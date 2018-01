Facebook Announces That It Has Invented a New Unit of Time

Facebook has announced a new unit of time , called Flicks. "According to the GitHub page documenting Flicks , a Flick is 'the smallest time unit which is LARGER than a nanosecond,' defined as 1/705,600,000 of a second," reports The Verge. (For comparison, a nanosecond is 1/1,000,000,000 of a second, making a Flick roughly 1.41723356 nanoseconds long.) From the report: