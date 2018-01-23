Elon Musk To Stay At Tesla For Another Decade (arstechnica.com) 48
Thelasko writes: "On Tuesday, Tesla's board announced that it had convinced Musk to stay at the helm for another decade with a truly gargantuan performance-based pay package," reports Ars Technica. The pay package is in a series of 12 milestones based on market capitalization.
[The report notes the possibility that Musk could get nothing for a decade's work as Tesla's CEO if the company's stock never rises above $100 billion. However, Musk will get awarded with $1 billion -- 1 percent of the company's stock -- if the stock reaches a value of $100 billion and the company either achieves revenues of $20 billion or earnings of $1.5 billion.] "If the stock rises to $150 billion (and Musk reaches another revenue or profit target), Musk gets another 1 percent of the stock, which will be worth $1.5 billion," reports Ars. "That pattern continues in $50 billion increments until Tesla's stock rises above $650 billion -- at which point Musk will get a stock award worth $6.5 billion. Musk's stock awards will total $45 billion if he hits all 12 milestones."
I guess Musk will have to wait to move to Mars until 2028...
actually he lobbies against government subsidies
... unlike the oil industry, which receives 8 billion a year in government subsidies. (fucking conservative hypocrites)
So he's going to stop cashing the checks?
Interesting pay for a company that isn't making any money (and actually losing it).
It'll die if the subsidies stop.
of Tesla compared to companies like say BMW, that actually sells more electric cars, makes a profit on them and such...
So for Tesla stock value at least Elon Musk has been great.
Tesla is more than just cars, and yes BMW is too, but Tesla is where it counts in the technological-sense. So investors are confident their investment will yield exponential returns from some new tech we havent seen or current/old tech we haven't seen utilized in a new way
Similar investors are confident in their Bitcoin investments.
haha so much sour grapes from missing out. sorry for you. bitcoin mining has been paying for all my family's meals, groceries, entertainment, and other expenses for months now.
:)
sorry your sad, short-sighted arrogant opposition to things you don't understand has resulted in you missing so much investment opportunity, but that's no reason to take it out on those more fortunate than you.
:)
if it helps heal your furious, ignorant, jealous heart, with all the money i've made mining cryptocurrency, i could hire a grammarian to proofread my posts. i don't really think it'd help your situation, though.
Nobody cares. People made a lot of money who got in early on Beanie Babies, too.
I have no issues with it (Score:2)
The board made the call, good for him
Just my 2 cents
To build something no one else could even envision, all the in the know people will think your nuts
Yeah, yeah, so I didn’t think PayPal would ever amount to anything - quit rubbing my nose in it would’ja?
Since he's such a valuable asset, as a precaution he's not allowed to drive with Autopilot.
In the vicinity of fire stations, at any rate...
What sort of incentive system relies only on revenue?
So Musk manages to get the company up to $20bn in revenue, but to do it creates losses of $30bn, and he still gets the stock? That's ludicrous.
Profit is an easier metric to game. All you need to do ramp up profits is slash spending and coast off the work generated by your prior investments.
But to grow revenue you need to actually convince people to give you money.
Revenue is just as easy to bounce up. Have Tesla buy a thing manufactured by someone else, mark it down 50%, and sell it. Yes the company will be losing 20billion/yr, but revenues will be 20 too. They lose billions now, so it is not exactly a new model for them. The metric should be revenue AND profit over a period of 5 years.
How many shares of Elon does Tesla own? (Score:2)
His money where his mouth is. (Score:2)
It's not often you see an executive who doesn't have a Golden Parachute.
This is cool. I wonder what he has planned?
Exactly. Not only that, he doesn't get anything unless he hits goals that are outlandish.
Of course, what isn't said here is that this portion of his pay is just token pocket change.
His true pay is the increase in value of his 27% stake in the company. Tesla's market cap today is $59.29B. So, Musk's portion of that is about $16B. If the market cap hits $100B, his 27% will be $11B more valuable. A $1B award on top of that $11B gain hardly even qualifies as icing on the cake.