The US Drops Out of the Top 10 In Innovation Ranking

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: The U.S. dropped out of the top 10 in the 2018 Bloomberg Innovation Index for the first time in the six years the gauge has been compiled. South Korea and Sweden retained their No. 1 and No. 2 rankings. The index scores countries using seven criteria, including research and development spending and concentration of high-tech public companies. The U.S. fell to 11th place from ninth mainly because of an eight-spot slump in the post-secondary, or tertiary, education-efficiency category, which includes the share of new science and engineering graduates in the labor force. Value-added manufacturing also declined. Improvement in the productivity score couldn't make up for the lost ground.

South Korea remained the global-innovation gold medalist for the fifth consecutive year. China moved up two spots to 19th, buoyed by its high proportion of new science and engineering graduates in the labor force and increasing number of patents by innovators such as Huawei Technologies Co. Japan, one of three Asian nations in the top 10, rose one slot to No. 6. France moved up to ninth from 11th, joining five other European economies in the top tier. Israel rounded out this group and was the only country to beat South Korea in the R&D category. South Africa and Iran moved back into the top 50; the last time both were included was 2014. Turkey was one of the biggest gainers, jumping four spots to 33rd because of improvements in tertiary efficiency, productivity and two other categories. The biggest losers were New Zealand and Ukraine, which each dropped four places. The productivity measure influenced New Zealand's shift, while Ukraine was hurt by a lower tertiary-efficiency ranking.

  • ...putting South Korea at the top an "innovative" list shows that the methodology is crap.

  • Finally! (Score:3)

    by Ol Olsoc ( 1175323 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @10:33PM (#55990823)
    The Plan is working. This is what winning looks like. Coupled with the 30 percent tarriff on solar, we're going to innovate ourselves down to the bottom.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by thelexx ( 237096 )

      Thanks for poisoning yet another discussion with partisan shit because surely there can be no other factors at work. Nope, the US plummeted straight off a cliff and we'll be living in caves this time next year. Fuckwit.

  • Kids today don't have to feel bad about losing, what with their participation trophies. All we need to solve this problem is something analogous for adults. If necessary, we could ship them a new trophy once a month.

    What a sec...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Kids today don't have to feel bad about losing, what with their participation trophies.

      No problem! Thanks to you-know-who, kids now quickly and often remind somebody when they are a "bigly loooozer!". MKGA! I'm serious, my relatives' kids & friends do it all the time.

      As far as "innovation"; filtering (identifying), executing, packaging, and marketing play at least as big a role as raw ideas. There's no shortage of interesting ideas floating around. But that's just 1st base of success. Read "Hacker News

  • Of course! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by GerryGilmore ( 663905 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @10:58PM (#55990895)
    This is exactly what happens when your culture: denigrates "experts"; relies on "faith" vs "facts" when choosing political leaders; worships reality-TV (an oxymoron if there ever was one), sports and porn above knowledge about relevant topics (quick test: name the top 3 ports players on your ${LOCAL_SPORTS_TEAM}, then name the 3 people who represent you in the US Congress. Start Jeopardy theme....), whip in a spicy sauce of economic decline and inequality destroying people's faith in capitalism and politics to fix these issues while we fixate on who kneels at afootball game and who can use which bathroom, all cheered on by plainly propaganda "news" sources (yeah, I'm looking at you Fox. Your Bret Baier fig leaf ain't big enough to hide the huge propaganda schlong that you are) and you have the Perfect Storm for a civilizational decline. One time it's really good to be an Old Fart(TM) is right about now....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Bigbutt ( 65939 )

      Sports: No idea. Don’t pay much attention to it. It’s the Broncos, I know that (hard to miss :) ).

      Politics: Jarad Polis, Mike Coffman, Ken Buck. There’s a Diana and Ed Perlmutter I think. Cory Gardner is one of the Senators. Hickenlooper is the Governor.

      [John]

  • I'm not surprised (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @11:00PM (#55990901)
    we keep cutting funding to education and research. Companies don't innovate. There's not enough money on the table to make it worth while. Aside from the occasional bored aristocrat it's mostly been the government that financed innovation; usually through the public university system. But nobody wants to pay the taxes for that. Heck, we just borrowed $1.5 trillion over 10 years to finance massive tax cuts (although the cuts for the middle class expire in 10 years, we're not crazy or anything).

  • ... we're staffing almost all of our BioTech staff in Vietnam. We have several championship winners of regional (ASEAN) computing competitions as well as the very top students in A.I. and computational theory (essential for crunching the gigantic datasets that the genomic revolution is bringing).

    It is very difficult to get even these supremely qualified candidates work permits (unless we're willing to game the system like some Indian outsourcing companies) and even then it's literally a lottery. So their minds, the technology they create and benefits (and investment) that follows will stay overseas.

    Maybe we'll go to Canada.

    The fact that our president is an openly racist ignorant fraud doesn't help (in the first meeting with the Prime Minister with Vietnam, Trump went around to all present making fun for a few minutes of his name "Phuc". Imagine that, the "leader" of the free world acting like a third grade Beavus and Butt-Head. I understand that this has happened with other leaders who've had the misfortune of being introduced to Trump).

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I agree with you 100 percent. Many, if not most of the countries in the developing world have long had stances hostile to immigration similar to Trump's. A large part of what made America great was that we were open to immigration for 400 years, and each successive wave contributed qualities that we didn't really have before.

      Most of these waves of immigrants were opposed by some of the old timers who felt insecure in their careers and positions on the social ladder. It's no different today, although the

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        A large part of what made America great was that we were open to immigration for 400 years.

        Except we didn't have social safety nets for 400 years, which is one reason many support merit based immigration policies and not this immigration diversity lottery joke.

  • USA grads in STEM have little hope of working (Score:4, Insightful)

    by spike_gran ( 219938 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @11:32PM (#55990995)

    It may well be true that we are graduating fewer people in STEM, but, we are also right-sizing the number of people that go into STEM. If we doubled the number of engineering grads, that would just mean we would have a glut of unemployed engineers that will spend most of their lives paying off their expensive educations working at jobs that will never let them use their technical thinking skills.

    So let's not pretend that if someone graduates a EE in the USA that he or she will actually ever get paid to design a circuit.

  • Come on, guys, 11th out of 200+ countries and territories is fantastic. Enjoy it while it lasts!

  • A great deal of the US's innovation is made by foreign researchers working in the US. The US used to be open about grant money. The US used to fund education and research. The US used to give green cards to the world's best and bright. We used to bring in the best people to our great Universities, and keep them here by having great opportunities after graduation.

    If we shift to a society driven by anti-intellectualism and xenophobia, we can expect the world to pass us by and our prestige and leadership to fa

  • Bogus scale (Score:3)

    by plopez ( 54068 ) on Tuesday January 23, 2018 @11:43PM (#55991037) Journal

    Where's brand management?
    Leveraging synergies?
    Obesity?
    Strategic reassignment of global presence?
    Operational guidance of private sector management of the state?
    Upward redeployment of economic value propositions with attendent infiltration to lower skilled resources?

    I don't see the point of this survey.

  • And actual innovations? (Score:3)

    by clovis ( 4684 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @12:33AM (#55991151)

    What I'd like to see is a list of innovations (by industry) made in the last 5 years (or even 10), and next to that where that innovation was made and by whom. Then we would have some idea of how to make an innovation ranking.

    Bloomberg's rankings don't look at actual innovations but rather the potential for innovations being created.
    For example, India produces something like 25% of the world's engineers, but I'm pretty sure 25% of the world's engineering is not being done in India.

    Here's Bloomberg's categories:

    R&D intensity (R&D expenditure as % of GDP)

    Manufacturing value-added (MVA as % GDP and per capita)

    Productivity (GDP and GNI per employed person age 15+ and 3Y improvement)

    High-tech density (Number of domestic high-tech public companies such as aerospace, defense, biotech,hardware, software, semiconductors, internet software and services, and renewable energy companies as % of publicly listed companies and as share of total world public high-tech)

    Tertiary efficiency (how much of population has advanced degrees in the labor force plus what percent is tech degrees)

    Researcher concentration (percent of population (per million) that are engaged in R&D)

    Patent activity (patent filings, patents in force, per million population, patent filings per $100 billion GDP, and total grants by country as share of world total.)

    Countries whose economies grow a lot of food, or use natural resources, or have low unemployment get dinged by the per capita and percent rankings. Bloomberg's methodology favors small manufacturing-intensive countries whether or not that country actually invents anything new at all.

    That's why Iceland is above Russia.
    Or Ireland above the UK. really?

  • not unexpected (Score:3)

    by Reverend Green ( 4973045 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @12:54AM (#55991213)

    Patents stifle innovation. So does a police state. So does disinvestment in public education. So does economic depression and the collapse of the middle class.

