Elon Musk To Stay At Tesla For Another Decade

Thelasko writes: "On Tuesday, Tesla's board announced that it had convinced Musk to stay at the helm for another decade with a truly gargantuan performance-based pay package," reports Ars Technica. The pay package is in a series of 12 milestones based on market capitalization.

[The report notes the possibility that Musk could get nothing for a decade's work as Tesla's CEO if the company's stock never rises above $100 billion. However, Musk will get awarded with $1 billion -- 1 percent of the company's stock -- if the stock reaches a value of $100 billion and the company either achieves revenues of $20 billion or earnings of $1.5 billion.] "If the stock rises to $150 billion (and Musk reaches another revenue or profit target), Musk gets another 1 percent of the stock, which will be worth $1.5 billion," reports Ars. "That pattern continues in $50 billion increments until Tesla's stock rises above $650 billion -- at which point Musk will get a stock award worth $6.5 billion. Musk's stock awards will total $45 billion if he hits all 12 milestones."

I guess Musk will have to wait to move to Mars until 2028...

  • of Tesla compared to companies like say BMW, that actually sells more electric cars, makes a profit on them and such...

    So for Tesla stock value at least Elon Musk has been great.

    • Tesla is more than just cars, and yes BMW is too, but Tesla is where it counts in the technological-sense. So investors are confident their investment will yield exponential returns from some new tech we havent seen or current/old tech we haven't seen utilized in a new way

      • Similar investors are confident in their Bitcoin investments.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by pezpunk ( 205653 )

          haha so much sour grapes from missing out. sorry for you. bitcoin mining has been paying for all my family's meals, groceries, entertainment, and other expenses for months now. :)

          sorry your sad, short-sighted arrogant opposition to things you don't understand has resulted in you missing so much investment opportunity, but that's no reason to take it out on those more fortunate than you. :)

        • Unlike Buttcoin, cost-efficient large-scale battery manufacturing is actually useful for our society.
      • Ahh yes, they have autopilot technology when everyone else only has assisted driving, not to mention rocked powered Tesla's that can fly to Mars. Nope no, shenanigans there, no sir, just amazing technology
  • In order to be a true dreamer, leader and entrepreneur. To build something no one else could even envision, all the in the know people will think your nuts ;) While I don't see a future in some things he proposes others definitely have merit ;)

    The board made the call, good for him ;)

    Just my 2 cents ;)

    • To build something no one else could even envision, all the in the know people will think your nuts

      Yeah, yeah, so I didn’t think PayPal would ever amount to anything - quit rubbing my nose in it would’ja?

  • I wonder what moonlighting clause the compensation package has. Musk is "moolighting" with SpaceX and The Boring Company already and probably others I don't keep track of. So what does Tesla get? 30%?

  • It's not often you see an executive who doesn't have a Golden Parachute.

    This is cool. I wonder what he has planned?

