Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Will Default To The X.Org Stack, Not Wayland (phoronix.com) 107
An anonymous reader writes: Five years after their original goal to ship Ubuntu with Wayland, Ubuntu 17.10 transitioned to using the Wayland display system by default as part of their transition to GNOME Shell as the default desktop. But with the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release, Canonical has decided to transition back to the X.Org Server. Their reasoning for moving to an X.Org Server by default is better support for screen sharing, remote desktop, and better recovery from crashes. But for those interested the Wayland session will still be available as a log-in option.
See Saw Cycles of Adoption and Abandonment (Score:3, Interesting)
Really, these things swing back and forth and really is a non-news item. The headline should be changed to read: Defaults to X.org Allows Choice of Wayland. Which is not really newsworthy.
In other words, "Meh."
Re:See Saw Cycles of Adoption and Abandonment (Score:4, Insightful)
"Which is not really newsworthy."
Well it is actually. Various vested interests have been plying the X Windows is dead, Wayland is the way forward line for a few years now. For Ubuntu - a distro not exactly known for its conservatism and aversion to releasing bleeding edge sofware - to return to X as the default graphics system is a pretty obvious statement that Wayland is a long way from being ready for prime time.
Re:See Saw Cycles of Adoption and Abandonment (Score:5, Insightful)
Well, it's a bit more than that. The statement has been in various circles 'wayland is good enough *today*, you don't need xorg anymore'
This is acceptance that people do have things they can't do in Wayland, and it needs to be opt-in rather than opt-opt to avoid bad user experience.
It's not 'wayland will *never* be better', but it is a statement that it has a ways to go, and some of the limitations are design choices that will require interesting conversations, particularly about security with regards to screen sharing.
This is called the Tyranny of the Default [pagefair.com], and is a real thing.
Re:See Saw Cycles of Adoption and Abandonment (Score:4, Interesting)
A vendor in it for money chooses to backtrack and default away from the new and shiny. I don't think that is about choice and a hell of a lot more about what they think of the current state of Wayland.
Baloney, it's retaliation for the community not getting behind mir when everyone said wayland had everything mir wanted.
I should also point out the same people beyond Wayland are behind X86.org. At some point that 40 year old code based designed around a 386 when the software had to draw even the primitives just isn't going to cut it anymore.
Re:See Saw Cycles of Adoption and Abandonment (Score:5, Insightful)
At some point that 40 year old code based designed around a 386 when the software had to draw even the primitives just isn't going to cut it anymore.
You got the reality exactly backwards. A codebase designed around being efficient enough to run on a 386, and field-tested on every thing imaginable for 40 years.
Anything that today's wonder boys can generate, is destined to be a steaming pile in comparison - just because they never saw a reason to learn what efficiency or portability even is.
Barring a major miracle, X will stay with us for quite some time yet.
Mod parent up.
Yeah, its so easy to hack thats why it's hackers favourite attack vector into *nix systems. Oh, wait...
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
> that 40 year old code based designed around a 386
It's less than 30 years, and you can say exactly the same about Linux.
No you can't. When you run Xorg on your modern computer you are using about 8% of the code base, all the rest of that codebase is still sitting there in the binary waiting for a security hole that NO ONE is looking for.
The people that developed Wayland are the same people that developed X86. They realized before they started the Wayland project that the x86 code base is such a nasty pile of hacks and shit that's not used anymore that it's simply impossible to move forward without a total rewrite because it
I disagree. If they were totally abandoning Wayland, then you'd have a point. They simply saying, "Hey! Look! Choice! Yay us."
Like they did with systemd, right?
Canonical's Shelf of Broken Dreams is well stocked. It's just one more in a long line of abysmal, over-ambitious failures. However it can still be argued Wayland is still in a Failure-in-Waiting status.
Canonical announced dumping Wayland quite some time ago, so this isn't news at all. It was too tough for them, and couldn't be rectified with their new best friends, Microsoft.
It was over-promised, then never-delivered.... although it's only one of the few Canonical failures.
Various vested interests have been plying the X Windows is dead, Wayland is the way forward line for a few years now.
And they are right for the use cases they presented. Unfortunately those use cases do not overlap with the use cases of those who jump only between LTS releases of Ubuntu.
Wayland is the systemd of windowing systems (Score:1)
Wayland is pretty much the systemd of windowing systems. It ignores decades of accumulated knowledge and experience to deliver a shitty offering that often doesn't work and that is widely disliked and unwanted by users.
But but .... (Score:5, Funny)
... the Wayland devs kept telling us that no one cares about remoting with X which is why they hardly bothered to work on that side of it. Were they wrong?? Say it ain't so!
I guess that's just a hard to discover easter egg, like mouse paste [gnome.org].
Re:But but .... (Score:5, Informative)
Or like being incapable of running GUI apps as root - which breaks among others gparted,
I literally ran gparted a few days ago under wayland. It was a minor pita but it is very doable.
http://ubuntuhandbook.org/index.php/2017/10/ubuntu-17-10-tip-graphical-apps-doesnt-launch-via-root-sudo-gksu// [ubuntuhandbook.org]
xhost si:localuser:root
was all I meeded
Re:But but .... (Score:4, Interesting)
x host si:localuser:root
was all I meeded
So all you needed to get Wayland to work properly was... X.
And by "work properly" you mean back track an architectural choice that has been pushed for security reasons for the past 3 years.
Man if you people were around when sudo was adopted you'd still be suggesting everyone log in as root.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
"gparted should not run its UI as root. It should run its UI as a regular user and use PolicyKit or something else similar to gain elevated privileges only when necessary to query or modify devices"
I'm all about being angry, but this makes sense. root only when needed, we don't need root for the UI.
Re:But but .... (Score:4, Insightful)
"gparted should not run its UI as root. It should run its UI as a regular user and use PolicyKit or something else similar to gain elevated privileges only when necessary to query or modify devices"
Why? Because Wayland devs decided the UI should not run as root? Because breaking functionality in the name of a misguided sense of security is fashionable?
Re: (Score:3)
but you need to "think of the children"
Actually I think it's more like "think of the security hole". I can't say I disagree with the fact that old software should use the modern way of interacting with a modern system if it wants to work for users.
Expecting full backwards compatibility for everything for ever just invites any script kiddy to take over your computer. It's amazing how we're progressive about protocol adoption and depreciation in Linux,
... until it comes to some GUI application that hasn't gotten its act together in the past sever
What security hole? I'm more worried about my user data than about some imagined security hole, and blocking root apps won't protect the user data.
Obligatory xkcd - https://xkcd.com/1200/ [xkcd.com]
What security hole?
The one they fixed through the introduction of polkit to allow fine grained access control to the system. If you don't understand why Polkit exists and why it's preferred I don't expect you'll ever understand the security aspects of what Wayland specifically avoids here by design.
I guess that's just a hard to discover easter egg, like mouse paste.
No, fuck you, we ARE going to turn Linux into a cheap half-arsed knockoff of Windows 95, uhhh Windows XP, er I mean OSX.
Screw anyone who actually uses it. We HAVE to assume that the only way of getting The Year Of The Linux Desktop is to make it a crap version of everything else out there.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, for executing a remote application, Wayland can accomodate with Xwayland.
Here the thing is sharing your screen, like in a teleconference situation or accessing your whole screen remotely rather than X forwarding which Wayland can't accommodate, in part due to intentional design decisions to mitigate security risks.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
... the Wayland devs kept telling us that no one cares about remoting with X which is why they hardly bothered to work on that side of it. Were they wrong?? Say it ain't so!
Not at all. Remote desktop was always important to a subset of users that were not at all targeted by Wayland. Those same users happen to also be the ones who would use LTS releases of Ubuntu.
If you read the original post they will use Wayland as defaults on all other releases and specifically rushed Wayland to 17.10 to gauge if it will be a default in 18.04LTS. But there are some features that need to be worked on before it will be suitable for LTS release.
But by all means smug on.
This is absolutely incorrect.
Remote desktop was always going to happen on Wayland, the dev's just didn't want it baked right into the protocol where it would cause all the same problems it's caused on xorg over the last 20 years. There was a wicked misunderstanding between users and the devs and yes it was probably the dev's fault, but they always intended for their to be remote desktop capability, just not baked into the protocol where it doesn't belong.
Yawn (Score:1)
Wake me when it also includes APK Hosts File Engine by default. I canâ(TM)t even find it in any Linux repos.
In fact, never mind. Iâ(TM)ll just stick to the Windows master OS.
Now... (Score:1, Insightful)
... if we can just get an Ubuntu without systemd [suckless.org] based on Devuan [devuan.org] instead of Debian!
Why switch to Wayland in the first place? (Score:4, Interesting)
Despite it's touted simplicity, Wayland lags behind X functionality in both network awareness and driver support, as well as still a slight lag in performance [phoronix.com] despite its purported closeness to the hardware compared to X. Am I misunderstanding something?
Wayland lags behind X functionality in both network awareness and driver support
So things that matter to users of LTS releases and pretty much no one else?
In the meantime there's a laundry list of reasons X.org is a horrible system to use on a desktop. Which is also why you'll see Wayland as the default in 18.10 again.
Re: (Score:3)
In the meantime there's a laundry list of reasons X.org is a horrible system to use on a desktop.
OK, I'll bite.
Like what?
So far about 80% of them are "I refuse to acknowledge the existence of any new API calls past about 1987". A few others centre around the kernel being unreasonably slow, and there's one or two decent points.
Wow you get those two out of them? Forget the speed, the issues around hardware access, the issues on on exclusive access that creates a huge security issue for lockscreens, the inability to use most of the buttons on a laptop while a locked session is in progress (but yes having to open up and login to a device just to hit the volume down key is totally what we expect from modern 2018 systems).
I'm not going to repeat them all here (because who has the time), this horse has been beaten to death so often it
Re:Why switch to Wayland in the first place? (Score:5, Informative)
Right indeedio I will bite!
Forget the speed,
Yes indeed, forget that because there's no evidence X is slow. Sure it was slow on a Sun 3/60 and people were maybe right to whine then. It's been a very VERY long time since I've run a 20MHz desktop CPU.
the issues around hardware access
Which are?
the issues on on exclusive access that creates a huge security issue for lockscreens
Oh you mean the issue that doesn't happen at all if you use a compositor like 99% of modern desktops. Note: if the desktpos don't implement that, it's their fault not an inherent limitation in X.
the inability to use most of the buttons on a laptop while a locked session is in progress (but yes having to open up and login to a device just to hit the volume down key is totally what we expect from modern 2018 systems).
Ah yes, the thing that isn't an issue with a modern compositor architecture. Note: bugs in gnome aren't bugs in X11.
Look: the modern X architecture routes EVERYTHING through the compositor just like Wayland. So the security tradeoffs are identical. It's impossible for an actave grab to interpose.
If gnome have done a shit job of actually using the features that X has had for the last decade or more, blame gnome, not X.
I'm not going to repeat them all here (because who has the time), this horse has been beaten to death so often it is now a goo of red puree mushed into the carpets
No it hasn't. It's been beaten by ill-informed people repeating poorly understood talking points.
Honestly... I'm sure why... (Score:5, Insightful)
...we even have Wayland/Mir.
The X Server stack was fast enough back in the days of the FOUR-EIGHTY-SIX.
And almost all the implementations of the new system lack features that we already expect to work on x server without thinking about it.
The X Server stack was fast enough back in the days of the FOUR-EIGHTY-SIX.
Because back in the days of the "FOUR-EIGHTY-SIX" your cpu was generally faster than your graphics card. Nowadays your graphics card is so much faster than your cpu the X stack leaves your graphics rendering waiting on the CPU. So Wayland is an attempt (successful or not is an entirely different discussion) to get the cpu out of the way for your graphics card to work more efficiently.
Re:Honestly... I'm sure why... (Score:5, Informative)
Because back in the days of the "FOUR-EIGHTY-SIX" your cpu was generally faster than your graphics card. Nowadays your graphics card is so much faster than your cpu the X stack leaves your graphics rendering waiting on the CPU.
No it isn't: X has supported hardware acceleration from the earliest days and continues to do so. See, for example GlamourGL, in which Xorg uses OpenGL shaders to do all the 2D drawing operations.
So Wayland is an attempt (successful or not is an entirely different discussion) to get the cpu out of the way for your graphics card to work more efficiently.
No, that's utter crap. Wayland doesn't do that AT ALL. Wayland is basically a system for sending bitmapts to a compositor and have the compositor send back input. Wayland provides very little else and certainly no rendering. Applications are expected to render to their own buffers using something like DRI, which is PRECISELY the same as they use under X11 too if running locally.
Re:Honestly... I'm sure why... (Score:4, Informative)
If you're genuinely interested in why people are developing Wayland, I recommend looking at this [youtube.com] talk
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I trust the developers to know better than the users when a rewrite is due
As a developer who has been on way too many misguided rewrite projects, I do not share this credulousness.
"Ugh, this code is so messy!"
"I know! Let's rewrite it!"
And thus we enter purgatory.
The X Server stack was fast enough back in the days of the FOUR-EIGHTY-SIX.
And I'm sure if all we care about is drawing rectangles on the screen it still would be.
Oh dearie, dearie me (Score:2)
Does this mean that all the things that broke in 17.10 that I then had to work out how to fix will now rebreak because of those same fixes? And I will have to return to where I was?
Really screwed up installing 17.10. Should have stuck to LTS.
Really screwed up installing 17.10. Should have stuck to LTS.
Absolutely. If you aren't willing to reinstall on a regular basis then always stick with LTS releases. Upgrading every time theres a new Ubuntu release gives you the latest and greatest, but lots of stuff will be broken.
Common sense like this should be applauded. (Score:5, Insightful)
This is the first time in a long while that a company steps back from what looked like suicidal commitment to a bad idea, and actually went back to what works.
I wish Lenovo did the same with the 7-row keyboardes on the ThinkPad. Also I wish Linux companies (except RedHat, of course) would ditch SystemD.
from what looked like suicidal commitment to a bad idea
So you mean you didn't read the post? The only reason they stepped back from Wayland is because it specifically breaks screen sharing and many developers have not ported their programs to the Wayland way of doing it, as well as architectural issues with Gnome Shell which can bring down the system and are due to be fixed in 4.0
If you think this is some massive backflip and a thumbs up to X.Org, you're going to be very upset when Ubuntu 18.10 is released.
Actually Ubuntu does this pretty regularly. That might just mean they make lots of bad decisions, though. Unity. Upstart. Wayland. Nautilus has been upgraded and subsequently regressed twice, I think. Et al.
Good examples:
Unity - adopted because Gnome Shell was a bucket of shit that looked unfix-able. Dropped once Gnome Shell became "fixed".
Upstart - adopted because sysvinit was garbage and there was no replacement providing the suitable features. Dropped once systemd became suitable.
Wayland - I assume you meant mir? adopted because x.org has it's warts on a modern desktop and it won't ever change without a ground up re-write. Dropped because Wayland became suitable. Wayland still the default, still shipped and
LTS (Score:3)
gnome-shell wayland disaster (Score:2, Interesting)
The shit is a total clusterfuck with Wayland. Something happens to gnome-shell--REBOOT. Some random gnome-shell plugin acts bad, no way to unload it--REBOOT. Mouse stops working--REBOOT. Come back from screen lock and clicks don't work--REBOOT.
All of this shit is possible to completely fix non-destructively when gnome-shell runs under X by Alt-F2 'r', or lacking input, Ctrl-Alt-F1 'killall -HUP gnome-shell'.
Now Alt-F2 'r' is disabled, and every other previously working solution causes EVERYTHING to be kille
The problem is it is out of gnome shell's hands in wayland. in X they have a responsibility, but that responsibility isn't core to the applications working.
In Wayland architecture, gnome shell is basically the X server. Now they could do a better job segregating their code and have a more bulletproof core to be the wayland compositor, but it's just a whole new role they had never had to handle in the past.
It's best to let all those Fedora and Arch users work out the Wayland kinks on their crashing systems before adopting as a default.
Works for Microsoft...
It's best to let all those Fedora and Arch users work out the Wayland kinks on their crashing systems before adopting as a default.
Works for Microsoft...
Can you elaborate?
Microsoft historically does it's OS and Application debugging after releasing a new version, based on feedback from telemetry and user complaints,,,
Good job Canonical (Score:3, Insightful)
I think they should be congratulated on responding to user sentiment. I wish more companies would admit they acted prematurely and roll back changes that didn't work out. I can think of one or two very large Linux features that I could live without, but which are foisted on all of us.
Hey Wayland devs... (Score:2)
talk to Poettering, I am sure he can hook you up to be the de-facto standard despite the shortcomings of Wayland.
LTS (Score:2)
Xorg just won't f*cking die. (Score:2)
You have to admit, they do tend to stick around no matter what newfangled graphics server comes around. Hold old X11 now? 30+ years or something?
... Nice.
Language input problem (Score:1)
