Facebook Announces That It Has Invented a New Unit of Time

Facebook has announced a new unit of time, called Flicks. "According to the GitHub page documenting Flicks, a Flick is 'the smallest time unit which is LARGER than a nanosecond,' defined as 1/705,600,000 of a second," reports The Verge. (For comparison, a nanosecond is 1/1,000,000,000 of a second, making a Flick roughly 1.41723356 nanoseconds long.) From the report: Now, you may be sitting there wondering what was wrong with regular seconds that Facebook had to go and invent its own unit, especially since the second is one of the few units that is universal across SI and imperial units. The name itself is a portmanteau of the phase "frame-tick," which is also why you might want to use them. Flicks are designed to help measure individual frame duration for video frame rates. So whether your video is 24hz, 25hz, 30hz, 48hz, 50hz, 60hz, 90hz, 100hz, or 120hz, you'll be able to use Flicks to ensure that everything is in sync while still using whole integers (instead of decimals). Programmers already use built in tools in C++ to manage these sorts of exact frame syncing, especially when it comes to designing visual effects in CGI, but the most exact timing possible in C++ is nanoseconds, which doesn't divide evenly into most frame rates. The idea to create a new unit of time to solve this problem dates back to last year, when developer Christopher Horvath posted about it on Facebook.
Isn't a Hz effectively a measurement of time? (1/60'th of a second for example?)
Why not measure them in their fractions of a second? Programmatically, simple.
Because Facebook wants the press for "inventing" something, duh.
Time it takes light to travel 42 centimeters (Score:2)
Light travels about 42 cm in one flick.
We do not care what facebook bullshit they gonna find today or tomorrow.... fucking kill facebook please! Enough is enough !!
Well its in C++, which is basically invented yesterday. What a fad -- I guess just a big ol' bunch of script kiddies doing typical WEB STACK bullshit, amirite???
No, a Hertz is a measurement of frequency - that is, the number of times something repeats itself per second. For instance, the thought "Facebook is really crap" springs to my mind at 1/86400 Hz on average.
Are you overclocking? You got me beat by about 10%
You can always represent rational numbers as integers. Just multiply all numbers by 10 until you have no more floating point. But these days the compilers handle all this fancy footwork for you.
Re:Why? (Score:5, Interesting)
Because when you display a frame in a video player you hold that frame for a certain duration against the computers clock which is measured in nanoseconds (or milliseconds). To calculate that duration at present you take the quotient (e.g. 25/60 * 1000 (or 1000000000)) given you a floating point approximation of the actual frame duration. Now in reality that approximation is pretty good; at least if you do the calculation properly to avoid exaggerating early rounding error.
What this proposal does is ensure that the number you get is a whole number of flicks, so no approximations are necessary. Unfortunately it only helps if you have a flick timer that you can time against, so it needs OS and hardware support to be useful.
QuickTime (CoreVideo) has been doing this for decades. For example, CMTime and file data uses rational time (precise ratio of integers) supporting exact time calculations, including fir NTSC 59.94H for framerate, timecodes, etc. Other video standards and applications also do this.
This Facebook standard doesn't even exactly support 59.94.
Re:Why? (Score:5, Informative)
What this proposal does is ensure that the number you get is a whole number of flicks, so no approximations are necessary.
If you are working at 30Hz (not "30hz") and count in nanoseconds, you will be off by 0.333... ns per frame. That means 10ns per second. It would take 111,111,111.1 frames to be off by one frame. That's 3703703.7 seconds of video, or 42.8 continuous days of video. After 42.8 days of video, you will be off by one frame.
If you blink once during that 42.8 days, you will miss the one additional frame that has been inserted into your 30Hz video stream.
Given the extremely small errors for any frame rate if you use nanoseconds as the timebase, a simple stretch or compress of the rate for that tiny amount will be completely undetectable. The error in any "Flick" clock will vastly outweigh the error of using a simple nanosecond clock and "approximating".
We need "Flicks" exactly why, again?
Just more messing with politics by people who want to impose their own revolutionary "change".
It's not technically correct to say that Hz is a measure of frequency, any more than it's technically correct to say that ohms are a measure of conductance, but the reasoning stands either way: frame timings aren't an integral number of nanoseconds long, and 1 GHz isn't an integral multiple of frame frequencies either.
If computers had unlimited precision arithmetic, or if using floats made no difference to calculation speed, it wouldn't matter. Apparently Facebook is concerned about the limited precision
Isn't a Hz effectively a measurement of time?
No.
That's not a proper portmanteau (Score:5, Insightful)
There's no 'l' in either Frame or Tick. The name should be Frick or Frack,
Tell that to the people who think it's funny to order "flied lice" at a Chinese or Japanese restaurant (and who apparently work at Facebook).
Re: (Score:3)
I shudder at the notion that anyone thinks that it is clever to take the mickey out of someone serving them food.
I believe the expression is 'take the piss'. Literally in this case.
Re:That's not a proper portmanteau (Score:5, Funny)
It's a Facebook portmanteau. A Fartmanteau.
Because programmers are bad at math? (Score:2)
Or, why is a technique programmers have used since computers were born news again?
Wow, what a terrible summary (Score:5, Informative)
Not that terrible summaries are anything new on Slashdot, but really. "Smallest unit of time greater than a nanosecond?"
Too lazy to do the math right now, but it appears what they have defined is the largest unit of time that divides the frame-periods they're talking about by integral amounts, so you can synchronize video in these different rates with an integral number of "flicks" for each of the different frame-periods.
Re:Wow, what a terrible summary (Score:5, Interesting)
Except that all of those frame rates are also integer divisors of 3600 Hz, so 1/3600 Hz would naturally support all of those frame rates also. They have an extra factor of 196,000 beyond what is needed. Even if you want margin for more (weirder) frame rates, and to be conveniently close to a power-of-10 of a second, they could go for 1/864,000 of a second (864,000 = 3600 * 16 * 3 * 5) and have more manageable counts.
Also, unlike many existing standards (SMPTE, QuickTime CoreVideo using rationals with flexible denominator in CMTime), this FaceFriend thing doesn’t exactly support common frame rates like NTSC 59.94i, 29.97p and NTSC conformed film at 23.976 for 3:2 pulldown.
The exact ratios needed for these are 60000/1001 Hz, 30000/1001 Hz and 24000/1001 Hz. To exactly support this, their arbitrary constant should have been a multiple of 1001.
Oh well.
Re: (Score:3)
For legacy reasons, some (but not all) videos that are nominally 24Hz are actually 23.97Hz, some that are 30Hz are actually 29.97Hz, some that are 48Hz are actually 47.95Hz, some that are 60Hz are actually 59.94Hz, and some that are 120Hz are actually 119.88Hz. I suspect this new "unit" is the greatest common denominator between all those.
Except it isn’t. They messed up.
Neither of these is integral:
705600000 / NTSC_FREQ_APPROX
705600000 / NTSC_FREQ_EXACT
Where
NTSC_FREQ_APPROX = 59940/1000 = 59.94000000...
NTSC_FREQ_EXACT = 60000/1001 = 59.94005994005994...
So they don’t support those frequencies exactly anyway.
No. As an AC or two has pointed out, NTSC-based frame rates would need a factor of 1001 also.
Re: (Score:3)
For legacy reasons,
The legacy reason has to do with the AC line frequency introducing hum bars in the video, and the thought was that it was better for the hum bar to roll through the image than to be stuck in one place, which might happen to be the vertical sync period (thus screwing up the sync).
The result of this was something called 'drop frame' so that video timing would match clock time. Time code for old B/W video at 30Hz would run from 0 through 29 frames and then roll over the second counter. From here [apple.com]:
Drop frame timecode was invented to compensate for the discrepancy between 29.97 and 30 fps. Every minute except each tenth minute, two timecode numbers are dropped from the timecode count. This drop frame mode of 30 fps timecode remains accurate compared to the actual time passed, with a strange side effect that two numbers each minute vanish from the count.
If you ever w
Correct.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I love this guy's videos.
I suspect they were also trying to cover NTSC's 29.97 Hz and maybe even 44.1/48 kHz audio.
I gotta say... (Score:2)
It's a pretty common thing I've frequently seen in the past. The difference is normally it's only done between two framerates. This seems like its being done between many more.
this is dumb, and gay (Score:1)
Pretty much what I expect out of idiot millenials
It's not stupid, it's practical. Like the historical kilobyte, equivalent to 1024 bytes: it's nonstandard, but it gives a good idea of "something close to 1000 bytes" that's easy to work with in powers of two.
It's practical, but it sure the hell isn't "the the smallest time unit which is LARGER than a nanosecond".
(The smallest "1 over" time unit larger than a ns would be 1/999,999,999.)
Portmanteau of "Frame-tick"? (Score:3)
Shouldn't that be "frick"? Nah, I guess that would be too confusing...
There would be way too many opportunities to complain about Facebook and/or Oculus being fricking stupid.
We should hit the "thumbs-down" button on this concep... oh wait there isn't one. #democracy
New GPU/Video Hardware clocking rate? (Score:2)
I'm a little surprised that this came from FB and not Google/YouTube but I can definitely see its value.
Does it make sense to clock hardware and GPUs at this rate? A 3GHz GPU would run at 2,822,400,000 Hz and would synchronize to any video (incoming or outgoing) refresh rate allowing for no missed pixels, pixels that are sampled at transitions or maybe some FLICKer.
Depending on the application, media and its refresh rate, this may not offer a lot of tangible advantages.
graphics driver developer here (Score:2)
I measure frames in clocks. A frame is always an integer number of clocks.
If you want to deal with just refresh rates, the LCM of 144, 120, 100, 90, 60, 50, 48, 30, 25, 24 is 3600.
If you want to deal with lines for common video modes (480, 720, 768, 1080, 1200, 1440, 2160) at those frequencies. LCM = 207360000
$ for a in 480 720 768 1080 1200 1440 2160 ; do for b in 144 120 100 90 60 50 48 30 25 24 ; do echo $[$a*$b] ; done ; done | sort | uniq | tr '\n' ' ' ; echo
103680 108000 110592 11520 12000 120000 1296
Storage in integer is precise while floats are not (Score:2)
Portmanteaus? (Score:2, Redundant)
The name (flick) itself is a portmanteau of the phase "frame-tick,"
...
No it isn't as there's no "l" (ell) in either word.
Apparently, they rejected the following (from
:Portmanteaur [portmanteaur.com]):
and "steve".
Personally, I would have chosen one of: frack, frak, frick, or time - but not sage or rosemary.
Re: (Score:3)
Smallest unit of time required for video. A quantum of video. A video quantum. A viq.
Wrong (Score:2, Redundant)
The name itself is a portmanteau of the phase "frame-tick," which is also why you might want to use them.
No it's not! It's a word chosen to sound cool and look *roughly* like those words smooshed together, but where did the 'L' come from?
It's an engineered one. The portmanteau equivalent of a backronym.
Also, I don't want to use them, even if they do change the name to "Frick".
But thanks for asking.
Wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey... stuff (Score:3)
Did Zuckerberg just invent time travel?
Stupid title (Score:3)
Time quantization? (Score:2)
the smallest time unit which is LARGER than a nanosecond
... For comparison, a nanosecond is 1/1,000,000,000 of a second, making a Flick roughly 1.41723356 nanoseconds long
I'm confused - why is a flick 1.41723356 ns and not 1.3 ns or 1.41723354 ns? Does this have to do with time being quantized and Planck time? I thought planck time was on a scale much smaller than nanoseconds, but I'm possibly remembering wrong.
The start of the downfall of a company... (Score:3, Insightful)
You have been banned from Facebook for 2,540,160.00016257 flicks for going over your Fakenewspoints threshold with this comment
And they're not even being original [wikipedia.org].
Can they use it to not show me shit (Score:1)
that someone posted 5 days ago, just becuase some dumbarse 'liked' it today?
The Flick is already a unit (Score:5, Informative)
Guess they didn't care that the Flick was already a unit of measurement used in radiometry?
1 Flick = 1 Watt per steradian cm^2 micron.
What about... (Score:5, Insightful)
23.976Hz or 29.97Hz?
They're both industry standard frame rates.
We should create a new standard [xkcd.com] that covers 23.976, 29.97, and Flicks.
TFTFY.
:-)
23.976Hz or 29.97Hz?
They're both industry standard frame rates.
I think you mean 24000/1001 and 30000/1001.
Of course, you'll also have to handle 23.976 and 29.97 and (multiples thereof) since so much has been built around those approximations.
Ignores the most common framerates. (Score:2, Informative)
Based on feedback from Simon Eves, who pointed out that the NTSC variations are all actually approximations of 24 * 1000/1001, and 30 * 1000/1001, I dropped support for those variations.
A unit that claims to make measuring video frame time easier and then goes on to ignore the most common framerates?
History (Score:1)
Until a hardware vendor starts talking in flicks and designing circuits to match, this is meaningless.
The French, when inventing the metric system, created a decimal circle, calendar, clock: The clock and calendar soon disappeared. People talk about decimal circles (Gradians) but no-one uses them.
There was Swatch Internet Time (1 beat = 86.4 seconds, 1 Kbeat = 1 day) but nobody else measured time with it, so it's dead.
They are lying (Score:1)
A femto-fortnight is larger than a nanosecond and less than the flick. It is 1.2096 ns.
In other news... (Score:2)
Pickles the kitten learned an important lesson today, find out what after the break.
Least Common Multiple of Silliness (Score:2)
Dammit, I'm still trying to get used to Swatch "beat time"...
Not a portmanteau (Score:2)
There is no fucking "L" in either of the originating words.
Basic English fail. Get this shit off Slashdot.