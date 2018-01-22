'Reskilling Revolution Needed for the Millions of Jobs at Risk Due To Technological Disruption'

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


A new report, published by The World Economic Forum on Monday estimates that 1.4 million U.S. jobs will be hit by automation between now and 2026. Of those, 57 percent belong to women. Without re-education, 16 percent of affected workers will have no job prospects, the study finds. A further 25 percent would have one to three job options. The report adds The positive finding from the report is that with adequate reskilling, 95% of the most immediately at-risk workers would find good-quality, higher-wage work in growing job families. Report highlights the urgent need for a massive reskilling programme, safety nets to support workers while they reskill, and support with job-matching.

    • I read this as res-killing, i.e. killing a player in a multiplayer game right after they resurrect following a previous death. So yeah, not a useful alternative for retraining.
      • That's a pretty accurate description of what the labor market is doing to some people. A filing clerk gets displaced by automation and retrains to a higher-skilled service job, like ... librarian. Then reasonable Web searches come along, and the demand for reference assistance dries up overnight. Just one example of a career res-kill.

  • They still don't fucking get it. (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 22, 2018 @01:06PM (#55979245)

    You cannot retrain a toilet cleaner to be a robot repairman.

    After this or maybe the next wave of automation, there will be many humans whose labor will NEVER be worth what it costs to keep them alive.

    A wave or two after that, there will be no humans who can do anything a machine can't do better and cheaper. Not engineers. Not artists. Not politicians. Not CEOs. Not you, either.

    Nobody. Period.

    "Jobs" are going to be OVER soon. Concentrating on putting people in different jobs ignores the main problem.

    We better fucking come up with a better way to run things and a way to make the transition, or we're fucked.

    • Re:They still don't fucking get it. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Hizonner ( 38491 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @01:12PM (#55979305)

      I think this is true.

      Even today, nobody seems to be willing to face up to the idea that not everybody can be high-skilled, and the economy can't necessarily absorb that much high-skilled labor even if they could.

      When machines are higher-than-high-skilled, human labor becomes more and more economically irrelevant.

      • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

        by cayenne8 ( 626475 )

        Of those, 57 percent belong to women.

        Maybe some of these women will start to consider staying home to raise kids again like they use to do....

        We didn't have quite the problem with youth we do today when we had a parent at home raising the kids, at least in the formative years.

    • Re:They still don't fucking get it. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by bettodavis ( 1782302 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @01:23PM (#55979417)
      Ironically cleaning toilets, moping floors, de-dusting offices and a lot of menial tasks are very hard to fully or cheaply automate.

      And please, don't get all "Roomba!" on me, because what a Roomba can do is but a small fraction of what a passably good cleaning person can do.
      Many manual yet specialized blue collar jobs are equally difficult to fully automate. That's why self driving trucks are seen as such a big deal, given the mass of people potentially impacted and because such occurrences are not that common.

      Paper pushers on the other hand, are in quite more risk of being replaced by a slightly better document processor/generator.

    • They're not suggesting to retrain toilet cleaners into robot repairmen. What they're suggesting is even dumber, because the jobs they want people to train for are also going away.

      They're picking families of jobs, predicting the ebb and flow of jobs within that family, magically finding that they come out even, and saying thus reskilling is what we need.

      As I noted below, they think that we're going to need less data entry people and more receptionists. Since they're both in the Office and Administrative fami

    • You cannot retrain a toilet cleaner to be a robot repairman.

      After this or maybe the next wave of automation, there will be many humans whose labor will NEVER be worth what it costs to keep them alive.

      A wave or two after that, there will be no humans who can do anything a machine can't do better and cheaper. Not engineers. Not artists. Not politicians. Not CEOs. Not you, either.

      Nobody. Period.

      "Jobs" are going to be OVER soon. Concentrating on putting people in different jobs ignores the main problem.

      We better fucking come up with a better way to run things and a way to make the transition, or we're fucked.

      To take a real world example, you may not be able to turn a coal miner into a robotics expert but you can re-train the coal miner to be a solar panel installer or wind turbine installer. The real urgency is to bring the coal miner's kids to a level of education that allows them to become robot repairmen. However, what the US is currently doing is promising the coal miners that the 19th century will come back, that the nation will go back to coal and oil, (cue flags, xenophobic rhetoric and patriotic music)

    • wages will just go down. robots are certainly NOT free.
      if a human does it CHEAPER than the human gets the job. the only difference is that humans now compete against robots (and they already do TODAY)

      there are tasks where robot costs are LOWER than humans (chain assembly for ex) and other task where its not (janitorial task), that's mainly because one robot can assemble a million cars, but can't clean a million offices. you need a million robots for that.

      not that this is great or anything

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rhadc ( 14182 )

      I don't believe this is true. There will certainly be disruption and the need to "reskill" or "retrain." And there will be some who have a hard time doing so. But the machines simply aren't going to replace certain types of work for a number of reasons.

      (1) We prefer people doing some thing.
      (2) Our needs and consumption desires change. We always want the next thing.
      (3) By not being able to think like humans do, the machines aren't going to be able to address our needs. They can't deal with categorical d

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 )

      After this or maybe the next wave of automation, there will be many humans whose labor will NEVER be worth what it costs to keep them alive.

      That's an insightful and thought-provoking comment.

      I wonder about child-rearing. I don't think automation will replace that for at least 100 years. Currently we place a very low dollar value on looking after children (in the form of stay-at-home parents, nannies, teachers, child credit, child-care tax relief). In the future you point to, I wonder if that will change?

  • According to the BLS some 154 million Americans are employed. That <1% of those jobs would disappear in 8 years, in fact less than 0.1% per year sounds like the most unrevolutionary revolution ever. We'll all run out of jobs like... year 3000.

    • But 57% of those will be women.

    • And note that only one in six of that less than 1% would be unable to find work without retraining.

      Frankly, this sounds more like a typical year in the Real World (tm) than a "revolution"....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      Easily said by someone who doesn't believe his will be one of the jobs lost and who feels sure he won't be left with no prospect of ever having a job again.

      Thought exercize, Trump signs a law that Kjella shall never be employed again. Do you now choose to starve in the streets or take what you need and the law be damned?

      Unlikely. More likely, someone else in that position notices that you have what they need...

    • According to the BLS some 154 million Americans are employed. That <1% of those jobs would disappear in 8 years, in fact less than 0.1% per year sounds like the most unrevolutionary revolution ever. We'll all run out of jobs like... year 3000.

      If there's one thing we humans are pretty damn good at, it's massively underestimating the future.

      Remove every waitress, barista, cashier, and other automation-targeting jobs from the employment market. Now you've just removed the very jobs that the uneductated masses use in order to become educated, removing the lowest rungs on the Ladder of Success.

      After automation decimates every job out there that doesn't require a decade of experience, we'll soon find that go-get-an-education mantra we've been preach

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Hizonner ( 38491 )

        If the machines are producing huge amounts of goods and services, I have trouble seeing how that's a "decimated economy".

        That's a very productive economy with an output allocation problem.

  • Not just automation (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Monday January 22, 2018 @01:11PM (#55979291) Homepage Journal
    AI will also be coming for our jobs too. In fact, AI is already here and is eliminating entire categories of jobs.

    • What distinction are you drawing between AI and automation? AI is what's driving the next wave of automation.

      • "AI" is things like Siri, playing Go and Chess and deep learning neural networks (like artificial human brains). I am thinking automation is things like kiosks at McDonalds and stuff like that. I guess that could be considered AI too though!

        • AI will also be coming for our jobs too. In fact, AI is already here and is eliminating entire categories of jobs "AI" is things like Siri, playing Go and Chess and deep learning neural networks (like artificial human brains).

          I had a friend with a good paying Chess job that he just lost it to an A.I!

          I am thinking automation is things like kiosks at McDonalds and stuff like that. I guess that could be considered AI too though!

          Only if you consider ATMs or vending machines to be A.I.

          • I am sorry to hear about your friend, but he needs to realize that progress is inevitable. Once they created a chess playing AI, we should have realized that it was only a matter of time before Go AI and poker AIs were created. And then of course AI will be created to replace doctors, lawyers and people who clean bathrooms and stuff. And yes: ATM and vending machines are a form of AI. How else would they work?

    • AI will also be coming for our jobs too

      No, it won't. You are a fool.

      • It has already happened. With deep learning neural networks which think like the human brain, we already have systems that can replace a large swath of professions. Go ask a Go or Chess master how many job offers they get nowadays!

        • It has already happened. With deep learning neural networks which think like the human brain, we already have systems that can replace a large swath of professions. Go ask a Go or Chess master how many job offers they get nowadays!

          How many job offers did they get 10 years ago?

          • You are missing the point. Since we can create AI programs that can play Go and Chess, we will soon have AI systems that can replace doctors, lawyers and everything in between. It is inevitable, especially with computers getting faster and faster every year.

        • deep learning neural networks which think like the human brain

          That's not at all how they work because we don't even understand how our brains do that so how the hell can we make something artificial that does? You have no idea what you're talking about, you're living in a fantasy world.

          • Uh, why would they call the "neural nets" if they didn't work like human brains worked??? Plus they are "deep learning" so they learn at a deeper level.

  • Warning: requires a lot of college-level reading.

  • "reskilling" is bullshit (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The truth is that most of these people are surplus - their mental faculties will almost assuredly make them useless in any job that will survive this wave of automation. They are only the leading wedge of the surplus population.

    Anyone with insight and an ounce of realism will realize that this all ends up with populations being culled via euthanasia because justifying the resources to keep unnecessary people alive isn't a political winner. Your moral arguments won't carry much weight when that becomes cle

  • These people (not 100%, maybe 90%) are in these jobs for a reason = mostly an inability or unwillingness to learn more valuable skills.

    What to do with them is a problem. The US is an expensive place to live.

  • it didn't work when the blue collar jobs went overseas and it's not going to work now. That's because:

    a) older folks learn slower than young folks (fact)

    b) it's kinda hard to work full time supporting the family you made when you had a job and go to school full time.

    c) A lot of the folks being asked to re-skill didn't make it through college the first time when they were young and still had the support of their parents and access to scholarships only available to high school seniors

    d) Nobody

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      it didn't work when the blue collar jobs went overseas and it's not going to work now. That's because: b) it's kinda hard to work full time supporting the family you made when you had a job and go to school full time.

      Did you even read the summary? From TFS:

      Report highlights the urgent need for a massive reskilling programme, safety nets to support workers while they reskill, and support with job-matching.

      And the summary is right. At some point we are either going to have to have massive retraining efforts, instill some sort of strong, robust social safety net (UBI, strong unemployment, whatever), or face the horribly destabilizing and violence-producing effects of massive numbers of idle, frustrated, unemployed people. It's your choice.

  • I skimmed the article to find out, and came up with this gem:

    According to this forecast, only one job family—Production—will experience an overall net job decline. However, both Production and Office and Administrative roles are set to experience a significant employment decline. Unlike Production, however, the Office and Administrative job family is forecast to experience sufficient new job gains as well in roles like Billing, Cost and Rate Clerks, Receptionists and Information Clerks, and Customer Service Representatives to counter-balance the shrinking of other occupational categories, such as Data Entry Keyers, File Clerks, Mail Clerks, and Administrative Assistants

    So one of their super amazing findings is that data entry people will reskill into receptionists, and we'll need a lot more of those.

    It seems to me that they don't have any idea what they're talking about. If you have less jobs under the Office and Administrative category from losing data based ones, you don't need more billing people and receptionists. And how is billing not going to see a similar reduction?

    They seem to miss the fundamental issue

  • Lots of people have foreseen this problem for a long time, myself included. I've also foreseen that the concept of UBI (universal basic income) will be rejected because of ideology as well as the sheer number of people living in denial about the problem. The workers threatened by automation that are in unions will try (and fail) to outlaw the technologies that are going replace them. Truckers are already doing this but it's a failing strategy. It's only when a very large number of people are their most

  • We live in a world of extreme surplus, but we're still stuck to the notion that you must work to live. For those humans that can't get a job, do we feed them or treat them as useless? If useless, do we exterminate them? If so, how far do you go? Until there's one last human and everything is automated for him/her?

    I like the idea of Universal Basic Income, but I fear that human instinct will cause it to fail. Remember, work hard! Millions on welfare depend on you! I have a difficult time letting go of th

    • I think that once things get bad enough, you're going to start seeing things like potential parents having to prove an above-average or even superior IQ to avoid being sterilized. And when that isn't enough, everyone below a certain IQ is just going to get euthanized.

      Universal income will never take hold until something like this has been tried, unfortunately. The US is too wrapped up in the Protestant work ethic, pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps ethos and just plain greed. You'll never get the rich and

  • If the takeaway is indeed âoe1.4 million U.S. jobs will be hit by automation between now and 2026â, that seems very low. My startup alone is projected to displace 250,000-5000,000 jobs in the US within five years.

  • Multiple thoughts on how this is being presented. To me 1.4 million seems WAY on the low side with things like automated driving, delivery, order fullfillment likely arriving before that. McDonald’s new order Kiosks are horrible, but likely they will have voice input on the next go round. Why the emphasis of the likely impact on women? Likely minorities by race will be affected much more.

    Let’s not be Pollyannaish about this. The only way this doesn’t get dark and ugly is with universa

    • That is what I am thinking too. Once they have voice input on the kiosks there will be no reason to have people at McDonalds. And Amazon will be delivering packages via automated trucks and drones soon too. They just have to figure out how to get the package up the steps to the house, but once they do they will be ready to get rid of delivery drivers!

  • I think that a lot of people who are just assuming everything is going to be OK with this next transition are going to be in for a surprise. Automation is also coming for knowledge workers, at all levels. Assume doctors didn't have an ironclad professional organization that will never allow them to be replaced or marginalized. Right now, the requirements for medical school are a photographic memory, a straight-A academic record and the ability to live through a rigorous training regime. With automation, tha

    • You are right. You can replace a doctor with a computer that has photographic memory. Good thing doctors have an ironclad professional organization that prevents this happening. I just wish we all had such luck.

  • Ruling thought of people pulling strings there is: If you are not doing well, you are doing something wrong, you need to be penalized so you learn to do it right.

    That's not a fact but a religious-like thought model to create peace of mind and justify why it is good to accumulate Millions/Billions of green stuff and using it to multiply it and game the system. Citizens United, sponsoring - ah, bribing is the right name - politicians to do the "right" thing for them with the help of "how to make friends and

  • Robot inspector, for one.

    Robot attendance checker.

    Robot dance instructor.

    Robot speech trainer. (Must they all speak in a dull.Shatner.impression. in.that.metallic.monotone?)

    Come on, I can't think of everything; I'm stuck in the *present*

