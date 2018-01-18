Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Amazon Picks 20 Finalists For 'HQ2' Second Headquarters Location (nbcnews.com) 100

Posted by BeauHD from the price-is-right dept.
bigpat writes: Amazon took in hundreds of proposals and narrowed it down to twenty places for its "second" headquarters, with up to 50,000 new jobs promised in the next 15 years and millions of square feet of office and research space. The cities include: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County, Maryland, Nashville, Newark, NJ, New York City, Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Toronto and Washington D.C. Amazon said that it will now work with the candidate locations to examine their proposals more closely and request additional information to "evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership that can accommodate our hiring plans as well as benefit our employees and the local community." The company said it would make its decision later in 2018.

  • I don't understand why cities compete (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @07:49PM (#55957033)

    I don't understand why anyone would want their city to win this. Your taxes will go up to bring in Amazon, and that gets you... what?

    The way the EU has structured things, with incentives for relocation being illegal, seems far superior.

    • Re:I don't understand why cities compete (Score:5, Insightful)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @07:50PM (#55957043) Homepage Journal

      It brings in jobs, and the workers pay taxes. At least that's the theory.

      • That's the excuse (Score:4, Insightful)

        by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @08:14PM (#55957197)
        the reason is bribes, which are essentially legal here in the form of Political Action Committees, campaign donations and jobs handed out after completion of a term in office. If we were sane we'd regulate PACs, only let people donate to candidates they can vote for and even then limit the amounts and give anyone who served a significant public office a pension for life and require them to retired without owning stock.

      • Not a theory (Score:5, Informative)

        by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @08:54PM (#55957381)

        It brings in jobs, and the workers pay taxes. At least that's the theory.

        As someone who pays state income and sales taxes, I assure you it is no theory.

        Even if you give a company a lot of tax breaks there is by necessity a TON of revenue brought to a region that has any large company. It's not just the workers, but all of the support that goes into a large office - construction, office supplies, cleaning, etc.

        On top of that a few larger businesses generally attract other businesses to the region as well. It has a halo effect when a large company someplace well enough to set up a large office there,

      • This is the same, lame argument that is used by politicians who want to build stadiums for their high-net-worth donors.

      • Re: I don't understand why cities compete (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Jobs that are paid for by revenue from outside the area are a net plus for the local economy.

        At the very least, having Amazon jobs in your state means that the money your citizens are paying to Amazon will go back into the local economy.

    • how are taxes going to go up when it's going to increase the tax base? it's not like cities pay cash to amazon. they give them tax breaks and it's not like the taxes would have been collected without amazon

      • Some of the cities/states are offering transferable/refundable tax credits. That's a fancy way of paying cash. And those property taxes would have been gathered otherwise. The land would be worth less than when Amazon had a headquarters on it, but it would be taxed.

        Plus, some of these cities are promising serious cash outlays on infrastructure... Amazon specific infrastructure.

        • Cities are run by politicians who understand the political coin gained by attracting business and creating jobs for their voting citizens.

          Many (most) municipalities I've lived in and around have an economic development fund tied to sales tax receipts and the hotel/motel tax that salts away money to attract/convince business to relocate to their locale.

          This is typically in addition to tax breaks and credits that companies shop themselves about for.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by msauve ( 701917 )
        "how are taxes going to go up when it's going to increase the tax base?"

        I've often wonder the same damn thing. When the population of an area increases, property values and incomes increase, and there's more economic activity, shouldn't economies of scale kick in and taxes go down? Nope, they never do. They go up. The only explanation I can come up with is that government has negative efficiency.
    • Toronto didn't offer any incentives or tax breaks. That's why the thinking is that Toronto is the favourite, unless one of the American cities ponies up enough to overcome the advantages that Toronto naturally has, e.g., it's not in Trumplandia.

    • Re:I don't understand why cities compete (Score:5, Interesting)

      by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Thursday January 18, 2018 @08:05PM (#55957147)

      I don't understand why anyone would want their city to win this. Your taxes will go up to bring in Amazon, and that gets you... what?

      Because... they're going to spend billions of dollars wherever they settle, and there will be thousands of jobs. And those people will be buying lunch, hiring plumbers, paying oceans of income and property taxes, and otherwise bumping up the regional economy in a huge way. To say nothing of the local contractors, vendors and other service providers who will along for the ride. I can't think of too many cities that wouldn't want that boost in their local economies and the ability it brings to attract a thousand other businesses into the same orbit.

      The way the EU has structured things, with incentives for relocation being illegal, seems far superior.

      And it's exactly that sort of control over your town's choices and economic life that makes many people absolutely recoil at the notion of EU-style nanny statism.

    • which are much better systems of Democracy. Our system was built from the ground up to protect the interests of the wealthy (especially land owners, but mostly because at the time being wealthy meant owning lots of land). We're not really a democracy [bbc.com]. We've got dozens and dozens of systems in place to make it so we look like one but at the end of the day the laws don't reflect popular opinion. Heck, our head of State lost the popular vote by 3 _million_.... And that's just one example. There's our Senate, b

      • All systems of government protect the interests of the wealthy, just as all government is inherently corrupt. The privilege of a modern western democracy over every other sort of government in all eras is that you really can vote in the change, if you are able to galvanize the masses in great enough numbers. Malaise is your enemy, especially when the citizens enjoy decent, fruitful lives.

        The US is a representative republic, and though the popular vote doesn't always reflect the winner in the Presidential

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by spitzak ( 4019 )

          If the state's popular votes were 60% for candidate A and 40% for candidate B, but the electors then vote 100% for candidate A, then about 40% of them are not "voting in lockstep with the State's respective popular votes".

    • . . . I'm a little disappointed that they are choosing a city for their new HQ.

      I would have preferred something more obscenely, conspicuously techie, like on a floating barge in the middle of the Pacific Bermuda Triangle. Or at the bottom of an abandoned mine shaft, housing long term nuclear particle detection experiment.

    • Your taxes will go up to bring in Amazon, and that gets you... what?

      They may not go up as much as you think. Will have to build new schools and roads, but Amazon employees and their housing arrangements will broaden the tax base. Will also increase demand for housing, which will drive up appraised values, which further mitigates the need to raise rates. Now, you're still paying more when your appraisal goes up, but usually that reflects an increase in the actual market value. So Amazon arriving means m

    • I want Amazon to come to where I live because of the effect on property values. All of those people making 100K+/year should easily increase my home price by 20% if not more.

      I can then sell at the top of the market and move someplace cheaper where I don't need 100K/year to get by.

  • Giving this to Chicago allows the politicians to claim their reckless spending is working (it isn't), and it means that the sales taxes we pay on items purchased from Amazon go from the low "state rate" to the outrageous Chicago/Cook County rates.

    • If central location to areas served is key, Chicago is gonna win. If pleasant and pretty place, Nashville. If angering Trump, Atlanta. If kissing federal butt, DC.

    • I don't know about Chicago proper, but McDonalds just vacated their ~80 acre campus in the Oak Brook. Looks like a pretty fancy place, but who knows if it'll be fancy enough for Amazon.
  • Native Detroiter here, and I'm glad we didn't make the cut. At first I was somewhat excited that we might possibly land the second HQ (our biggest strength was being close to Canada, make of that what you will), but the more I read about what cities who try and land these mega factories or HQs have to give up in return the more I thought it was a bad idea. Not only do you have to bend over backwards in tax breaks, but the jobs created never make up for what had to be given up. It's true that Amazon is far l

  • disgusting (Score:2)

    by Tom ( 822 )

    Amazon said that it will now work with the candidate locations to examine their proposals more closely and request additional information to "evaluate

    In other words, it will pitch them against each other in a race to the bottom for tax breaks and other "incentives".

    It disgusts me so much when countries or counties think they are in a competition against each other. That mindset is what created 0.01% tax havens. There is just something the wrong way around when governments compete to please a corporation.

    • Better Amazon than a sports stadium. But I'd rather have the money spent on infrastructure and then businesses choose based on the infrastructure. That way the whole population benefits from the improved roads, transit, education, water, parks, etc. Each city will concentrate on different things.

  • Please please please keep them out of Los Angeles! We already don't have housing for the people that live here.

    • Yeah— it seems like a very odd list with more than half the locations completely unworkable. NY/Philly (3), DC (3), LA, Chicago, and even Denver seem almost impossible to work effectively. I see the logic of Dallas/Austin, and Atlanta. I think Indy would be a great city for it, as might Nashville— but my money would be on Columbus; it is the hub of their air operations.

      Or Toronto to piss off/on Trump.

      • Denver native here, and while there is *STRONG* local opposition to bringing a fucking huge tax leech into our city, what exactly makes Denver 'unworkable'? We have like the 2nd or 3rd busiest airport in the country in terms of total flights, our politics are largely inoffensive to all but the most extreme on either side (and there's always Boulder and The Springs if you need to sate them) and there are likely sites to the North, East, and South of the city proper that allow for both the highly paid talent

  • My money's on one of these: Austin, Boston, Denver, New York City, Northern Virginia, Toronto, Washington D.C.

  • I was expecting to see Luxembourg, Monaco, Gibraltar, Nicosia, The Nobodyknowswheretheyare Islands ...

  • They can't really offer tax breaks, Trump would go ballistic if Amazon chose a city outside of the USA and the income taxes are higher. Health care costs would be a lot lower and corporate tax is slightly lower that doesn't make up for the lack of other breaks and the higher income tax on employees. Plus it would be pretty brave of Amazon to choose a city outside of the USA and a real slap at Trump.

