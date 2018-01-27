Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


United States Crime Government The Courts

A 15-Year-Old Convinced Verizon He Was the Head of the CIA (newsweek.com) 108

Posted by EditorDavid from the one-factor-authentication dept.
schwit1 shares an interesting story. Newsweek reports: A British teenager managed to obtain access to sensitive U.S. plans about intelligence operations in different Middle East countries by acting as former CIA Director John Brennan, a court heard on Friday. Kane Gamble, 18, researched Brennan and used the information he gathered to speak to an internet company and persuade call handlers to give him access to the spy chief's email inbox in 2015. He pretended to be both a Verizon employee and Brennan to access Brennan's internet account.

Astonishingly, Gamble managed to gain access to Brennan's emails and his addressbook, as well as his iCloud storage. He even managed to remotely access the iPad of Brennan's wife... Gamble, aged 15 at the time, also persuaded a helpdesk at the FBI that he was the then deputy director Mark Giuliano... In October 2017, Gamble pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including eight charges of "performing a function with intent to secure unauthorized access" to the computers and two of "unauthorized modification of computer material."

  • Mainstream media will give little airtime to this (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @02:00PM (#56015603)

    Yes, they will accord little to no serious air time to this story. Instead, they will promote the so called [Russian] "collusion", something I have never bought.

    But that aside, isn't this rather embarrassing?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yes, it's rather embarrassing this is being posted now 4 months after his trial [bbc.com] and 2 weeks after his sentencing [bbc.com] as reported by the mainstream media [bbc.com].

    • Yes, they will accord little to no serious air time to this story. Instead, they will promote the so called [Russian] "collusion", something I have never bought.

      Of course, why wouldn't they? One issue will have an effect on a tiny group of people over their lifetimes while the other issue has the potential to impact just about every person on the planet. Also, even if you don't believe it, you should see this how the president does, "think of the ratings!"

    • Yes, they will accord little to no serious air time to this story

      Good job denying reality. It's on literally every main stream media site.

      • Good job denying reality. It's on literally every main stream media site.

        You have grave comprehension skills, don't you?

        You will benefit from a class in the art of English comprehension. To this end, you could perhaps explore availing yourself to some of these classes. You will not lose.

        The keyword in my statement is *air time* - meaning coverage on the airwaves. Not snippets of the topic on websites that not so many visit.

    • yup, Trump had nothing to do with Russia ever.. except maybe..

      2008 Trump "Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia" http://time.com/4433880/donald... [time.com]

      2013 Trump appears in a music video by the son of Aras Agalarov https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

      2014-2015 - Starting in 2014, Trump oddly Tweeted Nine Times to Deleted Russian Twitter Accounts About Running for President. https://www.pastemagazine.com/... [pastemagazine.com]
      11/23/2014 - "@r

  • No zero-day reward?

    • No zero-day reward?

      Stupidity is its own reward. The gift that keeps on giving until you win a Darwin award.

  • They need to give him a JOB (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, 2018 @02:09PM (#56015659)

    Waste of talent in prison

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      He has a future in politics

    • No kidding, they should be hiring the kid, not sending him to prison!
      • why? social engineerings isn't some amazing skill. It just requires a little research and a huge pair of cojona's
        • "Aye-up govnah. I head of the CIA. I'm a bleedin' high flier of 100% US decent and I need access to all yer files..." Genius.
    • I suppose if you thought you could watch over his shoulder enough to ensure he was actually doing what you hired him to do, and no more... But I think we've demonstrated over the years that we really aren't very good at that.

    • Waste of talent in prison

      Social engineering isn't talent. It's just being smooth and convincing when talking to people. This feat while not insignificant, isn't really all that news worthy. From the perspective of a network attack, he simply went for the weakest link: The Humans.

      Also, just because he was clever and broke into places he shouldn't be doesn't make him some kind of hero or genius. It's not like he used this talent to acquire something useful to ALL of us, like say, for example, Edward Snowden did. A con man (star

      • He is a hero in the sense he pointed out major flaws in how Verizon handles security and in how the CIA director handles security (iCloud, really?). All companies and governments (can) learn big lessons from this that is worth as much as sending 10000 people to a security course.

  • So many mistakes, on so many levels... (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @02:13PM (#56015691)
    Hopefully Verizon, et alia, will learn something from this.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The Verizon and other employees and their supervisors who create their service policies don't face charges, so no, nothing will probably happen for a long time. Only when people start dying, something will happen eventually when the body count is high enough for the pattern to be noticed.

  • secret infomation on non-secure devices? (Score:3)

    by joe_frisch ( 1366229 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @02:27PM (#56015775)

    Is this implying that the CIA director keeps secret information on things like ipads and non-secure cloud storage????

    • Not necessarily. Maybe he only managed to get at the victim's personal email and holiday pics. But if that victim happens to be the director of the FBI, you gonna have a bad time regardless.

      • This student got access to the CIA Director’s accounts and certain devices, not those of the FBI Director.

        Additionally the summary says he “also persuaded a helpdesk at the FBI that he was the then deputy director Mark Giuliano”, but doesn’t say he accomplished anything with that.

  • So this means... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @03:09PM (#56016011) Homepage

    If this: "military operations and intelligence operations in Afghanistan and Iran" ...is the kind of thing that John Brennen keeps on an ISPs servers, instead of secured government systems, then he needs the cell right next to Hillary.

    Oh, right. They are our betters. Laws don't apply to them.

  • 15 year old cons yahoo or whoever into giving up an email account. Wrong person is going to jail.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MrL0G1C ( 867445 )

      Unlikely he'll go to jail, he's a kid and this is the UK. Having said that, strings could get pulled or threats made, it likely depends on what the judge gets up to in his spare time.

  • I know they knew this guy was a perp and gave him what he wanted. The CIA has advanced brain enhancement techniques & training. They would only give people sensitive information when they intended to do so.

    https://www.trumpsweapon.com/ [trumpsweapon.com]

  • He must get medal and reward for demonstrating vulnerabilities of the system.

