'Reskilling Revolution Needed for the Millions of Jobs at Risk Due To Technological Disruption' (weforum.org) 118
A new report, published by The World Economic Forum on Monday estimates that 1.4 million U.S. jobs will be hit by automation between now and 2026. Of those, 57 percent belong to women. Without re-education, 16 percent of affected workers will have no job prospects, the study finds. A further 25 percent would have one to three job options. The report adds The positive finding from the report is that with adequate reskilling, 95% of the most immediately at-risk workers would find good-quality, higher-wage work in growing job families. Report highlights the urgent need for a massive reskilling programme, safety nets to support workers while they reskill, and support with job-matching.
You cannot retrain a toilet cleaner to be a robot repairman.
After this or maybe the next wave of automation, there will be many humans whose labor will NEVER be worth what it costs to keep them alive.
A wave or two after that, there will be no humans who can do anything a machine can't do better and cheaper. Not engineers. Not artists. Not politicians. Not CEOs. Not you, either.
Nobody. Period.
"Jobs" are going to be OVER soon. Concentrating on putting people in different jobs ignores the main problem.
We better fucking come up with a better way to run things and a way to make the transition, or we're fucked.
I think this is true.
Even today, nobody seems to be willing to face up to the idea that not everybody can be high-skilled, and the economy can't necessarily absorb that much high-skilled labor even if they could.
When machines are higher-than-high-skilled, human labor becomes more and more economically irrelevant.
Maybe some of these women will start to consider staying home to raise kids again like they use to do....
We didn't have quite the problem with youth we do today when we had a parent at home raising the kids, at least in the formative years.
... except that peasants were valuable economic assets. You couldn't farm the fields and build the castle without peasants.
Peasants are still needed at the moment, but for how long? And what happens afterwards?
Jobs are going to disappear to robots, so we need to bring in immigrants to do the jobs that American robots won't do.
Yeah, we are pretty much fucked. The experiment in class mobility and the death of the aristocracy stands on the razor's edge. Now cheer, peasant, cheer for your Lords and Masters, that they might toss you a loaf of bread.
Lords and Masters? Uh no. With the amount of people they're looking to turn into peasants, the concept of Eat the Rich will become reality faster than you can say HFT millisecond.
Jobs are going to disappear to robots
No, they're not. This is what fools actually believe.
And please, don't get all "Roomba!" on me, because what a Roomba can do is but a small fraction of what a passably good cleaning person can do.
Many manual yet specialized blue collar jobs are equally difficult to fully automate. That's why self driving trucks are seen as such a big deal, given the mass of people potentially impacted and because such occurrences are not that common.
Paper pushers on the other hand, are in quite more risk of being replaced by a slightly better document processor/generator.
We're only fucked if simpletons do not evolve to accept the fact...
So we're fucked, you say?
Whatever.. a good buddy of mine got tired of being a ditch digger, and after two years of hard work and studying (starting with the lowly A+ and busting ass up the food chain) he's now a senior storage engineer for a top ten company in the Fortune 500 making over 150k a year in the midwestern US.
You need to understand that from a mental capacity and motivation standpoint, your buddy represents 1% of the toilet-cleaning/ditch-digging/truck-driving force out there.
We're only fucked if simpletons do not evolve to accept the fact that most traditional work will be obsolete, and the idea that you must toil to earn your keep.
Toil doing what? In case you didn't notice, the only simpletons on Star Trek were dressed in red, represented about 1% of the space fleet, and were predictably made obsolete within about 45 seconds of appearing on screen.
The key, of course, will be a certain amount of population control for future generations along with finding creative mental and physical outlets.
A major city suffers a blackout for more than 24 hours, and we find hospital delivery rooms overflowing 9 months later.
They're not suggesting to retrain toilet cleaners into robot repairmen. What they're suggesting is even dumber, because the jobs they want people to train for are also going away.
They're picking families of jobs, predicting the ebb and flow of jobs within that family, magically finding that they come out even, and saying thus reskilling is what we need.
As I noted below, they think that we're going to need less data entry people and more receptionists. Since they're both in the Office and Administrative fami
To take a real world example, you may not be able to turn a coal miner into a robotics expert but you can re-train the coal miner to be a solar panel installer or wind turbine installer. The real urgency is to bring the coal miner's kids to a level of education that allows them to become robot repairmen. However, what the US is currently doing is promising the coal miners that the 19th century will come back, that the nation will go back to coal and oil, (cue flags, xenophobic rhetoric and patriotic music)
wages will just go down. robots are certainly NOT free.
if a human does it CHEAPER than the human gets the job. the only difference is that humans now compete against robots (and they already do TODAY)
there are tasks where robot costs are LOWER than humans (chain assembly for ex) and other task where its not (janitorial task), that's mainly because one robot can assemble a million cars, but can't clean a million offices. you need a million robots for that.
not that this is great or anything
I don't believe this is true. There will certainly be disruption and the need to "reskill" or "retrain." And there will be some who have a hard time doing so. But the machines simply aren't going to replace certain types of work for a number of reasons.
(1) We prefer people doing some thing.
(2) Our needs and consumption desires change. We always want the next thing.
(3) By not being able to think like humans do, the machines aren't going to be able to address our needs. They can't deal with categorical d
After this or maybe the next wave of automation, there will be many humans whose labor will NEVER be worth what it costs to keep them alive.
That's an insightful and thought-provoking comment.
I wonder about child-rearing. I don't think automation will replace that for at least 100 years. Currently we place a very low dollar value on looking after children (in the form of stay-at-home parents, nannies, teachers, child credit, child-care tax relief). In the future you point to, I wonder if that will change?
No, but the women won't care otherwise.
What a revolution... (Score:1)
According to the BLS some 154 million Americans are employed. That <1% of those jobs would disappear in 8 years, in fact less than 0.1% per year sounds like the most unrevolutionary revolution ever. We'll all run out of jobs like... year 3000.
And note that only one in six of that less than 1% would be unable to find work without retraining.
Frankly, this sounds more like a typical year in the Real World (tm) than a "revolution"....
Easily said by someone who doesn't believe his will be one of the jobs lost and who feels sure he won't be left with no prospect of ever having a job again.
Thought exercize, Trump signs a law that Kjella shall never be employed again. Do you now choose to starve in the streets or take what you need and the law be damned?
Unlikely. More likely, someone else in that position notices that you have what they need...
Nobody wants to go to a non-automated world.
What people want is to make sure that we keep being "much better for it".
At some point, the new jobs that get created are probably going to be beyond most people. A bit further along than that, and the machines will be better than all humans at most new jobs... before those jobs get created. Humans win now because they're generally intelligent. When machines have that, there are going to be a helluva lot fewer jobs for humans, if any.
I guess things like "racecar d
According to the BLS some 154 million Americans are employed. That <1% of those jobs would disappear in 8 years, in fact less than 0.1% per year sounds like the most unrevolutionary revolution ever. We'll all run out of jobs like... year 3000.
If there's one thing we humans are pretty damn good at, it's massively underestimating the future.
Remove every waitress, barista, cashier, and other automation-targeting jobs from the employment market. Now you've just removed the very jobs that the uneductated masses use in order to become educated, removing the lowest rungs on the Ladder of Success.
After automation decimates every job out there that doesn't require a decade of experience, we'll soon find that go-get-an-education mantra we've been preach
If the machines are producing huge amounts of goods and services, I have trouble seeing how that's a "decimated economy".
That's a very productive economy with an output allocation problem.
the way this world is run, ya'll gettin' the robot ax . And you all know it.
For every job that a robot replaces, they must pay someone the equivalent wage of the pre robot job
How many wages for a tractor ?
Let them starve.
Morally bankrupt, stupid, and short-sighted. Do you think hundreds of millions of starving plebes will just roll over and die peacefully? Do you think even if they did, that it wouldn't be a huge colossal waste of the energy that was invested into growing them in the first place? Do you think that even if it wasn't, that civilization-destroying pestilence wouldn't just take the place of civil unrest? Do you think this has never happened before?
Do you think hundreds of millions of starving plebes will just roll over and die peacefully?
That's what the Killbots are for...
Not just automation (Score:3)
What distinction are you drawing between AI and automation? AI is what's driving the next wave of automation.
Re: (Score:3)
AI will also be coming for our jobs too. In fact, AI is already here and is eliminating entire categories of jobs "AI" is things like Siri, playing Go and Chess and deep learning neural networks (like artificial human brains).
I had a friend with a good paying Chess job that he just lost it to an A.I!
I am thinking automation is things like kiosks at McDonalds and stuff like that. I guess that could be considered AI too though!
Only if you consider ATMs or vending machines to be A.I.
AI will also be coming for our jobs too
No, it won't. You are a fool.
It has already happened. With deep learning neural networks which think like the human brain, we already have systems that can replace a large swath of professions. Go ask a Go or Chess master how many job offers they get nowadays!
How many job offers did they get 10 years ago?
deep learning neural networks which think like the human brain
That's not at all how they work because we don't even understand how our brains do that so how the hell can we make something artificial that does? You have no idea what you're talking about, you're living in a fantasy world.
I'll reskill anyone who asks nicely. (Score:1)
Warning: requires a lot of college-level reading.
STFU astroturfer. Your own statement isn't even internally sound logically.
Economics 102: the very measure of the importance/value of anything is other people's willingness to pay for it.
That is, if these people's labor really is valuable, they don't need my charity. But then either the report in TFA is wrong, or the report and you are talking about different people.
"reskilling" is bullshit (Score:1)
The truth is that most of these people are surplus - their mental faculties will almost assuredly make them useless in any job that will survive this wave of automation. They are only the leading wedge of the surplus population.
Anyone with insight and an ounce of realism will realize that this all ends up with populations being culled via euthanasia because justifying the resources to keep unnecessary people alive isn't a political winner. Your moral arguments won't carry much weight when that becomes cle
Someone you've deemed too stupid to survive is probably going to kill you and eat you.
Under his eye, my brother.
(ducks and runs).
Dayworld as a viable option. Who knew Farmer was a prophet?
The funny thing is, this used to be assumed common sense; that automation would eventually lead to ubiquitous lives of luxury for everyone. We were all supposed to be looking forward to being able to devote more time to art and love and health. Somewhere along the line people seem to have lost sight of the goal posts. Now they think that carrying the ball is a goal in and of itself.
But how do you deal with a post-scarcity society when a clue is the one thing left that nobody can find?
Problem (Score:2)
These people (not 100%, maybe 90%) are in these jobs for a reason = mostly an inability or unwillingness to learn more valuable skills.
What to do with them is a problem. The US is an expensive place to live.
Please stop telling people to reskill (Score:2)
a) older folks learn slower than young folks (fact)
b) it's kinda hard to work full time supporting the family you made when you had a job and go to school full time.
c) A lot of the folks being asked to re-skill didn't make it through college the first time when they were young and still had the support of their parents and access to scholarships only available to high school seniors
d) Nobody
it didn't work when the blue collar jobs went overseas and it's not going to work now. That's because: b) it's kinda hard to work full time supporting the family you made when you had a job and go to school full time.
Did you even read the summary? From TFS:
Report highlights the urgent need for a massive reskilling programme, safety nets to support workers while they reskill, and support with job-matching.
And the summary is right. At some point we are either going to have to have massive retraining efforts, instill some sort of strong, robust social safety net (UBI, strong unemployment, whatever), or face the horribly destabilizing and violence-producing effects of massive numbers of idle, frustrated, unemployed people. It's your choice.
Reskill into what? (Score:2)
I skimmed the article to find out, and came up with this gem:
According to this forecast, only one job family—Production—will experience an overall net job decline. However, both Production and Office and Administrative roles are set to experience a significant employment decline. Unlike Production, however, the Office and Administrative job family is forecast to experience sufficient new job gains as well in roles like Billing, Cost and Rate Clerks, Receptionists and Information Clerks, and Customer Service Representatives to counter-balance the shrinking of other occupational categories, such as Data Entry Keyers, File Clerks, Mail Clerks, and Administrative Assistants
So one of their super amazing findings is that data entry people will reskill into receptionists, and we'll need a lot more of those.
It seems to me that they don't have any idea what they're talking about. If you have less jobs under the Office and Administrative category from losing data based ones, you don't need more billing people and receptionists. And how is billing not going to see a similar reduction?
They seem to miss the fundamental issue
Being too old to be employed and having planned for retired life is making me look like a genius rather than a boomer asshole.
Or just looking like someone lucky enough to have been born at a time when you were still likely to accrue a pension your entire working life. Enjoy your starting at $300k 55+ "active adult" community that it seems makes up at least 50% of new home construction, driving up prices for everyone else.
This was foreseen (Score:2)
Lots of people have foreseen this problem for a long time, myself included. I've also foreseen that the concept of UBI (universal basic income) will be rejected because of ideology as well as the sheer number of people living in denial about the problem. The workers threatened by automation that are in unions will try (and fail) to outlaw the technologies that are going replace them. Truckers are already doing this but it's a failing strategy. It's only when a very large number of people are their most
Universal Basic Income (Score:2)
I like the idea of Universal Basic Income, but I fear that human instinct will cause it to fail. Remember, work hard! Millions on welfare depend on you! I have a difficult time letting go of th
I think that once things get bad enough, you're going to start seeing things like potential parents having to prove an above-average or even superior IQ to avoid being sterilized. And when that isn't enough, everyone below a certain IQ is just going to get euthanized.
Universal income will never take hold until something like this has been tried, unfortunately. The US is too wrapped up in the Protestant work ethic, pull-yourself-up-by-your-bootstraps ethos and just plain greed. You'll never get the rich and
Seems orders of magnitude low (Score:1)
1.4 Way Low (Score:2)
Multiple thoughts on how this is being presented. To me 1.4 million seems WAY on the low side with things like automated driving, delivery, order fullfillment likely arriving before that. McDonald’s new order Kiosks are horrible, but likely they will have voice input on the next go round. Why the emphasis of the likely impact on women? Likely minorities by race will be affected much more.
Let’s not be Pollyannaish about this. The only way this doesn’t get dark and ugly is with universa
Not everyone can re-skill even if they have to (Score:2)
I think that a lot of people who are just assuming everything is going to be OK with this next transition are going to be in for a surprise. Automation is also coming for knowledge workers, at all levels. Assume doctors didn't have an ironclad professional organization that will never allow them to be replaced or marginalized. Right now, the requirements for medical school are a photographic memory, a straight-A academic record and the ability to live through a rigorous training regime. With automation, tha
Good luck in the US with that! (Score:2)
Ruling thought of people pulling strings there is: If you are not doing well, you are doing something wrong, you need to be penalized so you learn to do it right.
That's not a fact but a religious-like thought model to create peace of mind and justify why it is good to accumulate Millions/Billions of green stuff and using it to multiply it and game the system. Citizens United, sponsoring - ah, bribing is the right name - politicians to do the "right" thing for them with the help of "how to make friends and
It's time to create NEW jobs, not rehash old ones (Score:2)
Robot inspector, for one.
Robot attendance checker.
Robot dance instructor.
Robot speech trainer. (Must they all speak in a dull.Shatner.impression. in.that.metallic.monotone?)
Come on, I can't think of everything; I'm stuck in the *present*