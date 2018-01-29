Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


United Kingdom Businesses

Automation To Take 1 in 3 Jobs in UK's Northern Centres, Report Finds

Posted by msmash
Workers in Mansfield, Sunderland and Wakefield are at the highest risk of having their jobs taken by machines, according to a report warning that automation stands to further widen the north-south divide. From a report: Outside of the south of England, one in four jobs are at risk of being replaced by advances in technology -- much higher than the 18% average for wealthier locations closer to London. Struggling towns and cities in the north and the Midlands are most exposed. A total of 3.6m UK jobs could be replaced by machines. The Centre for Cities thinktank says almost one-third of the jobs in the Nottinghamshire town of Mansfield, near the Sports Direct warehouse, are involved in lines of work under threat as robots begin to replace humans in the years up to 2030. Jobs at the highest risk of replacement include those in retail sales, customer services, administration and warehouse work.

  • at least they have NHS!

  • Are they training for a new type of job?
    Are they starting their own business?
    Are they going back to school for education?
    Is the company promoting those jobs being replaced and using them for something else?
    Are they moving to a different location?

    Efficiencies including automation has a net economic increase. Now this is being a big old average, so these people who got replaced will lose out, which some support services should kick in, as to lessen the effect.

  • South Park just did a bit on automation (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday January 29, 2018 @04:08PM (#56029167)
    good to see it making the issue into the public consciousness. This has been pointed out a few times in these automation threads but it wasn't all sunshine and kittens when the first two industrial revolutions came. It took decades for other tech to catch up and employ people. During those decades there was mass unemployment, poverty and wars. We're about to do the same thing. Sure, in 80 years it might be all good, but you and me are going to live through some (maybe all) of those 80 years. It would be nice if we learned something from the last 2 revolutions and did something about it.

    And no, retraining doesn't help. It's no good retraining for scarce jobs you know.

  • Think of the thousands of Ferriers, Coolies, ditch diggers, barrel makers, rope twiners, potters and etc and etc that have been put out of work by this Newfangled technology! What will people do for a living?

  • AI will take the other two jobs. For example, doctors, lawyers, engineers. They are already been replaced by AI. I saw an AI doctor today for diagnosis.

