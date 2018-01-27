Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


A 15-Year-Old Convinced Verizon He Was the Head of the CIA (newsweek.com) 62

Posted by EditorDavid from the one-factor-authentication dept.
schwit1 shares an interesting story. Newsweek reports: A British teenager managed to obtain access to sensitive U.S. plans about intelligence operations in different Middle East countries by acting as former CIA Director John Brennan, a court heard on Friday. Kane Gamble, 18, researched Brennan and used the information he gathered to speak to an internet company and persuade call handlers to give him access to the spy chief's email inbox in 2015. He pretended to be both a Verizon employee and Brennan to access Brennan's internet account.

Astonishingly, Gamble managed to gain access to Brennan's emails and his addressbook, as well as his iCloud storage. He even managed to remotely access the iPad of Brennan's wife... Gamble, aged 15 at the time, also persuaded a helpdesk at the FBI that he was the then deputy director Mark Giuliano... In October 2017, Gamble pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including eight charges of "performing a function with intent to secure unauthorized access" to the computers and two of "unauthorized modification of computer material."

  • Mainstream media will give little airtime to this (Score:3, Insightful)

    by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @02:00PM (#56015603)

    Yes, they will accord little to no serious air time to this story. Instead, they will promote the so called [Russian] "collusion", something I have never bought.

    But that aside, isn't this rather embarrassing?

    • Yes, they will accord little to no serious air time to this story. Instead, they will promote the so called [Russian] "collusion", something I have never bought.

      Of course, why wouldn't they? One issue will have an effect on a tiny group of people over their lifetimes while the other issue has the potential to impact just about every person on the planet. Also, even if you don't believe it, you should see this how the president does, "think of the ratings!"

  • No zero-day reward?

    • No zero-day reward?

      Stupidity is its own reward. The gift that keeps on giving until you win a Darwin award.

  • They need to give him a JOB (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 27, 2018 @02:09PM (#56015659)

    Waste of talent in prison

  • So many mistakes, on so many levels... (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @02:13PM (#56015691)
    Hopefully Verizon, et alia, will learn something from this.

  • Is this implying that the CIA director keeps secret information on things like ipads and non-secure cloud storage????

    • Not necessarily. Maybe he only managed to get at the victim's personal email and holiday pics. But if that victim happens to be the director of the FBI, you gonna have a bad time regardless.

      • This student got access to the CIA Director’s accounts and certain devices, not those of the FBI Director.

        Additionally the summary says he “also persuaded a helpdesk at the FBI that he was the then deputy director Mark Giuliano”, but doesn’t say he accomplished anything with that.

  • So this means... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @03:09PM (#56016011) Homepage

    If this: "military operations and intelligence operations in Afghanistan and Iran" ...is the kind of thing that John Brennen keeps on an ISPs servers, instead of secured government systems, then he needs the cell right next to Hillary.

    Oh, right. They are our betters. Laws don't apply to them.

  • 15 year old cons yahoo or whoever into giving up an email account. Wrong person is going to jail.

