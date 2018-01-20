Twitter Says It Exposed Nearly 700,000 People To Russian Propaganda During Election (theverge.com) 157
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Twitter this evening released a new set of statistics related to its investigation on Russia propaganda efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, including that 677,775 people were exposed to social media posts from more than 50,000 automated accounts with links to the Russian government. Many of the new accounts uncovered have been traced back to an organization called the the Internet Research Agency, or IRA, with known ties to the Kremlin. The data was first presented in an incomplete form to the Senate Select Intelligence Committee last November, which held hearings to question Facebook, Google, and Twitter on the role the respective platforms and products played in the Russian effort to help elect President Donald Trump. Twitter says it's now uncovered more accounts and new information on the wide-reaching Russian cyberintelligence campaign.
"Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we are emailing notifications to 677,775 people in the United States who followed one of these accounts or retweeted or liked a Tweet from these accounts during the election period," writes Twitter's public policy division in a blog post published today. "Because we have already suspended these accounts, the relevant content on Twitter is no longer publicly available."
"Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we are emailing notifications to 677,775 people in the United States who followed one of these accounts or retweeted or liked a Tweet from these accounts during the election period," writes Twitter's public policy division in a blog post published today. "Because we have already suspended these accounts, the relevant content on Twitter is no longer publicly available."
Nope (Score:5, Insightful)
Only the people consumed by pure hatred for trump believe the russian collusion bullshit. It's been like 2 years.... WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE?
Re: (Score:1)
Before anybody can answer your question, you have say what you would accept as evidence.
Re: (Score:2)
It should work that way because the poster is demanding evidence. It's perfectly reasonable to ask what they would accept as evidence.
If you can't even say what your standards of evidence are, you are arguing about belief, not facts.
Re:Nope (Score:5, Insightful)
If someone asks for evidence, present the most compelling and convincing evidence you have. It is a lame dodge, and implicit admission that you have nothing, to demand that someone else define a standard of evidence -- because you would then just argue about their definition instead of providing evidence.
Re:Nope (Score:4, Insightful)
That doesn't work because what convinces me won't necessarily convince you. That's because of differences in Bayesian prior beliefs.
Some people also like to waste your time demanding you marshal information they have no intention of looking at. It's like playing a game where they don't tell you the rules, or are free to change the rules to suit themselves.
Re: (Score:2)
As I said, you are more interested in arguing about standards of evidence -- with the implication that the people asking for evidence are so unreasonable that nothing will convince them -- than actually pointing to evidence.
Here's a bonus hint to not sound pretentiously ignorant: Nobody is engaging in Bayesian reasoning about this. Nobody's going to give you a prior probability that politician X colluded with the Russians on subject Y, unless politician X has been caught on tape telling the Russians how mu
Re: (Score:3)
People engage in Bayesian reasoning all the time, even if they don't know what that is. Everyone does this. If you actually believe anyone in the Trump organization would never collude with Russians, then Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya and Rinat Akhmetshin appears entirely innocent to you, even though Trump Jr. has openly admitted he was seeking Russian government supplied dirt on Clinton.
Likewise the meeting between George Papadopolous and Joseph Mifsud in which Mifsud offered a Ru
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, people engage in Bayesian reasoning without realizing it, but mostly they don't. They engage in much less rigorous but superficially similar reasoning. It's stupid to suggest that any time you update your beliefs based on new information, it's Bayesian, because people were doing that long before Bayes came along and provided a statistically rigorous way to do it.
Why don't you define what you mean by "collusion", so that anyone else can say what kind of evidence of "collusion" they would accept? The
Re: (Score:2)
Collusion is cooperation with foreign entities which a reasonable person would expect to be breaking US law or otherwise attempting to influence the outcome of the US election.
Re: (Score:1)
So what does "cooperation" mean? Your definition seems foolishly broad, because using the common definition of cooperation, probably any politician who seeks national office, a governorship, or the like, has "colluded" under your definition.
Re: (Score:2)
I refer you to the Campaign Act of 2002, also known as "McCain-Feingold", which forbids any foreign entity from providing "any thing of value" to a campaign, and
Re: (Score:2)
That does not answer my question. First, because it is already covered by your condition for criminal behavior, violating McCain-Feingold would count as "collusion", so pointing to it cannot answer the question of what "cooperation" is. Secondly, under the normal rules of statutory construction, because the law bans accepting or soliciting the donation or transfer of "money or other thing of value", an exchange of information would not be covered. (Even if the law attempted to cover exchanges of informat
Re: (Score:3)
OK, so you're hung up an issue of terminology. Solicitation of an illegal activity, which is itself illegal, doesn't fit your definition of "collusion", but it's still illegal.
Re: (Score:3)
No, I told you why (a) the actions you described are not illegal under the law you cited, and (b) why your comment didn't clarify your piss-poor definition of "collusion". Perhaps you should get out of that mental rut that you're in.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, we'll see whether your first amendment interpretation stands up, but your understanding of first amendment law conflicts with case law.
Sure you can publish illegally obtained information that's thrown over the transom, but you can't solicit an illegal act, and US news organizations have been successfully convicted despite their right to publish the illegally obtained information.
Re: (Score:2)
I am not relying on the First Amendment to declare the actions that you described as legal. I am relying on the normal rules of statutory interpretation. See, for example, Yates v. United States (2015) [wikipedia.org] for a case where a fish was not a "tangible object" in the context of a particular law, because the context of the words "tangible object" made it clear -- or at least clear enough for the US Supreme Court (including Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor) -- that Congress meant something more specific than "any t
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody is claiming that proprietary information is "tangible".
Re: (Score:2)
No, you were merely implying that information is a "thing of value", when the phrase "thing of value" was in a section of a law called "STRENGTHENING FOREIGN MONEY BAN" [sic], in spite of the facts that information is not a thing, there is no objective way to assess a value for that information, and similar clauses have never (successfully) been applied to exchanges of information.
I hope that makes the situation clear enough to help you understand why your evidence isn't evidence of "collusion" in any usefu
Re: (Score:2)
If you don't understand the meaning of words, why should we expect you to believe any evidence?
As Donald Trump himself famously said,
Believe me, people who believe the words of someone who starts sentences with "believe me" will never believe evidence.
https://youtu.be/rMmiLWDpCno [youtu.be]
Re: (Score:2)
I explained why using the "common definition" of cooperation would make the suggested definition of "collusion" useless. I asked what hey! meant by "cooperation" to allow them to try to rescue their definition of "collusion".
If you can't understand a simple two-sentence comment, maybe you should take Hillary Clinton's advice and Delete your account. [twitter.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
You're full of shit. As someone else pointed out, you post the best you have. The evidence should always be looked at, and if it seems suspect, should be questioned. Why my original post got modded down as flamebait for calling you out for being purposely disingenuous is beyond me. In your next post you double down on being disingenuous.
It's clear you're not here to participate in good faith.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm offering to give you anything you ask for, as long as you're specific.
Re: Nope (Score:4, Interesting)
Every single one of our intelligence agencies are convinced that the Russians directly influenced our election but you believe it is a lie?
It's funny you quote that, as that was debunked as well :
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/29/pageoneplus/corrections-june-29-2017.html [nytimes.com]
A White House Memo article on Monday about President Trumpâ(TM)s deflections and denials about Russia referred incorrectly to the source of an intelligence assessment that said Russia orchestrated hacking attacks during last yearâ(TM)s presidential election. The assessment was made by four intelligence agencies â" the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency. The assessment was not approved by all 17 organizations in the American intelligence community.
So who should you believe ? Obviously, you've been believing the wrong people.
Re: (Score:2)
That is not much of a correction, though. Those four entities comprise the vast bulk of (the operations and analysis in) the American intelligence community, and are the most involved with questions of Russian influence in US affairs. Do you think the US Coast Guard Intelligence or the Department of Energy's Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence are going to have particular insights into Russian attempts to influence our elections?
Re: (Score:2)
That is not much of a correction, though. Those four entities comprise the vast bulk of (the operations and analysis in) the American intelligence community, and are the most involved with questions of Russian influence in US affairs. Do you think the US Coast Guard Intelligence or the Department of Energy's Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence are going to have particular insights into Russian attempts to influence our elections?
If they didn't, why did the Media and Democrats push the narrative of 17 intelligence agencies ? The problem is that the FBI/CIA/NSA's credibility is in the pits. People simply don't believe those agencies are working for the population anymore and thus if a report came out of those 3, it's going to be met with skepticism. This is why the 17 number was pushed at first, and later retracted without much fanfare.
And the GP poster proved their strategy worked, as he is now repeating said 17 number, as if the
Re: (Score:2)
The media pushed the 17 number because they're mostly credulous fools, as Ben Rhodes pointed out. I don't know enough about particular politicians to speculate whether they actually lied or just accepted a number without checking it.
If your beef is with the credibility of the IC, would you have been convinced if the Treasury Department's Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence signed on? My earlier comment about the other elements of the IC applies also to the question of trust: they're so minor or
Re: (Score:3)
That is not much of a correction, though.
Actually, it's as telling as telling can get. The fact that the initial claim was that all 17 agencies believed rather than the 4, which did, clearly means that whoever made the claim did not read the actual reports. Now who are you going to believe? Politicians who state that reports (which they haven't read) claim that Russia tried to sway US Presidential election or some guy on slashdot? Well, if the reason for not believing the guy on slashdot is that he is misinformed, consider the fact that the po
Re:Nope (Score:4, Insightful)
At this point, any shred of evidence would suffice. It's been a whole year of people talking and talking and no one even showing a shred of evidence.
At least if you provided ANYTHING, it would give us something to actually talk about. At this point, this is just people shouting over each other's head, and the Democrats showing they are sore losers who can't accept their candidate's failing.
Re: (Score:1)
Part of the difficulty here is what you would consider "collusion".
Would meetings by people in the campaign with what they believe to be people working for the Russian Government for purposes of obtaining favors rise to the level of collusion for you? Or does there have to be a specific quid pro quo?
Re:Nope (Score:5, Interesting)
Would meetings by people in the campaign with what they believe to be people working for the Russian Government for purposes of obtaining favors rise to the level of collusion for you?
The definition of collusion is simple
:
col . lu . sion
secret or illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially in order to cheat or deceive others.
So for this "meeting" to be collusion, it would require for it to be to "cheat" or "deceive" and have been secret or illegal. Does said meeting meet those requirements ?
Let's look at the other side. Was it in fact deception that even led to this meeting [slashdot.org] ? And did this deception require special steps from an outside influence [thehill.com] ?
Is the fact the meeting took place collusion, or did collusion result in said meeting even taking place under false pretenses ? So what do you think about me thinking about a "simple meeting" being equal to collusion now ?
Re: (Score:2)
OK, so your standard of proof is an admission of guilt by the Russian government?
Then I'd say by that standard there is not ever going to be any proof.
Re: (Score:2)
This is a good response. Just to be clear, something can be wrong or unpatriotic without being criminal. However your assertion that "collusion" is not a crime isn't correct. Collusion with foreign entities attempting to influence the outcome of US elections is against the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 [wikipedia.org]. There are a number of other federal statutes under which people could be charged, but that law was written specifically to address this kind of thing.
It's still early in the investigation. The w
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
We have no idea what Mueller has, but the people he is handing subpoenas to is highly interesting.
Re: (Score:2)
Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. We have no idea what Mueller has, but the people he is handing subpoenas to is highly interesting.
Either Mueller really has some dynamite shit on trump that we don't know about; or he will become biggest lamb to the slaughter house in history since about AD 36 or so when Lidia the mother of Tiberius died. The back stabbing and bullshit going on in Washington since Trump started his rise to power before the coming of Obama is in many ways similar to what happened to the Roman Empire after the reign of Augustus. It is a sad situation when neighbors start to rattle sabers and defame each other and a sympto
Re: (Score:2)
another wave of largely talented caring young people into our country will not hurt our economy in any way.
That's the problem. Illegals in the US are NOT largely talented or caring. The stats just do not support this tired narrative. Education is lower than the average, skillsets are lower than the average, participation in crime is higher than the average.
Also, where were you when the Canadian governement put an end to its own TPS program for Haitians in 2016 ? You say Trump is inhumane, but Canada ended their program a full 2 YEARS prior to the US. Are you saying Canada is even less humane ? Or maybe yo
Re: (Score:1)
Either Mueller really has some dynamite shit on trump that we don't know about;
Considering the prosecutors that are willing to drop their high paid jobs to work on the case you can be pretty sure that it is something significant.
They aren't exactly nobodies that are looking to make a name for themselves. Most of them are considered to be the top name in their respective field.
It looks a lot like FBI have been investigating Trump since way before the election campaigning started and just handed everything over to Muller on his first day on the job.
But that doesn't mean it will lead any
Re: (Score:2)
Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.
I hope they use that standard of evidence at your murder trial.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think there is plenty of evidence.... [inquisitr.com]
but it won't be critical of Trump. And that's probably the reason why there is none released to the public. Better to stick to rumours and innuendo to keep the narrative going.
Twitter? What is it? (Score:3, Insightful)
Meanwhile... (Score:5, Insightful)
The rest of the world just takes it as a given that they're being exposed to American propaganda.
There is a huge whiff of "us be bad guys, us get taste of own medicine? Unpossible!"
Maybe if the Democrats had run Sanders and not Felonia Von Pantsuit, they wouldn't have given the Russians such a target-rich environment.
Look, it's not hard. If Clinton were the Foreign Minister of any of our NATO allies, her government would have put her in prison for a very long time for even a third of what she's accused of doing.
Re: (Score:2)
Most NATO countries are civilized, civilized countries doesn't put people in jail because of accusations.
Turkey isn't civilized. Many reasons for that, sadly.
The US isn't civilized - Guantanamo anyone?
Re:Not just propaganda though is it? (Score:5, Interesting)
Hacked the DNC and DCCC,
Allegedly.
hacked elections systems in several states, grabbing electoral data.
Allegedly.
Handing the electoral data and political information to people like Aaron Nevins and defacto co-ordinating with them to get Ron DeSantis elected in Florida
Allegedly.
There are plenty of allegations flying around that this was all Russia's doing. It very well may have been. What is lacking is evidence.
It would be politically expedient for the US if it were Russia behind the meddling. It may or may not be politically expedient for Russia to have Trump as president. Hillary was a known quantity to Russia. They've dealt with her before as Secretary of State. Knowing how someone operates is diplomatically valuable.
Trump *seemed* to be more friendly to Russia, but he was also incredibly flaky, even as a candidate. The reasoning behind a coordinated push to back Trump over Hilary seems tenuous at best.
Have you read the testemony from that firm (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. That is what a witness report is
But we don't even have those. We have officials saying they have evidence. There might be witness reports. There might be forensic evidence (which is even more questionable when it comes to the DNC server hacks, as the DNC used a private firm to do the analysis and not the FBI.)
What do you expect? That they are going to go into Trumps office and find a box labeled "proof" containing a bag of "hacks" and gloves with traces of electoral data on them?
I expect an explanation as to why the FBI/DNC/whomever is making the allegation, as to why they believe the Russian government was involved directly beyond "trust us we have evidence." These are serious allegations. They require soli
Re: (Score:1)
Therein lies the evidence of the success of Russian propaganda on people like you. Hillary is hardly a saint but in contrast to just about every other American president ever she was relatively benign.
Russian propaganda though coupled with Trump's populist cries of lock her up have made her about to be some she-devil intent on destroying the US though, and if you think the problem was the candidate then it's not surprising you were a sucker for the propaganda.
The point being, it doesn't matter who the candi
Hypocrites (Score:2, Interesting)
What about twitters own people saying on video they wish to "ban a way of talking" from "shitty people"... their words. Forget russia what about twitter's own propaganda via censorship?
14 people per account (Score:2)
If this really was a disinformation campaign, it wasn't even vaguely successful.
Re: (Score:2)
How many of those tens of thousands of followers came from Russian Twitter farms?
Emails about receiving tweets with false content? (Score:2)
Twitter would melt down overnight if they enforced this in an even remotely evenhanded way.
Because altering trends isn't ? (Score:5, Informative)
Changing the trending section to show TrumpShutdown instead of SchumerShutdown, even though a basic Civics class and understanding shows clearly that this is a Democrat action isn't propaganda ?
Removing the hashtag Release the memo from trending because a left leaning PAC said something about Russian bots isn't propaganda ?
Twitter please. And they say right wingers are prone to believing conspiracies.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Exactly. The translation of all this is "the candidate we were supporting with everything we had lost, and we're gonna get even by whatever lies we have to tell".
The shut down isn't caused by the Dems (Score:1)
This shutdown belongs to the Rs, and by the poll the Americans know it. Your attempts to
So what? (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm fairly sick of Twitter and Facebook going on about this. The Internet is full of propaganda. The world is full of propaganda. We should not be surprised if Russia meddled a bit, because we meddle in everyone else's affairs, especially in the Middle East. I don't like Trump much either, but the fact is that people are using this merely as a way to comfort themselves about him having won the election. But does it really make a difference? Were we really naive enough to think that democracy was truly fair in the first place?
Let's think about this rationally. 700,000 were exposed; that's a tiny number. A Google search says that almost 139,000,000 voted. So that means that about 0.5%--a mere half percent of voters may have been exposed. But chances are that only some of those who were exposed actually voted. And then most of them probably already were Trump supporters in the first place, who merely grabbed hold of the propaganda as confirmation of their already-held point of view. So it's impossible to say how much it affected the vote--especially given the complexities of the electoral college and the fact that we do not know where these viewers lived--but chances are that it did not affect it enough to have swayed anything.
Or let's put it another way: the burden of proof would be on those who would claim that Russia actually changed the outcome of the election. Prove it. I sincerely doubt that it will ever be proved, but people will go on and on about it because it gives them a kind of comfort to think that it was really the fault of some sinister external force. People love blaming outsiders, or even internal minorities who are treated as outsiders--such as Mexicans like myself--but it is a sad, pathetic, illegitimate comfort.
Re: (Score:3)
It's hard to say with only incomplete information, but what little commentary I have seen on he Russian efforts suggests it wasn't aimed just at electing Trump. It was aimed to fuel division and increase hostility by producing material aimed at both left and right to convince them that the opposing faction are not merely in disagreement, but are a dangerous and evil force that must be fought and exterminated, and that only traitors seek compromise.
They saw a trend that was to their favor. They pushed furthe
Re: (Score:2)
Because "painting republicans as evil" hasn't been a thing for decades in the US right ?
I've lived a somewhat decent span a time (born in the 70s) and all my life I heard about how Republicans are evil, from all sorts of media and publication.
So even that line of "sow division" is tired. No one needed the Russians to do that. Especially not with the current climate in academia, where outside "black blocks" come in and torch Berkerley over a conservative speaker.
Re: (Score:3)
Russia benefits from Americans being more divided and busy fighting each other instead of digging up dirt on Russian black-bag jobs, imposing more sanctions, and so forth. Russia does not necessarily heighten those divisions with the goal of helping any particular American faction.
Re: (Score:1)
It was aimed to fuel division and increase hostility by producing material aimed at both left and right
This. x1000.
Re:So what? (Score:5, Interesting)
You are missing a big piece -- the horrible ineffectiveness of Internet ads. So what if 700,000 people were exposed. I am exposed to several thousand Internet ads a day. I remember none of them. They are just clutter that I ignore. You probably need to expose me to an ad 5,000 times before I will notice it. I may have been exposed to the Twitter and Facebook ads, who cares, I never noticed them.
This Russian ad spend was on the order of a few hundred thousands dollars. A couple hundred thousand does nothing when applied to large numbers of people. Put into perspective that the candidates spent two billion dollars.
You can then try to make the argument that the Russians highly focused the ads on to a specific target group. But that rapidly turns into preaching to the choir. It is easy to get a highly targeted group to do what the ads imply, that is simply because they were very likely to do whatever it was anyway. But there is no way that 700,000 people is a tightly selected group like that.
Re: (Score:2)
You are missing a big piece -- the horrible ineffectiveness of Internet ads. So what if 700,000 people were exposed. I am exposed to several thousand Internet ads a day. I remember none of them. They are just clutter that I ignore. You probably need to expose me to an ad 5,000 times before I will notice it. I may have been exposed to the Twitter and Facebook ads, who cares, I never noticed them.
That's some excellent reasoning if we're talking about ads, but it seems to me that you're responding here to something else that failed to fully engage your attention (TFS)--even though it provoked you to write a reply. This isn't about "Internet ads" that people were merely "exposed" to. The fact that someone actually followed a troll account, or liked or reposted a "tweet" proves that they were actually engaged and inspired to take action based on its content.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
And then most of them probably already were Trump supporters in the first place, who merely grabbed hold of the propaganda as confirmation of their already-held point of view
That's the most important point. Being exposed is not the same as being influenced. I find it very hard to believe that anyone who subscribed to those accounts changed their vote because of what they read there.
We shouldn't be surprised (Score:2)
And I recognize there are a _lot_ of mentally vulnerable people out there. It's too difficult and risky to bar them from voting. It's also tough to get the right information to them, but we can at least try. We can also invest in teaching people critical thinking and making them aware that propaganda exists.
Re: (Score:1)
Twitter was only one aspect of their campaign. They had a lot of fingers in different pies. We don't know the full extent yet, and may never know.
Re: (Score:2)
That is a very naive way of looking at the Russian meddling. Russia does not have the interest of any US citizen, either Democrat or Republican. The US does not meddle in the elections of other normal democratic countries like Russia does.
Russia meddled in the 2016 US election. It meddled the UK Brexit referendum. Russa has launched a campaign to influence Mexico’s 2018 presidential election. Marcon's team said that their servers were hacked by a group likely to be associated with Russians during t
Not the exposed, only the interacted (Score:2)
Those exposed will be multi-millions.
"... also removed more than 220,000 third-party apps responsible for millions of suspicious tweets
..."
And that's only the little bit the Russians did. My gut feeling is the game was much bigger still. The real totals will be appreciated only after it's not affecting.
1/200th of the population... Oooohhh Scary! (Score:1)
KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov: Deception Was My Job (Score:1)
Yuri Bezmenov [wikipedia.org]
After being assigned to a station in India, Bezmenov eventually grew to love the people and the culture of India, but at the same time, he began to resent the KGB-sanctioned oppression of intellectuals who dissented from Moscow's policies. He defected to Canada
Re: (Score:2)
He was an agent of USSR. USSR was a Communist dictatorship. It dissolved in 1991. USSR had 300 million people. USSR had media controls as strong as those of North Korea.
Russian Federation is a country of 145 million people. Russian Federation, until recently, was a member of G8. It had open trade policy with the West until Western sanctions started (in response to its annexation of Crimea). It has a mixed economy with strong government stake in natural resources and essentially no oversight in the
Not even .. (Score:1)
So fewer than CNN (Score:1)
Next.
So, 0.5% of the registered voters! (Score:2)
Wow. They reached 0.5% of the registered voters. With an indeterminate effect on even those. That's pretty much a failure.
When will the sore Hillary! losers stop looking for someone else to blame, for their election failure?
Slashdot daily Russian scare.. (Score:1)
Unreal. (Score:2)
1) But Hillary!
2) Witch Hunts!
3) No evidence!
so far, four people connected to the trump campaign, including its chairman, are under indictment [businessinsider.com]
If you replace any one of the indicted names with the name of a member of the boogeyman "Clinton Global Criminal Organization", the right-wing would be frothing and apoplectic.
"Where's the evidence???"' my dudes read the fricking news.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow! 700K... (Score:2)
Out of 330M or so...one person in 500 was "exposed" to Russian bad-thought, which isn't the same as "one person in 500 changed their vote to Trump as a result of Russian bad-thought....
Doesn't sound like much of a problem to me. It's not like people weren't exposed to foreign media regularly, all of which talked about the American Presidential elections at one time or another (it does,after all, have a moderately enormous affect on the world as a whole).
head in sand (Score:1)
I thought the left loved Russia? (Score:2)
Now Russia is associated with right-wing conservatism? WTF? When did this happen?
It's almost as if the left is using the time honoured tactic of accusing the opposition of doing exactly what you are doing.
For example, hypothetically, let's suppose the DNC paid to have Russian sources create a phony dossier, then use that dossier to get a FISA warrant to spy on the opposition party.
That would certainly be collusion on the part of the DNC and Russia. And what better way to distract the public than to blame Tr
Re: (Score:1)