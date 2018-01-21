Facebook Reopens Probe Into Russian Involvement in Brexit (techcrunch.com) 131
An anonymous reader quotes TechCrunch: Facebook has said it will conduct a wider investigation into whether there was Russian meddling on its platform relating to the 2016 Brexit referendum vote in the UK. Wednesday its UK policy director Simon Milner wrote to a parliamentary committee that's been conducting a wide-ranging enquiry into fake news -- and whose chair has been witheringly critical of Facebook and Twitter for failing to co-operate with requests for information and assistance on the topic of Brexit and Russia -- saying it will widen its investigation, per the committee's request. Though he gave no firm deadline for delivering a fresh report -- beyond estimating "a number of weeks".
It's not clear whether Twitter will also bow to pressure to conduct a more thorough investigation of Brexit-related disinformation. At the time of writing the company had not responded to our questions either. At the end of last year committee chair Damian Collins warned both companies they could face sanctions for failing to co-operate with the committee's enquiry -- slamming Twitter's investigations to date as "completely inadequate", and expressing disbelief that both companies had essentially ignored the committee's requests... Independent academic studies have suggested there was in fact significant tweet-based activity generated around Brexit by Russian bots."
Theresa May has said Russia's attempts to "sow discord" in the West could not go unchallenged, and warned Vladimir Putin, "We know what you are up to."
Facebook's response complained that a new investigation "requires detailed analysis of historic data by our security experts, who are also engaged in preventing live threats to our service."
I wonder if Russia is behind alvinrod's commenting that Russia is behind Facebook's reopening of this probe into Russian meddling in Brexit. If you're Russia it seems like the best way to stir up shit in opposing powers is to let alvirond start some whataboutisms over whether or not Russia was involved in influencing Facebook reopining this probe into Russian meddling in Brexit.
And 99 of them are APK?
I think we're already stuck in the kind of mental rut that the country was in after the September 11 attacks that resulted in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. I doubt the consequences of this will be anywhere near as severe, but this is something that's clearly gained a life of its own. There may well be a k
Economically, most of what I'm asking for is to go back to the immense success of America before Ronald Reagan's Alzheimer-riddled idiocy implemented some bullshit written on the back of a napkin while Cheney and Rumsfeld were in the room, because you can't do anything stupid in America without them, apparently. Hell, Bernie's platform only winded the clock back to roughly Ronnie's FIRST term.
So please, spare me your bullshit.
failed socialist experience to again
(emphasis mine)
I'm curious, what/when was the last 'experience' (do you mean experiment?)?
most successful nation
Not by a lot of metrics; less so than in the past and falling.
Some progressive policies =/= socialism. Some well-regulated and limited social policies =/= socialism. Criticism of the excesses of capitalism =/= socialism. Calling for limitations or regulation of capitalism =/= socialism.
Neither pure capitalism, nor pure socialism (or the closest approximations that have arisen) work particularly well for anyone but the
I wonder if Russia is behind Facebook's reopening of this probe into Russian meddling in Brexit. If you're Russia it seems like the best way to stir up shit in opposing powers is to let them tear themselves in half over whether or not Russia was involved in influencing their government in some way.
Russia uses online propaganda to meddle. If their decision to reopen the probe into Russian meddling in Brexit was based on online propaganda then they are more gullible than Trump voters.
It seems extremely unlikely that Russia is going to draw unwanted attention to itself. The best course of action is for all parties to remain calm and wait for the outcome of the investigation. Now, if you doubt Facebook's own investigation then you are effectively claiming that Facebook is currently meddling in Brexit
that's all bill clinton
Why look behind this curtain in particular? (Score:5, Insightful)
If you want to investigate something like this in an objective manner, you need to look for meddling into all big political decisions by all foreign powers. This includes meddling by Facebook (a US corporation) abusing sampling bias to try to discredit the UK Brexit vote via a press release that millions if not tens of millions of Britons will hear about in the news..
* In this case the statistical error (by Facebook) is intentional. But sampling bias can creep in unintentionally too. The classic example is a surveyor tasked with finding out how many hours city residents ride the subway on average, so the city can make better decisions on if subway service should be expanded. He starts off by asking random people on the street how often they ride the subway each week. He grows frustrated that most people don't ride the subway at all, making it difficult for him to gather the required minimum number of positive responses to minimize the margin of error. Then he's struck with inspiration. He'll simply got aboard a subway train and ask the riders how many hours they ride each week. Since everyone on the subway must be subway riders, that'll neatly filter out all the non-riders he's been wasting his time with.
The problem is when you ask people riding on the subway instead of random people on the street, the odds of you encountering a heavy subway user are higher. e.g. If 80% of subway riders ride the subway 1 hour a week, and 20% ride it 10 hours a week, you are 2.5x as likely to sample a 10 hr/wk rider than you are a 1 hr/wk rider simply because they're on the subway a lot longer. So the statistical data you gather this way ends up biased high by your sampling method.
At the risk of stating the bleeding obvious, it makes perfect sense to scrutinise tactics more closely if they actually worked. If Russians had hypothetically meddled to try to get a "yes" in the Scottish independence vote, that wouldn't be as big a deal because it didn't work.
Same if they had tried to engineer a Bernie Sanders victory.
This is not sampling bias. It's answering a question that is less general than the question you're asking. To wit, did Russia influence the Brexit election to a large degree? Totally different questions are "Did Russia influence other elections" and "Did France influence the Brexit vote".
There is also outliers https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] in association with very large numbers of samples. Start with big enough numbers and the tiniest percentage becomes a large number. So start with a trillion posts and how many posts, fit in any claim will end up being a large number, in the hundreds of thousands but as a percentage it is pretty much invisible, an outlier to be ignored. Now create that large number outlier, like say 10,000 people with shared interests, make one post per day, which is n
Surely you don't think Russian agents would have to post anonymously. The would have well established and trusted aliases.
"Russians" did not drive out of the embassy and "vote" a lot all over the UK to sway the result.
Real citizens all over the UK wanted out of the EU and the vote results reflected that.
Any reasonable person would be concerned about evidence of destabalising posting on open western media. You forget that it is a primary attack method of the Russian military and that their internet is tightly controlled. The evidence is likely to show external posts of strongly emotional appeals to both sides of any political dispute in order to break down the cohesiveness of our society.
Given many posts here they are doing a great job. We used to be largely content with voting to determine our politics and
It would be a lot more believable if there were any signs of using EFFECTIVE methods of countering Russian propaganda. A commonly stated goal of Russia is to undermine faith in western democracies. Instead of changing policies to restore faith, they are using Russia to avoid actually implementing populist agendas.
Why people dislike "intelligent" leaders (Score:5, Insightful)
"The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because the Cold War's been over for 20 years" - Barack Obama, third presidential debate, Oct. 22, 2012
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
These same people think Donald Trump is colluding with Russia, when he's selling weapons to the Ukraine: https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/world/2017/12/23/agrees-send-lethal-weapons-ukraine-angering-russia/f7BzGyFMrlFOsxoIxiOR3K/story.html
It's almost like no one paid attention to his foreign policy speech during the campaign...
Oh, I get it! (Score:5, Insightful)
Hey, I'm definitely left of centre and I think Jill Stein is an airhead woo-mistress whom I don't even want on my school board.
It called the horseshoe theory, support the extremes to cause chaos.
University of Washington released a study [twitter.com] today saying that #blacklivesmatters and #bluelivematters supporters are largely a bunch of Russian trolls arguing with each other.
Re:Oh, I get it! (Score:4, Insightful)
#blacklivesmatter is responsible for a dozen or more police officer deaths. There's also no shortage of key leadership figures who've posted long anti-white screeds or what the progressive left would like to call "hate speech." And there is next to zero outcry over that, or even next to zero outcry in the media over it. The only one that got any real media play was the #blm leader in Toronto because it came very close to actually hitting the level for incitement in Canada.
I'll remind you that if the left want to play by the "hate speech" rules, there will be people who will hold them to those same rules.
In the US, the right-wing kills more cops than any other group:
https://www.pastemagazine.com/... [pastemagazine.com]
And here's the actual report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) that the above article is based on, in case you'd like to see it:
https://www.gao.gov/assets/690... [gao.gov]
I mean, just in the past few weeks there have been at least two cases of right-wing jackoffs killing cops
http://www.newsweek.com/colora... [newsweek.com]
And more cases of alt-reich
And here's the actual report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) that the above article is based on, in case you'd like to see it:
Uh, you might want to actually read that GAO report. Unlike the paste eaters over at paste magazine, who also missed what it said. When you remove the "anti-government extremists" which aren't actually just right-wing. And in those cases, once you actually read them you find out that the vast majority of them weren't right wing either. Yo find out that the GAO report still has muslims killing more people in the US even if you leave those "anti-government extremists" in there. Let's not forget those lovel
What a load of bullshit. (Score:1)
Blame everything on russians. Ignore your own crooked crimes.
Blame everything on liberals. Ignore your own crooked crimes.
FTFY
Because of the Referendum. Though with new polling suggesting the British public turning decidedly away from a Hard Brexit, and maybe even away from Brexit entirely, there may be a change of heart among the Tory and Labour frontbenches.
Re: (Score:2)
Bit too late for that isn't it? The question was clear, concise, and there was enough of a voter turnout. This isn't going to be like the referendum in Canada over Quebec national sovereignty, where the question was determined to be misleading, was not clear, and was not concise thus ruled null. [wikipedia.org] If the government goes any other way then what with the public actually voted, then the government violates the social contract. In many cases, the government especially the UK government have already voided it,
"Establishment filth"? Really, come on Ivan, you can do better than that. It must suck being stuck in St. Petersburg, chained to a country with a GDP less than Italy. I guess that's what makes you so angry.
So, seriously (Score:1)
Every nation on earth "interferes" in other nations politics. Why are we suddenly angry about russia?
What's the actual agenda here?
Re:So, seriously (Score:4, Insightful)
Russia's goal is probably to keep the American voting public disunited. It is in their best interest to keep each half of the population thinking that the other half are un-American traitors.
What should make you angry is that it doesn't take much, since the politicians, cable commentators, and Internet comment sections do most of the work already. Just a few nudges are required.
So Russia is running Huffpo, Fox, etc?
I deleted the one that made the comment look a bit stupid.
Of course not. Russia doesn't have to run MSNBC or Fox News. Americans have mostly turned on each other on their own after there was no common enemy left at the end of the Cold War (although this round of division has its origin in the 1970s in the wake of the Southern Strategy, Watergate, and the Powell Memorandum). Russia only has to nudge things a little.
You can't actually make someone cheat on their partner. You can only amplify what is already t
Our "leaders" upset because we didn't choose them! (Score:1)
Go figure. The reality is we have *ALWAYS* had influences during elections from many different perspectives. That's called democracy. How people can get upset over this is beyond me. If Russia is so effective at influencing our elections then maybe our political leaders should I don't know duplicate Russia's tactics???? instead of bitching and moaning about how they're influencing our elections. I do want to point out that we have influenced a lot of other countries via different means over the last 100 yea
You forget that the Russians and other countries control what gets on their internet. Are you suggesting that we too should have a great firewall and hundreds of thousands of government workers removing posts from the internet?
correct me if im wrong (Score:5, Interesting)
now may's trying again, desparately, to save face and pin the blame on russia? Seriously? At some point someone has to call her bluff and ask what strategic or tactical advantage Russia gains by sabotaging a nation into exile from a trade group russia already has formal relations with (the EU)? In other words, why would russia intentionally make it more cumbersome to trade with the UK?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. May made a poorly calculated risk, just like Clinton did. So, both blame Russia.
Huh? Poorly calculated because they didn't account for Russian interference? What would a well calculated risk have looked like?
Russia is under trade sanctions with the EU for invading Ukraine. Russia would also like to reassert influence over more of Eastern Europe and the EU stands in their way. Brexit is mana from heaven for their geopolitical ambitions.
Re: (Score:2)
Britain is as far away from East Europe as you can get.
Brexit is mana from heaven for their geopolitical ambitions.
Gosh, someone else finally noticed.
BTW, it's "manna".
Dogs: we pooped in hallway - Russia did it! (Score:4, Insightful)
Russiagaters are getting more and more desperately pathetic with each passing day. this pic [pics.me.me] about sums it up. Anything and everything can be and will be blamed on Russia, because we need a distraction from how horrible Hillary and her party are to lose the most winnable election in history.
Russiagaters are getting more and more desperately pathetic with each passing day.
...
Anything and everything can be and will be blamed on Russia,
Actually, only online propaganda and hacking has been blamed on Russia. We know Russia has excellent hackers and buildings full of online propagandists, so it seems like a logical conclusion that they have been using them.
because we need a distraction from how horrible Hillary and her party are to lose the most winnable election in history.
It's 2018 and the Republicans have controlled both Congress and the Presidency for over a year, so why are you bringing up the 2016 elections? At this rate, I swear it's 2037 and one of you retards with a faded MAGA hat is going to tell me about how that Trump and Republicans won and th
And trying to hack an electrical grid. And voting machines. And invading Crimea. And invading Ukraine.
Uh huh. Without going to Google, can you name a single instance of such propaganda efforts, backed up by actual evidence and not hysterical accusations. Next, how does it compare to th
...who's interest is it in with depopulating Syria, and causing the refugee mess in Europe.
Greatest Political Firm in the World (Score:1)
Seriously, the Internet Research Agency is the greatest political consulting firm in the world. With just a few thousand Facebook ads and Twitter messages, it was able to sway the Brexit vote and US Presidential election. Why spend a hundred million or more paying ineffective pussy established firms while you can get Russia's IRA for a few thousand rubles?
Russia Spent £0.73 During Brexit Campaign (Score:1)
There have been a lot of media reports of massive Russian meddling in the Brexit campaign, but the first investigation found they spent £0.73:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2017/12/13/facebook-russians-spent-just-73-pence-ads-brexit-campaign/
Of course, this didn't stop the left wing media claiming there was Russian involvement. Sure, if they spent £0.73 then there was Russian involvement, but the scale of involvement has been intentionally misrepresented.
What the leftists can't seem to h
Russians, Russians everywhere! (Score:2)
lol? (Score:1)
Russia simply doesn't have anything to gain from it.
*snort*
That has to be one of the very silliest assertions I've seen yet this morning, and the sun won't even be up for another hour and a half.
The Russians at my homework! (Score:2)
Brexit is a seperate issue to American elections, do read the summary before posting !
Re:Slashdot editors: the new anti-Russian racists (Score:5, Funny)
Thanks for that, Ivan. Always good to know what Putin's St Petersburg astroturf army is thinking
Re: (Score:3)
Thanks for that, Ivan. Always good to know what Putin's St Petersburg astroturf army is thinking
It's pretty hard to figure out what the left's astroturfing army is thinking these days. Either it's russians everywhere, including under your bed. Or it's nazi's everywhere, including under your bed. I bet psychiatrists are making a mint though.
Re: (Score:3)
It's more like, "Lots of us keep hearing hearing funny noises from under the bed... Don't you think we should get a torch and have a peek under there?"
Your response is something like, "There's nothing under the bed because we say so--and don't you dare even look under it."
Re: (Score:2)
No, we but we did begin to suspect that there was at least one thing Trump wasn't lying about, after all...
Re: (Score:2)
...to not know that Democrats not only aren't left, they're hard-core right wingers frequently more extreme than the GOP?
It all depends on the perspective of the observer. To probably the vast majority in the EU, both US political Partys are far-Right. The Democrats in the US tried to move the Overton Window too far, too fast, and the result was a backlash that got us Trump (I would have preferred Cruz or maybe Paul).
"Right" and "Left" are rather meaningless terms from the perspective of the regular citizen. One can picture it as a diagram using a pair of horizontal parallel lines resembling train tracks, with one "rail" rep