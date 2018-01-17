YouTube Toughens Advert Payment Rules (bbc.com) 110
YouTube is introducing tougher requirements for video publishers who want to make money from its platform. From a report: In addition, it has said staff will manually review all clips before they are added to a premium service that pairs big brand advertisers with popular content. The moves follow a series of advertiser boycotts and a controversial vlog that featured an apparent suicide victim. One expert said that the Google-owned service had been slow to react. "Google presents the impression of acting reactively rather than proactively," said Mark Mulligan, from the consultancy Midia Research.
[...] The first part of the new strategy involves a stricter requirement that publishers must fulfil before they can make money from their uploads. Clips will no longer have adverts attached unless the publisher meets two criteria -- that they have: at least 1,000 subscribers; and more than 4,000 hours of their content viewed by others within the past 12 months.
The problem with that logic is this
Patreon says we want to make 4,000 charges.
A hundred people give 40 bucks to patreon. (4000 bucks).
There are 100 charges
Patreon allocates that $4000 to 200 creators (20 bucks total each).
There are 200 more charges.
That's 300 total charges.
Patreon is claiming it needs to make 4,000 charges.
It does not. It's an aggregator.
If youtube still shows the advertisements, then it still has all the overhead- the only step it is "saving" is sharing some profits with the video creato
You would think they would just act as a clearinghouse, "banking" the revenue until it reached some threshold where the transaction fee was less than 1% of the payment vs. making a zillion $1 transactions.
I don't know how you actually get (or used to get...) paid from YT videos. I would have assumed it was fractions of a cent per view and that they already were smart enough not to actually pay out owed ad revenue to a video publisher until it hit some minimum amount necessary to make the transaction worthw
So this is because... (Score:5, Insightful)
... of Logan Paul, yet wouldn't affect Logan Paul.
Great plan.
The fact this happens after the Logan Paul suicide vlog, does not mean it is a consequence of that.
Errr.. didn't even read the summary, much less the BBC article did you
:
The moves follow a series of advertiser boycotts and a controversial vlog that featured an apparent suicide victim.
Also the article mentions Logan Paul often. He was still part of the Youtube Preferred programe and was only suspended AFTER the event took place. This will just make it harder for smaller content providers, who haven't published controversial videos, to get in, and won't impact the big names until AFTER they screw up royally.
I guess I'll stop... (Score:4, Interesting)
Making repair and electronic instructional videos on youtube
;).
Not that I ever made much money on it, but I gain about a 10-100 subs a month and the hope was that it would get a bit bigger and be a decent secondary income for me.
Do you plan on going somewhere else? I'm curious because if useful videos are leaving YouTube, I would like to know where I can find them.
I'm actually OK with YouTube keeping the cat videos and slime videos and all of the non-useful stuff if some other website picks up the useful videos.
Go to d.tube. Decentralized, block-chain based... Not sure if it will get much traction but if you take some viewers, and slazzy takes some viewers...
$45 signup fee (Score:2)
DTube [d.tube] relies on the Steem blockchain for authentication, and according to that blockchain's FAQ [steemit.com]: "To create an account on the blockchain, it costs STEEM tokens. When you create an account through Steemit.com, Steemit Inc. is supplying the tokens to pay the account creation fee. [...] The only way to have an account created via Steemit.com is to supply your email and phone number." If the previous holder of your email address or phone number was a Steem user, or if your phone is in an unsupported country or
Didn't know that, thanks! I just heard about d.tube for they first time ever yesterday so I wasn't at all familiar with an of the pertinent details you brought up.... It sounds like I could get a free account still.
went to check out d.tube, and ewww, need to start enabling not just their scripts, but also 3rd party scripts just for a page to not be blank.
list of scripts at first pass are
..d.tube
â¦asksteem.com
https://api.asksteem.com/ [asksteem.com]
â¦coinmarketcap.com
https://api.coinmarketcap.com/ [coinmarketcap.com]
â¦gstatic.com
â¦steemit.com
https://api.steemit.com/ [steemit.com]
See in that list, they still depend on google for stuff. Also when I have to enable a buch of 3rd party scripts, I move on.
btw, youtube only has 4, k
Making repair and electronic instructional videos on youtube
;).
Out of curiosity, did you start doing it before or after YouTube started doing advertising? And if after, was making money your original goal, or did you do it for fun?
People get funny when money is involved. I suspect that a fair number of small-time YouTubers started doing it as a hobby... and would have been happy to continue doing it that way without any pay, just the fun of making the videos and knowing that people are watching them. BUT the instant they started making any money, even a pittance, the
Making repair and electronic instructional videos on youtube
;).
Not that I ever made much money on it, but I gain about a 10-100 subs a month and the hope was that it would get a bit bigger and be a decent secondary income for me.
two criteria: at least 1,000 subscribers; and more than 4,000 hours of their content viewed by others within the past 12 months.
Why? If you are growing at the rate you state (and are as interesting as that rate implies) then you should qualify for advertising revenue in a matter of months.
Everyone except corporations or super-big channels.
My guess is that Logan Paul and any other big channel targeting tweens will get picked up on this new "paring" program since it is big enough.
Re: (Score:1)
Everyone except corporations or super-big channels.
Wow, the bar for censorship has got *REALLY* low these days.
It's not enough for google ot provide you a free platform to espouse your views. If they're not paying you OMG CENSORSHIP EVERYBODY PANIC11!!111one
Indie Music (Score:1)
A lot of indie musicians post good content on Youtube and monetize their videos. No doubt, it's a useful source of income to further their careers. The quality can be quite good, but I see a lot of subscriber counts in the hundreds. They will lose the income, even though they've done nothing wrong. This punishes a lot of people who haven't done anything wrong, because of the actions of a relatively small number of creeps and hate-filled people.
Last I check; you always needed 1000 subscribers, before you get access to make monetized videos. The new requirement is the 4000 view-hours, which seems insane.... It seems Google is trying to shut small creators out of the platform; no longer can you monetize a small YT channel because of the 4000 hours a month requirement.
Re: (Score:1)
Last I check; you always needed 1000 subscribers, before you get access to make monetized videos. The new requirement is the 4000 view-hours, which seems insane.... It seems Google is trying to shut small creators out of the platform; no longer can you monetize a small YT channel because of the 4000 hours a month requirement.
Wrong. All you needed to turn on monetization was to reach 10000 lifetime views on your channel.
The video will have an ad spoken about by the presenter as part of their video.
The ad can find the content and work direct with the content creator.
No need to have site ads and be under the control of new SJW site rules.
That real ad in the video uploaded supports the content creator directly not the site.
The more the site makes demands on the people who make the content the more other sites that respect freedom of spec and freedom after speech stat lookin
People already do that on YouTube - you get lots of videos sponsored by various companies.
The problem is,
1) You need to be an established creator with lots of views, or ad companies won't talk to you
2) It irritates viewers because they are now
A discount word mentioned that is only given for that creator to use.
The number of people who then follow the link and enter the word
It's not Google, it's the advertisers.
Before the adpocalypse happened, YouTube slapped any ad on top of any video and things were good.
The problem is that people started realizing (because the election of a certain president seems to have given legitimacy to viewpoints that at best were controversial, at worse, something generally disallo
to good to be true (Score:2)
Basically, the ad-sponsored revenue model suffer from implicit censorship through the pedestrian sensibilities of the major advertisers and this probably can't be fixed.
If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
In the modern eyeball economy, the coyote walks off the branch into space, but doesn't fall down. He just floats there on a hidden wire gathering eyeballs. Once enough eyeballs are harvested, coyote retires the hidden wires, and then all the sparrows sputter in disappointment that econo
You're right, it makes no sense. We need to find out why people are making content and uploading it to someone else's website (e.g. Youtube) for that website owner to make money on. Is it pure selflessness, or is Youtube using force or threats or blackmail to make them do it against their will?
They probably round up. So produce 3 shitty 2 minute videos every day instead of one well produced 1 hour video a week.
In theory, 1000 subscribers and 4000 view hours per year means 240 view minutes per subscriber per year. That can be satisfied if all your subscribers, say, view one 5-minute video a week.
Seems to me Yahoo is burning their seed corn (Score:3, Interesting)
If it means fewer advertisements before minor videos, great.
If they continue to have advertisements but refuse to pay the content creators, then this is just a massive greed move on their parts.
I really do look forward to Patreon and Youtube being replaced now.
Does anyone know whether video creators earn shares of YouTube Red subscription revenue
Only if you already qualify to monetize your videos via advertising.
Youtube shares a portion of the revenue from Red memberships with Youtube partners based on the amount of Watch-Time on the partners' videos by Red members.
So basically favoring the Big Guys (Score:4, Insightful)
In Defense of Youtube (Score:5, Interesting)
Then I need some new subscribers :-! (Score:1)
Goodbye $ from viral videos (Score:2)
This is not good for people hoping to monetize a viral video, or a video they hope will go viral. This is because a lot of videos with millions of views actually have far fewer followers on the creator's channel. For example, a cute cat/animal video that was shared millions of times, or something that went viral on social media, a 4k demo clip, whatever. The creator got lucky and caught a viral moment on video but chances are low that such moments can be captured reliably again, or the creator targeted sear
The more you tighten your grasp... (Score:2)
The more YouTube tightens its rules, the more people are going to find themselves on the wrong side of those rules through no fault of their own. They may survive that, but only until a competing service provider (or several) takes chunks of the uploaders they refuse to pay, and the influx of new creators dries up. Then they will decline from attrition.
RIP Vidme (Score:2)
only until a competing service provider (or several) takes chunks of the uploaders they refuse to pay
I don't see "a competing service provider" taking away YouTube's usage share as likely to happen soon, seeing as Vidme has recently gone out of business.
This is unfortunately true at present. If the opportunity seems sufficient and Google hasn't bought laws against it by then, someone will try again.
Your entire sentence was built around "wrong" and "fault", but actually makes no solid claim.
Try again.
"What you like making videos of, our advertisers no longer like. Too bad for you." Whose fault is it when the goalposts move? The party that owns the field!
YouTube becomes the cable company (Score:3, Insightful)
It matters little. (Score:1)
I am just at 3000 hours pr year and 450 views pr. day right now(11 hours pr day now).
I enabled monetization just to see what would happen and with 1000 views pr day which happened at some point, I had seen income from $1 to $4
With 450 views pr day, it was around $0.3 to $0.5 pr day
So with only 4000 hours of viewing pr year, it matters little, I am guessing 100-200$ pr year.
Now I have disabled ads again, no need to bother people with that crap for a few $ that isn't going to make any difference.
Also, I am ju
Overall I do not think that this is such a terrible move. There are enormous numbers of videos about peoples hobbies which appear to be made in the vague hope that this will make money for the creators. These videos are generally a lot less interesting than those made by people who actually want to share something.
Seeing as it is still free to post videos I do not think that the useful content will go away. Looking at the top videos that YouTube promotes and which most of the population is viewing they are
Subscribers Metric Good? (Score:2)
I hate advertising... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)