted Escher world or yours is the the front do of an apartment on the 10th floor of a building no more than 20 feet away from where an automated vehicle will drop off he pizza that you ordered?
Re: (Score:2)
Its almost like we have multiple communities and cultures, and something that works for one might not work for all.
Also, maybe having autonomous delivery doesn't mean drivers no longer exist. Like a gradual rollout to the areas that make the most sense, and leaving people to do the apartments.
Re: (Score:2)
Its almost like we have multiple communities and cultures, and something that works for one might not work for all.
Do you mean the sort of thing take totally invalidates hipp5's absolutist statement?
Also, maybe having autonomous delivery doesn't mean drivers no longer exist. Like a gradual rollout to the areas that make the most sense, and leaving people to do the apartments.
Funny how TFA has this quote:
Will people come out of their homes and apartments to get the pizzas, what do we need to do to make that process seamless. You have seen some of our work public on that. We want to be at the forefront.
Re: (Score:2)
So I have to walk out and not have it at the door? I may as well pick it up
To be clear, are you one of those self-centred people who live directly opposite a Dominos and still orders takeaway? If so your comparison is quite silly.
Re: (Score:3)
A gram. Two if he's cute.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Plus delivery boy?
Re: (Score:2)
Doubt it - desperate people power food delivery (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Quick, someone call the CEO of the pizza chain with 11,000 stores and tell him he's making a huge mistake! He needs to see OP's post ASAP so that he can take its lesson on pizza economics to heart and avoid making a grave mistake on his company's future.
Re: (Score:2)
Take a look at this then get back to us:
https://biz.dominos.com/web/public/franchise
http://lmgtfy.com/?q=franchise
Get ready for a lawsuit! (Score:2)
Taking advantage of people with cars desperate to make a few bucks? Hey, that's Uber's business model! Prepare to be sued.
Re: (Score:3)
I wonder if someone will take up the banner and provide a food delivery service for many restaurants, so that each store doesn't have to buy their own vehicles. Oh wait... https://www.ubereats.com
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder if someone will take up the banner and provide a food delivery service for many restaurants, so that each store doesn't have to buy their own vehicles. Oh wait... https://www.ubereats.com/ [ubereats.com]
Or Grubhub and countless other businesses. Hell, we had something like that 25 years ago when I was a little kid. It's not at all a new concept.
Re: (Score:2)
Fast forward to today, people are willing to take on the expense and liability of using their ow
Re: (Score:2)
Part of the reason delivery works today is that shops rely on people desperate enough to try to make tip money as drivers during slow hours
What is wrong with America that you have to tip for a company to survive. Also having worked for a Pizza joint for 3 years
... you pay for your own gas, and WTF don't you get a company car with advertising? What the heck is wrong with you.
Re: (Score:2)
In the US dominos uses the car of the employee. They pay the employee X per mile for gas and maintenance. Most small mom and pop pizza joints also use the employee cars, same with most chinese restaurants. Very few delivery places in the US own their own vehicles.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean there will finally be a chance that the pizza is still hot when it arrives? Now THAT would be a change I could get behind!
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah this is not the case in the US. Most pizza delivery is done by car in the US.
Re: (Score:3)
I fail to see the big change. Whether some pizza delivery guy is driving to me or the sans-delivery guy autonomous car, it does not generate an additional vehicle on the road. Without my pizza, the delivery guy's car is not on the road.
Re: (Score:2)
It depends. Suppose the savings from not having a driver allows the delivery company to have 2 vehicles on the road instead of one.
Or suppose, right now that I drop my kids off at school on the way to work. It works, but the timing isn't ideal and its not exactly on the way. In the future I can send the kids in an autonomous car, which will drop them off and then drive home empty. I can leave for work directly on my own (overlapping) schedule.
Re: (Score:2)
and then one there subbed out cars get's a crash (Score:2)
and then one there auto cars out cars get's a crash will they pay out or hide under a system of franchisees and subbed out rent a cars?
right now they don't really enforce the basic safety rule or pay drivers the full IRS mileage so the car up keep is poor.
http://www.orlandosentinel.com... [orlandosentinel.com]
http://www.restaurant-hospital... [restaurant...tality.com]
http://theexaminer.com/stories... [theexaminer.com]
http://www.nytimes.com/1993/12... [nytimes.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, if I'm not making my own pizza, I'm going to order from someone who makes good pizza.
And Domino's ain't that.
Given that Domino's revenue was almost $2.5 billion in 2016, it seems like many people don't agree with you, or they do and just don't care.
Re: (Score:3)
Domino's pizza is just a little better than a frozen pizza. Yes, there are better pizzaria's, one of them is right down the road. Problem is they don't deliver, and are not open at 11 PM.
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm... that pizza box could work as fuselage with a lifting factor, maybe you'd need some wings and a cheap way to power it...
Well, thinking about it, the F4 was less aerodynamic, it just could work.
Re: (Score:2)
That problem has already been solved [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
In fact, all food can be gelatenous white goop that is textured and flavored to perfection. Yum! The best thing is that it wouldn't be all that different than the quality of pizzas delivered to your door currently. Or McDonalds delicious food-like product.
If the goop could be delivered by some type of plumbing system, then slow, pesky, inefficient humans would never need to leave their domestic units. Doors and windows could be removed. There
Re: (Score:2)
No, some cretin would figure out how to install a virus in your 3D printed pizza, maybe it generates hard pellets upon which you could break a tooth. And there's nothing wrong with McDonalds that isn't wrong with Velveeta Cheese Food (apparently it cannot be called cheese, which is convenient since no one has ever called it cheese).
"gelatenous white goop"...Mmmmmmm...pizza flavored Jello!!
Re: (Score:2)
Or: ((Jello flavored pizza) flavored Jello)
As for McDonalds and Velveeta, the gelatinous cheese-like substance that McDonalds serves certainly tastes better than Velveeta's gelatinous cheese-like substance.
His AI follows the axiom: Garbage Out, Garbage In (Score:2)
What they want vs. reality (Score:2)
to understand how consumers will want to interact with autonomous vehicles and pizza delivery
I'm betting they want free pizzas to be delivered to thier door by a sexy robot who got there in an autonomous car. I'm also guessing the autonomous car loaded with fresh pizza at night in many neighborhoods will fare about as well as that new 5th grader who wet his pants during his introduction to home room class.
Re: (Score:2)
Reminds me of a Shadowrun RPG dialogue.
Dwarf: Who you calling?
Troll (on the phone): Domino's.
Dwarf: What? Why?
Troll: Well, I'm hungry, you need a car, that kills two birds with one stone.
Not for me (Score:2)
When I want a pizza, I just go to a mom and pop pizzeria and have a nice meal with friend over a bottle of wine and a human waiter who talks to me.
When I want what they have, I just put some oil on a cardboard and eat that.
Um Drone? (Score:1)
Um, wouldn't a drone be a lot easier, cheaper, safer, quicker, and every other 'er than a freaking autonomous car.
:)
This guy needs to step back from tech predictions and improve his company's oily pizza!
Autonomous cars across US in 5 years? (Score:2)
There are some promising advances, but it seems optimistic to believe that there will be vast fleets of fully autonomous cars operating throughout the US within 5 years. Only a minority of conventional cars have anything like a self-drive mode.
Besides, Domino's is shit pizza, shittier as pizza than Taco Bell is as Mexican food.
The legions of local pizza places will still depend on stoners with aging Hondas and legions of fools with expensive cars desperate to do anything to make their car payments.
Re: (Score:2)
They can't make an automated sink that works reliably. I'm not holding my breath on cars. Sure they work with an engineer babysitting them. But how about after 2 years of pizza shop maintenance. Will a single sensor on them still work right? I think not.
Re: (Score:2)
I would guess it'll go like chip making technology. Basically all the players own at least some patents that all the other players need (or at least really want) so they all license them to each other. If your R&D did really well, you own more (or better patents) you make some money off this process, if your R&D didn't luck out, it costs you some money. But it doesn't really stop anyone getting access to anuything
Thankfully (Score:1)
Autonomous cars? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, why does it have to be cars? It's not like a pizza is a huge item that weights a lot either.
Pizza delivery by drones? Much better solution IMHO. Bypasses all the traffic, goes in a straight line to the customer.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing like air-cooled pizza.
HAH! (Score:2)
Like I eat Domino's pizza.
those statements (Score:1)
after moore's law, we have Doyle's law.
Old McDonald, had a law, ee-I-ee-I-o
that burgers gonna fly alone, ee-I-ee-I-o
and fly away to ppl's home, ee-I-ee-I-o
headline is false (Score:1)
Can the submitter/editors be that bad at reading comprehension or is slashdot just making up/ approving clickbait?
Of course there will be experiments and publicity stunts but there is no way that most pizza deliveries will be done by autonomous vehicles within 5 years, current delivery drivers are just too cheap to compete with.
The Deliverator (Score:2)
I want my pizzas delivered by a Deliverator under the watchful eye of Uncle Enzo.
https://101books.net/2013/02/0... [101books.net]
Re: (Score:2)
I must admit I'd rather that the pizzas were delivered to someone a few blocks away, while I just watched. The collateral damage from actually getting pizza this way is a bit much
Not happening (Score:2)
First, you'd need to have a vegan pizza on the menu - and I'm not talking about vegetables as topping. Probably won't happen before another decade.
Second, you'd need to open a Domino's Pizza in my small town of 10K people. Never going to happen.
Third, autonomous cars are a lie from the industrial military complex controlled by the covfefe flat earthers.
Yeah... but. (Score:2)
That doesn't mean you won't still need a delivery person inside the car. When I order pizza at a dorm or a hotel and any multi tenant building , I'm generally not interested in going outside and finding the car to get the pizza from it.
Second opinion (Score:2)
Domino's CEO has an interesting opinion, but I really want to hear what the CEO of Domino's insurance company thinks of the proposal.
No more paying by cash (Score:2)
Though I suspect most people don't pay for pizza with cash anyway.
I can't help but wonder, though, which is cheaper:
Workman's comp for drivers who get robbed, or repair bills for self driving cars that get vandalized.
Not my promised future (Score:1)
Wait, WTF? Weren't we all promised cool, sleek, aerodynamic FLYING CARS? Who authorized the downgrade to something as boring as regular cars, without drivers, that shuttle pizza hither and yon?
I want my flying car, or at *minimum* I want pizza delivery to change to something more like the first chapter of Snowcrash.
Re: (Score:2)
>Weren't we all promised cool, sleek, aerodynamic FLYING CARS?
Even just a year or two ago, it was upscaled quadracopters to move humans.
Apparently, somebody eventually did the math on energy consumption, the utility analysis on the ability to get from a->b under various common conditions, and the insurance costs of having urban skies full of flying metal just waiting to become kinetic energy weapons.
Maybe yours will be (Score:2)
First misread that as "Autocannon" (Score:2)
Why yes, I'd like a Marauder to shoot it thru my front door, so I won't hafta go outside.
Dunno how the pizza will fare, tho
Re: (Score:2)
Would you want one of those American autonomous cars instead?
Careful what you wish for, this could be your car this one has to park behind...