Fantasy Fiction Novelist Ursula K. Le Guin Dies At 88 (nytimes.com) 36
sandbagger shares a report from The New York Times (Warning: may be paywalled; alternative source): Ursula K. Le Guin, the immensely popular author who brought literary depth and a tough-minded feminist sensibility to science fiction and fantasy with books like "The Left Hand of Darkness" and the Earthsea series, died on Monday at her home in Portland, Oregon. She was 88. Her son, Theo Downes-Le Guin, confirmed her death. He did not specify a cause but said she had been in poor health for several months.
Ms. Le Guin embraced the standard themes of her chosen genres: sorcery and dragons, spaceships and planetary conflict. But even when her protagonists are male, they avoid the macho posturing of so many science fiction and fantasy heroes. The conflicts they face are typically rooted in a clash of cultures and resolved more by conciliation and self-sacrifice than by swordplay or space battles. Her books have been translated into more than 40 languages and have sold millions of copies worldwide.
I was very sad to read about her passing. LeGuin's Earthsea books are some of my all time favourites. In fact, I just finished re-reading A Wizard of Earthsea about a month ago. Apart from the also fantastic Left Hand of Darkness award winning book, I also highly recommend her novel The Dispossessed. It's a sci-fi story which explores life on two neighbouring worlds, one purely communist and one purely capitalist.
I love how LeGuin could get across several points and emotions very simply. She wouldn't say, "There hadn't been rain for weeks, people were worried because the crops were dying. David and everyone he knew was hungry." She would write something like, "David looked out over the wilted wheatfields, failing to ignore the rumbling in his belly."
I'm not doing it justice, but she had a way of presenting scenes in a way which got across both the situation and an emotion without listing off a bunch of related information.
Very much agree with the recommendation for The Dispossessed. Definitely my favourite Le Guin novel. I'd be a bit more specific about the political system for Anarres, though. Better to describe it as "Anarchist Communism", so to avoid confusion with Marxism and Maoism.
I actually read her works for the first time perhaps a year or two ago - the Earthsea trilogy, that is. A lot of fun to read. Not quite as groundbreaking in modern times, but I can see how they really veered away from convention when they were written. A brown-skinned protagonist? Shocking! Note: she grumbled a bit that they still insisted on painting him as a white-skinned character for the original book cover, which I found both hilarious and slightly sad.
Also sad to see that headline. I have read "The Left Hand of Darkness", long ago, and it still is one of my favorite novels. I read a couple of the Earthsea books, but not in order, just as I found them. Great story, and I will have to make it a point to read more of it.
Do not libel the late, great Ursula Le Guin by calling her a Trump supporter. In fact, in her few public pronouncements on the matter, she made her distaste for Benedict Donald very clear. Here's a quote:
A huge, huge loss.
Totally Agree. I can't say I was a fan of all of her works but EarthSea was one of the first books I can recall reading. I found many of the concepts she wrote about in that book have affected some of the amateur writing that I do.
Huge loss indeed.
> but EarthSea was one of the first books I can recall reading
For some reason, the library of my primary school had a copy of "The Tombs of Atuan" (just that, not the whole EarthSea series) on the shelf. Yes, I certainly still remember reading that as an impressionable young child (maybe I was nine?).
Even though the experience creeped me out for life, I did eventually read a lot of her books, including the original EarthSea trilogy. My personal favorite is "The Lathe of Heaven".
Only in silence the word,
Only in dark the light,
Only in dying life:
Bright the hawk's flight
On the empty sky.
You should have just left it with 2019 and owned it.
May she go forth in the sunrise boat,
May she come to port in the sunset boat,
May she go among the imperishable stars,
May she journey in the Boat of a Million Years
— The Book of Going Forth by Daylight
(Theban recension, ca. 18th Dynasty)
But even when her protagonists are male, they avoid the macho posturing of so many science fiction and fantasy heroes.
::sigh:: This is a completely necessary sentence. It's flamebait, in an article which should be about the passing of a very talented author who has, no doubt, impacted a lot of people here and elsewhere.
I don't know. The point is she wasn't one of those writers who just recycle tropes. That is incredibly hard to do, because it means giving up on a huge trove of stereotypes that readers instantly understand without you having to do much work.
I have a friend who's been successful enough as an urban fantasy writer to quit her day job. I was critiquing her first novel and one of the scenes where two men are alone discussing the female protagonist stuck out. It didn't ring true. Then I realized -- as a woman she her idea what men like when there's no women around came from television.
So I wrote in the manuscript, "Men don't actually sound like this. Rewrite this scene as if these characters were human beings rather than men."
So her idea of 'men talking' was Joey and Chandler on "Friends". Highly amusing, and very sad.
Such a great writer, and a Great Lady. She will be missed by multitudes, and loved for centuries to come. She is among the greatest of both fantasy and sci-fi writers.
I am crushed that the worlds she created are now finite.
“All knowledge is local, all truth is partial. No truth can make another truth untrue. All knowledge is part of the whole knowledge. A true line, a true color. Once you have seen the larger pattern, you cannot get back to seeing the part as the whole.”
Ursula K. Le Guin
I read Rocannon's World last November, the first I've read of Le Guin and was very impressed. Sorry to hear that she's passed away.
Not that much of fantasy fan, but Earthsea created a kind of longing that makes me reread it once a decade. I want to sail the Dragon reach and watch the dragon rise on the winds of morning.
The Dispossessed was one enormously thoughtful polemic, changing your assumptions. One of the best utopian novels I've read, especially because its nuiance.
And then there is The Left Hand of Darkness. This book was really too full of ideas for one book. It has thought-provoking insights into human nature the Le Guin revi
I've read a lot of fantasy and sci-fi authors, and I considered Le Guin up there with the very best. Her ability to use the English language was second to no one. Her writing possessed a hauntingly beautiful quality to it, managing to be both delicate and momentous at once.
I always thought that her Earthsea series was a strong candidate for the best fantasy work of all time. It's almost the opposite of Lord of the Rings, but absolutely no less towering. LotR is big, epic, a clash of good and evil. Eart
Poetry, song, gesture are ways to load extra impact into language, and Ursula leGuin shows us all the others.
I may have a word or two wrong, but from memory, this was the pivotal line in Tehanu, book #4 in Earthsea. Magnificent writing.