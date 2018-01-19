Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Communications Google Youtube

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says He Does Not Regret Firing James Damore (theverge.com) 196

Posted by BeauHD from the right-vs-wrong dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded today to the firing of employee James Damore over his controversial memo on workplace diversity, stating that while he does not regret the decision, he regrets that people misunderstood it as a politically motivated event. Speaking in a live conversation with journalist and Recode co-founder Kara Swisher, MSNBC host Ari Melber, and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in San Francisco, Pichai said that the decision to fire Damore was about ensuring women at Google felt like the company was committed to creating a welcoming environment.

"I regret that people misunderstand that we may have made this for a political belief one way or another," Pichai said. "It's important for the women at Google, and all the people at Google, that we want to make a inclusive environment." When pressed by Swisher on the issue of regret, Pichai stated more definitively, "I don't regret it." Wojcicki, who has spoken publicly about how Damore's memo affected her personally, followed up with, "I think it was the right decision."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says He Does Not Regret Firing James Damore More | Reply

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says He Does Not Regret Firing James Damore

Comments Filter:

  • Epic bullshit (Score:5, Interesting)

    by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @06:51PM (#55964403)

    Of course it was political. How stupid do they think we are?

    • Re:Epic bullshit (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Mr307 ( 49185 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @06:56PM (#55964429)

      Yep, a welcoming inclusive environment that excludes some people, heard 'you' the first time. Meanwhile the memo continues to be misconstrued in part or its entirety as necessary.

      • Re:Epic bullshit (Score:5, Insightful)

        by hsthompson69 ( 1674722 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @07:59PM (#55964793)

        In Jet Li's "The One", they had the two prison break scenes in alternate universes - one with Bush as president, the other with Gore.

        FFS it feels like we're in an alternate universe now. Going from judging people by the "content of their character" rather than the "color of their skin", we've now institutionalized "diversity" initiatives that insist we diversify and include people based on their immutable characteristics, but exclude people based on their thoughts and ideas.

        Sucks to be a gay black conservative nowadays.

        • Re:Epic bullshit (Score:5, Interesting)

          by fafalone ( 633739 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @10:19PM (#55965401)
          Just the other day I saw an article complaining about another extremely racist policy: Color-blind assessment. (See here [psychologytoday.com])
          That's a big part of why so many of us on the left aren't thrilled about the progressives are doing... "equality" now means simply switching which groups get preferential treatment, as punishment for past wrongs. It's a completely untenable position. And part of the reason why Trump won... a lot of Democrats just stayed home. Your whole life you advocate for everyone to receive equal treatment, now that makes you a right-wing racist because equal treatment isn't good enough... that alienates people.

          • When I was growing up, we were heavily indoctrinated in school with MLK-style antiracism. That is, if you judge someone based on the color of their skin then you're both a scumbag and an idiot. That was uncontroversial at the time and remains a core value for me and a whole lot of other people.

            How times have changed! Now the fake progressive media establishment, backed by powerful factions of the corporate and juridicial oligarchies, DEMAND that everyone be racist. To them, anyone who follows the teachings

      • The memo embarrassed the company. Employees shouldn't embarrass their companies.

        An employee who does it once, will probably do it again.

        • Not just that, but Pichai had to end a vacation and return to Google early to deal with the fallout. California being an "at will" state; "pissed off the CEO by ruining his vacation" is a perfectly legit reason for a termination.

        • Damore didn't leak the memo, so it wasn't him who embarrassed Google.

    • Re:Epic bullshit (Score:5, Insightful)

      by BlueStrat ( 756137 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @07:11PM (#55964515)

      Of course it was political. How stupid do they think we are?

      The level of outrage generated by Damore's memo is not just about Google and their hiring practices, the memo pokes huge holes in the group/identity politics used by the Left. That's why the outrage is so out of proportion and shrill to the point of apoplexy on the Left and why they want Damore pilloried.

      Strat

      • And made him a martyr. Had they done nothing, we wouldn't be talking about him anymore

      • That's why the outrage is so out of proportion and shrill to the point of apoplexy on the Left and why they want Damore pilloried.

        Have you considered the possibility that's just how they have meetings? [pilloryhistory.com] ;)

    • People massively underestimate the value of getting women in tech. Women are no less capable, there's plenty of studies to bear that out. But they're massively under represented. Get them to show up and you'd have a large increase in tech workers which translates into lower pay all around. Supply and Demand.

      This isn't politics, it's business.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kneo24 ( 688412 )

        Especially since you can just pay them 77 cents to the dollar. They should be aiming to have all female workers.

        • Facts are irrelevant to politics (Score:5, Insightful)

          by aberglas ( 991072 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @08:19PM (#55964921)

          Amonst other things, Danmore said that women in general are more prone to neurosis.

          You will disagree, because that statement is politically incorrect. It does not matter what the actual evidence is. We deny what we do not want to hear.

          When engineers deny what they do not want to hear, things do not work. Bridges fall down. So there is a different psychology between an engineer and most other people. Facts actually matter in engineering.

          Details also matter. Danmore never said that all women are more prone to neurosis. Just that more are. Those are two different statements. But to a non engineer, they both mush to the same thing "Women...neurosis".

          Hence the disconnect.

          • It's funny how often people say "that's racist" or "that's sexist" but don't actually even try to refute whether or not the statement is true.

            Then again, most people probably think that Hume's fork is something you'd use to eat a salad.

            • The scientific or historical truth of isolated statements is not necessarily important.

              It is very easy to be abusive by insinuating via carefully chosen facts to bring to the discussion, by implying linkages from context while avoiding stating the linkage outright.

              Let me give you an example. Not serious. All for illustration.

              I see your words and note that we should keep in mind that most rapists are men. That is undeniable fact. It does not surprise me so many men rush to defend Damore, obviously.

              My example is a bit silly, but it illustrates the principle. By mixing fact, weirdly stated opinions and juxtaposing them carefully, it is easy to make ugly insinuations, including i

              • Damore is talking about a big 5 personality trait [wikipedia.org] with neuroticism, not a mental illness.

                The reason for bringing up different preferences and saying they lead to people developing different average skill levels in groups was to find a non-discriminatory way to make Google more woman-friendly, not to write a bunch of sneaky insults. That is, instead of trying to reject more male candidates, they could try to make the job less isolating than sit in a cube for 60+ hours with minimal interaction.

                But people wer

                • That is, instead of trying to reject more male candidates...

                  Really now, isn't that obviously a Male Victimhood Fantasy that is unlikely to apply here?

                  Companies like Google are always hungry for excellent talent and they are not rejecting any such candidate due to gonads.

                  It is true that Google is making more effort to get target minorities to apply and go through the full interview process. But the intention still appears to be to not hire unqualified candidates. (Of course, intentions and implementation do not always jibe.)

                  Whether that is exactly fair and whether

      • The Jenner Solution (Score:4, Insightful)

        by hsthompson69 ( 1674722 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @08:01PM (#55964805)

        We could have 100% women in tech tomorrow, if every man would just identify as a woman. After all, being a woman is all in the mind - because reasons.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          That is where most of the problems come from. The more sex shifting guys, the more complaints. Regular women don't REEE as much as aspergy trannies.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Mr307 ( 49185 )

          Now that would be hilarious, even if just to watch the mental gymnastics.

          I wonder if that could become some kind of national event, see which people have the most amazing mental backflips, we may need to train up some judges to score it.

    • Re: Epic bullshit (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ArmoredDragon ( 3450605 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @07:26PM (#55964617)

      Pichai said that the decision to fire Damore was about ensuring women at Google felt like the company was committed to creating a welcoming environment.

      That is very much a political reason...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by pots ( 5047349 )
        If "creating a welcoming environment," (i.e.: a non-hostile workplace) is a political reason, then term has lost all meaning. If the bar for being political is that low, then what's the point in distinguishing?

        It seems like you're reading something into that sentence that isn't there.

        • Creating a welcoming environment for everyone is a laudable, non-political goal.

          Making women "feel" like you are "committed to" creating a welcoming environment specifically for them is bullshit politics.

          I suspect that you don't see the difference between those two things, but it's pretty glaring.

    • Of course it was political. How stupid do they think we are?

      Pretty fucking stupid considering all the data people hand them in spite of what they do with it and the power granted by it.

    • Mr Pichai could not publicly describe the firing as political, else he would be next to be purged.

  • Political? Uh, yeah. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by GeekBoy ( 10877 ) <leewsb@hotmail . c om> on Friday January 19, 2018 @06:53PM (#55964413) Homepage

    When facts meet politics, politics win. All it shows is that Google is more concerned about optics than making decisions based on facts.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )

      When facts meet politics, politics win. All it shows is that Google is more concerned about optics than making decisions based on facts.

      It is much worse. Google, being a dominant search engine, can largely decide what the facts are.

    • What it shows is that Google has become a social justice media company rather than a top tier search engine company.

      I can get most everything now from Bing quite well and I'm needing google less and less as time goes by.

    • Literally, from TFA:

      "The first question they had about it [was], âIs that true?â(TM)â Wojcicki said on the latest Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher. âoeThat really, really surprised me, because here I am â" Iâ(TM)ve spent so much time, so much of my career, to try to overcome stereotypes, and then here was this letter that was somehow convincing my kids and many other women in the industry, and men in the industry, convincing them that they were less capable. That really up

  • oh boy, here we go (Score:1, Insightful)

    by liquidpele ( 663430 )
    Just waiting for all the people posting about how his points were all on target, and the people who reply to them saying that he listens to nickleback.

    • The actual memo (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Speaking of which, here's a copy of the memo [documentcloud.org] and a link to Damore's site [firedfortruth.com], both of which are quite hard to find on Google for some reason, even though other search engines find the site just fine.

      It's amazing how many people call it an "anti-diversity screed" who either haven't read it or who badly misconstrue the part where he tries to say that Google could be more welcoming of women by making it so it's not expected to work 60-hour weeks with no human interaction and fail to realize that the overall thrust

  • Sundar, It was politically motivated. Your attempt to spin it otherwise demonstrates your naïveté.

  • Memo to all employees from Google's Legal Dept. (Score:5, Funny)

    by sandbagger ( 654585 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @07:04PM (#55964463)

    Gang:

    Please do not discuss, or comment in any way, about ongoing issues we have in the courts.

    Kthnxbye.

  • "welcoming" and engineering do not mesh (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @07:11PM (#55964513)

    Engineering is hard-core. If you mess up, tons of money is lost and people may die. It is not a role for anybody that needs to be "welcome". It is a role for people that do understand things, see past the bullshit and can get things to work. And also for people that leave when the bullshit gets too much. Of course, any actual engineering set-up worthwhile working for will cherish and treasure its engineers, whether male, female or anything else. It just does not matter. Skill, insight and capability do.

    Of course, most people, like this "CEO" are incapable of seeing this. If they take over, an engineering company becomes a has-been. Because while a good engineer will always find a reasonable job anywhere, these people depend on scamming people out of their money for sub-par performance and after a while, customers wake up to what is going on.

    • The downfall of Radio Shack began when they decided to fire all their engineers at their Texas HQ and become a cell phone reseller and equipment re-badging company.

      Evidently they didn't need their engineers and the world really didn't need Radio Shack.

      • the downfall of Radio shack was device convergence. There are just plain fewer devices to sell. My cell phone is a radio, a phone, a GPS, a mini-computer, a PDA, a games machine, a video chat client, an mp3 player, a portable video player. I could go on. The only one that survived was Best Buy who made it through mostly by having the floor space to sell 60" TVs when they suddenly got cheap and everyone was ditching their tubes.

        Hobbyists couldn't save Radio Shack because America's manufacturing base is g
    • is engaged in that kind of engineering. Their autonomous car division. The rest sell ads.

      That said, it goes both ways. If the Alpha male screws up and the beta finds the fuck up your hard-core environment can break down when the beta keeps his mouth shut to avoid conflict (or because he knows damn well nobody's gonna listen to him since he's not a jock).

      Hell, on a smaller scale, who here reading this hasn't kept their mouth shut about some impending doom at work because it wasn't worth the hassle to

  • Not Yet. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @07:18PM (#55964563) Homepage

    Of course he doesn't regret it at this time. Nothing has happened yet. Once this goes to trial he might be singing a different tune. It's the little things that tend to set big things in motion. I've been hearing talk of regulating google and facebook for several months now.

    Once the trial starts everything that has happened will go on public record. That might be the tipping to make congress ether start regulating google or break up google. The latter being the most likely of the two.

    So, he might not regret it now but the fat lady is far from singing on this issue

    • worst case he pitches a few million to Demore and his lawyer. Pichai is after bigger fish, to wit: the largely untapped labor pool of female software engineers. There's a dirty joke in there somewhere, but my consideration of it is one of the reasons that labor pool remains untapped.

      Now, a better organization could have it's cake an eat it too. e.g. they could keep guys like Damore without driving out women. But I've been in IT for 20 years and I know what a boys club it is. Changing that is _hard_.

      • Re:I don't think he's ever going to regret it (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Spamalope ( 91802 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @10:49PM (#55965497)
        So you haven't read the memo itself. You wouldn't write that they couldn't keep Damore and women if you had, as he was making credible realistic suggestions about how to make the workplace more inviting. Those suggestions ran afoul of progressive ideology though, and daring to suggest that gender is real and that women may feel welcome if things like family life were allowed for is heretical nowadays.

      • Re:I don't think he's ever going to regret it (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Cederic ( 9623 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @11:09PM (#55965557) Journal

        the largely untapped labor pool of female software engineers. There's a dirty joke in there somewhere

        Yes, the joke being that this supposed pool exists.

        Convince women to enter programming jobs instead of medical ones, or to become software engineers instead of teachers, and maybe that pool will exist.

        As a side benefit there'll be a shortage of doctors, nurses and teachers so more men will enter those professions, reducing the male demand for programming jobs.

        It's a win in both directions. Except for the poor fuckers now working in a job entirely unsuited to their individual needs and expectations.

        • and a big part of why is because it's nerdy men's work. She's on her way to becoming an oncology nurse.

          And my point is Pichai doesn't care how he gets his workers. But if he can poach ones that otherwise would have entered the medical field he'd be happy to. My kid's smart, and she's never going to work for Google or any other tech company. And her perception of IT work is a big part of that. Not that I would have encouraged it though. Way too much wage suppression and outsourcing. If Pichai and his ilk

  • Readers digest version (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @07:21PM (#55964589)
    When you want to know who has power over you, look only to those who you are not allowed to criticize.
    • When you want to know who _really_ has power over you look to those who don't even notice when you criticize them. The ones that get made at criticism are at least aware of you enough to retaliate.

  • Good news for the competition (Score:4, Interesting)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @07:25PM (#55964611) Journal
    Encourage the big boring brand to become totally fixated on telling the world about how good it is.
    Then look for the people with skills who can work and bring them over to your company.

    Is that virtue signalling brand is a really slow, boring place to work?
    Your band offers tech and more new tech. The other big brand has long boring meetings about telling the world about how good it is.
    What to join a fun, new, dynamic, innovative tech brand? Want to sit in a meeting after boring meeting on the optics of branding and what words to use?
    Welcome to an actual tech company that still considers merit and skill? Welcome to the big brand that tells the world about the brand?
    Boring big brand meetings on using words all week? A boring big brand that has to stay on message?

    Find that fun new tech company thats all about the tech?
    Start your own company and get smart people by having no boring meetings :)
    • And by not forcing them to take mandatory surfing lessons once a week, or whatever startup dream-team-building bullshit you can come up with. There are no tech companies out there any more; it's all about the awesome profits and and lip stick these days.
  • News at a 11 ..leven...leven...leven

  • Of course he'd say that (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @07:39PM (#55964689)

    Admitting that he should have publicly fired the person who took the non-memo that was actually an internal G+ discussion item and waved it like a bloody flag to clickbait shitposters would be an admission that Damore has a case.

    But that is precisely what he should have done. He should have called a town hall meeting, asked the person to come to the stage and publicly fired them without any severance with a stern warning that anyone who decides to go activist and take dirty laundry to the media instead of working through official channels will be punished even harder because now they know that Google won't tolerate it.

  • Google is doomed (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If they can't handle someone writing a memo, and a difference of opinion, the company will never make it. They will spend all their capital fighting lawsuits, have managers who are afraid to make decisions lest they get fired for having an opinion, employees fearful of any controversy, groupthink decision making, and a user base that will move on now that Google seems entrenched, old fashioned, and not worth bothering with anymore.

    Oh well it was a good 20 years right? Don't be evil and all that bullshit.

  • Interesting (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 19, 2018 @07:44PM (#55964705)

    He should step aside and let a woman take his job.

  • Somebody tell me the last time a sitting CEO of a very large profitable company admitted to a recent mistake.

  • Article slanders Damoore (Score:5, Informative)

    by MobyDisk ( 75490 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @08:16PM (#55964905) Homepage

    The now-infamous “Google memo,” written by engineer James Damore, argued against diversity initiatives at Google and said that female engineers were less capable of leading others.

    They must be talking about a different memo. Because his memo did not does say that female engineers are less capable of leading. The closest thing I can find is this:

    Women, on average, have more...extraversion expressed as gregariousness rather than assertiveness. Also, higher agreeableness. This leads to women generally having a harder time negotiating salary, asking for raises, speaking up, and leading.

    James Damoore said nothing about women being less capable. Breaking it down, he is nicely say that women tend not to be assholes, and that assholes get leadership positions. Anyone looking at our current sitting president would be forced to agree with him.

    If James Damoore gets 1 dollar for every every media outlet that slandered him like this, he could buy Google.

  • ... left after Damore was fired due to the fact? I know this might be slightly off-topic, but maybe some Googler could anonymously give a comment on this whole Damore semi-witchhunt thing and how it goes down at Google itself? Like, in real life?

    Curious to know.

  • Exactly how does this relate to his product performance at Google?

    I work with a lot of people that say interesting things in memos, but our organization doesn't fire them. (You know....you might have heard about that thing called a constitution...or whatever...)

    You might get a trip to human resources if you threaten people. But stating your views on gender issues or professional issues is not a firable offence.

    The best thing that could happen here is to break google up into about 100 companies, maybe seiz

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The constitution doesn't keep people from getting fired. The first amendment only keeps the government from silencing you. Because that's what the bill of rights did, they gave specific rules for things the government can't do. This was controversal, as a lot of people wanted the constitution to be more of a white list of things the government could do rather than a black list of what it can't. It was a good move though. The USA has shifted a lot in various years and having a mix of both turned out to

  • If he were to show any remorse, they would attack him.

  • Slight update (Score:3)

    by NotSoHeavyD3 ( 1400425 ) on Friday January 19, 2018 @11:44PM (#55965691)
    he regrets that people realized it was a politically motivated event. ---------------- FTFY

Slashdot Top Deals

Where there's a will, there's a relative.

Close