Coinbase Is Making $2.7 Million a Day (bitcoin.com) 73
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bitcoin News: In information released to shareholders this week, Coinbase revealed that it recorded turnover of $1 billion last year, which works out at an astonishing $2.74 million a day or $2,000 a minute. As America's largest bitcoin broker, Coinbase claims the lion's share of the money that's pouring into the crypto space at a dizzying rate. 2017 was a bumper year for all crypto exchanges, which reported record numbers across the board: new signups, new staff hired, new trading pairs, and new revenue. Those revenue streams have turned into a torrent that has caused Coinbase' coffers to swell. Recode reports that the company's revenue exceeded $1 billion last year, most of it derived from the trading fees it levies. These vary from between 0.25% and 1%. and quickly add up: in the past 24 hours, 36,000 BTC were traded on Coinbase, accounting for more than 15% of the total market. Coinbase isn't the world's largest exchange (and is technically a broker rather than a conventional exchange -- that duty falls to its GDAX subsidiary) but it's the best known and carries great weight in the cryptocurrency industry.
I gotta fuckin' pay to use my money!
Use GDAX. The fees are lower (as low as 0) and you already pretty much have an account with them if you have an account with CoinBase. Same username and password and all of that.
You don't buy tulip bulbs to spend them, you acquire them as an investment. Think long term -- tulip bulbs are a rare commodity that will only increase in price.
don't we have something else to use whenever crypto news is posted?
Do we? [wikipedia.org] Why break with tradition?
Can tulip bulbs allow you transfer value in a trustless manner between continents in minutes via a distributed decentralized immutable ledger run on a global network? (bitcoin) . Can tulips allow you to run contracts on those transactions without a middleman on a peer to peer distributed turing complete programmable computer network? (ethereum ) Can tulips allow you to transfer value anonymously without a middleman? (monero). Tulips are just flowers. Cryptocurrency is solves problems and isn't going anywhe
Cryptocurrency is solves problems and isn't going anywhere.
So.. cryptocurrency is going nowhere?
Coinbase charges 1%. Credit cards charge 4%.
Credit cards charge a fee to the merchant at time of transaction, at least in the USA they do. 4% is a very high rate for a merchant to pay. I most commonly hear around 1% or less, depending on whether it's a smaller, low volume store versus a big-box retailer.
No low volume store in the U.S. gets 1%. My main client is a medium sized business (~16 million/year) and they pay 2.4% + $0.30/transaction. Smaller business will never get better rates than e.g. Square @ 2.75% or Venmo @ 3%. Extremely large businesses like Target and Wallmart are down around 1.5%.
>Coinbase charges 1%
Which means you're not using Bitcoin, you're using Coinbase, which defeats the whole purpose of Bitcoin in the first place and leaves you better off using a more traditional method of payment accepted in more locations and with better protections on transactions.
How about they stop having Scrooge McDuck money swims and hire some more support staff?
They wanted paying in little Italian cars.
No their profits were $1B. FTA:
"Recode reports that the company’s revenue exceeded $1 billion last year, most of it derived from the trading fees it levies. These vary from between 0.25% and 1%. and quickly add up: in the past 24 hours, 36,000 BTC were traded on Coinbase, accounting for more than 15% of the total market."
Revenue is not profit.
There are a whole new generation of "altcoins" coming out every day to fleece new investors, though. Why go back to Bitcoin, which already has hundreds of (Google searchable) horror stories of people losing everything, and will likely soon have many more?
You should've just mentioned it's dead.
Knows his they make so much money. They simply accidentally lose your money wire or freeze your account. Sure they will pay out for little sums around $1-5k but somehow the $20k + accounts/wires magically get lost.
No, they don't and you're a fool if you think so. I know many, many people who have withdrawn fiat from them, in large amounts, with zero problems. Go hide under your bridge again.
They always charge me at least 1 USD whenever I buy or sell some crypto currency and almost all of my transactions are under $80. I've profited about $200 off $600 I put in in December by constantly selling high and buying low. They've made at least $40 off me.
Can anyone recommend someone else? I really hate paying a $1 fee to buy/sell $5 even though it still makes me money.
2.7 million U.S. dollars equals 409 million Dogecoins.
That's a lot!
You can't beat the rake.