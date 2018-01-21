Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Facebook Reopens Probe Into Russian Involvement in Brexit (techcrunch.com) 131

Posted by EditorDavid from the blaming-the-Messenger dept.
An anonymous reader quotes TechCrunch: Facebook has said it will conduct a wider investigation into whether there was Russian meddling on its platform relating to the 2016 Brexit referendum vote in the UK. Wednesday its UK policy director Simon Milner wrote to a parliamentary committee that's been conducting a wide-ranging enquiry into fake news -- and whose chair has been witheringly critical of Facebook and Twitter for failing to co-operate with requests for information and assistance on the topic of Brexit and Russia -- saying it will widen its investigation, per the committee's request. Though he gave no firm deadline for delivering a fresh report -- beyond estimating "a number of weeks".

It's not clear whether Twitter will also bow to pressure to conduct a more thorough investigation of Brexit-related disinformation. At the time of writing the company had not responded to our questions either. At the end of last year committee chair Damian Collins warned both companies they could face sanctions for failing to co-operate with the committee's enquiry -- slamming Twitter's investigations to date as "completely inadequate", and expressing disbelief that both companies had essentially ignored the committee's requests... Independent academic studies have suggested there was in fact significant tweet-based activity generated around Brexit by Russian bots."
Theresa May has said Russia's attempts to "sow discord" in the West could not go unchallenged, and warned Vladimir Putin, "We know what you are up to."

Facebook's response complained that a new investigation "requires detailed analysis of historic data by our security experts, who are also engaged in preventing live threats to our service."

  • Further Meddling (Score:5, Interesting)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @07:44PM (#55974791)
    I wonder if Russia is behind Facebook's reopening of this probe into Russian meddling in Brexit. If you're Russia it seems like the best way to stir up shit in opposing powers is to let them tear themselves in half over whether or not Russia was involved in influencing their government in some way.

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I wonder if Russia is behind alvinrod's commenting that Russia is behind Facebook's reopening of this probe into Russian meddling in Brexit. If you're Russia it seems like the best way to stir up shit in opposing powers is to let alvirond start some whataboutisms over whether or not Russia was involved in influencing Facebook reopining this probe into Russian meddling in Brexit.

      • I only wish I were getting paid for half of the shit I think up sometimes. The simple truth is that Russia probably doesn't even need to go to those lengths when the monsters are due on maple street [vimeo.com].

        I think we're already stuck in the kind of mental rut that the country was in after the September 11 attacks that resulted in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. I doubt the consequences of this will be anywhere near as severe, but this is something that's clearly gained a life of its own. There may well be a k

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by king neckbeard ( 1801738 )
      Truth. Hillary Clinton was the real Russian agent.

    • I wonder if Russia is behind Facebook's reopening of this probe into Russian meddling in Brexit. If you're Russia it seems like the best way to stir up shit in opposing powers is to let them tear themselves in half over whether or not Russia was involved in influencing their government in some way.

      Russia uses online propaganda to meddle. If their decision to reopen the probe into Russian meddling in Brexit was based on online propaganda then they are more gullible than Trump voters.

      It seems extremely unlikely that Russia is going to draw unwanted attention to itself. The best course of action is for all parties to remain calm and wait for the outcome of the investigation. Now, if you doubt Facebook's own investigation then you are effectively claiming that Facebook is currently meddling in Brexit

    • that's all bill clinton

  • Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain! (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Dutchmaan ( 442553 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @07:47PM (#55974803) Homepage
    I see a lot of anonymous coward postings taking a "nothing to see here.. move along" stance... So sorry that Facebook looking into and possibly exposing something ruffles your delicate feathers so much...

    • Why look behind this curtain in particular? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @08:40PM (#55975065)
      The problem is something called sampling bias [wikipedia.org]. If you only look for meddling by Russia in only decisions you dislike, then you can only find meddling by Russia only in decisions you dislike. e.g. If your landlord claims your apartment is filthy and is the source of the cockroaches that everyone in the building has been complaining about, and he does an extensive search for roaches in your apartment and finds some, that doesn't prove his claim. For all we know, your apartment could be the cleanest one in the building, and if he'd done the same extensive search on the other apartments he would've found a lot more roaches. But by searching only your unit, he's abusing sampling bias - cherry picking data by only looking in certain places - to try to make it appear as if you're the one at fault.*

      If you want to investigate something like this in an objective manner, you need to look for meddling into all big political decisions by all foreign powers. This includes meddling by Facebook (a US corporation) abusing sampling bias to try to discredit the UK Brexit vote via a press release that millions if not tens of millions of Britons will hear about in the news..

      * In this case the statistical error (by Facebook) is intentional. But sampling bias can creep in unintentionally too. The classic example is a surveyor tasked with finding out how many hours city residents ride the subway on average, so the city can make better decisions on if subway service should be expanded. He starts off by asking random people on the street how often they ride the subway each week. He grows frustrated that most people don't ride the subway at all, making it difficult for him to gather the required minimum number of positive responses to minimize the margin of error. Then he's struck with inspiration. He'll simply got aboard a subway train and ask the riders how many hours they ride each week. Since everyone on the subway must be subway riders, that'll neatly filter out all the non-riders he's been wasting his time with.

      The problem is when you ask people riding on the subway instead of random people on the street, the odds of you encountering a heavy subway user are higher. e.g. If 80% of subway riders ride the subway 1 hour a week, and 20% ride it 10 hours a week, you are 2.5x as likely to sample a 10 hr/wk rider than you are a 1 hr/wk rider simply because they're on the subway a lot longer. So the statistical data you gather this way ends up biased high by your sampling method.

      • At the risk of stating the bleeding obvious, it makes perfect sense to scrutinise tactics more closely if they actually worked. If Russians had hypothetically meddled to try to get a "yes" in the Scottish independence vote, that wouldn't be as big a deal because it didn't work.

        Same if they had tried to engineer a Bernie Sanders victory.

      • This is not sampling bias. It's answering a question that is less general than the question you're asking. To wit, did Russia influence the Brexit election to a large degree? Totally different questions are "Did Russia influence other elections" and "Did France influence the Brexit vote".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        There is also outliers https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] in association with very large numbers of samples. Start with big enough numbers and the tiniest percentage becomes a large number. So start with a trillion posts and how many posts, fit in any claim will end up being a large number, in the hundreds of thousands but as a percentage it is pretty much invisible, an outlier to be ignored. Now create that large number outlier, like say 10,000 people with shared interests, make one post per day, which is n

    • Surely you don't think Russian agents would have to post anonymously. The would have well established and trusted aliases.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      People all over the UK voted to exit the EU.
      "Russians" did not drive out of the embassy and "vote" a lot all over the UK to sway the result.
      Real citizens all over the UK wanted out of the EU and the vote results reflected that.

  • Why people dislike "intelligent" leaders (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Vinegar Joe ( 998110 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @07:47PM (#55974805)

    "The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because the Cold War's been over for 20 years" - Barack Obama, third presidential debate, Oct. 22, 2012

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      These same people think Donald Trump is colluding with Russia, when he's selling weapons to the Ukraine: https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/world/2017/12/23/agrees-send-lethal-weapons-ukraine-angering-russia/f7BzGyFMrlFOsxoIxiOR3K/story.html

      It's almost like no one paid attention to his foreign policy speech during the campaign...

  • Oh, I get it! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @07:49PM (#55974817)
    When the Russians actually fund Communist and Green parties and generally support left-wing agitation, there's nothing to see here. But when people vote right-of-center, it must be a Russian conspiracy!

  • What a load of bullshit. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Blame everything on russians. Ignore your own crooked crimes.

  • Every nation on earth "interferes" in other nations politics. Why are we suddenly angry about russia?

    What's the actual agenda here?

    • Re:So, seriously (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Pseudonym ( 62607 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @09:37PM (#55975285)

      Russia's goal is probably to keep the American voting public disunited. It is in their best interest to keep each half of the population thinking that the other half are un-American traitors.

      What should make you angry is that it doesn't take much, since the politicians, cable commentators, and Internet comment sections do most of the work already. Just a few nudges are required.

  • Go figure. The reality is we have *ALWAYS* had influences during elections from many different perspectives. That's called democracy. How people can get upset over this is beyond me. If Russia is so effective at influencing our elections then maybe our political leaders should I don't know duplicate Russia's tactics???? instead of bitching and moaning about how they're influencing our elections. I do want to point out that we have influenced a lot of other countries via different means over the last 100 yea

    • You forget that the Russians and other countries control what gets on their internet. Are you suggesting that we too should have a great firewall and hundreds of thousands of government workers removing posts from the internet?

  • correct me if im wrong (Score:5, Interesting)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @08:26PM (#55974987) Homepage
    but it was Mays own party that proposed Brexit on a gamble. After the country actually voted in favour of it, 3 separate politicians assumed responsibility for the fiasco and each stepped aside as the brakes were nowhere to be found on this train. Even Boris Johnson had a swing at the corpulent trashbag known as Brexit. the UK even went so far as to say the legislation was somehow nonbinding, and when pressed by the EU to exist in a timely fashion had the audacity to demand "a good deal" in exchange for leaving. They did not in fact get a deal.

    now may's trying again, desparately, to save face and pin the blame on russia? Seriously? At some point someone has to call her bluff and ask what strategic or tactical advantage Russia gains by sabotaging a nation into exile from a trade group russia already has formal relations with (the EU)? In other words, why would russia intentionally make it more cumbersome to trade with the UK?
    • Yes. May made a poorly calculated risk, just like Clinton did. So, both blame Russia.

      • Yes. May made a poorly calculated risk, just like Clinton did. So, both blame Russia.

        Huh? Poorly calculated because they didn't account for Russian interference? What would a well calculated risk have looked like?

    • Russia is under trade sanctions with the EU for invading Ukraine. Russia would also like to reassert influence over more of Eastern Europe and the EU stands in their way. Brexit is mana from heaven for their geopolitical ambitions.

      • Britain is as far away from East Europe as you can get. Maybe if the EU represented the interests of the people, it would be more accepted. But it doesn't. Blaming the dirty foreigners for the problems is not a solution that will ever work.

        • Britain is as far away from East Europe as you can get.

          And what exactly does this have to do with the price of borshcht in Bryansk...?

      • Brexit is mana from heaven for their geopolitical ambitions.

        Gosh, someone else finally noticed.

        BTW, it's "manna".

    • Fiasco? That's the kind of attitude that hates democracy and loves autocratic governments. The British people voted for it, and if it's inconvenient, then that's just tough shit. You don't get to overturn voting because you don't agree with it. British sovereignty is more important than other goals. If the EU had made its people a priority this would never have happened. But the EU doesn't represent the people of Europe and that is not something the British people want to be a part of. We must respect their

  • Dogs: we pooped in hallway - Russia did it! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Uberbah ( 647458 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @08:31PM (#55975013)

    Russiagaters are getting more and more desperately pathetic with each passing day. this pic [pics.me.me] about sums it up. Anything and everything can be and will be blamed on Russia, because we need a distraction from how horrible Hillary and her party are to lose the most winnable election in history.

    • Russiagaters are getting more and more desperately pathetic with each passing day.
      ...
      Anything and everything can be and will be blamed on Russia,

      Actually, only online propaganda and hacking has been blamed on Russia. We know Russia has excellent hackers and buildings full of online propagandists, so it seems like a logical conclusion that they have been using them.

      because we need a distraction from how horrible Hillary and her party are to lose the most winnable election in history.

      It's 2018 and the Republicans have controlled both Congress and the Presidency for over a year, so why are you bringing up the 2016 elections? At this rate, I swear it's 2037 and one of you retards with a faded MAGA hat is going to tell me about how that Trump and Republicans won and th

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Uberbah ( 647458 )

        Actually, only online propaganda and hacking has been blamed on Russia.

        And trying to hack an electrical grid. And voting machines. And invading Crimea. And invading Ukraine.

        We know Russia has excellent hackers and buildings full of online propagandists, so it seems like a logical conclusion that they have been using them.

        Uh huh. Without going to Google, can you name a single instance of such propaganda efforts, backed up by actual evidence and not hysterical accusations. Next, how does it compare to th

  • ...who's interest is it in with depopulating Syria, and causing the refugee mess in Europe.

  • Greatest Political Firm in the World (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Seriously, the Internet Research Agency is the greatest political consulting firm in the world. With just a few thousand Facebook ads and Twitter messages, it was able to sway the Brexit vote and US Presidential election. Why spend a hundred million or more paying ineffective pussy established firms while you can get Russia's IRA for a few thousand rubles?

  • Russia Spent £0.73 During Brexit Campaign (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There have been a lot of media reports of massive Russian meddling in the Brexit campaign, but the first investigation found they spent £0.73:

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2017/12/13/facebook-russians-spent-just-73-pence-ads-brexit-campaign/

    Of course, this didn't stop the left wing media claiming there was Russian involvement. Sure, if they spent £0.73 then there was Russian involvement, but the scale of involvement has been intentionally misrepresented.

    What the leftists can't seem to h

  • I'm just waiting for Facebook to investigate if Russians made Han Solo shoot first...
  • For GB to complain about manipulating anyone's internal affairs is beyond hypcritical. Britain ran an empire based on manipulating internal affairs of unsuspecting colonies. It still uses subtle levers of influence and plausible deniability to set people against each other all the while putting "mother england" on some sort of pedestal. England lives chiefly through its alliances. BBC meddles in internal affairs of former colonies on regular basis under the guise of covering "foreign affairs". The fact

    • Russia simply doesn't have anything to gain from it.

      *snort*

      That has to be one of the very silliest assertions I've seen yet this morning, and the sun won't even be up for another hour and a half.

  • EVERYONE RUN! This ludicrous-excuse is out of control! AARrRHRHggGgHGHghghGHGHGHhHhhHHHhhhHHH!

