Amazon Picks 20 Finalists For 'HQ2' Second Headquarters Location

bigpat writes: Amazon took in hundreds of proposals and narrowed it down to twenty places for its "second" headquarters, with up to 50,000 new jobs promised in the next 15 years and millions of square feet of office and research space. The cities include: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County, Maryland, Nashville, Newark, NJ, New York City, Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Toronto and Washington D.C. Amazon said that it will now work with the candidate locations to examine their proposals more closely and request additional information to "evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate our hiring plans as well as benefit our employees and the local community." The company said it would make its decision later in 2018.
I don't understand why anyone would want their city to win this. Your taxes will go up to bring in Amazon, and that gets you... what?
The way the EU has structured things, with incentives for relocation being illegal, seems far superior.
It brings in jobs, and the workers pay taxes. At least that's the theory.
Well, it's not secret. They post videos of their new robots (I'm guessing once the patents are issued).
But that's not relevant to this particular topic. This Amazon facility is for the engineers, not the supply chain workers.
Even fully automated systems require a fair amount of human oversight and intervention. And it doesn't much change the support needs for the office, like power or supplies or shipping providers.
It is complicated.
Much of the time, the revenue that the city 'loses' is revenue that otherwise wouldn't exist. A company either would pay, say 20 million in taxes under 'normal' rules, but arrange to only pay 3 million, it is said they 'gave' them 17 million dollars. However the alternative for the city was not 20 million, it was 0 (or maybe from alternative taxpayers, but for many of these places they got enough empty space that amazon does not exactly bump other more profitable companies out.
It brings in jobs, and the workers pay taxes. At least that's the theory.
As someone who pays state income and sales taxes, I assure you it is no theory.
Even if you give a company a lot of tax breaks there is by necessity a TON of revenue brought to a region that has any large company. It's not just the workers, but all of the support that goes into a large office - construction, office supplies, cleaning, etc.
On top of that a few larger businesses generally attract other businesses to the region as well. It has a halo effect when a large company someplace well enough to set up a large office there,
This is the same, lame argument that is used by politicians who want to build stadiums for their high-net-worth donors.
Jobs that are paid for by revenue from outside the area are a net plus for the local economy.
At the very least, having Amazon jobs in your state means that the money your citizens are paying to Amazon will go back into the local economy.
how are taxes going to go up when it's going to increase the tax base? it's not like cities pay cash to amazon. they give them tax breaks and it's not like the taxes would have been collected without amazon
Some of the cities/states are offering transferable/refundable tax credits. That's a fancy way of paying cash. And those property taxes would have been gathered otherwise. The land would be worth less than when Amazon had a headquarters on it, but it would be taxed.
Plus, some of these cities are promising serious cash outlays on infrastructure... Amazon specific infrastructure.
Cities are run by politicians who understand the political coin gained by attracting business and creating jobs for their voting citizens.
Many (most) municipalities I've lived in and around have an economic development fund tied to sales tax receipts and the hotel/motel tax that salts away money to attract/convince business to relocate to their locale.
This is typically in addition to tax breaks and credits that companies shop themselves about for.
I've often wonder the same damn thing. When the population of an area increases, property values and incomes increase, and there's more economic activity, shouldn't economies of scale kick in and taxes go down? Nope, they never do. They go up. The only explanation I can come up with is that government has negative efficiency.
I don't understand why anyone would want their city to win this. Your taxes will go up to bring in Amazon, and that gets you... what?
Because... they're going to spend billions of dollars wherever they settle, and there will be thousands of jobs. And those people will be buying lunch, hiring plumbers, paying oceans of income and property taxes, and otherwise bumping up the regional economy in a huge way. To say nothing of the local contractors, vendors and other service providers who will along for the ride. I can't think of too many cities that wouldn't want that boost in their local economies and the ability it brings to attract a thousand other businesses into the same orbit.
The way the EU has structured things, with incentives for relocation being illegal, seems far superior.
And it's exactly that sort of control over your town's choices and economic life that makes many people absolutely recoil at the notion of EU-style nanny statism.
Most of EU has parliments (Score:3)
All systems of government protect the interests of the wealthy, just as all government is inherently corrupt. The privilege of a modern western democracy over every other sort of government in all eras is that you really can vote in the change, if you are able to galvanize the masses in great enough numbers. Malaise is your enemy, especially when the citizens enjoy decent, fruitful lives.
The US is a representative republic, and though the popular vote doesn't always reflect the winner in the Presidential
Yeah, they *talked* about it, but that did not happen. No one wanted to be the fellow who wanted to throw their state's votes against the will of their voters. They wanted to grumble about what a terrible thing it was, but not actually have any consequences of those thoughts.
If the state's popular votes were 60% for candidate A and 40% for candidate B, but the electors then vote 100% for candidate A, then about 40% of them are not "voting in lockstep with the State's respective popular votes".
. . . I'm a little disappointed that they are choosing a city for their new HQ.
I would have preferred something more obscenely, conspicuously techie, like on a floating barge in the middle of the Pacific Bermuda Triangle. Or at the bottom of an abandoned mine shaft, housing long term nuclear particle detection experiment.
They may not go up as much as you think. Will have to build new schools and roads, but Amazon employees and their housing arrangements will broaden the tax base. Will also increase demand for housing, which will drive up appraised values, which further mitigates the need to raise rates. Now, you're still paying more when your appraisal goes up, but usually that reflects an increase in the actual market value. So Amazon arriving means m
I want Amazon to come to where I live because of the effect on property values. All of those people making 100K+/year should easily increase my home price by 20% if not more.
I can then sell at the top of the market and move someplace cheaper where I don't need 100K/year to get by.
Kinda jumping the gun on Texas there. Still a few more years before that flips.
I wonder why? You red-state folks seem to [sic] warm and welcoming...
In my experience, the people you meet in most red states are wildly more affable, warm, friendly, and polite than most you'll meet in the increasingly effete, shrill, divisive, identity-politics-obsessed wastelands of political-correctness-paralyzed lands of blue. Your comments is a sure sign that you never get out of your holier-than-thou bubble and echo chamber. Give it a try, you might be pleasantly surprised that the people you hate are actually a lot nicer than the people you feel you're supposed to like because they vote the way you do.
In my experience, the people you meet in most red states are wildly more affable, warm, friendly, and polite than most you'll meet in the increasingly effete, shrill, divisive, identity-politics-obsessed wastelands of political-correctness-paralyzed lands of blue.
...as long as your skin is the same color as theirs.
Your comments is a sure sign that you never get out of your holier-than-thou bubble and echo chamber. Give it a try, you might be pleasantly surprised that the people you hate are actually a lot nicer than the people you feel you're supposed to like because they vote the way you do.
And that's how you got Trump. We voted for him because of people like you.
As someone who grew up in small towns amongst different red-states, my experience has been that the politeness is because of societal pressure, not any desire from the people in general to be courteous. You greet every person and wave and say thanks not because you know the person or are happy to see them or appreciate something they did, but because it's the expectation. This is how you get phrases like "Bless your heart [wikipedia.org]".
It's also my experience
I agree. Those places probably won't even work the required 16 hours a day Mon-Thu much less the 12 hours required Fri-Sun.
When I google Seattle hundreds, this is what I get
http://seattlerefined.com/life... [seattlerefined.com]
I don't see a problem with that at all.
Please, NOT Chicago! (Score:2)
Giving this to Chicago allows the politicians to claim their reckless spending is working (it isn't), and it means that the sales taxes we pay on items purchased from Amazon go from the low "state rate" to the outrageous Chicago/Cook County rates.
If central location to areas served is key, Chicago is gonna win. If pleasant and pretty place, Nashville. If angering Trump, Atlanta. If kissing federal butt, DC.
I'm Glad We Lost Out (Score:2)
Why did Ottawa even apply? The city doesn't even respect the criteria set by Amazon.
Ottawa itself doesn't have the population but with the city across the river, Gatineau, it passes the threshold. The two cities are known as the National Capital Region. If the Ottawa River wasn't the boundary between the provinces of Ontario and Quebec the two cities would probably be one city. Many people in one city work and live in the other. Ottawa also has a history of high-tech businesses. Many business are smaller now but Nortel and JDS Uniphase used to have a big presence in the city so we can han
By your logic, Seattle would benefit if every employer left town whose "product" is not directly tied to Seattle residents and whose workforce is disproportionately high-income. So, like, Detroit.
Amazon said that it will now work with the candidate locations to examine their proposals more closely and request additional information to "evaluate
In other words, it will pitch them against each other in a race to the bottom for tax breaks and other "incentives".
It disgusts me so much when countries or counties think they are in a competition against each other. That mindset is what created 0.01% tax havens. There is just something the wrong way around when governments compete to please a corporation.
Better Amazon than a sports stadium. But I'd rather have the money spent on infrastructure and then businesses choose based on the infrastructure. That way the whole population benefits from the improved roads, transit, education, water, parks, etc. Each city will concentrate on different things.
Please please please keep them out of Los Angeles! We already don't have housing for the people that live here.
Yeah— it seems like a very odd list with more than half the locations completely unworkable. NY/Philly (3), DC (3), LA, Chicago, and even Denver seem almost impossible to work effectively. I see the logic of Dallas/Austin, and Atlanta. I think Indy would be a great city for it, as might Nashville— but my money would be on Columbus; it is the hub of their air operations.
Or Toronto to piss off/on Trump.
Denver native here, and while there is *STRONG* local opposition to bringing a fucking huge tax leech into our city, what exactly makes Denver 'unworkable'? We have like the 2nd or 3rd busiest airport in the country in terms of total flights, our politics are largely inoffensive to all but the most extreme on either side (and there's always Boulder and The Springs if you need to sate them) and there are likely sites to the North, East, and South of the city proper that allow for both the highly paid talent
I was expecting to see Luxembourg, Monaco, Gibraltar, Nicosia, The Nobodyknowswheretheyare Islands
