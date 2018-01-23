The US Drops Out of the Top 10 In Innovation Ranking (bloomberg.com) 94
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: The U.S. dropped out of the top 10 in the 2018 Bloomberg Innovation Index for the first time in the six years the gauge has been compiled. South Korea and Sweden retained their No. 1 and No. 2 rankings. The index scores countries using seven criteria, including research and development spending and concentration of high-tech public companies. The U.S. fell to 11th place from ninth mainly because of an eight-spot slump in the post-secondary, or tertiary, education-efficiency category, which includes the share of new science and engineering graduates in the labor force. Value-added manufacturing also declined. Improvement in the productivity score couldn't make up for the lost ground.
South Korea remained the global-innovation gold medalist for the fifth consecutive year. China moved up two spots to 19th, buoyed by its high proportion of new science and engineering graduates in the labor force and increasing number of patents by innovators such as Huawei Technologies Co. Japan, one of three Asian nations in the top 10, rose one slot to No. 6. France moved up to ninth from 11th, joining five other European economies in the top tier. Israel rounded out this group and was the only country to beat South Korea in the R&D category. South Africa and Iran moved back into the top 50; the last time both were included was 2014. Turkey was one of the biggest gainers, jumping four spots to 33rd because of improvements in tertiary efficiency, productivity and two other categories. The biggest losers were New Zealand and Ukraine, which each dropped four places. The productivity measure influenced New Zealand's shift, while Ukraine was hurt by a lower tertiary-efficiency ranking.
Space travel. The Internet. iPhones. Commercial space travel. Quantum mechanics. Nuclear bombs. Tang. Google.
It's harder to name something innovative that DIDN'T start here than the reverse. Again, how could the methodology be so flawed as to bury the US?
First of all, ewww. Also, are you saying Jews aren't white? Also, ewww.
Aside from being racist, this comment is also factually wrong. Space travel (commercial or otherwise), the Internet and the iPhone had nothing particular to do with Jews. Lary Page isn't Jewish, so attributing Google to "Jews" is also somewhat strange.
Many Americans innovated. Some of them were Jewish.
The best the US can do is 80s/90s era ICs. Modern ICs drive the high bandwidth of the modern Internet. Welcome.
Approximately 75% of Intel's semiconductor fabrication is performed in the USA. [archive.org]. That includes 14nm and 10nm foundries, with a 7nm foundry planned to open in the US as well.
GlobalFoundries has a presence in the US and is pushing out 60,000 wafers a month outside of Albany, NY with process at 14, 22 and 28 nm. (that's a lot, the largest in the world are pushing about 150,000 wafers/month)
Tower Semiconductor has US foundries, although it is not a US company, dealing with some more exotic ICs for mixed signal
Yes, but who do you think owns patents on parts you in US use?
Later on in your post you nitpick about who manufactures it, yet here you nitpick about who invented it. But even then, this is just that, a nitpick, because very few components are covered by foreign patents. I recall when SpaceX first successfully landed a first stage rocket, and they shouted USA! USA! USA! internet forums, including slashdot, were being raged at by people abroad saying that it wasn't just the USA that did that...only, it was just the USA. SpaceX is 100% domestic, and the company that pai
The article is about the 2018 list, not the 1968 list. 50 years ago, the US was the most innovative country on the planet. No other country could be compared to the US. But since the 80s, the US is clearly falling behind. What made the US such a great country started to die during the 80s. I'm not American, so I'm not qualified to state exactly what went wrong, but it's clear the US need a political party who truly believes in "MAGA" (not just a president with very limited power).
What went wrong is that we legalized bribery in the '70s by equating speech with money and declaring bribes to be free speech. We then went about throwing out the antitrust regulations so that companies could stifle innovation from rivals and expanded IP rights to the point where it's difficult to do anything that doesn't infringe on somebody's property.
And if that weren't enough, we pretty much destroyed labor so that the small parties that were previously the source of most innovation mostly didn't have the resources to innovate.
Space travel: Russia
iPhones: Finland (Derivative of Nokia)
Commercial space travel: Ariane/Astrium
Quantum mechanics: Germany (Einstein, 1905)
Nuclear bombs: basic knowledge was in Europe, much of the original research was conducted in Britain.
Tang: I'll give you this one. But what about Red Bull?
Google: USA.
You were saying?
Even so, many of those are in the past. Tertiary education is becoming unaffordable for many people, which will limit the future of STEM in the USA.
You imagine you are smart, which is a function of how you are not.
It's harder to name something innovative that DIDN'T start here than the reverse
Space travel - first man made object in space was the V2. Early space program in both US and USSR carried on from German rocketry, with German scientists
Quantum mechanics - Planck is usually considered to be first. Einstein is German born but a US citizen, then you've got Heisenberg and Born for Germany and Schrodinger from Austria. I'm not arguing Einstein's importance, nor his citizenship, but QM DIDN'T start in the US
Nuclear bombs - the US produced the first, but the ideas around fission go back to the 1930s
For every high tech company you can name overseas, the US has one that outclasses it in every way, with the sole exception of Samsung. And to drive that point home, the ones here are the most valuable companies in the world, so their argument about lack of spending is ridiculous, unless they're talking about government spending. The US pretty much has no need to spend on that. UE governments spend a lot in the hopes that they could one day have at least one major firm that rivals one of Facebook, Google, Ap
By that definition, if a new country that just had one person, and that person invented the wheel, then that country would be the biggest innovator in the world.
Pretty much the only big tech company in Europe is Phillips, and arguably their most high tech product is LED lights
Philips also makes high-end medical devices: magnetic resonance scanners, tomographs, radiation therapy systems, and so on.
Innovations are not all patented. And not every patent is an innovation.
Patents are the *opposite* of innovation.
Motherfucker, are you kidding?
https://youtu.be/9bZkp7q19f0 [youtu.be]
I am not sure where you live but in NYC a boot camp education ( 12 weeks ) and 0 commercial experience has a starting salary of $75k and 4 year salary trajectory of $100k+.
Perhaps you should realize that having graduated with a STEM degree means absolutely nothing. You KNOW nothing, I work with last year engineering students every year and I'm just boggled every year that these people with a team of 4 "engineers-to-be" can't properly think through a simple Arduino project in about 4 workweeks.
If you want a job in STEM you start at the bottom. For tech and programming this means help desk, QC and all around gopher, if you're good you'll ride up the ranks. If you quit because y
Thanks for poisoning yet another discussion with partisan shit because surely there can be no other factors at work. Nope, the US plummeted straight off a cliff and we'll be living in caves this time next year. Fuckwit.
Re: (Score:3)
Sweden pioneered gender reassignment surgery and has allowed people to legally change their gender since 1972. It's also second on the list.
As for "microagressions", as an old fart I don't like that word. I prefer to call it "acting like a dick". One thing years of hiring people taught me is to not hire anyone if the interview gives even a whiff of dickishness.
If I could go back in time and tell my younger self one thing to avoid doing, it would be working with all those workplace trouble makers, trying to be the nice guy and give them a chance.
Those are some nice, shiny jack boots you've got there.
That would obviously favor larger countries.
And lawful-bribery....
Kids today don't have to feel bad about losing, what with their participation trophies. All we need to solve this problem is something analogous for adults. If necessary, we could ship them a new trophy once a month.
What a sec...
No problem! Thanks to you-know-who, kids now quickly and often remind somebody when they are a "bigly loooozer!". MKGA! I'm serious, my relatives' kids & friends do it all the time.
As far as "innovation"; filtering (identifying), executing, packaging, and marketing play at least as big a role as raw ideas. There's no shortage of interesting ideas floating around. But that's just 1st base of success. Read "Hacker News" for example.
Sports: No idea. Don't pay much attention to it. It's the Broncos, I know that (hard to miss).
:) ).
Politics: Jarad Polis, Mike Coffman, Ken Buck. There’s a Diana and Ed Perlmutter I think. Cory Gardner is one of the Senators. Hickenlooper is the Governor.
[John]
I'm not surprised (Score:5, Insightful)
I used to live near the Mayo Clinic. I know full well how often people with money come to the US for their health care - even from those 29 or 39 countries ahead of us on that list.
And no, average or median life expectancy is not a medical outcome. Years survived after a cancer diagnosis, for example, is a medical outcome. And for many forms of cancer, the US is #1 - sometimes by a decade or two. Which is why rich Canadians and rich Europeans come here for their treatments, and approximately zero rich A
Yep, partly because of U.S. immigration policy... (Score:3)
... we're staffing almost all of our BioTech staff in Vietnam. We have several championship winners of regional (ASEAN) computing competitions as well as the very top students in A.I. and computational theory (essential for crunching the gigantic datasets that the genomic revolution is bringing).
It is very difficult to get even these supremely qualified candidates work permits (unless we're willing to game the system like some Indian outsourcing companies) and even then it's literally a lottery. So their minds, the technology they create and benefits (and investment) that follows will stay overseas.
Maybe we'll go to Canada.
The fact that our president is an openly racist ignorant fraud doesn't help (in the first meeting with the Prime Minister with Vietnam, Trump went around to all present making fun for a few minutes of his name "Phuc". Imagine that, the "leader" of the free world acting like a third grade Beavus and Butt-Head. I understand that this has happened with other leaders who've had the misfortune of being introduced to Trump).
I agree with you 100 percent. Many, if not most of the countries in the developing world have long had stances hostile to immigration similar to Trump's. A large part of what made America great was that we were open to immigration for 400 years, and each successive wave contributed qualities that we didn't really have before.
Most of these waves of immigrants were opposed by some of the old timers who felt insecure in their careers and positions on the social ladder. It's no different today, although the rhetoric is more extreme.
A large part of what made America great was that we were open to immigration for 400 years.
Except we didn't have social safety nets for 400 years, which is one reason many support merit based immigration policies and not this immigration diversity lottery joke.
We still don't have a social safety net. Long term welfare dependency programs, sure, we got lots of those. But zero help for productive working people down on their luck.
USA grads in STEM have little hope of working (Score:4, Insightful)
It may well be true that we are graduating fewer people in STEM, but, we are also right-sizing the number of people that go into STEM. If we doubled the number of engineering grads, that would just mean we would have a glut of unemployed engineers that will spend most of their lives paying off their expensive educations working at jobs that will never let them use their technical thinking skills.
So let's not pretend that if someone graduates a EE in the USA that he or she will actually ever get paid to design a circuit.
An old friend back in the Rustbelt works at an insurance company telephone call center that's choc full of PhDs. Because that's the best job they can find.
A great deal of the US's innovation is made by foreign researchers working in the US. The US used to be open about grant money. The US used to fund education and research. The US used to give green cards to the world's best and bright. We used to bring in the best people to our great Universities, and keep them here by having great opportunities after graduation.
If we shift to a society driven by anti-intellectualism and xenophobia, we can expect the world to pass us by and our prestige and leadership to fa
Where's brand management?
Leveraging synergies?
Obesity?
Strategic reassignment of global presence?
Operational guidance of private sector management of the state?
Upward redeployment of economic value propositions with attendent infiltration to lower skilled resources?
I don't see the point of this survey.
And actual innovations? (Score:3)
What I'd like to see is a list of innovations (by industry) made in the last 5 years (or even 10), and next to that where that innovation was made and by whom. Then we would have some idea of how to make an innovation ranking.
Bloomberg's rankings don't look at actual innovations but rather the potential for innovations being created.
For example, India produces something like 25% of the world's engineers, but I'm pretty sure 25% of the world's engineering is not being done in India.
Here's Bloomberg's categories:
R&D intensity (R&D expenditure as % of GDP)
Manufacturing value-added (MVA as % GDP and per capita)
Productivity (GDP and GNI per employed person age 15+ and 3Y improvement)
High-tech density (Number of domestic high-tech public companies such as aerospace, defense, biotech,hardware, software, semiconductors, internet software and services, and renewable energy companies as % of publicly listed companies and as share of total world public high-tech)
Tertiary efficiency (how much of population has advanced degrees in the labor force plus what percent is tech degrees)
Researcher concentration (percent of population (per million) that are engaged in R&D)
Patent activity (patent filings, patents in force, per million population, patent filings per $100 billion GDP, and total grants by country as share of world total.)
Countries whose economies grow a lot of food, or use natural resources, or have low unemployment get dinged by the per capita and percent rankings. Bloomberg's methodology favors small manufacturing-intensive countries whether or not that country actually invents anything new at all.
That's why Iceland is above Russia.
Or Ireland above the UK. really?
not unexpected (Score:3)
Patents stifle innovation. So does a police state. So does disinvestment in public education. So does economic depression and the collapse of the middle class.