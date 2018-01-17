Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


YouTube Toughens Advert Payment Rules (bbc.com) 110

Posted by msmash from the next-up dept.
YouTube is introducing tougher requirements for video publishers who want to make money from its platform. From a report: In addition, it has said staff will manually review all clips before they are added to a premium service that pairs big brand advertisers with popular content. The moves follow a series of advertiser boycotts and a controversial vlog that featured an apparent suicide victim. One expert said that the Google-owned service had been slow to react. "Google presents the impression of acting reactively rather than proactively," said Mark Mulligan, from the consultancy Midia Research.

[...] The first part of the new strategy involves a stricter requirement that publishers must fulfil before they can make money from their uploads. Clips will no longer have adverts attached unless the publisher meets two criteria -- that they have: at least 1,000 subscribers; and more than 4,000 hours of their content viewed by others within the past 12 months.

    Patreon tried the same trick a few months ago. Jim Sterling tells in his latest video that other companies prefer to have fewer people to pay to considerable amounts of money. There has to be something, a fee or a law, that makes small payments a chore. Does anyone know any better?

    ... of Logan Paul, yet wouldn't affect Logan Paul.

    Great plan.

    Making repair and electronic instructional videos on youtube ;).

    Not that I ever made much money on it, but I gain about a 10-100 subs a month and the hope was that it would get a bit bigger and be a decent secondary income for me.

      Same here, I have some growing channels with mountain biking and nature videos. Not worth bothering if Google is going to keep eating my lunch on it.

      Do you plan on going somewhere else? I'm curious because if useful videos are leaving YouTube, I would like to know where I can find them.

      I'm actually OK with YouTube keeping the cat videos and slime videos and all of the non-useful stuff if some other website picks up the useful videos.

    • Go to d.tube. Decentralized, block-chain based... Not sure if it will get much traction but if you take some viewers, and slazzy takes some viewers...

      • DTube [d.tube] relies on the Steem blockchain for authentication, and according to that blockchain's FAQ [steemit.com]: "To create an account on the blockchain, it costs STEEM tokens. When you create an account through Steemit.com, Steemit Inc. is supplying the tokens to pay the account creation fee. [...] The only way to have an account created via Steemit.com is to supply your email and phone number." If the previous holder of your email address or phone number was a Steem user, or if your phone is in an unsupported country or

        • Didn't know that, thanks! I just heard about d.tube for they first time ever yesterday so I wasn't at all familiar with an of the pertinent details you brought up.... It sounds like I could get a free account still.

        went to check out d.tube, and ewww, need to start enabling not just their scripts, but also 3rd party scripts just for a page to not be blank.

        list of scripts at first pass are ..d.tube
        â¦asksteem.com
        https://api.asksteem.com/ [asksteem.com]
        â¦coinmarketcap.com
        https://api.coinmarketcap.com/ [coinmarketcap.com]
        â¦gstatic.com
        â¦steemit.com
        https://api.steemit.com/ [steemit.com]

        See in that list, they still depend on google for stuff. Also when I have to enable a buch of 3rd party scripts, I move on.

        btw, youtube only has 4, k

    • Making repair and electronic instructional videos on youtube ;).

      Out of curiosity, did you start doing it before or after YouTube started doing advertising? And if after, was making money your original goal, or did you do it for fun?

      People get funny when money is involved. I suspect that a fair number of small-time YouTubers started doing it as a hobby... and would have been happy to continue doing it that way without any pay, just the fun of making the videos and knowing that people are watching them. BUT the instant they started making any money, even a pittance, the

    • Making repair and electronic instructional videos on youtube ;).

      Not that I ever made much money on it, but I gain about a 10-100 subs a month and the hope was that it would get a bit bigger and be a decent secondary income for me.

      two criteria: at least 1,000 subscribers; and more than 4,000 hours of their content viewed by others within the past 12 months.

      Why? If you are growing at the rate you state (and are as interesting as that rate implies) then you should qualify for advertising revenue in a matter of months.

      • utube was about your 15 minutes of fame now its not enough. Though it was about sharing your hobby and interest because its free/easy to share. Utubes fault for making people expect money instead of being happy to share...My whole life i had to pay for how too books or buy porn and im very happy they share today but sad what im reading here too. greed is greed no matter how you dress it up

    A lot of indie musicians post good content on Youtube and monetize their videos. No doubt, it's a useful source of income to further their careers. The quality can be quite good, but I see a lot of subscriber counts in the hundreds. They will lose the income, even though they've done nothing wrong. This punishes a lot of people who haven't done anything wrong, because of the actions of a relatively small number of creeps and hate-filled people.

      Last I check; you always needed 1000 subscribers, before you get access to make monetized videos. The new requirement is the 4000 view-hours, which seems insane.... It seems Google is trying to shut small creators out of the platform; no longer can you monetize a small YT channel because of the 4000 hours a month requirement.

        Last I check; you always needed 1000 subscribers, before you get access to make monetized videos. The new requirement is the 4000 view-hours, which seems insane.... It seems Google is trying to shut small creators out of the platform; no longer can you monetize a small YT channel because of the 4000 hours a month requirement.

        Wrong. All you needed to turn on monetization was to reach 10000 lifetime views on your channel.

    If it means fewer advertisements before minor videos, great.

    If they continue to have advertisements but refuse to pay the content creators, then this is just a massive greed move on their parts.

    I really do look forward to Patreon and Youtube being replaced now.

      What YouTubers are complaining about is that YouTube has stopped running ads on their videos. You can't really say they are making money off your content if they aren't even running ads on your content.

        Does anyone know whether video creators earn shares of YouTube Red subscription revenue, even if those creators can't or don't run ads? I've been wanting an answer to this ever since Red was launched, and it's an even more important question now that channels with fewer than 1000 subscribers can't run ads. Although I never want ads on my videos, I would like to receive income from Red subscribers.

          Does anyone know whether video creators earn shares of YouTube Red subscription revenue

          Only if you already qualify to monetize your videos via advertising.

          Youtube shares a portion of the revenue from Red memberships with Youtube partners based on the amount of Watch-Time on the partners' videos by Red members.

            Right, but (a), can you turn off ads but keep on Red revenue, and (b), can channels who no longer qualify for ads still get Red revenue?

        That's not true. If I make a video and someone discovers it outside of youtube (via search or share), now that person who might not normally have been attracted to youtube at that moment is now there. Once there they could watch endless amounts of YouTube Suggested videos from other creators that do have ads enabled. My content could easily bring in new customers for google to monetize in other ways and I get nothing.
    • They're cashing in. They'd rather have a few big accounts than thousands of little ones. It's also part of Youtube's war on independent journalism which produced such undesirable results in the last election. Keep the power concentrated where it can be trusted: in the hands of powerful media corporations. Starve the independent creators who get out there and report inconvenient stories.

    over the little ones and turning YT more into online television. Which is the direction they've been wanting to go anyway.

    They aren't stopping anyone from posting videos. They are still hosting videos for people for free. That isn't changing. When YouTube started there were no ads, and nobody was getting paid, yet people still made videos. What's happening now is Youtube is transitioning to whitelisting and away from blacklisting so it's easier to control what videos to run ads on. If I had to guess, there is way more to it than just making sure the video is "appropriate.". Obviously this has a negative effect on a large amount of people and maybe changes the quality of YouTube as a whole. But people forget, YouTube changed a lot initially when people started making money from videos in the first place. Whatever dropoff in quality of content has already happened. It became less and less about what YOU want to post, and more about getting clicks. But from YouTube's standpoint, they are still providing the same general service they provided from the beginning. People are still going to upload videos, paid or not. The biggest concern is will YouTube start making non monetized videos harder and harder to find.
    • I have a number of videos on YouTube going back years. My monetized videos get views regularly and their analytics shows that they are the result of searches and/or recommendations by YouTube. My non-monetized videos, just as old, have not had a view in years from YouTube's promotion or searches. If I search for them they are many pages deep whereas the monetized ones rank near the top when I look for them. I may as well put them on my web sites directly using html5 tags, it's easier.
  • For my new, raw tech channel: http://youtube.com/renerebe [youtube.com] anyone? ;-)

  • This is not good for people hoping to monetize a viral video, or a video they hope will go viral. This is because a lot of videos with millions of views actually have far fewer followers on the creator's channel. For example, a cute cat/animal video that was shared millions of times, or something that went viral on social media, a 4k demo clip, whatever. The creator got lucky and caught a viral moment on video but chances are low that such moments can be captured reliably again, or the creator targeted sear

  • The more YouTube tightens its rules, the more people are going to find themselves on the wrong side of those rules through no fault of their own. They may survive that, but only until a competing service provider (or several) takes chunks of the uploaders they refuse to pay, and the influx of new creators dries up. Then they will decline from attrition.

    • only until a competing service provider (or several) takes chunks of the uploaders they refuse to pay

      I don't see "a competing service provider" taking away YouTube's usage share as likely to happen soon, seeing as Vidme has recently gone out of business.

        This is unfortunately true at present. If the opportunity seems sufficient and Google hasn't bought laws against it by then, someone will try again.

      The more YouTube tightens its rules, the more people are going to find themselves on the unprofitable side of those rules through no fault of their own or anyone else's.

      Your entire sentence was built around "wrong" and "fault", but actually makes no solid claim.

      Try again.

        "What you like making videos of, our advertisers no longer like. Too bad for you." Whose fault is it when the goalposts move? The party that owns the field!

    After becoming successful and killing the cable companies using the sweat and labor of thousands of small video creators, Susan and her cohorts have decided to slap those same loyal and hardworking creators in the face and shut them out of what they created over many years and BECOME a cable company (the most hated businesses in the country) and only cater to their advertiser's and a few select channel's desires. This is a direction that they have been on for awhile now with their subscription and cable channel offerings and incremental impediments to their creative base. The company that used to say "Do no evil" has completed its transformation into that evil. Time to replace them. They have nothing to offer anymore.

  • I am just at 3000 hours pr year and 450 views pr. day right now(11 hours pr day now).
    I enabled monetization just to see what would happen and with 1000 views pr day which happened at some point, I had seen income from $1 to $4
    With 450 views pr day, it was around $0.3 to $0.5 pr day
    So with only 4000 hours of viewing pr year, it matters little, I am guessing 100-200$ pr year.
    Now I have disabled ads again, no need to bother people with that crap for a few $ that isn't going to make any difference.

    Also, I am ju

    • Overall I do not think that this is such a terrible move. There are enormous numbers of videos about peoples hobbies which appear to be made in the vague hope that this will make money for the creators. These videos are generally a lot less interesting than those made by people who actually want to share something.

      Seeing as it is still free to post videos I do not think that the useful content will go away. Looking at the top videos that YouTube promotes and which most of the population is viewing they are

  • I subscribe to no channels, because I don't want distracting alerts. But there are channels I regularly browse for anything interesting. So I don't think it's fair to judge a channel's worth by its subscriber count.

      I am subscribed to a couple hundred channels and don't get alerts. I know several people that have YouTube accounts that don't have that problem.

        How do you know that something new is available? What alerts are on by default, and which have you switched off?
  • I hate advertising so I only watch YouTube videos that advertisers won't touch with a 10-ft pole. I only subscribe to the controversial channels who've been demonetized, and have been known to send them contributions now and then.

