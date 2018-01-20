Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Twitter Communications Network Social Networks The Internet United States

Twitter Says It Exposed Nearly 700,000 People To Russian Propaganda During Election (theverge.com) 157

Posted by BeauHD from the surprise-surprise dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Twitter this evening released a new set of statistics related to its investigation on Russia propaganda efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, including that 677,775 people were exposed to social media posts from more than 50,000 automated accounts with links to the Russian government. Many of the new accounts uncovered have been traced back to an organization called the the Internet Research Agency, or IRA, with known ties to the Kremlin. The data was first presented in an incomplete form to the Senate Select Intelligence Committee last November, which held hearings to question Facebook, Google, and Twitter on the role the respective platforms and products played in the Russian effort to help elect President Donald Trump. Twitter says it's now uncovered more accounts and new information on the wide-reaching Russian cyberintelligence campaign.

"Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we are emailing notifications to 677,775 people in the United States who followed one of these accounts or retweeted or liked a Tweet from these accounts during the election period," writes Twitter's public policy division in a blog post published today. "Because we have already suspended these accounts, the relevant content on Twitter is no longer publicly available."

Twitter Says It Exposed Nearly 700,000 People To Russian Propaganda During Election More | Reply

Twitter Says It Exposed Nearly 700,000 People To Russian Propaganda During Election

Comments Filter:

  • Nope (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 20, 2018 @08:06AM (#55966709)

    Only the people consumed by pure hatred for trump believe the russian collusion bullshit. It's been like 2 years.... WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Before anybody can answer your question, you have say what you would accept as evidence.

      • Re:Nope (Score:4, Insightful)

        by RedK ( 112790 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @09:22AM (#55966899)

        At this point, any shred of evidence would suffice. It's been a whole year of people talking and talking and no one even showing a shred of evidence.

        At least if you provided ANYTHING, it would give us something to actually talk about. At this point, this is just people shouting over each other's head, and the Democrats showing they are sore losers who can't accept their candidate's failing.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by hey! ( 33014 )

          Part of the difficulty here is what you would consider "collusion".

          Would meetings by people in the campaign with what they believe to be people working for the Russian Government for purposes of obtaining favors rise to the level of collusion for you? Or does there have to be a specific quid pro quo?

          • Re:Nope (Score:5, Interesting)

            by RedK ( 112790 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @10:28AM (#55967101)

            Would meetings by people in the campaign with what they believe to be people working for the Russian Government for purposes of obtaining favors rise to the level of collusion for you?

            The definition of collusion is simple :

            col . lu . sion
            secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others.

            So for this "meeting" to be collusion, it would require for it to be to "cheat" or "deceive" and have been secret or illegal. Does said meeting meet those requirements ?

            Let's look at the other side. Was it in fact deception that even led to this meeting [slashdot.org] ? And did this deception require special steps from an outside influence [thehill.com] ?

            Is the fact the meeting took place collusion, or did collusion result in said meeting even taking place under false pretenses ? So what do you think about me thinking about a "simple meeting" being equal to collusion now ?

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.
      We have no idea what Mueller has, but the people he is handing subpoenas to is highly interesting.

      • Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. We have no idea what Mueller has, but the people he is handing subpoenas to is highly interesting.

        Either Mueller really has some dynamite shit on trump that we don't know about; or he will become biggest lamb to the slaughter house in history since about AD 36 or so when Lidia the mother of Tiberius died. The back stabbing and bullshit going on in Washington since Trump started his rise to power before the coming of Obama is in many ways similar to what happened to the Roman Empire after the reign of Augustus. It is a sad situation when neighbors start to rattle sabers and defame each other and a sympto

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by RedK ( 112790 )

          another wave of largely talented caring young people into our country will not hurt our economy in any way.

          That's the problem. Illegals in the US are NOT largely talented or caring. The stats just do not support this tired narrative. Education is lower than the average, skillsets are lower than the average, participation in crime is higher than the average.

          Also, where were you when the Canadian governement put an end to its own TPS program for Haitians in 2016 ? You say Trump is inhumane, but Canada ended their program a full 2 YEARS prior to the US. Are you saying Canada is even less humane ? Or maybe yo

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Either Mueller really has some dynamite shit on trump that we don't know about;

          Considering the prosecutors that are willing to drop their high paid jobs to work on the case you can be pretty sure that it is something significant.
          They aren't exactly nobodies that are looking to make a name for themselves. Most of them are considered to be the top name in their respective field.

          It looks a lot like FBI have been investigating Trump since way before the election campaigning started and just handed everything over to Muller on his first day on the job.

          But that doesn't mean it will lead any

      • Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.

        I hope they use that standard of evidence at your murder trial.

    • Just because the Russians did this (as per the facts of this article) doesn't mean Team Trump "colluded" with them to make it happen. It's known that Putin hated HRC (for, among other things, saying the Russian elections were rigged, back in 2011, when she was SoS). It's not a far stretch to suggest that rather than being primarily interested in helping Trump, they were interested in hurting Hillary. Helping Trump would just have been a means to an end.

    • I think there is plenty of evidence.... [inquisitr.com]

      I viewed the classified report from House Intel relating to the FBI, FISA abuses, the infamous Russian dossier, and so-called "Russian collusion." What I saw is absolutely shocking. -- Mark Meadows 19 Jan.

      but it won't be critical of Trump. And that's probably the reason why there is none released to the public. Better to stick to rumours and innuendo to keep the narrative going.

  • Twitter? What is it? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by comodoro ( 4850881 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @08:17AM (#55966727)
    Is it that ad ridden social network full of crackpots, some of them threatening with nuclear war? Does anybody sane still use it?

  • Meanwhile... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @08:18AM (#55966729)

    The rest of the world just takes it as a given that they're being exposed to American propaganda.

    There is a huge whiff of "us be bad guys, us get taste of own medicine? Unpossible!"

    Maybe if the Democrats had run Sanders and not Felonia Von Pantsuit, they wouldn't have given the Russians such a target-rich environment.

    Look, it's not hard. If Clinton were the Foreign Minister of any of our NATO allies, her government would have put her in prison for a very long time for even a third of what she's accused of doing.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      Most NATO countries are civilized, civilized countries doesn't put people in jail because of accusations.
      Turkey isn't civilized. Many reasons for that, sadly.
      The US isn't civilized - Guantanamo anyone?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Therein lies the evidence of the success of Russian propaganda on people like you. Hillary is hardly a saint but in contrast to just about every other American president ever she was relatively benign.

      Russian propaganda though coupled with Trump's populist cries of lock her up have made her about to be some she-devil intent on destroying the US though, and if you think the problem was the candidate then it's not surprising you were a sucker for the propaganda.

      The point being, it doesn't matter who the candi

  • Hypocrites (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What about twitters own people saying on video they wish to "ban a way of talking" from "shitty people"... their words. Forget russia what about twitter's own propaganda via censorship?

  • If this really was a disinformation campaign, it wasn't even vaguely successful.

  • Twitter would melt down overnight if they enforced this in an even remotely evenhanded way.

  • Because altering trends isn't ? (Score:5, Informative)

    by RedK ( 112790 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @08:58AM (#55966823)

    Changing the trending section to show TrumpShutdown instead of SchumerShutdown, even though a basic Civics class and understanding shows clearly that this is a Democrat action isn't propaganda ?

    Removing the hashtag Release the memo from trending because a left leaning PAC said something about Russian bots isn't propaganda ?

    Twitter please. And they say right wingers are prone to believing conspiracies.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Exactly. The translation of all this is "the candidate we were supporting with everything we had lost, and we're gonna get even by whatever lies we have to tell".

    • For one thing the two Arizona Republicans voted no/abstained. For another the new _Democrat_ Alabama Senator Voted yes. But more importantly you can thank that tax cut for the rich for it. The Republicans probably could have gotten it through with a simple majority on Reconciliation _except_ that process has limits on how much they can ad to the deficit/debt in a year and the tax bill put them right at those limits.

      This shutdown belongs to the Rs, and by the poll the Americans know it. Your attempts to

  • So what? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by azcoyote ( 1101073 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @09:01AM (#55966829)

    I'm fairly sick of Twitter and Facebook going on about this. The Internet is full of propaganda. The world is full of propaganda. We should not be surprised if Russia meddled a bit, because we meddle in everyone else's affairs, especially in the Middle East. I don't like Trump much either, but the fact is that people are using this merely as a way to comfort themselves about him having won the election. But does it really make a difference? Were we really naive enough to think that democracy was truly fair in the first place?

    Let's think about this rationally. 700,000 were exposed; that's a tiny number. A Google search says that almost 139,000,000 voted. So that means that about 0.5%--a mere half percent of voters may have been exposed. But chances are that only some of those who were exposed actually voted. And then most of them probably already were Trump supporters in the first place, who merely grabbed hold of the propaganda as confirmation of their already-held point of view. So it's impossible to say how much it affected the vote--especially given the complexities of the electoral college and the fact that we do not know where these viewers lived--but chances are that it did not affect it enough to have swayed anything.

    Or let's put it another way: the burden of proof would be on those who would claim that Russia actually changed the outcome of the election. Prove it. I sincerely doubt that it will ever be proved, but people will go on and on about it because it gives them a kind of comfort to think that it was really the fault of some sinister external force. People love blaming outsiders, or even internal minorities who are treated as outsiders--such as Mexicans like myself--but it is a sad, pathetic, illegitimate comfort.

    • It's hard to say with only incomplete information, but what little commentary I have seen on he Russian efforts suggests it wasn't aimed just at electing Trump. It was aimed to fuel division and increase hostility by producing material aimed at both left and right to convince them that the opposing faction are not merely in disagreement, but are a dangerous and evil force that must be fought and exterminated, and that only traitors seek compromise.

      They saw a trend that was to their favor. They pushed furthe

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by RedK ( 112790 )

        Because "painting republicans as evil" hasn't been a thing for decades in the US right ?

        I've lived a somewhat decent span a time (born in the 70s) and all my life I heard about how Republicans are evil, from all sorts of media and publication.

        So even that line of "sow division" is tired. No one needed the Russians to do that. Especially not with the current climate in academia, where outside "black blocks" come in and torch Berkerley over a conservative speaker.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Entrope ( 68843 )

          Russia benefits from Americans being more divided and busy fighting each other instead of digging up dirt on Russian black-bag jobs, imposing more sanctions, and so forth. Russia does not necessarily heighten those divisions with the goal of helping any particular American faction.

      • It was aimed to fuel division and increase hostility by producing material aimed at both left and right

        This. x1000.

    • Re:So what? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by jonsmirl ( 114798 ) on Saturday January 20, 2018 @09:44AM (#55966971) Homepage

      You are missing a big piece -- the horrible ineffectiveness of Internet ads. So what if 700,000 people were exposed. I am exposed to several thousand Internet ads a day. I remember none of them. They are just clutter that I ignore. You probably need to expose me to an ad 5,000 times before I will notice it. I may have been exposed to the Twitter and Facebook ads, who cares, I never noticed them.

      This Russian ad spend was on the order of a few hundred thousands dollars. A couple hundred thousand does nothing when applied to large numbers of people. Put into perspective that the candidates spent two billion dollars.

      You can then try to make the argument that the Russians highly focused the ads on to a specific target group. But that rapidly turns into preaching to the choir. It is easy to get a highly targeted group to do what the ads imply, that is simply because they were very likely to do whatever it was anyway. But there is no way that 700,000 people is a tightly selected group like that.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gnunick ( 701343 )

        You are missing a big piece -- the horrible ineffectiveness of Internet ads. So what if 700,000 people were exposed. I am exposed to several thousand Internet ads a day. I remember none of them. They are just clutter that I ignore. You probably need to expose me to an ad 5,000 times before I will notice it. I may have been exposed to the Twitter and Facebook ads, who cares, I never noticed them.

        That's some excellent reasoning if we're talking about ads, but it seems to me that you're responding here to something else that failed to fully engage your attention (TFS)--even though it provoked you to write a reply. This isn't about "Internet ads" that people were merely "exposed" to. The fact that someone actually followed a troll account, or liked or reposted a "tweet" proves that they were actually engaged and inspired to take action based on its content.

        "Consistent with our commitment to transparen

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )

      And then most of them probably already were Trump supporters in the first place, who merely grabbed hold of the propaganda as confirmation of their already-held point of view

      That's the most important point. Being exposed is not the same as being influenced. I find it very hard to believe that anyone who subscribed to those accounts changed their vote because of what they read there.

    • but that doesn't mean we shouldn't do something about it. I'm not surprised murders and robbers exist. But that doesn't mean I disband the police and leave my doors unlocked.

      And I recognize there are a _lot_ of mentally vulnerable people out there. It's too difficult and risky to bar them from voting. It's also tough to get the right information to them, but we can at least try. We can also invest in teaching people critical thinking and making them aware that propaganda exists.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      think about this rationally. 700,000 were exposed; that's a tiny number. A Google search says that almost 139,000,000 voted. So that means that about 0.5%

      Twitter was only one aspect of their campaign. They had a lot of fingers in different pies. We don't know the full extent yet, and may never know.

    • That is a very naive way of looking at the Russian meddling. Russia does not have the interest of any US citizen, either Democrat or Republican. The US does not meddle in the elections of other normal democratic countries like Russia does.

      Russia meddled in the 2016 US election. It meddled the UK Brexit referendum. Russa has launched a campaign to influence Mexico’s 2018 presidential election. Marcon's team said that their servers were hacked by a group likely to be associated with Russians during t

  • Those exposed will be multi-millions.

    "... also removed more than 220,000 third-party apps responsible for millions of suspicious tweets ..."

    And that's only the little bit the Russians did. My gut feeling is the game was much bigger still. The real totals will be appreciated only after it's not affecting.

  • Nothing-burger Much? LMMFAO! This is the most PATHETIC number imaginable. 1/200th of the population "Won" the election for Trump eh? You Lefty Fukers don't appear to be too good at math!
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    Yuri Bezmenov [wikipedia.org]

    After being assigned to a station in India, Bezmenov eventually grew to love the people and the culture of India, but at the same time, he began to resent the KGB-sanctioned oppression of intellectuals who dissented from Moscow's policies. He defected to Canada

    • He was an agent of USSR. USSR was a Communist dictatorship. It dissolved in 1991. USSR had 300 million people. USSR had media controls as strong as those of North Korea.

      Russian Federation is a country of 145 million people. Russian Federation, until recently, was a member of G8. It had open trade policy with the West until Western sanctions started (in response to its annexation of Crimea). It has a mixed economy with strong government stake in natural resources and essentially no oversight in the

  • ... a spit in the bucket. 700,000 people saw an "impression" perhaps once over the whole election. In a country of 350,000,000 that's less than half a percent got a Russian made "impression" on Twitter. The Dems have a very empty case. Moreover, the Russians have as much right to post on Twitter as anyone. Trump is right (again) on this one.

  • Wow. They reached 0.5% of the registered voters. With an indeterminate effect on even those. That's pretty much a failure.

    When will the sore Hillary! losers stop looking for someone else to blame, for their election failure?

  • STOP IT, I come here to read real tech news, not the same fucking MSM bullshit fake news.
  • Wow. The shills are out in full force. Let's summarize this thread so far:

    1) But Hillary!

    2) Witch Hunts!

    3) No evidence!

    so far, four people connected to the trump campaign, including its chairman, are under indictment [businessinsider.com]

    If you replace any one of the indicted names with the name of a member of the boogeyman "Clinton Global Criminal Organization", the right-wing would be frothing and apoplectic.

    "Where's the evidence???"' my dudes read the fricking news.
    • You can think that Trump is a criminal that should be shot into the sun, and still think that the "Russian collusion" angle is just bullshit the DNC made up to cover their asses.

  • Out of 330M or so...one person in 500 was "exposed" to Russian bad-thought, which isn't the same as "one person in 500 changed their vote to Trump as a result of Russian bad-thought....

    Doesn't sound like much of a problem to me. It's not like people weren't exposed to foreign media regularly, all of which talked about the American Presidential elections at one time or another (it does,after all, have a moderately enormous affect on the world as a whole).

  • Mainstream media got it wrong as always. Russian's are not the main problem. It the tech giants like Facebook and Twitter who influence people's opinions.

  • Now Russia is associated with right-wing conservatism? WTF? When did this happen?

    It's almost as if the left is using the time honoured tactic of accusing the opposition of doing exactly what you are doing.

    For example, hypothetically, let's suppose the DNC paid to have Russian sources create a phony dossier, then use that dossier to get a FISA warrant to spy on the opposition party.

    That would certainly be collusion on the part of the DNC and Russia. And what better way to distract the public than to blame Tr

Slashdot Top Deals

Old programmers never die, they just become managers.

Close