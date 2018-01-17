Bitcoin Watchers Running Out of Explanations Blame Slump on Moon (bloomberg.com) 36
If regulatory concerns aren't enough to explain Bitcoin's 50 percent slump from its record high reached last month, how about blaming it on the moon? An anonymous reader writes: The Lunar New Year, which marks the first day of the year in the Chinese calendar, is being cited by some as contributing to Bitcoin's slump as Asian traders cash out their cryptocurrencies to travel and buy gifts for the holiday that starts Feb. 16 this year. The festivity is celebrated not just in China, but in other Asian countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea and Thailand. "The January drop is a recurring theme in cryptocurrencies as people celebrating the Chinese New Year, aka Lunar New Year, exchange their crypto for fiat currency," said Alexander Wallin, chief executive officer of trading social network SprinkleBit in New York. "The timing is about four to six weeks before the lunar year, when most people make their travel arrangements and start buying presents."
Perhaps, but the other major altcoins (ETH, BCH, and LTC) are dropping faster.
More like a point that it isn't affordable anymore. The Rate of mining new bit-coins gets exponentially more complex, while demand more or less had a linear increase. This creates bitcoins which are too valuable to trade, because they are growing too fast. (Like the guy who once bought a pizza for 20 bitcoins). So people are not trading them, so its value goes further up.
If bit coins price is too low, people don't want them because they are too worthless for the effort, if they are too valuable, people
Compare the charts (Score:5, Insightful)
Just compare the charts for the last 5 years. It drops off like this every year about this time. This is not that unusual.
It's a good time to buy cheap altcoins.
Take 1000 bucks; buy 10 top-falling altcoins from top 200, spend 100 dollars worth on each. Wait until market recovers, sell them for a profit.
In the meantime I'll keep mining Vertcoin and Unitus, 1.5 VTC and 22-25 UIS per day.
Why, what?
Just compare the charts against that of a standard economic bubble. It drops off like this every time about this time,
... and it will drop a shitload more.
Oh, and BTW, no it doesn't "drop off like this every year about this time." Let's look at the last 5 years, as you suggest:
There was a 46% drop in Jan 2018 from a December peak.
There was a drop of abou
> did you buy in Oct, sell in Dec, and will you be doing the same again next year?
I bought in January of 2011 and still have them.
Think of the poor Moon! (Score:3)
I've got news for you: It is the ocean tides that are to blame for causing the moon! Proof is their direct correlation.
I couldn't do my homework because . . . . the moon! (Because Windows 8 my homework no longer works.)
Look, DickBreath, if you keep up this mindless prattle, I'm gonna send you...To The Moon! [youtube.com]
Blame it on the... (Score:2)
Rather than blaming it on the Moon, I'll blame it on the sun [youtube.com].
Certainly isn't people cashing out (Score:1)
Bitcoin was barely usable all year. (Score:3)
Bitcoin's transaction fees were higher than paypal unless you wanted to wait days for a transaction to go directly to the ledger. Of course it's a stupid time to be investing.
Who are these people?
Brocoin Astrology (Score:2)
Everybody knows you shouldn't buy Bitcoins when Mercury is retrograde. Wait until the moon is in the seventh house, and Jupiter aligns with Mars. Then blockchain will guide the planets and cryptocurrency will steer the stars.