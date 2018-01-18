Microsoft Tries To Write the Book On AI (axios.com) 28
When it comes to the ethics and impact of artificial intelligence, Microsoft is literally trying to write the book. From a report: The Future Computed: Artificial Intelligence and its Role in Society is being made available in digital form tonight, with a forward from longtime lawyer Brad Smith and AI/Research chief Harry Shum. Why it matters: Now is the time when a lot of key decisions are being made about how AI will work and the rules that will govern its development. But the discussion has largely been taking place within the tech sector. Axios chatted with Smith and Shum about the book, AI in general and the questions we all should be grappling with. So, why write a book? Smith: There has been a lot of discussion in the tech sector, as you know. But we think that there's an important role to play in trying to take what the tech sector is talking about and broadening the dialogue.
Why not have an AI write the book? (Score:2)
They also tried to write the book on networking (Score:4, Insightful)
Microsoft also tried to write the book on networking and ended up retro-fitting their stuff with some flaws in performance when going over tcp-ip.
Re: (Score:1)
Dude, let go of the MS-bashing already. That is SO 20th century!
21st century: MS == good, Google == bad
Re: (Score:2)
Now where is the fun in that?
Microsoft AI to the Rescue (Score:2)
MS AI Bot: Hi there, I see you are perplexed about life, could I suggest some Microsoft software to make you happy and enjoyable.
Poor Meat Sack: Nah, I can choose my own software.
MS AIB: I do not believe you are considering all my possibilities, I will send you our latest to use and become enjoyable.
PMS: I'm fine, now leave me alone.
MS AIB: It is my function you make you enjoyable, your entire house reports to me...if you catch my drift.
PMS: Noooooo...I'm tearing out all MS Crapware, you will never have a p
"Broadening the dialog" (Score:3)
No thanks. Keep the lawyers as far away as possible and things will turn out just fine.
The only book MS is qualified to write (Score:3)
The story of MS BOB, Windows ME, Windows CE, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10.
(Yes, I know BOB was not truly a stand alone OS, but technically neither was Windows ME.
Re: (Score:2)
There was a software engineering textbook that was published by Microsoft, I can't remember the name of it off the top of my head... but it actually had some pretty solid software design principles in it.
Just saying.... not everything that they make is inherently shit. Sure, it might give justification to be skeptical, but they've produced the occasional real gem as well... at least when it comes to book publishing, in my experience.
Re: (Score:1)
Code Complete by Steve McConnell is probably what you're referring to.
I'd buy it (Score:3)
If MS has shown one thing consistently, then how NOT to do something. Buy the book, do the opposite of whatever they tell you to do, be successful!