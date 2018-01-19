BMW's Apple CarPlay Annual Fee is Next-level Gouging (cnet.com) 97
BMW announced this week that the company plans to shift Apple CarPlay infotainment support from a one-time fee to a subscription service. Tim Stevens, writing about the implications of the move for CNET: While GM and other manufacturers happily include Apple's CarPlay service for free even on their most attainable models, BMW and plenty of others have levied upgrade fees to enable CarPlay, or bundled the service inside pricey packages of widgets you may or may not want. That, sadly, is par for this margin-rich golf course, but when we learned this week that BMW would change from a single, up-front fee to an annual fee, in my mind that changed everything. Instead of a one-time, $300 fee, starting on 2019 models BMW will charge $80 annually for the privilege of accessing Apple's otherwise totally free CarPlay service. You do get the first year free, much like your friendly neighborhood dealer of another sort, but after that it's pay up or have your Lightning cable metaphorically snipped.
On the surface this is pretty offensive, and it seemed like something must be driving this. The official word from BMW is that this is a change that will save many (perhaps most) BMW owners money. Indeed, the vehicle segments where BMW plays are notorious for short-term leases, and those owning the car for only a few years will save money over that one-time $300. But still, the notion of paying annually for something that's free rubbed me the wrong way. And, based on the feedback we saw from the article, it rubbed a lot of you the wrong way, too.
Hey, centuries ago called. News papers, news broadcasts, and news websites contain, and have contained for decades editorial content. This is nothing new, or nefarious. The headline calls out that this is a commentary piece, not a news piece.
If you drive a BMW you can afford it (Score:1)
Oh no, a whole $80 a month! I bet you spend four times that on an oil change.
Are you kidding me? The ones with the pre-owned ones are the ones selling an extra body part. They are the ones stuck with all the out of warranty repairs!
So what? They can pony up the fee if they want CarPlay and a BMW. If they object to the fee that much, they can opt against buying the car. Their choice. If this is really that much of a problem, then BMWs will take a hit in the used market, and not hold their prices as well. There's plenty of other cars on the market, and they don't charge this fee.
I think this move by BMW is just fine. If it works out, they'll make more profit. If it doesn't, they'll learn the hard way. Considering the people who
What the... (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:What the... (Score:5, Informative)
Carplay isn't a service. It's a pair of software programs, one runs in your car - the other on your phone. Bizarre. BMW must want their customers to switch to Android, maybe they have an investment in Google or one of the Android handset manufacturers.
They charge the monthly fee for Android Auto too.
Android Auto is absolutely worthless. Just throwing that out there. All I want is:
1) My phone's display to be shown on my car's touch screen, and the car's touch screen to work for controlling my phone. I don't need an app integrating vehicle information or controls into this. The only other requirement is that I have a way to toggle between Android Auto and the car's regular display and controls.
2) The audio to work like it already does. (Actually, I'd like to get my car's audio but interrupted with
Re: (Score:3)
That's it. Don't give me a different interface. Don't lock out features or apps. Don't throw me into a dedicated mode on my phone.
I have a better one for you: Don't use a shitty interface that demands a lot of attention while you're using your car.
Dear Google,
On behalf of all the road users around sexconker please continue to not give him what he wants. We thank you for it.
Signed,
The luckily still alive because sexconker hasn't killed us yet.
Don't place ****** restrictions on ****. Just make it ******* work so I can have Google Maps on my ******* car's screen.
Excuse me, young man! Is it really necessary for you to cuss so much?
Which is only true if the automaker provides a cord ending in a Lightning connector. If they just have a USB socket and tell you to BYO Lightning cable, that fee vanishes as well.
E
In Italy they forbid drivers to talk during the ride. They need their hands on the wheel!
I can talk on my phone while driving just fine, with both hands on the wheel. They invented this thing called a "speakerphone" ages ago, along with something called "Bluetooth".
CarPlay / Android Auto are just (Score:2)
Carplay isn't a service. It's a pair of software programs, one runs in your car - the other on your phone. Bizarre. BMW must want their customers to switch to Android, maybe they have an investment in Google or one of the Android handset manufacturers.
Actually the head end has very little software, it's just like a hardware VNC. The UI is entirely dependent on iOS or Android. It also means bug fixes and enhancements to the UI come with OS updates.
For BMW to charge $80/mo is pure larceny.
If they can disable it if your don't pay the fee there must be some sort of service running in the background.
If you don't like it don't buy it (Score:2)
You have to pay for BMW Assist and navigation updates too. If you don't like it don't buy the car. It's easy.
You have to pay for BMW Assist and navigation updates too. If you don't like it don't buy the car. It's easy.
That's ok. I didn't.
You have to pay for BMW Assist and navigation updates too. If you don't like it don't buy the car. It's easy.
That's ok. I didn't.
I bet you use turn signals, you loser.
You have to pay for BMW Assist and navigation updates too. If you don't like it don't buy the car. It's easy.
That's ok. I didn't.
I bet you use turn signals, you loser.
I stick to straight roads.
First year free, like BMW assist.
But, they shouldn't be charging for the software upfront like that.
Why not? If you don't like their fees and policies, then don't buy a BMW. There's absolutely no shortage of other automakers out there to buy from, and they don't do this.
I say, more power to them. BMW buyers are likely to not care much about a $80/year fee, so BMW might as well soak them for whatever they can get out of them.
There's only one problem with that. Apple has already demonstrated that when they add a customer-hostile change to their lineup, other manufacturers will follow suit. eg: Fixed batteries, no headphone jack, etc.
Everyone laughed at Apple. But then everyone started copying, including the manufacturers that initially laughed, like Google.
This seems to me to be a very similar narrow-end-of-the-wedge kind of thing. Unless there's a very vocal and hostile response to this, I am willing to bet that other manu
Boycott carplay (Score:1)
Carmakers and customers should boycott Apple Carplay. We do not need an Apple Tax on our cars.
Re:Boycott carplay (Score:4, Informative)
This isn't Apple - they don't charge for CarPlay. I don't pay anything extra for it in my Kia.
This isn't Apple - they don't charge for CarPlay. I don't pay anything extra for it in my Kia.
See my comment above. The article says that BMW is claiming this is a flowdown of an Apple fee.
It's not Apple charging this recurring fee.. it's BMW. No other car maker (that I know of) does this or intends to.
Idiot for buying a BMW (Score:1, Insightful)
Germans tend to over-engineer things and jump on all the latest tech, and Japanese tend to be very conservative and wait a while. So the Japanese cars usually aren't as cutting-edge as the German or even American cars.
The main problem with Japanese cars is that their infotainment tech is usually behind the others. Mazda and Toyota don't even have CarPlay or Android Auto available on their systems. The Germans have probably been doing infotainment longer than anyone else, so their systems are usually tout
Have you ever seen the cost of repairing anything on a BMW?
Oh, you took it to a non-BWM approved place for an oil change once? There goes your warranty.
"Oh, you took it to a non-BWM approved place for an oil change once? There goes your warranty."
In the United States, that's illegal. They can't force you to use the dealer for service nor can they force you to use OEM parts.
You’d be stupid for buying a BMW anyway. Nothing wrong with a luxury car, but “German Engineering” has an abysmal record of reliability and high maintenance. BMW knows they can stick it to the suckers.
I really don't understand where BMW is going with this move. It's really got to piss off their car buyers, or they'll just do what I used to do before CarPlay - just put the phone on a mount, and use it directly with voice commands and the occasional tap. Which will result in more crashes, I'm sure.
A real dick move by BMW.
You’d be stupid for buying a BMW anyway. Nothing wrong with a luxury car, but “German Engineering” has an abysmal record of reliability and high maintenance. BMW knows they can stick it to the suckers.
I really don't understand where BMW is going with this move. It's really got to piss off their car buyers, or they'll just do what I used to do before CarPlay - just put the phone on a mount, and use it directly with voice commands and the occasional tap. Which will result in more crashes, I'm sure.
It's going to piss off the 1% of potential customers. The other 99% don't give a shit. They're already being ripped off buying an overpriced car, $80/year isn't shit to the average BMW owner. BMW knows this, which is why they're doing it.
A real dick move by BMW.
That dick move is being done everywhere. You'll soon be paying a monthly subscription model for smart TV, iFridge, e-Oven, and smart car. You won't own any software running on the gutted phablet-puter of the future. Everything will run in the cloud, and you'll pay the
BMW cars with CarPlay capability still retains BMW's existing smartphone interface. If you don't subscribe to CarPlay you can still use bluetooth integration or connect the phone via USB and get playlists, album art, siri with the steering wheel, etc.
I'm guessing it will play out a bit like the TiVo on DirecTV situation. By the time they had worked out the TiVo HD DVR solution, the "native" DVR was feature-rich enough few could justify the cost premium. And that's not saying that TiVo wasn't better, i
Nothing wrong with a luxury car, but “German Engineering” has an abysmal record of reliability and high maintenance
This is a relatively recent trend in the industry. It used to be widely known as a safe bet to buy a German, beaten only by some select Japanese cars for reliability. Alas...
Peanuts compared to the overall cost of ownership (Score:1)
Gouging is the dealer charging $500 to code and install a new battery, or $1000/axle to have the brakes done. The people complaining about this don't have BMWs.
Have you ever seen a rich person not bitching and moaning when he was supposed to pay a nickel extra?
You don't get rich by indiscriminately squandering your money...
Buy Audi or something else, speak with your wallet (Score:3)
All new Audis have CarPlay support. My A4 has a CarPlay and supports Android Auto too.
Other luxury brands that also have it without a recurring fee:
https://www.apple.com/ios/carp... [apple.com]
Mercedes
Volvo
Alfa Romeo
Porsche
Lincoln
Cadillac
Bentley
Astin Martin
Just don't buy a BMW -- the other brands are generally better cars anyway. Audis are awesome.
You apparently need to go and sit in a Volvo. They are most definitely luxury cars, at least on a par with Audi and BMW, though not on a par with Porsche and Bentley.
Just shut up and drive. (Score:1, Insightful)
So no radios, either? Or AC/heaters? Those are much more distracting (more buttons, below my touch screen and requires eyes off the road) than CarPlay.
Were you aware that multiple stations are available by turning the dial? And that there's no problem with making this adjustment while driving?
Turn off all the 'entertainment center' bullshit.
Yeah, you tell 'em! Drive in complete silence, that'll make everything perfect. Better put those kids, spouses, and pets in the trunk too, don't want them distracting you.
A car should not be a lifestyle choice, it should be transportation.
And you better not get one damn bit of enjoyment out of driving your car either. This is an exercise in utility, you're not allowed to make this experience more bearable.
Quit being spoiled babies that need a bunch of toys.
Quit worrying about how other people live their lives, and I bet yours will improve too.
Not Even Leases (Score:2)
I'm not sure even leases come out ahead here. Although the lessee doesn't get the full value of carplay over the lifetime of the vehicle, they also don't pay for the entire vehicle- only the depreciation on the vehicle for the period of the lease plus a profit margin. So, while it added $300 to the vehicle cost, it probably only added around $100 to the total lease payments over 3-years. Under this scheme, a 3-year lessee will pay $160 to have carplay for the duration.
Turn signals: no extra charge (Score:3)
Any time i feel like my job is meaningless and/or futile, I just think about the poor SOB who installs the turn signals on BMWs, and then I don't feel so bad.
Any time i feel like my job is meaningless and/or futile, I just think about the poor SOB who installs the turn signals on BMWs, and then I don't feel so bad.
Just tell me who the SOB was who designed the turn signals switches for their motorcycles. I've got a bone to pick with that guy.
shifting product values (Score:2)
Separately, BMW is falling way behind in awareness of consumer preferences for technology. They're relegating the product ownership of this stuff to a stepchild, while consumers are actually viewing it one of the core experiences of driving now. This is a mistake.
Headline is nonsense (Score:1)
...unless you're a socialist.
GM (Score:2)
It's not cheaper, either. (Score:2)
They says that for leases, the 'pay per year' method is cheaper, but let's boil that down.
On a three year least, with the 'pay per year' method, you'll pay $0 for your first year and $80 for each of your next two years. So $160 total.
If you leased the car with the one-time $300 fee, you don't pay $300. You pay Sales Price minus Residual. And the residual on some of these cars is up to ~60% of sales price. So lets say that the residual on a BMW is 58%, that means Car Play would have cost you $300* 0.42 = $12
like playing netflix on an xbox (Score:2)
Taking a cue from the cell phone companies (Score:2)
Way back in the before times, I had a Blackberry provided by my employer. It was on Verizon. The device had GPS hardware built in, and Google Maps was already a thing. But as soon as I activated with Verizon, they remotely disabled the GPS. For an additional $4.95/month I could have "Blackberry Navigation", which was a worse implementation of Google Maps.
What a Joke (Score:2)
If BMW was interested in making Carplay more palatable to those who lease, they'd eliminate the fee altogether. Making people pay for integration with an infotainment system that has a UI so terrible it's legendary while it's totally free on the most "pedestrian" vehicles is beyond stupid/greedy.
So, do we get support and updates for this? (Score:2)
We don't?
No sale, then, absolutely.
Expect more of this... (Score:2)
Serves 'em right (Score:2)
You could argue that BMW drivers don't deserve this, but Apple users certainly do.