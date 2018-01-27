A 15-Year-Old Convinced Verizon He Was the Head of the CIA (newsweek.com) 62
schwit1 shares an interesting story. Newsweek reports: A British teenager managed to obtain access to sensitive U.S. plans about intelligence operations in different Middle East countries by acting as former CIA Director John Brennan, a court heard on Friday. Kane Gamble, 18, researched Brennan and used the information he gathered to speak to an internet company and persuade call handlers to give him access to the spy chief's email inbox in 2015. He pretended to be both a Verizon employee and Brennan to access Brennan's internet account.
Astonishingly, Gamble managed to gain access to Brennan's emails and his addressbook, as well as his iCloud storage. He even managed to remotely access the iPad of Brennan's wife... Gamble, aged 15 at the time, also persuaded a helpdesk at the FBI that he was the then deputy director Mark Giuliano... In October 2017, Gamble pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including eight charges of "performing a function with intent to secure unauthorized access" to the computers and two of "unauthorized modification of computer material."
Astonishingly, Gamble managed to gain access to Brennan's emails and his addressbook, as well as his iCloud storage. He even managed to remotely access the iPad of Brennan's wife... Gamble, aged 15 at the time, also persuaded a helpdesk at the FBI that he was the then deputy director Mark Giuliano... In October 2017, Gamble pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including eight charges of "performing a function with intent to secure unauthorized access" to the computers and two of "unauthorized modification of computer material."
Re: (Score:2)
Not only I.T. but most categories.
Government workers are often chosen due to aspects unrelated to ability.
We shouldn't expect much from them.
Re: (Score:3)
Unlike private businesses, where employees are chosen purely on merit.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cy... [twimg.com]
Re: (Score:3)
And he likes to call them all, "Donald".
Re: (Score:1)
Most organizations are, public or private. Give the executives and marketers pretty eye-candy and they are happy. The rest is second fiddle.
Re: (Score:2)
The question is, is any organization actually competent with IT?
Re: (Score:2)
The easy answer is yes.
I yesterday had a mandatory 'internet security' training.
The trainer is a 'high guy' in the security department/IT department.
He claimed, a 'reply-to' tag/field is added to an received email when 'the mail server' recognizes that the real adress from where the email came is not the same as in the 'from field'.
And then again, if 'from' and 'reply-to' does not match, the mail is flagged as spam or suspicious.
Re: (Score:1)
Isn't this about Verizon failing, not the gov?
Re: (Score:2)
The USA government types are incompetent with IT.
Isn't this about Verizon failing, not the gov?
The Slashdot reader types are incompetent with reading.
Re: (Score:3)
Wow, that's a really long post for insisting you believe in magical invisible pink unicorns. What, you don't believe in magical invisible pink unicorns? But you have to! You can't prove they don't exist!
Re: (Score:1)
Mainstream media will give little airtime to this (Score:3, Insightful)
Yes, they will accord little to no serious air time to this story. Instead, they will promote the so called [Russian] "collusion", something I have never bought.
But that aside, isn't this rather embarrassing?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, they will accord little to no serious air time to this story. Instead, they will promote the so called [Russian] "collusion", something I have never bought.
Of course, why wouldn't they? One issue will have an effect on a tiny group of people over their lifetimes while the other issue has the potential to impact just about every person on the planet. Also, even if you don't believe it, you should see this how the president does, "think of the ratings!"
ayy (Score:2)
No zero-day reward?
Re: (Score:2)
No zero-day reward?
Stupidity is its own reward. The gift that keeps on giving until you win a Darwin award.
They need to give him a JOB (Score:3, Insightful)
Waste of talent in prison
Re: They need to give him a JOB (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Right.
And it was taking advantage of the fact that, generally, big shots in the government and industry don't like to go through the normal channels us plebes would have to. John Brennan or Mark Giuliano's iPad can't connect? They call the help desk and expect a fix Right Now! Ask them for some sort of identity verification and you'll risk getting on some TLA's shit list. So you reset their password or do whatever they ask for.
The FBI is particularly susceptible to social engineering attacks. To the point
Re: (Score:2)
FTFY
So many mistakes, on so many levels... (Score:3)
secret infomation on non-secure devices? (Score:2)
Is this implying that the CIA director keeps secret information on things like ipads and non-secure cloud storage????
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This student got access to the CIA Director’s accounts and certain devices, not those of the FBI Director.
Additionally the summary says he “also persuaded a helpdesk at the FBI that he was the then deputy director Mark Giuliano”, but doesn’t say he accomplished anything with that.
So this means... (Score:4, Insightful)
If this: "military operations and intelligence operations in Afghanistan and Iran"
...is the kind of thing that John Brennen keeps on an ISPs servers, instead of secured government systems, then he needs the cell right next to Hillary.
Oh, right. They are our betters. Laws don't apply to them.
Wrong person (Score:2)
15 year old cons yahoo or whoever into giving up an email account. Wrong person is going to jail.