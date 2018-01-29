Dell is Considering a Sale To VMware in What May Be Tech's Biggest Deal Ever (cnbc.com) 50
CNBC reports: Dell Technologies could emerge as a public company through a reverse-merger with VMware, the $60 billion cloud computing company it already controls, according to people familiar with the matter. The reverse merger, whereby VMware would actually buy the larger Dell, would then allow Dell to be traded publicly without going through a formal listing. It would also likely be the biggest deal in tech industry history, giving investors who backed Dell's move to go private in 2013 a way to monetize their deal, while helping Dell pay down some of its approximately $50 billion debt.
This strategy worked well for Apple/NeXT, where NeXT bought Apple for negative $429 million. I'd imagine Icahn would approve.
So Dells service will get even worse? (Score:2)
Never thought that could happen, but here we are.
Why get rid of a money maker? (Score:1)
...or how IBM sold all of its divisions.
If it's bringing in money, why not let it happily chug along?
because they've over extended their financing, and would like to cash in sooner rather then 10-20 years from now
Because it allows the company to put more money in resources that make more money.
Lets say you have a Lemonade stand.
That sold Lemonade, and Cookies.
Every glass of Lemonade makes a profit of $0.50
Every cookie makes a profit of $0.25
You find that Customers will buy a glass of Lemonade or a Cookie but rarely both.
So lets say on average you make $75.00 a day on that one stand.
Now your line at your stand is very long, so there are people leaving the line or just not waiting.
You need to have an other stand, but
Corporate Raiders (Score:3, Insightful)
Right out of the Corporate Raiders playbook. Buy a company, bleed
it dry, make it borrow (hence the 50 billion debt), and dump it, in this
case to the public.
Even better:
Buy a company, take it private, bleed it dry, go public again, repeat as often as desired.
I only have one question (Score:2)
Is this more or less a game on paper to get an infusion of cash for Dell, or could this actually have an effect on the VMWare business where I should be prepared for a chance of VMWare dying off?
I hope VMWare doesnt die off. They still have the best product for locally hosted VM's. Their pricing is what sucks and thats easily fixable.
I also like Dell a lot lately. I just bought a Ryzen 7 1800X desktop from them an a decent 13 inch inspirion laptop. The prices are reasonable and the quality has been acceptable. If this merger/buyout thing improves them both then I'm all for it.
I want VMWare to add native CEPH storage to esxi (Score:1)
I want VMWare to add native CEPH storage to esxi with changed blocks for easy diff backup.
Re:I only have one question (Score:4, Interesting)
If you are a shareholder in VMware, you're about to be screwed. If you think Dell will hang like an albatross around VMware's neck and you are a VMware customer, you're screwed. If you are an investor in Dell, your are about to spread the cost of your fuck-up on the public market, and specifically on VMware's other shareholders. (See stories hitting the wire that look like "VMware plunges on news...)
Who can tell?
Dell has mostly re-branded themselves as DellEMC, which I think was supposed to be an upgrade for the Dell name to associate it with the EMC brand. That being said, I always thought buying EMC was just a gimmick to get VMware but in my exposure it sure seems like EMC won internally, and the Dell people were shoved aside.
Overall, I don't understand their conflicting strategy. If you talk to a "Dell EMC" rep for more than 5 minutes, they will try to sell you their 3x overpriced EMC vxRail platf
how does anyone make money? (Score:2)
I don't get it. If you have an IPO then you can sell shares. SOmething is missing here. I think the missing thing has to be that VMware will have to issue new shares. For something this big, It's existing shareholders will need to approve that or else the Board has to vested with the ability to sell a massive amount of new shares.
Is this more or less a game on paper to get an infusion of cash for Dell, or could this actually have an effect on the VMWare business where I should be prepared for a chance of VMWare dying off?
If VMWare dies, check out https://www.proxmox.com/ [proxmox.com] . Not a drop in replacement I admit, but a very impressive open-source VM server. Something to keep in mind for emergencies.
This isn't surprising (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes. Good time to invest in the mid/large cap US market. It is going through the roof! Big business won.
And I'm winning as a stockholder and employee of same.... Wages/bonus increases, income tax reduction and my stock portfolio is doing very well. So big business won, and I won too as a result.
Not for your bonuses (Score:4, Insightful)
Meanwhile the mergers and acquisitions are putting everybody's jobs at risk. After all, what's the first thing a company does after a M&A?
Re: (Score:3)
LOL... In the current labor market we are approaching nearly full employment. Historically, you simply don't get much under 4% nation wide because about that many are unable/unwilling to actually work at any wage. A bit of churn isn't going to be a huge issue, nor is it going to blow up the unemployment numbers. Mergers in this situation don't create unemployment, but grows productivity and drives GDP increases, which is an all around good thing.
Currently we are starting to see labor shortages in some j
Re: (Score:3)
Actually it has nothing to do with willingness/ability, but with people transitioning jobs. If you are unwilling/unable to work you are not on the unemployment rolls.
When companies merge (Score:2)
Unemployment might not be as low as the stats make it look. If it really was 4% we should be seeing much, much stronger upward momentum on wages. So far it's barely keeping pace with inflation. Walmart's seems higher because they've been putting off
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, you assume way too much.. I hired on at a telecom that had just been merged from two companies in 2000 and kept that job for 12 years while the company went from 1200 employees to less than 500. I finally got the ax just before one of our customers purchased us to save money. The company apparently knew what was going to happen so they took pre-sale steps to adjust their books. So I've been there, done that. I've been left behind and the victim of a layoff. (The layoff was the best financial thing th
Just make sure you get out (Score:2)
Cheat (Score:2)
This insanity should be illegal (Score:2, Insightful)
Why is this even vaguely legal? If corporations are legally allowed to be persons, then why is it legal for one corporate person to buy and enslave another corporate person, and then turn around and sell that other person for profit?
We must hold corporate persons to the same standards of behavior and ethics as other persons. President Trump excepted, of course.
It's amazing. I can have a baby in the Cayman Islands tomorrow, and nobody even has to have sex!
Jesus, people still harp on this "Corporations are people" bullshit?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Read that and try to rationally argue against it. The very first paragraph should shut your whining up but god forbid people actually educate themselves and understand what "personhood" actually means in legal terms.
FFS its a tired ass argument with zero merit and a shit ton of FUD behind it.