AT&T Calls For Net Neutrality Laws After Fighting To End FCC Rules

Posted by msmash from the not-the-onion dept.
Few people would call AT&T a champion of net neutrality, but that isn't stopping it from trying to claim the title. From a report: CEO Randall Stephenson has posted an open letter calling on Congress to write an "Internet Bill of Rights" that enforces "neutrality, transparency, openness, non-discrimination and privacy protection" for American internet users. They would not only defend consumer rights, Stephenson argues, but establish "consistent rules of the road" that give internet companies and telecoms an idea of what they can expect. The company chief also insisted that AT&T honored an open internet and doesn't block, throttle or otherwise hinder access to content.

The problem, as you might suspect, is what the company isn't saying. The US already had protections for net neutrality that do what it's asking for, but AT&T and other telecoms have spent years fighting net neutrality regulation whenever it comes up. The carrier spent over $16 million in lobbying just in 2017, and it maintained its anti-regulatory stance throughout the FCC's repeal process.

  It's a TRAP!!!!!

    by bongey on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @03:54PM
    AT&T just wants its merger to go through.

    • Hey! I'm innocent!
      Pro net neutrality spam?
      Twas the other guy!

    Slashdot is a trap...

      by Anonymous Coward

      AT&T opposes net neutrality... Slashdot whines incessantly.
      AT&T supports net neutrality... Slashdot whines incessantly.

      Let's be honest. This isn't about net neutrality at all. It's about Slashdot looking for an excuse to whine about anything and everything.

      Re: Slashdot is a trap...

        by Anonymous Coward

        Never miss an opportunity for meta whining though. So productive!

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Fuck Beta.

      • Also, your proposal is what, bend over and take it without a peep?

      • AT&T opposes net neutrality... Slashdot whines incessantly.
        AT&T supports net neutrality... Slashdot whines incessantly.

        AT&T opposed net neutrality when it mattered.
        AT&T "supports" net neutrality now that their support is irrelevant.

        Let's see if they continue to support NN when the Republicans lose their congressional majority, and Trump is out of office.

        It's about Slashdot looking for an excuse to whine about anything and everything.

        Well, there's that too.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        AT&T opposes net neutrality... Slashdot whines incessantly.
        AT&T supports net neutrality... Slashdot whines incessantly.

        Let's be honest. This isn't about net neutrality at all. It's about Slashdot looking for an excuse to whine about anything and everything.

        No, it's because we see through AT&T's schemes. They don't want net neutrality at all. They campaigned hard to get it revoked. Then they realized they created a hydra - with it revoked federally, all of a sudden states and cities were enacting

      • In my mind, there are people *elected* to make laws, after a process of debate and open amendment. To keep their jobs, lawmakers have to face the voters every two years (or six years). Those people, Constitutionally charged with making law, may need to make some law around net neutrality (though very carefully, the technical details of managing a modern carrier network are complex).

        Tom Wheeler was not an elected law maker. In fact, he was neither elected NOR had any Constitutional authority to unilateral

        • Come to think of it, that's the very first sentence in Article 1:

          SECTION 1

          All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives

          The framers decided the very first thing that needed to be understood about our system of Government is that all legislative (law making) authority is held by Congress, noone else.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dryeo ( 100693 )

          Didn't Congress pass some legislation to make a law that created the FCC and give it the power to regulate this stuff? That's how most governments work as the legislators can't micro-manage everything.

    Re:It's a TRAP!!!!!

      by jwhyche on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @04:18PM

      That and AT&T has probably seen the writing on the wall. They fought to end net neutrality at the federal level and now they are looking at a lot of state and local laws getting passed. So instead of one set of rules they might end up with hundreds of rules.

      Well boo fucking ho. They crawled in bed with this crap. No sympathies.

      • THIS!! exactly this 1000 times. And they want the Marsha Blackburn bill fake neutrality bill to pass that waters down everything.

      • depends a lot on how much you are vested in content. If you are an Internet provider with little content holdings then you have the option of playing gate keeper or playing neutral and not betting on winners. The short term strategy is to milk the system by gate keeping but that slows innovation and opens you to competition; the long term win is to be the best and biggest net neutral internet provider. What you don't have is the third option which is favor your own content over others.

        AT&T sees two

      • That and AT&T has probably seen the writing on the wall. They fought to end net neutrality at the federal level and now they are looking at a lot of state and local laws getting passed. So instead of one set of rules they might end up with hundreds of rules.

        I figure it was because they didn't want to be classified as a "Common Carrier", [wikipedia.org] which opens them up to other regulations besides net neutrality. Particularly with respect to how they can invest their money. This was the mechanism the FCC used to impose net neutrality.

    • Nonsense. I imagine Legal has finally understood the end game of revoking the 'common carrier' clause, and has communicated that to some of the higher powers.

  All part of the master plan.

    by derinax on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @03:58PM

    Sure, encode the "new" net neutrality as a law drafted by AT&T lobbyists. Set things in stone and neuter any future liberal FCCs.

    • This. Set a federal law that is actually drafted by anti-NN folks, masquerade as pro-NN, most states will defer without contest and the whole circlejerk is complete.

    • Which set of lobbyists drafted the old "net neutrality" rules?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is what's really going on.

      1. Get the FCC to remove real net neutrality.
      2. Wait for uproar
      3. Lobby hard for fake net neutrality law that's harder to remove while you have a legislature who will bend over in any direction to please you. Turn the debate from anti-net neutrality versus pro-net-neutrality into a murkier debate about the meaning of net neutrality.
      4. Get more than you ever could wish for while having political cover as a "supporter of net neutrality."

  • ..Someone told AT&T that they would have to pay extra or their traffic was going to get slowed down..

  Bullshit

    by pak9rabid on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @03:59PM

    The company chief also insisted that AT&T honored an open internet and doesn't block, throttle or otherwise hinder access to content.

    Well that's simply false. Don't believe me? Try running Exodus/Covenant on their wireless network & see how many sources you get back vs your home connection...

  This is just so they can override the States

    by rsilvergun on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @04:03PM
    Nothing more, nothing less.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by eth1 ( 94901 )

      Except all of the proposed state initiatives I've seen have been the "You must comply with X, Y, and Z in order to do business with the state" type of thing.

      I would assume they'd be within their rights to keep doing that no matter what the Federal rules were, so long as they weren't requiring something that was made illegal.

  • This sounds like a trap to me. The idea of a Baby Bell championing for consumer rights is just too unbelievable. The real question is, what would they actually gain?

    Well, if they're involved in the process of writing these new rules, they would be in a prime position to legislate even more power to the big telecom companies while stifling smaller ISPs and the visibly growing trend of municipalities starting their own ISPs.

    There may be more subtle benefits that I can't think of, but that would be the big o

    Re:Don't trust

      by rahvin112 on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @04:24PM

      They want to block individual states passing their own laws because federal law has priority over state law. When they removed the federal net neutrality rules and reclassified internet again the FCC removed their authority to block state level actions.

      What ATT wants is a watered down NN that doesn't block "fast lanes" (masquerading as slow lanes for everyone that doesn't pay) and prevents state laws. In other words they want the federal NN gone because they were too strong but they still want federal rules, just really silly easy ones that they can ignore so the states can't pass their own rules.

      • This makes a lot of sense. The frightening part, it might work. They argue for for federal rules, then when anything is proposed in those rules like real hard net neutrality, they argue the FCC just repealed ones like that so obviously rules like that aren't helpful. I can see them muddying the water with this so much that it actually works.

      • The Wheeler version of Net Neutrality didn't block T Mobile's Binge On zero rating

        http://www.multichannel.com/ne... [multichannel.com]

  • What is so terrible with the idea that the people charged with coming up with laws, and are at least nominally beholden to the electorate (i.e. Congress), defining what the law is, rather than some arbitrary committee (FCC) that is entirely unaccountable to anyone? Shouldn't we WANT it to be open to a public debate, rather than a decree?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by godrik ( 1287354 )

      So I think it is great to get Net Neutrality in the law and passed by Congress. The thing is that you did not need to repeal the FCC ruling in order to achieve that.

      Congress could already have written a law that enacts Net Neutrality and at the same time repeal the FCC ruling that is no longer necessary.

      In other words, you usually don't sell your car and THEN buy a new one. You try to do that in a single transaction.

    • How cute - you think the GOP-held congress is beholden to the electorate and interested in public debate.
  • So they come out FOR net neutrality and say they want a bill that protects it. Say the FCC and Congress both agree. Now AT&T is in a great position to define "Net Neutrality" under their own definition and still look like a hero. It's just a different way of lobbying the government.
  • AT&T wants a certain amount of legislation codified so it can appease the people that are pro-net neutrality. Then it can find ways to get around the law.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      I'm sure AT&T's idea of the legislation will include some paragraph nullifying the recent state attempts at their own net neutrality rules. Need to cut the down the number of politicians they need to bribe.

    • AT&T wants a certain amount of legislation codified so it can appease the people that are pro-net neutrality. Then it can find ways to get around the law.

      Find? AT&T will write the loopholes themselves. No finding will be necessary.

  • They've got law makers, bought and paid for, waiting in the wings with copies of a "NN" law drafted by att that will look ok at first blush, only to reveal horrors unimaginable on further analysis.

    God I love the smell of democracy.

  Three reasons they want this.

    by fahrbot-bot on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @04:28PM
    1. They own DirectTV so they're also a content provider.
    2. They want to merge with Time Warner - a content provider.
    3. They want one set of Federal rules to preempt (potentially) 50 state (probably different) rules.

    • This government couldn't do the right thing for a decade and it is even worse today.

      They will practically write the new Federal Law to benefit them and prevent any locality from finding sensible regulations. Probably they'll try to slip in a ban for community internet (government or co-op.)

      I don't think we could construct a national highway system in today's politics. Just imagine how that would play out today...

  • Dang, I read this and said, "I've read something like this before, haven't I?" It's really no different than when AT&T pulled this stunt: https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] What a bunch of maroons.

  • ...but not as I do. AT&T trying to play to public sympathy and sentiment for... whatever reason. Go fuck yourself AT&T. This is so disingenuous and practically an insult to real NN supporters.

  • As quoted at TechDirt:

    “It would be a lot easier to take AT&T at their word if they hadn't spent more than $16 million last year alone lobbying to kill net neutrality and privacy protections for Internet users,” said Evan Greer, an activist with the pro-net neutrality group Fight for the Future. “Internet activists have been warning for months that the big ISPs plan has always been to gut the rules at the FCC and then use the 'crisis' they created to ram through bad legislation in the n

  • One valid concern they had with the FCC net neutrality is the ease and speed that the rules could change. Business likes to plan around regulation they know will be there tomorrow.

  • Yet Another Trojan Horse

    Their proposal does nothing to prevent paid traffic prioritization or zero-rating, the meat and potatoes of actual net neutrality rules.

  • AT&T is just reacting to the story about Montana tying Net Neutrality into state contracts, which creates headaches and potential lawsuits for any ISP that operates within Montana that wants to do business with them.

  • ATT and others fought to get Net Neutrality repealed only so that they could rewrite the laws they way 'they' want the lays to exist, then be able to claim that they fought to restore and improve Net Neutrality laws.....

