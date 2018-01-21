More Wall Street Pundits Caution Against Investing In Bitcoins (cnbc.com) 55
Peter Boockvar is the Chief Investment Officer of Bleakley Financial Group, a $3.5B wealth management firm -- and he predicts "an epic crash will hit the cryptocurrency market," according to CNBC. "He isn't sure if it'll come to a grinding halt or be a slow and steady drop -- but he says it's coming." "When something goes parabolic like this has, it typically ends up to where that parabola began," he said on CNBC's "Futures Now." Boockvar, a CNBC contributor, contends bitcoin is in danger of dropping 90 percent from current levels. He calls it a classic bubble. "I wouldn't be surprised if over the next year it's down to $1,000 to $3,000," he added. That's where bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency player, was trading less than 12 months ago. Friday afternoon it was trading above $11,000.
Meanwhile, today the International Business Times chronicled the predictions of tech billionaire Mark Cuban. In June of last year as bitcoin was climbing toward the $3,000 threshold, Cuban cautioned potential investors about jumping in on the bandwagon... "[C]rypto is like gold. More religion than asset. Except of course gold makes nice jewelry." He told his followers at the time that he wasn't questioning the value of Bitcoin but was questioning the "valuation" and said , "I think it's in a bubble. I just don't know when or how much it corrects." Cuban suggested that when everyone is "bragging about how easy they are making [money]," that indicates there is a bubble happening...
Still, the Dallas Mavericks owner was open to the idea of using cryptocurrencies as a volatile investment vehicle. "If you're a true adventurer and you really want to throw the Hail Mary, you might take 10 percent and put it in Bitcoin or Ethereum," he said. Cuban also cautioned, "If you do that, you've got to pretend you've already lost your money"... Showing just have far Cuban has come on bitcoin and cryptocurrency, he announced earlier this week that his Dallas Mavericks will accept bitcoin and Ethereum as a method to pay for tickets starting next season. Even if the tech investor doesn't fully believe in cryptocurrency, he's clearly willing to try to profit off it...
"as it can't be manipulated by corrupt goverments and banks.
If governments regulate the exchanges so much that they close, then the value will pretty much drop to zero.
It's possible to smoke a joint without leaving evidence of it all over the Internet. I don't think you can say the same for using BotCoin.
Even if Bitcoins stay the same in value, it beats the living shit out of gold, and is far more secure against theft.
Probably not a lot of gold owners sweating it out over the fear of their gold being stolen via the internet, or becoming worthless if their computers crash or they forget a password. But now we're getting into the differences between a store of value and a currency. Gold is a store of value, you don't use it for transactions as it's not well suited for that. Bitcoin wants to be a currency, but has its own shortcomings there (and let's not even get started discussing the number of high profile thefts of bitc
"Past performance is no guarantee of future results." This disclaimer is required by the SEC and NASD. It is often ignored by naive investors.
He's not pricing tickets in BTC, or holding BTC. He's accepting it as a payment METHOD just like Paypal or Visa; it's converted to dollars either shortly after he gets it, or before he even gets it, allowing the payment provider to take the risk of a drop in the hours it takes to convert it.
Uses of gold
Except of course gold makes nice jewelry.
And gold also has uses [geology.com] in electronics, medicine, and aerospace applications.
Gold can be confiscated by the government as it crosses a boarder. Also, transferring $5mil in gold might be much more expensive due to security concerns, not to mention time-consuming depending on the distance. Bitcoin isn't perfect, but it does have a several advantages.
Gold doesn't disappear when the exchange vanishes.
What to do with gold? Hold the gold until needed, selling domestically for cash sounds great.
Who is going to give a good cash payment for that gold even with full ID and paperwork?
Do they have to report that payment for gold to the gov?
Steep new tax considerations could be in place after selling the gold?
A short holiday to a more normal nation might allow bit
Its dangerous: Speculators + Deviation from Design
But now we have a new variable. Those past spikes were when bitcoin owners were largely geek speculators who were also true believers in bitcoin. This current spike coincided with wall street speculators getting involved and soon followed by speculators from the general public. These "newcomers" may not be as forgiving as the preceding "true believers".
That said, don't conflate blockchain and bitcoin. Blockchain technology is likely to be part of our future. Bitcoin is just one user of blockchain technology, it may or may not be part of our future. "Not" is a serious possibility given that bitcoin has deviated from its design and its assumptions about its blockchain security are no longer valid. Its security required a global distributed community of miners who are regular individuals using their own computers and this has not been true for years. Bitcoin is plausibly vulnerable to mining cartels and government intervention due to the current state of affairs where we have a relatively small number of miners using expensive specialized ASIC hardware that is geographically located in a single country and reliant upon inexpensive government supplied electricity. Are cartels or the government likely to subvert the bitcoin blockchain? Probably not, but it remains plausible, and bitcoin security is based on the assumption that such things are not even remotely plausible.
Bitcoin is entirely replaceable by a another coin with better security, new features and/or better performance. Before anyone makes a "network effect" argument, keep in mind that a network effect needs high switching costs to be effective. There is little to no switching cost to move from bitcoin to a different coin.
Any tech created by the alt coins can always be adopted by Bitcoin. As we see happening now.
Except when inertia, politics and greed stop it from happening. You think those folks with the huge ASIC mining farms are going to support switching to a GPU friendly algorithm?
Could You Short Them?
I agree with the pundits
The valuation of bitcoin surged on the assumption that it will become a major currency. However, it's hard to see how bitcoin is going to be good for much of anything. Transactions are too expensive and too slow for it to become a regular currency. Early on, people believed it was an anonymous form of payment - but in fact every transaction is public. It was also supposed to be a democratic currency, but that promise has failed as well because now a few big players hold most of the bitcoins. By all reports,
If your out $1000 it isnt the end of the world and watching the numbers and trying to make that 50 is a lot of fun.
Dunno about you all, but I'm guessing this contribution comes to us from a teenager with rich parents.
You know, except for 2007-2010, during the financial crisis, when home values plunged about 30%.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
1. If the total supply of bitcoin remained the same the price would increase because fiat is inflationary.
Which is exactly why fiat currency is far superior to bitcoin.
Fiat currency guarantees that everyone has access to fiat currency. My understanding is that bitcoin is limited, there is only so much to go around. The more people there are, the more money that is needed. Bitcoin does not address that dire need.
Bitcoin is now useless as a currency
Bitcoin's high-cost high-latency transactions make it a lot less useful as a currency than everyone hopes. Without some sort of centralized credit agency backing it to amortize those transactions, it'll never be able to take off for e.g. buying a cup of coffee.
It seems obvious the bubble will burst and I'd question how many more bubbles it'll be able to recover from without major changes.