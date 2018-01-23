Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Youtube Firefox Media Operating Systems Software Television The Internet Entertainment Technology

Google Just Broke Amazon's Workaround For YouTube On Fire TV (cordcuttersnews.com) 230

Posted by BeauHD from the here-we-go-again dept.
Google has cracked down on Fire TV users once again. Today, the technology company blocked Silk and Firefox browsers from displaying the YouTube.com interface usually shown on large screens. Cord Cutters News reports: Now if you try to access YouTube.com/TV on a Fire TV through the Firefox or Silk browser you will be redirected to the desktop version of the site. According to Elias Saba from AFTVnews, "By blocking access to the version of YouTube made for television browsers, Google has deliberately made browsing their website an unusable experience on Amazon Fire TVs, Fire TV Sticks, and Fire TV Edition televisions." This fight over YouTube and Amazon has been going on for some time. The standoff heated up in early December as Google announced plans to pull the YouTube app from the Fire TV on January 1st 2018. Amazon responded by adding a browser to allow access to the web version on the Fire TV. Now Google has countered by blocking the Fire TV's browsers from accessing the made-for-TV edition of YouTube.com. Back on December 15th, The Verge reported that Google and Amazon are in talks to keep YouTube on the Fire TV, but as of today it looks like nothing has come from these talks.

Google Just Broke Amazon's Workaround For YouTube On Fire TV More | Reply

Google Just Broke Amazon's Workaround For YouTube On Fire TV

Comments Filter:

  • Net Neutrality (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So much for Net Neutrality?!

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Dayze!Confused ( 717774 )

      Or their policy to not be evil.

      • Re:Net Neutrality (Score:5, Insightful)

        by luvirini ( 753157 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @02:30AM (#55983861)

        The do no evil policy was ditched a long time ago.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Though Google are becoming very annoying. Amazon has always been a asshole company. Especially when they renewed my Prime (without there 3 day warning) Refused to allow me to add family member, and suspended my seller account after making a $900 sale. They refused an Amazon video app for years (making it only on Kindles) And treat their employees like shit

      • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Actually it was 'Do Know Evil'

      • Amazon fucked Google royally then broke Youtube terms of service, then manually worked around a block after the resulting dispute and you come up with Google being the evil one? What does that make Amazon? A clone of Hitler that goes around kicking dogs and eating babies?

        • It's perfectly plausible that they can both be total shitheads.

          Why is there this mentality that for one party to be evil, the other absolutely cannot be? It's not a god damn side of a coin.

    • Re:Net Neutrality (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Plus1Entropy ( 4481723 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @02:43AM (#55983889)

      I don't see what a content provider restricting access to their own content has to do with Net Neutrality.

      I host a website. If I don't want you to access content on it, too bad. If I only let you access content on it using Internet Explorer 6, too bad.

      • Re:Net Neutrality (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Plus1Entropy ( 4481723 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @02:44AM (#55983893)

        PS: Just to clarify, Google is being a dick. They're just not breaking NN.

        • Re:Net Neutrality (Score:5, Informative)

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @02:59AM (#55983917)

          Google is doing this because Amazon refuses to sell Google devices. Go on amazon, search for chromecast for example. First thing that comes up is Amazon Firestick... then a bunch of other streaming devices, none of which are chromecast that you searched for.

          • Re:Net Neutrality (Score:5, Funny)

            by Powercntrl ( 458442 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @03:28AM (#55984007)

            Google is doing this because Amazon refuses to sell Google devices.

            Funny, I can't buy an Android tablet at the Apple Store. Sprint won't sell me a Verizon phone. Safeway wouldn't sell me a DJI drone. Target doesn't sell industrial arc welders.

            And for fucks sake, don't even get me started about the argument I got into with the manager when Home Depot refused to sell me a sandwich.

            • Re:Net Neutrality (Score:5, Insightful)

              by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @03:56AM (#55984065)

              For a car analogy, how about if a car that would let you drive through McDonalds but not Burger King. Other manufacturers would be BK only, and then the japanese car would only let you drive to Suchi Bars, you'll have to walk if you want Italian for dinner.

              Here Google is going out of their way to degrade Amazon customer's user experience. The one silver lining is that Google, Apple and Amazon don't seem to be colliding to make their customers cash out more money, although the revenue models of the 3 is still quite different they do compete on many levels. That's refreshing from the time Apple and Google had an illegal non poaching agreement to screw their employees from getting a fair salary.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by torkus ( 1133985 )

                Google is going out of their way not to provide a free service on devices sold by a company that's intentionally being anti-competitive.

                I've got my money on Amazon "giving in" later this year after they've used that time to fully establish the Alexa environment and cement their place...to the point where it doesn't matter if they sell chromecast v1.2.3.4 pro UHD 3D 480Hz direct-to-mind-video beaming. No one will want them because they won't work with the closed ecosystem of Alexa.

                Then google sues, amazon c

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by mysidia ( 191772 )

                For a car analogy, how about if a car that would let you drive through McDonalds but not Burger King. Other manufacturers would be BK only

                How about.... McDonalds(Google)' will refuse to serve you unless you drive in with a McDonalds car.

                Meanwhile.... this is in retaliation to Burger King(Amazon) being the major brand of gas stations that handles 60% of highway traffic and adopting a new policy where their gas stations will only sell to you fuel for your BK brand car, and people who drive in looki

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by AVryhof ( 142320 )
              Sometimes I wish Home Depot had grab and go lunch, or a cafe attached to it so I can grab lunch while I'm on a supply run for a job. That drink cooler and candy just isn't enough some times.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by GNious ( 953874 )

                They don't have hotdog stands? What 3rd world....wait, where I live now the hardware stores also don't sell hotdogs.
                I miss Scandinavia.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by torkus ( 1133985 )

                Actually a lot of them around me (NYC area) do have a semi-fixed food truck/trailer parked outside.

                Pretty sure their main patrons aren't the HD shoppers but the day laborers that hang out at HD looking for work...but that's besides the point.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by naubol ( 566278 )

              Funny, I can't buy an Android tablet at the Apple Store. Sprint won't sell me a Verizon phone. Safeway wouldn't sell me a DJI drone. Target doesn't sell industrial arc welders.

              And for fucks sake, don't even get me started about the argument I got into with the manager when Home Depot refused to sell me a sandwich.

              I wasn't aware that Home Depot, Apple, Spring, or Safeway were all claiming to be the "Everything Store".

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by torkus ( 1133985 )

                Home depot sells lots of their branded stuff right alongside other name brands. So does Safeway, target, and almost every general retailer.

                Apple is their own manufacturer and retailer - so they specifically sell their own products (and select others that fit their ecosystem).

                Sprint sells phone service - and the compatible products (from several mfgs) that work with their service.

                You can get food at HD from the truck outside :)

                This is Amazon using their dominant power in the marketplace to edge out competit

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by Zxern ( 766543 )

                  How about costco? They sell a very limited brand selections along with their own products.

            • Re: (Score:3)

              by sootman ( 158191 )

              I know a pretty blonde girl who once needed to send a fax. Not having a fax machine at home or work she asked her mom where she could go to have it sent. Her mom meant to tell her to go to Office Depot but accidentally said "Home Depot". Not thinking anything of it, she went to Home Depot and asked the guy at the customer service desk if he'd send this fax for her, and he did.

              The moral of the story is, tits.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by mysidia ( 191772 )

              Amazon is NOT like those other retailers, because Amazon is a "big box" retailer that carries products of all kinds:
              not products of a specific kind. Those other retailers are also small retailers and not subject to the possibility of anti-competitive behavior
              within their retail segment. Amazon, on the other hand.... is a budding monopoly --- HUGE percentage of the eCommerce market, almost all the retail growth, and there are more Amazon Prime subscribers than subscribers to any cable company; A

          • Re:Net Neutrality (Score:5, Informative)

            by Ash-Fox ( 726320 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @06:03AM (#55984361) Journal

            Google is doing this because Amazon refuses to sell Google devices.

            I went to Amazon, searched for "Google Pixel" and the first result was the Google device I searched for.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

              Because Amazon doesn't make a phone any more. You can't buy a Google Chromecast on Amazon though, at least in the UK, because it competes directly with Amazon's Fire TV dongle.

            • Amazon has completely given up on the Fire Phone so the Pixel isn't competing with them... search for "google chromecast"... [amazon.com] You get a long list of look-alike products(Wecast, ArtPixel...).

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Ash-Fox ( 726320 )

                Nice try, but I specifically quoted "Google is doing this because Amazon refuses to sell Google devices.", not anything else.

                Also, AC on another subthread stated:

                Amazon make a variety of tablets and the Google Pixel C (a tablet) is still being sold.

            • "Google Pixel" and the first result was the Google device I searched for.

              And can you use it to cast to the TV? Yeah thought not.

              Actually it's far worse than the GP said. If you search for "Chromecast" on Amazon only the second hit is a Firestick. The first hit is a cheap fake Chinese knock-off of a Chromecast.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Ash-Fox ( 726320 )

                Nice try, but I specifically quoted "Google is doing this because Amazon refuses to sell Google devices.", not anything else.

                • Nice try, but I specifically quoted "Google is doing this because Amazon refuses to sell Google devices.", not anything else.

                  And I'm just giving you shit for splitting hairs in english where the context of the discussion every single person knows they are talking specifically about Chromecast and the FireTV here.

            • I searched for "Chromecast". Fire TV was first, Chromecast was eighth. The only other brand I recognized in between was the Roku. This is clearly intentionally done.

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Ash-Fox ( 726320 )

                Nice try, but I specifically quoted "Google is doing this because Amazon refuses to sell Google devices.", not anything else. 2

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mark-t ( 151149 )

            Google is doing this because Amazon refuses to sell Google devices.

            Uh.... What's this then [amazon.com], if not a Google device?

          • Especially with Google charging money for YouTube "Red" subscriptions, the smart move would be to allow the videos to be watched on as many devices as possible!

            This feud with Amazon makes no sense, IMO, because there's no way it's more profitable selling people a few more Chromecast boxes, vs. having greater reach for viewers of the service itself.

        • I believe Amazon started it though when they refused to sell Google products. Google is probably getting more screwed here than Amazon.
          • hardly a fair comparison. Any business has a right to choose what they do or do not sell and are certainly under no obligation to sell a competitors product. That is vastly different then saying you can't use us if you bought something from a competitor and we will actively prevent you from viewing our content because of it. Don't get me wrong, both sides are giant cunts in this saga, but Google is an order of magnitude worse in attacking end users experience.

            • Re:Net Neutrality (Score:4, Insightful)

              by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @04:45AM (#55984185)

              Why is there a difference in the right to choose which product you sell and who you deliver content to?

              I can't see how what google does is worse. Google delivers a web service for everyone and a special end user experience for some customers who where selected for that experience. Amazon found a loophole that allowed them to deliver the second experience despite not being in the selected group and google closed that loophole.

              • And as soon as either Google or Amazon have a monopoly position, you could maybe even start to have something resembling an argument!

                • And as soon as either Google or Amazon have a monopoly position, you could maybe even start to have something resembling an argument!

                  Google does have a monopoly position, over Android. And they have a de facto monopoly position over user videos, because the vast majority of them are posted on Youtube. This is true at least for every genre but livestreaming of video games, and probably that one too. Amazon, of course, does not. They have a monopoly in no area. If I google for a product, I usually get one or two links to Amazon, but I don't get ten. And guess what? Amazon usually has a good price, too. A search engine would be failing at i

            • > are certainly under no obligation to sell a competitors product.

              It can be monopoly abuse to refuse to carry a competitor's separate product or service in your storefronts or block compatibility when you have an overwhelming monopoly used to shut them out of a separate line of business altogether. This was precisely the case with AT&T when it was split up, and was very much the case with Microsoft with Windows and Netscape.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Rob Y. ( 110975 )

              Well, if that's the case, Amazon had better split up their retail and hardware businesses. Google search has a huge market share, and Google also makes a web browser - but the last time I looked, you can do a Google search on just about any web browser. Some advanced Google features might only work on experimental code in Chrome, but certainly not their core web browsing functions.

              Amazon may not be a monopoly (yet) in any sense, but they certainly are a huge factor in retail - especially in online electro

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by MrDoh! ( 71235 )
              True, but it's a bit rough selling YOUR devices using someone else's services to make it worth using. Google lets people use youtube and change UI bits for your device, but you have to agree to their terms. If you don't, you have to use the generic (free) version. Amazon are trying to have their cake and eat it. Using Google's services but cutting out branding/ads/revenue for using that service. They're not forced to use Youtube, they could make amazon video the one and only way to watch something (*cou

          • Re:Net Neutrality (Score:5, Informative)

            by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @03:20AM (#55983977)

            It's 100% Amazon's fault.
            - Amazon's prime video even on android requires installing amazon store app... for a long time it didn't exist at all
            - Amazon refuses to make an app for chromecast/google cast for prime video, google can't do it on their own...
            - Amazon refuses to sell google devices (some thermostat thing, chromecast, phones, etc..)
            - Amazon cuts youtube and does its own voice commands and overlay which violates youtube service agreement (can't modify)

            Google retaliates:
            - You only get desktop version of youtube on Amazon devices (it's fair.... it's their service, don't amazonify google's youtube, it's not yours, but feel free to use it as is).

            So there's a difference between "We will not sell your devices or write software for your devices AT ALL" and "We will only allow you to show our unmodified desktop version of our service". One is not at all, the other is you still get most of it.... Who's being the bigger d...k here?

            • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

              by Anonymous Coward

              I despise amazon but everything you mentioned is Amazon doing what is, while not friendly, completely reasonable business with a competitor, you are under no obligation to do anything for a competitor or their products and they certainly started it. BUT, Google retaliated not through business means but by attacking users. Pulling support for Fire TV google app was as far as they should have gone, the current attack is a step way way too far once you start actively attempting to attack users

            • - Amazon refuses to make an app for chromecast/google cast for prime video, google can't do it on their own...

              Obligatory: And nothing of value was lost.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Holi ( 250190 )
            Except Amazon has reversed course on that, you can now get the Pixel and Nest products on Amazon. This happened back in December. So why is Google continuing their attack?

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by mark-t ( 151149 )

            I believe Amazon started it though when they refused to sell Google products.

            No... they refuse to sell *ANY* products that compete with their own... you can't buy a Samsung Chromebook on the Apple store either.... why is this surprising?

            And besides.... you can buy Google products from Amazon.... just not devices that compete with things that are made by Amazon.

        • Re:Net Neutrality (Score:5, Insightful)

          by pots ( 5047349 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @03:24AM (#55983993)
          No, Google isn't the problem here. Amazon is trying to keep their content off of everyone else's platforms, while retaining everyone else's content.

          Google just wants to spy on you, they're generally very happy to do so in an accommodating cross-platform way. Amazon wants to spy on you and be a monopolistic walled garden.

          • No, Google isn't the problem here. Amazon is trying to keep their content off of everyone else's platforms, while retaining everyone else's content.

            OOooooohhh is that why Amazon just released an Amazon Prime Video app for Apple TV? And all this time I thought it was Apple trying to keep them off of their streaming devices. And it also explains why there is an Xbox One Amazon Prime Video App, and an iOS App. I won't argue the Android App, since they want you to install their Android AppStore to download it.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by pots ( 5047349 )
              It's hard to say for sure whether Apple or Amazon are responsible for the fact that the Apple TV only just last month got an Amazon Prime video app. They are both walled-garden monopolists, and they both pull this shit. The topic at hand is comparing Amazon to Google, and Google is by comparison a wide open standards-compliant fountain of joy and love and venereal diseases. They want a finger in every pie, instead of a whole pie to themselves.

      • If I only let you access content on it using Internet Explorer 6, too bad.

        That's a thorough kind of evil.

      • I don't see what a content provider restricting access to their own content has to do with Net Neutrality.

        OK, so technically they're not stomping on NN, but this definitely violates the spirit of the thing. And it's a pretty dick move to alter a website's appearance to a certain class of users just because you have some kind of beef with those user's devices.

        While it does sort of sneak outside of the actual Net Neutrality (since that mainly applies to ISPs, those providing the tubes between point A and B), it's definitely one of those things new Net Neutrality rules need to be addressing.

        And this is the tip of

      • It's not Google's content, it's the user's content.

        Google's Youtube acts as a common carrier for other's content. For them to restrict based on another user's choice of device is unethical.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by slew ( 2918 )

        I don't see what a content provider restricting access to their own content has to do with Net Neutrality.

        I host a website. If I don't want you to access content on it, too bad. If I only let you access content on it using Internet Explorer 6, too bad.

        Actually, this is kind of like back in the old days when the Bell company didn't let you use non-Bell company telephones to receive/make telephone calls on their network (well, technically a company could by a really expensive license to make equipment to attach to the phone network, but it was so expensive a license it killed the secondary market for telphones).

        Basically the telephone was the equipment you used to access the telephone network and encode/render the audio. Similarly your browsing equipment i

  • access restored (Score:5, Informative)

    by jarkus4 ( 1627895 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @02:25AM (#55983845)

    apparently access to tv version was already restored: http://www.aftvnews.com/google... [aftvnews.com]

    IMO it looks like a public trial of the blocking system to intimidate amazon in their talks.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And/or perhaps a good indicator that maybe we're at/past (and probably well past) peak Google. Been thinking about changing my gmail accounts into dumb forwarders and starting to separate myself from them a bit more. captcha: covalent... gotta split that bond

      • Re:access restored (Score:5, Interesting)

        by KozmoStevnNaut ( 630146 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @04:08AM (#55984099)

        Just do it.

        I got my own domain name, and signed up with a local hosting/email provider. 5GB space, unlimited traffic, unlimited inboxes, CalDAV/CardDAV sync, calendar, full CPanel environment, automatic SSL/TLS, less than ~$2,50/month.

        All of my email and scheduling is now gone from Google, I've moved the stuff on my Google Drive to Dropbox. and I'm working on moving away from Google Photos.

        Google Play Music is probably going to be the last holdout, there simply aren't any good alternatives for an online music locker. In the end, maybe I'll end up keeping it locally on my phone instead. Almost everything is on Spotify, so it's only really ~1,500 songs from various indie artists and such. With Opus at 96kbps, they won't take up that much space.

  • TV? checks his calendar It's 2018 right ?

  • EU regulations to be applied (Score:3, Interesting)

    by should_be_linear ( 779431 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @04:16AM (#55984125)
    US corporations and laws are going wild-west version of capitalism obviously. Hopefully EU will explain Google this is not way to go. If they can go away with this, things will only get worse.

  • Hey Google, I think you picked up the wrong playbook. Give it back. Or better yet: burn it, and burn Bezos's copy too if you get a chance.

  • I thought Google was in favor of net neutrality. What is it to them how people access their public web browser interfaces?

    Are they liars?

  • They work about as well together as the Dems & Republicans in Congress. Granted, Google and Amazon are in business to make money for the shareholders and they do have competing interests so conflict can be expected. Come to think of it, just like Congress.

Slashdot Top Deals

Do you suffer painful illumination? -- Isaac Newton, "Optics"

Close