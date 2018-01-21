Microsoft Fights Search Warrants for Overseas Emails in the Supreme Court (microsoft.com) 46
Microsoft's Chief Legal Officer writes about "the landmark Microsoft case that will decide whether the U.S. government can use a search warrant to force a company to seize a customer's private emails stored in Ireland and import them to the United States." On Thursday, 289 different groups and individuals from 37 countries signed 23 different legal briefs supporting Microsoft's position that Congress never gave law enforcement the power to ignore treaties and breach Ireland's sovereignty in this way. How could it? The government relies on a law that was enacted in 1986, before anyone conceived of cloud computing... When the U.S. government requires a tech company to execute a warrant for emails stored overseas, the provider must search a foreign datacenter and make a copy abroad, and then import that copy to the United States. This creates a complex issue with huge international consequences. It shouldn't be resolved by taking the law to a place it was never intended to go...
The U.S. Department of Justice's attempt to seize foreign customers' emails from other countries ignores borders, treaties and international law, as well as the laws those countries have in place to protect the privacy of their own citizens... It's also a path that will lead to the doorsteps of American homes by putting the privacy of U.S. citizens' emails at risk. If the U.S. government obtains the power to search and seize foreign citizens' private communications physically stored in other countries, it will invite other governments to do the same thing. If we ignore other countries' laws, how can we demand that they respect our laws?
Amicus briefs supporting Microsoft have been filed in the U.S. Supreme Court by Ireland, France, and the European Commission and European privacy regulators. Microsoft even notes that on this issue, "Fox News agreed with the American Civil Liberties Union."
The servers are located in Ireland in a data centre staffed by Irish people (or who, at least, live there). Will these people obey an order from a court in the USA and risk the wrath of the court in Dublin ? I would not if I were one of them. I do not know what control Microsoft (USA) has over servers in its Irish data centre, but generally the guy who can touch the machine is the one who makes the final decision; and him, being fearful of the Dublin court, could easily restrict access to anyone outside of their data centre.
No matter what the court in the USA decides, what will happen in reality will be interesting to see.
This is not a matter of an American-issued search warrant delivered to person or persons of name, as in individuals.
Microsoft obviously has a pathway to the data in Ireland and there are no gatekeepers blocking that path, at this time.
At issue is custodianship vs ownership vs jurisdiction, and it ain't easy.
This is problem has already been addressed in the case offshore banking.
I think that's where SCOTUS will take this.
God invented alcohol to prevent the Irish from ruling the world, as it so nicely says in a bar in temple bar...
The claim that something is being "imported" from Ireland to the U.S. is rubbish. The claim that this somehow violates Ireland/EU law is absurd, unless you are arguing that a person sitting at a computer in the U.S. is somehow bound by the laws of a foreign country.
Strange you should say that. The U.S. claims exactly that in the case of Gary McKinnon who hacked U.S. computers with off the shelf software. They were trying to extradite him with threats of 70 years hard time in a maximum security prison for his actions in the U.K..
Then there is the case of Dmitry Sklyarov who wrote software in Russia for his employer that was strictly legal but was arrested in the U.S. and charged for his employers sales of it to Americans. Skylarov was not in the U.S. when he wrote t
That MS employee in the US accessing data in Ireland could be charged in Ireland. The correct method is get a warrant where the thing is. This is a power grab, in effect will the laws be the least restrictive of where anybody physical is that can access the data, suddenly taking a vacation changes the laws that cover a piece of data?
This is a deliberate mis-stating of the issue.
Right now, a Microsoft employee, sitting at a computer located in the U.S., can access those servers and find the information that is being requested. This is done every day as a matter of routine operation, by Microsoft and every other company that has operations in multiple countries.
True, but today. What if the Irish court say that remote access were not to be allowed without agreement of the Dublin court (or whatever) - on the grounds that Microsoft USA was untrusted and that the data in Ireland had to be protected ? I assume that those who control the Irish data centres would have to restrict remote access over the internal Microsoft VPN from elsewhere. Thus Microsoft USA would be locked out or part of its network. What would the USA do
... it could order that Microsoft USA produce u
Regrettably, the courts are aware of the "incidental" creation of copies in each location, as entered into evidence in suits about copyright and copies. They know full well that there is a copy made in RAM in Ireland, then another in the US, then the final copy on the printer in the US, the place where the data is wanted.
If I request a web page from a site in the EU, I don't have to obey EU law, but the server administrator in the EU does. If the EU says "No foreigners may see this", then he can't serve i
The claim that this somehow violates Ireland/EU law is absurd, unless you are arguing that a person sitting at a computer in the U.S. is somehow bound by the laws of a foreign country.
Uh yes? If you hack an Irish server it's most definitively a crime in Ireland. Same if you plan and direct an IRA bombing from abroad, being physically present has never been a requirement. Sure enforcement can be tricky if they refuse to extradite, but that's just a practical problem.
This is a deliberate mis-stating of the issue. Right now, a Microsoft employee, sitting at a computer located in the U.S., can access those servers and find the information that is being requested.
Technical capability and legal permission are not the same. For example we've had doctors and nurses criminally prosecuted for snooping on journals of patients they had no business reading, that they're capable of copying this
I think it's a bit disingenuous to say "the guy that can touch the machine" is the one who makes final decisions. That's certainly not the case in all the companies I've worked for: the guy accepts what management tells him. If he doesn't, he will be replaced by someone that does. No organization (no matter how enlightened) gives the IT dudes the final authority over who gets access to what systems.
"Hey Bob, did you get a SCM account?"
"No, I cut off the sysadmin for that system in the parking lot and my bos
Lodge a warrant with the local MS subsidiary for some data stored on MS USA server/s, and see what happens. Put the shoe on the other foor and see how the USA DoJ reacts.
Curious that "ignoring borders" is exactly the issue at present, when the US Government has exhausted its spending authority. The Republicans think that borders mean something and that illegal aliens should go home, while the Democrats apparently feel that there are no borders to the United States that anybody is obliged to respect. Europe has been having similar problems over the last year or so.
I can understand that DoJ is required to make the request/filing, but I do not believe even many of their own lawyers actually think winning would be a good thing. When the ACLU and Fox News both agree the DoJ winning would be bad, you can pretty much take that to the bank. The only interesting question is how narrow the ruling will be.
This is factually incorrect. International treaties are on aa par with acts of Congress, and neither supersede nor are superseded by Federal United States law - see, e.g., Reid v Covert [wikipedia.org] 354 US 1 (1958).
Nobody smart noticed all that data moving around from a big brand back to the gov/mil?
The big brands even helped decrypt so the gov could get plain text.
Prosecutor: The defendant has not turned over emails between their executives discussion the probability of an (oil leak) (fiscal collapse) (other bad thing).
Judge: Why not?
Defendant: Those emails are not stored in this country.
Judge: Which country are they stored in?
Defendant: Please refer to the statement from EvilCO IT explaining that our emails are stored in a database that is then sharded across all our subsidiaries around the world.
Judge: And you need the pieces, the shards, from all the countries to
Judge (daydreaming): Bailiff, please tase this lawyer in the balls repeatedly until he stop this bullshit.
I think you mean:
Judge (daydreaming): Bailiff, whack his pee-pee! [youtube.com]
The key difference here is that they're not after Microsoft's data; they're after data belonging to a Microsoft customer who is not a US citizen who has probably never physically been on US territory.
That is a difference. I don't see how it's a key difference who holds the record.
In the bank/oil-co/bad-guy example, does using a 3rd party IT department instead of in-house change things? Or any number of intermediaries can be added: Oil company contracts ITCorpUS, ITCorpUS has a subsidiary in Ireland, Ireland has a subsidiary in Cook Islands
The difference is that the bad company has a legal presence in the US, so US courts can demand company documents in some circumstances. Wherever the company has stored the documents, if the company is able to retrieved the documents itself then it can be compelled to retrieve them for a court. In this case the documents don't belong to a US company, they belong to an entity with no presence in the US.
What if the this case was about a US bank which operated safety deposit boxes in Ireland? Can a US court
